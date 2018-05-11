Successful Deleveraging Could Propel Exponential Gains For Frontier Communications

Stock could hit $40 (or more) within 4 years providing asymmetrical risk vs. reward for value investors with high risk tolerance.

Buy low and sell high. It’s pretty simple. The problem is knowing what’s low and what’s high. - Jim Rodgers.

Frontier Communications (FTR), based in Stamford, Connecticut, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States.

The company’s recent performance has been an unending tale of woe. Since the beginning of 2016, the company’s stock has plummeted 93% from a high of $87.75 to a low of $6.08 before recovering to current levels around $9.00.

Make or Break Execution Goal: Reduce Net Debt

Every CEO should have a clear vision for the future of their company and understand their mission - what they have to do to achieve the vision. For FTR the vision must be a stable, profitable, deleveraged company that exploits the quality of its network to provide a new generation of data services.

An effective CEO will correctly identify and target the one execution goal that will “make or break” achievement of their vision. For FTR, this is debt reduction, and the key to debt reduction is to maintain free cash flow generation while simultaneously reinvesting in the network to exploit growth opportunities such as the emerging "Internet of Things (IoT)".

For now, it appears that the company is on track to meet revised EBITDA and FCF targets of $3.6 billion and $800 million respectively. This free cash flow generation augurs well for the attainment of the company’s make or break execution goal, which is to deleverage.

If FCF generation is maintained at current levels, the company will comfortably meet scheduled debt repayments through 2022 as the following chart from the company's Q1 earnings call shows:

Clearly, this is not a company that is about to file bankruptcy.

FTR Valuation

At around $8 prior to the latest ER, the stock was priced as an option on the potential survival of the company. I believe that the actions to restructure debt and eliminate dividends, along with the recent uptick in operating metrics, have eliminated the near term threat of extinction.

Following the Q1 print, the stock spiked to a closing high of $11.35. That alone is justification for the pop of approximately $3 (~40%) in the stock price since earnings were announced. It has since retreated to around $9 per share. Market watchers attribute the pullback to a sketchy sell call by Citi analyst Michael Rollins.

Whereas previously the stock was a magnet for dividend investors due to the very high (and unsustainable) dividend yield, the stock is now likely to appeal to value investors. Here’s why I believe valuation is attractive and how steady reduction in leverage will drive a higher stock price.

According to the company’s 10-Q there are ~80 million shares of common stock outstanding. The upcoming conversion of 19.25 million shares of Series A Preferred stock on June 29th will take the count to 106 million shares. As of March 31, total long term debt stood at $17.5 billion and net debt was $17.3 billion after deducting cash of $0.2 billion. At a closing price on May 9 of $9.06, the market capitalization was $960 million (includes Series A Preferred on "as converted" basis). Current enterprise value (EV) = $18.3 billion (comprising debt of $17.3 billion + market cap of ~$1.0 billion). Management is forecasting EBITDA of $3.6 billion which gives EV to EBITDA of 5.1. Market cap to FCF is a very low 1.1. Book value is $2.4 billion. NBV per share is $22.60.

Which brings me to the crux of my investment thesis for this stock.

Investment Thesis

If FTR generates $3 billion of FCF over next 4 years, and its net debt is reduced accordingly (to $14.3 billion), and the market continues to ascribe its present EV of $18.3 billion, the implied market cap would be $4.0 billion giving a price per share of $37.35 representing a 312% increase over the current price per share.

An even more bullish scenario arises if, as FTR deleverages, the market ascribes it a higher EV/EBITDA ratio. If the company is able to maintain its current EBITDA run rate of $3.6 billion and reduce net debt by $3 billion over the next 3 years, it is conceivable that the EV/EBITDA ratio could rise to say 6, which would still be a discount to that of its peers. That would give an EV of 21.6 billion, a market cap of 7.3 billion and a stock price of ~$69 representing a 660% increase over the current price per share.

It can be seen that FTR represents an asymmetrical risk/reward opportunity.

Significant Risks

That is not to be dismissive of the risks. There are several risks to achievement of the potential scenarios, inlcuding:

Revenue continues to decline due to secular trends such as wireless displacement of wireline use and over the top Internet services displacing traditional video subscription services. As revenues stagnate, expenses start to increase, e.g. wage inflation due to labor union activity. A dramatic erosion of free cash flow such that the company is unable to service its debts as they fall due and/or it is unable to access the capital markets to refinance its debt or the costs of refinancing become prohibitive. The company embarks on further value-destroying M&A such as recent transactions with AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Management concerns linger despite departure of Maggie Wilderotter, the architect of its disastrous "growth" strategy.

Conclusion

FTR trades at a multiple to its FCF per share of not much more than 1X. As this FCF is applied to reduce debt, and assuming that the total enterprise value remains constant, the market capitalization will be increased by the amount of debt reduction. Thus the stock could appreciate by as much as the current stock price every year for the next 3-4 years. Based on these assumptions the stock could hit $40 (or more) within 4 years. There is a relatively high margin of safety built into the above assumptions. The scenario outlined provides an asymmetrical risk vs. reward for value investors with high risk tolerance. I rate the stock a speculative buy with a 12 month price target of $20.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.