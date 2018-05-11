WM Morrison Supermarkets' (MRWSF) CEO Scott Clements on Q1 2019 Trading Statement (Transcript)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. (OTCPK:MRWSF) Q1 2019 Trading Statement Conference Call May 10, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Executives

David Potts - Chief Executive Officer

Trevor Strain - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Rob Joyce - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Gwynn - Exane, BNP Paribas

Dusan Milo - Berenberg

James Tracey - Redburn

Kiranjot Grewal - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nick Coulter - Citi

Charlie Muir-Sands - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Morrison’s Q1 Trading Statement Analyst Call. Throughout the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards there will be a question and answer session. Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.

Today, I am pleased to present David Potts, CEO and Trevor Strain, CFO. Please go ahead with your meeting.

David Potts

Good morning everyone. You have seen this morning's announcements. I have Trevor with me, so I'll make a few opening remarks and then we’ll both be ready to answer your questions.

Quarter one was very busy with Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Easter and the pre-May day weekend, or as usual or falling into the period. I am pleased to say that we again performed well. Group like-for-like ex-fuel was 3.6%, the 10th consecutive quarter of positive like-for-like and the highest for over eight years against a very strong base of 3.4% last year.

Total sales, including fuel and the strong start at our two new stores in Abergavenny and St. Ives in Cambridge were up 2.4%. Within the 3.6% like-for-like retail contributed 1.8% and wholesale also 1.8%. Two year retail like-for-like was 4.8% slightly above the 4% of last year. As I said in the recent prelims, our aim is to keep like-for-like in a modest sustainable two to three year range. Inflation was broadly flat and volume growth accelerated during the period. And this time the transactions items dynamics were slightly different with customers understandably shopping less often for more during the most severe periods of weather.

We again improved our competitiveness for customers with lower prices with more of what customers want to buy around the key events, such as Mothers’ Day and Easter and lots of new items. Customers tell us they like new. It’s an increasingly important part of our Morrison’s price list. This quarter we introduced our Wonky brand and our Savers range, both of which were already proving very popular with customers.

Our Wonky brand goes right to the heart of Morrison's as a food maker, dealing direct with British farmers and growers and with our own manufacturing business. We’re able to utilize more of the whole crop of fruit and veg. For example, selling an apple with a wider specification or selling a misshaped carrot, both still great eating quality while of course minimizing waste and lowest possible prices for customers, once the blueberry is in the smoothie, who can recall its size.

The other key event of the quarter was the start of our new wholesale supply deal with our partners, McColl's. We’re adding around 25 stores per week supplying the full range of branded fresh, frozen and ambient items and our newly launched Safeway range. So we are now well and truly open for business as a starter wholesaler. As we say in today's statement, we are confident of another strong year ahead of course we expect many challenges, but it tend to quote well in price as we continue to build momentum in the turnaround.

Again, I would like to thank everyone of our Morrison's colleagues for everything they do in helping to improve the shopping for customers, and in building towards new Morrison's. Just before we move to your questions, I would caution that there is not much we want or can say about the possible Sainsbury as the deal. And as always, we wouldn’t comment on speculation. So please try to keep your question to Morrison's and our first quarter. Thank you.

Operator, let’s take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Rob Joyce from Goldman Sachs from London. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Rob Joyce

A couple from me please, firstly just on your comment on inflation being broadly flat. Can you just confirm that means inflation for you was 0% year-over-year, pretty much in the quarter? Just give us an idea how that compares to the fourth quarter, the end of last year. And also say whether input costs are actually still inflationary for you guys. And then the second part just on the non-food side. And we’ve seen some -- surprisingly strong numbers from Next today on clothing, so I think the last three weeks of the period, in particular. Just wondering if you could say when non-food was at as a percentage of your sales now, and give us the contribution of that for the like-for-like in the period? Thank you.

Trevor Strain

Good morning, Rob. It’s Trevor. In terms of inflation first up, I think, broadly flat means broadly flat, which means just above zero I think really. Against quarter four, it was lower and in terms of the input cost pressure, I think net-net, we’re probably still annualizing some of the input costs inflation coming through from FX and some of the commodity pressures from last year. In terms non-food, I think in the context of Morrison's as opposed to the market to try and be helpful, knowing that we don't really break out either category contributions or actual performance.

I think obviously, in the back end of the quarter, we will have benefited in those categories, particularly clothing and also from the Home & Leisure reset that we did back in the early autumn last year that we referred to back at Christmas time. And then again obviously, over the quarter, earlier in the quarter, I think, gardening and horticulture and categories like that would’ve been off to a slower start than you might have expected given the weather. So net-net, I’ve got it in line with my plan, but hopefully that gives you a bit of color on the underlying waxing and waning through the quarter.

Rob Joyce

And just back on inflation number, I mean if you’re flat now, input costs do look to be falling a little bit. Can you envisage a situation where you get -- put back to a deflationary number yourselves?

