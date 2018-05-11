Mining Stocks Pave The Way For Gold Rally

Just when gold's back was to the wall and its window for rallying was closing, a confluence of news headlines gave gold the fuel it needed to launch a rally on Thursday. The rally, minor though it was, nonetheless was sufficient to put gold above a key immediate-term trend line. In today's report, we'll examine the technical factors which support a continued rally in the coming days for the precious metal. Gold isn't out of the woods yet, but its latest performance at least paved the way for much-needed relief rally.

Gold rose on Thursday as the U.S. dollar backed away from 2018 highs after weaker-than-forecast U.S. inflation data and as tensions between the U.S. and Iran also supported the precious metal. Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to close at $1,320 after earlier hitting a 2-week high. June gold futures settled up $9.30, or 0.7 percent, to close at $1,322.

The dollar slipped from a 4 ½-month peak after data showed the Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent in April, less than the 0.3 percent increase that economists had expected. The weaker dollar was the primary reason behind gold's 0.60% rally Thursday, although the safety bid returned for the metal. Also helping gold was the news that Israel had attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Tehran fired rockets at Israeli-held territory.

While the 0.50 percent dip in the dollar's value contributed to gold's much-needed upside move, demand for yellow metal was somewhat subdued given the latest military threat in the Middle East. Risk appetite for equities has increased each day this week, which has limited gold's gains. Global equities have hit a three-week high as rising oil prices boosted the stock prices of energy firms.

While competition from the stock market may limit gold's gains in the immediate term, it could actually help boost the demand for gold and silver mining shares. Shown here is the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU), which outperformed physical gold in the latest session after rising 1.74% on May 10. The XAU has finally closed decisively above its 15-day moving average for the first time since last month, and if it manages to close higher on Friday, it will have confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom per the rules of my technical trading discipline.

Source: BigCharts

A confirmed bottom in the XAU would be significant for the gold price since gold mining stocks are considered by many analysts to be the single best barometer for future gold price performance in the near term. Thus, a confirmed immediate-term breakout signal in the XAU would pave the way for a desperately needed gold rally next week.

My use of the term "desperate" isn't just hyperbole. As discussed in my report for Thursday, gold's window for launching a rally and moving away from its underlying 200-day moving average has been closing this week and was getting very close to slamming shut altogether based on technical observations. A failure for gold to rally above its 15-day moving average would have paved the way for the bears to raid gold next week on the back of a strengthening dollar. As it turned out, the fact that the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), below, managed to close above the 15-day MA on Thursday was nothing less than providential for the gold bulls.

Source: BigCharts

As with the XAU, a higher close on Friday would technically confirm an immediate-term bottom for IAU and pave the way for additional short-covering next week. The bullish immediate-term outlook for gold and the gold ETF depends largely on the dollar pulling back further or at least trending sideways for a few days. Continued dollar strength would pour water on gold's latest attempt at breaking away from its important 200-day moving average (see above chart).

As an aside, an even more beneficial development for both gold and silver would be a breakout above the 86.00 level in the XAU index its 3-month chart resistance at the 86.00 level. A thrust above this important benchmark would send the gold mining stock shorts scurrying and would be a huge advertisement for the physical metal since fund managers closely monitor movements in the XAU when evaluating gold's near-term investment potential.

Shown below is the PowerShares DB USD Bull Fund (UUP) which can be used as a dollar proxy. UUP remains in a rising trend above its 15-day moving average, as shown here. UUP doesn't necessarily need to close below its 15-day MA to guarantee a relief rally for gold; all that's needed in the immediate term is for a simple consolidative pause, i.e. trading range for the dollar ETF in order to give gold some breathing room. The latest pickup of military activity in the Middle East should provide just enough safe-haven justification for gold's demand factor and pick up the slack left by gold's currency component.

Source: BigCharts

For now, I continue to recommend that short-term traders remain in cash after the latest weakness in the gold price. However, if the gold ETF (IAU) closes higher for Friday's session, it will mean that the gold ETF has closed two days above its important 15-day moving average. This would technically serve as an immediate-term bottom confirmation and allow traders to do some nibbling, particularly in the gold mining shares which are showing relative strength.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, I've purchased a conservative position in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), shown above, which tracks the actively traded junior mining and exploration stocks. GDXJ has actually preceded the XAU in closing more than two days above its 15-day moving average this week and has thus confirmed an immediate-term bottom per my trading discipline rules. I'm using the May 1 closing level of $32.71 as the initial stop-loss on this trade on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.