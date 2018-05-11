Is Tesla's Default (Or Bankruptcy) Imminent?

From their Z scores, each company’s bankruptcy probability arrives at a similar level around 5.75-6% in Q1 2018. For all practical purposes, Tesla, GM, and Ford are deemed to have equally unlikely chance of filing bankruptcy in the next two years.

Tesla has an Altman’s Z-Score of 1.30, GM’s 1.15, and Ford’s 1.13, suggesting that all three companies are in financial distress.

The bond market has priced in that Tesla, GM, and Ford all have a default probability less than 1% which is at the level of investment-grade bonds.

By K C Ma and Zachary Gunn

The short answer is "no."

As most of us use the words "default" and "bankruptcy" interchangeably, I will first explain the difference. Default is a company not being able to meet the financial obligations to its creditors, including suppliers, banks, and bondholders. Often before the default actually occurs, the company would have worked with the creditors to restructure the debt. Typically, the party which is most negatively affected is the bondholders. On the other hand, when a company's assets are less than liabilities, the debtors often initiate a bankruptcy proceeding where creditors work with legal authorities to oversee the finances of an entity which is in default. The most negatively affected party in a bankruptcy proceeding is the stockholders. Therefore, in this article, we will use bondholders' perspective to examine Tesla's likelihood to default and stockholders' perspective for the likelihood of bankruptcy.

I. Default Probability

To this end, we first look at how Tesla bondholders reacted to the likelihood of default in terms of bond prices (yields). In a rational market, investors will incorporate their credit risk premium into the asset prices. For bondholders, if there is a perceived change in default probability, the bond price will change accordingly. If current bond price reflects bond investors' expectation on the chance of default, we should be able to extract that default probability from the actual bond price. The process is a quantitative procedure to "reverse engineer" the default probability. Bloomberg and any other credit services have provided the estimates of such default probabilities (Figure 1).

For the recent past, the current estimate indicates that the bond market has priced in 0.10% chance that Tesla will default on its bond obligation within a year. The most recent two increases were from Moody's downgrade from "B " to "CCC+," and Elon Musk's claim of no capital raise in 2018 (Q1 ER). Although the increases in default probability seem impressive, using all reasonable standards, the chance that Tesla will default does not amount to any significant level.

A Reasonable Perspective

Even with the recent "surges," the volatility in default probability may have been exaggerated. After all, the magnitude of the probability is around 0.10%, hardly a level rising to an alarming level. Based on Bloomberg's own rubric (Table 3), Tesla's current default probability is well within the limit of the investment-grade bond category (IG8), yet Tesla bond with a Moody's CCC+ rating is actually at the bottom of the junk bond category which should have at least 15 times of the default chance, say, between 1.50% and 4.00% than Tesla bond has.

Secondly, a 0.10% default probability is considered historically negligible when compared to 0.55% at Point A and 0.75% at point B (Figure 2). Considering the circumstances, at Point A, Tesla announced to take reservations for Model 3 in order to get capital for production. At Point B, Tesla was sued over a New Mexico factory. Even at 5-8 times of the default probability, both issues were not nearly as alarming as the current cash burn issues that many critics want to portray to. Keep in mind, we are still talking about a probability way less than 1%. Apparently, bondholders are not that sensitive to the severity of the current cash burns.

We also need to put the magnitude of Tesla's default probability in a relative perspective. In Figure 3, three other automakers' historical default probabilities are also displayed. It is clear that even with a higher volatility, all three automakers virtually exhibit the same level of default risk at the current point (0.03% - 0.10%).

Therefore, a fair question should be asked, "Are GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford's (NYSE:F) defaults imminent too?"

Limitations of Default Probability

The use of default probability is most criticized by its failure to consider the availability of capital raise. It relies solely on bondholders' estimates on the probability whether the company can generate enough operational cash flow to pay the scheduled debt obligations. On the other hand, company's ability, or the lack of, to raise cash from capital market is often ignored. As Tesla's ability to raise more capital has been a main criticism lately, ignoring that part of the equation will undoubtedly underestimate the true default probability.

A less obvious limitation of the methodology is its inability to properly account for the increase in future cost of risk capital. If more debt is raised, it will increase the future credit risk. But the current bond prices often fail to incorporate the future financing induced debt cost increase in the discount rate. An underestimated future debt cost will also underestimate the default probability.

II. The Likelihood of Bankruptcy: Altman Z Scores

Altman Z-score (1968) is an indirect measure of a company's likelihood of going into bankruptcy. Using five financial factors in the following equation (Table 2), the Z-score is the number of standard deviation from an average company's chance to file for bankruptcy within a year. The Altman Z-score is calculated as follows:

Z-Score = 1.2A + 1.4B + 3.3C + 0.6D + 1.0E

Where:

A = working capital/total assets

B = retained earnings/total assets

C = earnings before interest and tax/total assets

D = market value of equity/total liabilities

E = sales/total assets

In general, when the Z-Score is less than 1.81, the company is in financial distress. When the Z-Score is greater than 2.99, it is in safe condition. When the Z-Score is between 1.81 and 2.99, it is in the neutral area. Since the original Z score was developed for financial firms, Altman later (2012) developed a "Double Prime Z Score" for manufacturing and non-manufacturing firms. To show consistency, we computed and presented both measures for Tesla (Table 2 & Figure below).

Tesla has a Z-score of 1.30 in Q4 2017, indicating it is in distress, and there is a reasonable bankruptcy possibility in the next two years. The Z-score further dropped to 1.13 in Q1, where the decrease was mainly attributed to more than doubled working capital. While Tesla's Z-score has exhibited a marked reduction since 2013, implying an increasing bankruptcy risk, it came in line with GM and Ford's Z scores between 1.14 and 1.30 in most recent period.

From Z-Scores to Bankruptcy Probability

The calculation of Z-score may make statistical sense, but it would make common sense if it is converted into a probability measure. While it is a tricky process for the conversion, a Z-score of 1.30 is approximately suggesting a bankruptcy probability of 4.79%. In Figure 5, Tesla's historical Z-score was converted to historical probability of bankruptcy. As there was a trend of increasing likelihood of bankruptcy in the recent period, the probability of bankruptcy, 5.75%, is far from being alarming. We also compared all three companies' bankruptcy probabilities which were converted from their Z-scores. Similar to their Z-scores, all three probabilities of bankruptcy arrived at a similar level around 5.75%-6% in Q1 2018. For all practical purposes, Tesla, GM, and Ford are viewed by the stock market to have equally unlikely chance of filing bankruptcy in the next two years.

Limitations

Altman Z-score is one of the oldest measures for bankruptcy risk. Due to its simplicity and friendly interpretation, it also suffers from the same weakness of not forward-looking enough, as in the case of default probability. Historically, Z-score has a better track record to predict future bankruptcy than the default probability.

That being said, neither (financial) measure has risen to the levels that will cause immediate concern for Tesla stockholders or bondholders. However, the real determinant of the default probability is not whether Tesla can generate enough internal capital to pay off creditors but whether they are able to raise the capital externally. That question will require further research.

Finally, we wrote this article to address a specific and narrow topic - whether Tesla faces imminent danger of defaulting or being bankrupt as many critics have claimed. No other implications were intended from this analysis. Thanks for reading.