Trevor Strain

Well, I don’t really want to get into the habit or change our habit of guiding on inflation, really. I think, what I’d say is we expected to coming into the year, I think we were signaling it back through September, November, January that we expected inflation to be lower. And I think big picture, the reason we’ve been able to deliver 10 quarters of positive like-for-like is in the supermarkets improving the shopping trip and a key part of that alongside selling more things people want to buy better service is being more competitive.

And then obviously the second component of that growth is through wholesale where we’re operating now in a bigger market. So big picture what we’re trying to do is to make business more relevant to more consumers, improve the shopping trip and on back of that volumes are strong and they are accelerating.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Gwynn -- from Andrew Gwynn from Exane from London. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Andrew Gwynn

So just going back to the Wholesale, I think versus consensus, that that was probably the main surprise of the day. So are you able to give a bit more color of how you expected to build through the year? Obviously, you have $700 million annualized figure at year-end. But should it be reasonably smooth at to that point? And then more generally on the Wholesale opportunity, and obviously we’re in multiple discussions with multiple partners, I’m sure. Should we think about that as a rolling program of potential signatures, or is that a bit premature? Thanks.

David Potts

Let me take the second part. I think we’ve announced our arrival as a start-up wholesaler is to say we’re open for business now. As a wholesaler, we think that in a company that’s got capacity and its unique virtual integration model and a brand that’s highly trusted in Britain, both Safeway way and Morrisons own brand, then we think there is something to go for those as we take new Morrisons into that much bigger market going forward. So yes, we opened I think our first store Morrisons Daily in Jersey on the end of the May and certainly by -- in the following six months, we’ll complete that program.

And we continue to add the 25 a week with our retail partner McColl. So Rontec continues to tick up. I think we’re up to 40-odd Rontec’s now. And of course we serve many channels for Amazon. So yes, we are open for business and we do get contracted from time-to-time by retailers looking for good availability, simple to work with partners with brands that are trusted at competitive prices.

Trevor Strain

And then just in terms of the sales breakout, I think there are still a lot to do in rollout, and for us and the McColl’s team. And so our guidance, it would be unchanged just to reiterate, that’s exiting the year with a run rate of $700 million of annualized Wholesale sales and then build into $1 billion in due course.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dusan Milo from Berenberg in London. Please go ahead, your line is now open to ask your question.

Dusan Milo

My question is just on the comments you’ve made just now that you’re guiding for like-for-like to remain at the modest sustainable two year range. Is it right to assume that that’s the range between the first quarter of fiscal ’17, so between 0.7% and 2%, 3% which we have seen more recently?

Trevor Strain

I think when you look at two to three year range, I think we’d be looking at that and say with the two year stack at group like-for-like at 7%. We’re probably running a bit ahead that two year range. But I think we used that just as a reference point for an objective for how we -- what we’re striving to achieve rather than this explicit guidance.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And now our next question comes from the line of James Tracey from Redburn London. Please go ahead, your line is open.

James Tracey

Two question from me. The first one is could you comment on the change in inflation dynamic and what impact that has on your margins going forward? And the second question is can you talk about sales mix initiatives that you got going on, and how you anticipate mix will change over the year? Thanks.

David Potts

I think in terms of the change in inflation and it being lower, I think the key point is in essence inflation much like margin an output, because it's a function of the choices we make about our prices, which obviously we are in command of. And just standing back and thinking about what we're trying to do with the shopping trip. What we’ve been working to deliver is to improve all elements of that shopping trip in a way that's defined by and valued by our customers. And in the end delivering that profitable growth will come through by achieving that in terms of the shopping trip, and enable us to deliver operational giving on the back of it.

And I think in terms of the mix, in the context that it's selling more things that people want to buy, and those areas that we've talked about continually really through last couple of years and in terms of both Nutmeg, Free From, Womenswear, Best and Home & Leisure I mentioned a moment ago in relation to Rob's question. They altered the box on improving the shopping trip by selling things more people want to buy, they improve our sales mix and that improve our margin mix. But as I said in my opening comments really, we’re focused on improving our inputs into the shopping trip and then the margin and the inflation and we’re actually just rolling out for that on the back.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kiranjot Grewal from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London. Please go ahead, your line is now open for your question.

Kiranjot Grewal

Just two questions for me. Could you give us some color on how the [technical difficulty] developed over the next 12 to 24 months? I mean we’ve got good color on the top line contribution, but a just bit more on the earnings?

David Potts

Kiranjot, could you just repeat that question, because you just broke up. So we only got the opening couple of words and the closing couple of words…

Operator

And it seems like our question has just dropped. So we’re going to the next question from Andrew Gwynn from Exane. Please go ahead, Andrew, your line is open.

Andrew Gwynn

Just on the market, there is a bit of the view in investment community that UK food retail at the moment just pretty benign, which is to say that is maybe a little bit of backsolving going on, people trying to recover the margins. What’s your take on the competitive environment in the UK at present? Thanks.

