Why Ceragon Networks Is Poised For P/E Expansion

Shares are poised to outperform, because the market will discount future growth, in the form of a higher forward P/E today.

CRNT is a 5G play, poised for incremental growth over the next several years.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) reported Q1'18 revenue $83.3M, up 9.5% Y/Y, with adjusted EPS of $0.04, vs. $0.01 Y/Y.

The company said Q1 was a strong quarter in all respects, with strength coming from India. In addition, the company said it now expects revenue to be about $80-85M per quarter for the rest of the year.

As I have said in previous articles, CRNT's objective has been profitability. But judging from the company's confidence in providing the current guidance, I think it's fair to say CRNT has now gained both profitability and revenue traction.

The revenue mix for Q1 is as follows:

Europe: 12%

Africa: 2%

North America: 11%

Latin America: 13%

India: 46%

APAC: 16%

The company expects Q2 from India to continue strong, with revenue probably exceeding $85M. The company reported there was a shortage of components needed to fulfill orders. If this shortage continues, it might interfere with the company's ability to meet orders.

Non-GAAP gross margins were 33.2% for the quarter. However, if it was not for the component shortage, margins would have been 34%. I assume this component disruption will end sooner or later, which means we could probably expect higher margins and profitability in the future.

One particular region that I think will contribute a lot of revenue is Europe. The company mentioned orders are slow. However, it did achieve some very important milestones.

In a nutshell, after several years of going through an evaluation process, the company has finally been selected by a large multinational carrier in Europe. Orders are expected by the end of the year or next year. So, it's something to look forward to over the next 12 months.

In the U.S., the company believes the new T-Mobile (assuming Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merge) will spend aggressively after the merger. T-Mobile CEO John Legere has said he expects to spend about $40B in the first three years on gigabit LTE and 5G. Again, this is a future business that will probably come to fruition beginning next year.

The important thing to remember is that CRNT is a 5G play at the backhaul end. Also, there is no one-size-fits-all network. Different networks require different setups. Backhaul solutions permit companies to spread out resources and conserve spectrum.

5G services will be a gradual process, spread out across many years. As a result, CRNT is poised to see incremental revenue for the foreseeable future.

Why CRNT shares will see P/E expansion

Please note the company updated its expectations for 2018 during Q1. I expect the company to continuously be upgrading revenue figures in the future, because, like I said, I expect incremental quarterly revenue for several years in the future.

As a result, it is my belief the market will, to some extent, discount this future growth, in the form of P/E expansion today.

Analysts are modeling $326M revenue for 2018, but the company already guided $85M per quarter, which comes out to $340 in revenue. And if we get another revenue upgrade during 2018, this figure will be bumped even higher.

Currently, CRNT trades at a trailing P/E of 15, and a forward P/E of 12.8. However, these numbers will be revised lower, meaning a lower trailing and forward P/E. A lower forward P/E probably means a higher stock price in my book.

Now, please look at the chart below.

CRNT data by YCharts

Even when CRNT was doing much lower revenue, its stock price was many times higher than today. This is because the market was taking into consideration future growth. When things went wrong and growth did not materialize, then an adjustment to the stock price was in order.

Now, imagine if, in the next 12 months or so, CRNT will be growing at 20% or more. Where will the stock be then, and at what forward P/E will CRNT shares be trading?

While we do not know this at the moment, I think shares might even be 100% higher than today. Not so much because revenue will have doubled but because the market will be discounting higher growth, in the form of a higher forward P/E.

Bottom line

CRNT upgraded revenue guidance for 2018, with the current run rate at about $85M per quarter.

CRNT is a 5G play, poised for incremental growth beginning in 2019 and beyond.

The stock is poised to outperform, because I think the market will discount future growth in the form of a higher forward P/E today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.