David Potts

I think the whole recovery of the company is based around serving customers better and becoming more competitive. So we certainly welcome rigorous competition for sure, but we ourselves are not slow coming forward in order to be more competitive. And today's numbers for quarter one, I think are testament to some of our activities striking a chord with both customers and colleagues. So yes, it doesn't feel benign. And if you look at the slowdown in inflation in this company and the tick up in volume then you'd have to say that’s -- it’s been a competitive quarter for Morrisons and our customers and British consumers have benefited from that.

Andrew Gwynn

Just coming back to growth, you mentioned the improved volume. You've probably been the more price-assertive out of certainly the listed three. Are you happy in terms of the volume response you've had to the price investment?

David Potts

I think it’s a great business when more and more customers come through the door. And we see now, I think over three years, more and more customers being welcomed back to Morrisons in fact, more customers finding more reasons to shop at Morrisons, more customers buying more from Morrisons when they’re there. So we’re very happy with that footfall-led recovery and accelerating volumes in this business again with vertical integration. We've got our manufacturing business to leverage then, yes, we're very pleased with the start we've had for the year. And so we’re looking forward to the rest of the year and we’re looking forward to quarter two where there's plenty of activity in the country.

Andrew Gwynn

I think Kiranjot's question was around the shape of profit for the wholesale division. How you would expect that to build through the year? Do you want to try that one?

David Potts

Andrew, assuming that was the question. I think what I said back in March was that and we've got a few start-up costs as you would expect relating to wholesale in the year ahead. But we expected to execute on that rollout plan and the profitability to build. In the end, it will be in relation to the McColl's contract, specifically it would be determined by how they do as a company, what their customers choose to buy, will obviously impact on our margin mix and then more broadly, how wholesale build will be determined by how we grow with our other existing customers and potential new ones in the future. So we’re very optimistic about our ability to grow in what is now a much bigger market that Morrisons operates in and we'll see how we go.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nick Coulter from Citi and London. Please go ahead, your line is now open for your questions.

Nick Coulter

Could I just ask the question on the transaction and item basket numbers that mostly flagged a weather impact. But could I ask whether those trends have normalized or reverted after the storms? Thank you.

David Potts

Nick, I think in the average for the quarter, the impact of the number of weather days, if you like, where you see people in advance buying up, if you like, and basket expanding, and then obviously transactions dropping down when you’ve got those and impacted directly, it has really driven the difference in trend Q1 versus say, I don’t know half two last year. So we’ve continued to report it in the spirit of being consistent. But I think that quite impacted standalone quarter uptick.

Nick Coulter

But it has reverted or normalized post-snow…

Trevor Strain

Yes, same trend really if you strip out the snow weeks, I think.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Charlie Muir-Sands from Deutsche Bank in London. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Charlie Muir-Sands

I have two topics or question, the first one on Wholesale, just returning to the profitability. So I just want to be clear you would generally see a linear progression in the profitability, but there are some maybe start-up costs, which will mean that perhaps this year there’s a little bit of a lag effect. But in terms of when you say the performance of McColl’s, you’re not necessarily anticipating leverage per se there, it was just how successful they are in selling. And then the second piece is on online. I think the contribution from Dordon was just 20 basis points, which was similar to Q4. Are you currently capacity constrained there? What’s your latest view on the timing of the opening of your second centralized site? And I wonder if you could talk about performance of store base online as well? Thank you.

David Potts

On Wholesale profitability, I think that’s a sensible assumption. What I was saying in terms of McColl’s performance is just simply that if they do very well as their supplier, we would grow with them. And so in essence our growth, once that business is rolled out, is in their hands in one sense into how they perform and we obviously have a big role to play to that as an important supplier to them. And I think your assumption around the linear nature of it is a sensible one on the variable contribution. Then I think in terms of Dordon, it’s capacity-constrained. We’re annualizing out on that capacity and we expect Erith to be opened by Ocado towards the back end of this year but obviously it will be ramping up as we go through. Again, I’m sure Ocado will be updating on that as and when they think it’s appropriate.

Charlie Muir-Sands

And on the store pick…

Trevor Strain

I think store pick has gone well for us. It’s been a great opportunity for the business to really learn about customer shopping when you’re doing it for them, and about availability and about our ability to deliver on time fresh product with long home life. So we’re very pleased with customer reaction. And I think we’re in 10 stores now and yes it’s an important part of our growth plans ahead and so far, so good, I’m pleased with it.

Operator

And as there are no more questions registered, I’ll hand back to you speaker for closing comments.

David Potts

Well, thank you very much. I would remind you it’s quite a busy morning for everyone. So thank you for joining our call. We do appreciate your time and your questions of course. Thank you, Sarah, for being our operator.

Operator

Thank you. This now concludes our conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.