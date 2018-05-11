REIT Rally Continues On Benign Inflation And Strong Earnings

There is mounting evidence that tax reform and broad-based deregulation have added another leg to the labor market recovery, which appeared to be stalling out by the end of 2016.

Inflationary concerns have eased over the past two months despite a continued rise in oil prices. Core CPI and PPI data have cooled after a hot start to the year.

Nearly 95% of the REIT sector either beat or maintained 2018 guidance. Hotel and industrial REITs have been the standouts this quarter while retail REITs have finally stabilized.

REITs have rallied more than 6% over the past three weeks, a sharp reversal after a dismal start to 2018. Earnings were better-than-expected across most real estate sectors.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT rally continued this week, pushing the three week gain to more than 6%. The real estate ETFS (VNQ and IYR) each gained nearly 2% as earnings season continues to impress, led by the surging hotel sector. While early, there are indications that REIT fundamentals may further improve in 2018, aided by strong demand growth and a slowing of supply growth.

The S&P 500 (SPY) delivered a strong week, gaining more than 2% after favorable inflation and employment data, which suggests that "Goldilocks" conditions of solid growth and low inflation may persist for longer than expected. As we'll analyze below, there is mounting evidence that tax reform and broad-based deregulation have added another leg to the labor market recovery, which appeared to be stalling out by the end of 2016.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 2pm Friday)

Homebuilders (XHB) finished the week modestly lower. This week, Calfornia announced a plan to require that new homes be equipped with solar panels by 2020, adding an estimated $10-20k in costs to a build a new home. California is already the most highly regulated and "least affordable" housing market in the United States, which makes this a questionable policy decision. In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week higher by more than 4% higher while international real estate climbed 1%.

Real Estate Earnings Update

Earnings misses and downward revisions to guidance were a prevalent issue across the real estate sector in 2017. REITs that missed estimates were punished by investors, impairing their cost of capital and adding further operational challenges to their business. Entering 2018, REITs were reluctant to make the same mistake again, reflected in very conservative guidance provided at the end of last year.

So far in 1Q18 earnings season, REITs have easily surpassed this conservative guidance. With essentially all of the REITs have reported earnings, nearly 60% of REITs beat FFO estimates while just 7% came in short. More impressive was the 40% of REITs that raised full-year guidance with just 2 REITs lowering 2018 expectations. Industrial, hotel, storage, and retail REITs have been the winners this earnings season.

This week, we analyzed the quarterly results in the apartment sector in Renter Nation: Apartment REITs Deliver Solid Quarter. The apartment rental markets are a furious battle between record levels of supply growth and robust demand growth. Rent growth has been surprisingly solid in the face of lingering oversupply. 1Q18 earnings were above expectations. Turnover continues to decline, a powerful and unexpected tailwind that has helped fundamentals. Despite a strong economic backdrop, millennials have shown little desire for homeownership. "Renter nation" isn't going away anytime soon. Strong job growth, a "rent-by-choice" attitude among a large millennial demographic, and homeownership unaffordability should keep demand growth (and rents) firmly above expectations.

We also analyzed results from the data center sector in Data Centers: Strong Quarter Not Enough to Break Slump. Data Centers, the perennially top-performing REIT sector, have struggled so far in 2018 on the combination of rising interest rates and mediocre fundamental results. 1Q18 results were solid, but not enough to break out of the recent slump. Strong leasing volumes and firm pricing metrics were the highlights, but results continue to be choppy. The boom in demand for data center space has been met by an equal boom in construction activity. AFFO growth has slowed as competition has heated up significantly since 2014. Retail REITs continue to be the standouts with solid results from Federal Realty (FRT), Acadia (AKR), Regency (REG), and retail-focused net lease REIT National Retail (NNN). Mall REITs Simon (SPG), CBL (CBL), and Washington Prime (WPG), as well as shopping center REITs Kimco (KIM), Weingarten (WRI), and DDR (DDR) all raised full-year guidance, bucking the trend of downward revisions that plagued these stocks in 2017

Investors in cell tower REITs continue to digest the impact of the proposed T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS)/Sprint (NYSE:S) merger. Last week, we published Cell Tower REITs: Analyzing The Impact of the Proposed Merger. If the merger does indeed get approved, we expect cell tower REITs American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), and SBA Communications (SBAC) to see a net benefit over the next half-decade from increased network investment.

Industrial REITs continue to be the standout as six out of the seven names that have reported this quarter have smashed through expectations. Storage REITs have also reported strong results with Extra Space (EXR), and Life Storage (LSI) reporting solid numbers this week following strong results from Public Storage (PSA) and CubeSmart (CUBE).

Highlights this week included stronger-than-expected from dividend investor-favorites Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Realty Income (O). Invitation Homes (INVH) will be the final REIT to report next Monday.

Hotel REITs were the best-performing sector this week as the "beat-and-raise" parade continued in the sector. Pebblebrook (PEB), Diamondrock (DRH), Summit (INN), and Park (PK) each surged by more than 6%. Preferred Apartments (APTS) and Independence (IRT) were the worst-perfomers this week.

2018 Performance

REITs are now lower by 6% YTD, significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which is higher by 2%. Homebuilders are off by more than 11%. The 10-Year yield has climbed 57 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 20% climb in the price of crude oil.

REITs ended 2017 with a total return of roughly 5%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%. This risk/return profile is roughly in line with large-cap US equities.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Inflation Data Ticks Higher

Since the passage of tax reform in December, inflation has become a central focus for investors. There is mounting concern that we may be entering a new “economic regime” of faster growth and higher inflation, a departure from the “Goldilocks” environment of moderate growth and low inflation that was seen as favorable to asset valuations. For that reason, investors are now keenly focused on inflation data. April inflation data was broadly in-line or slightly below expectations, a welcome relief for investors fearing a continued uptick through 2018. Core CPI ticked higher to 2.14%, slightly below expectations of 2.2%. Core PPI, meanwhile, decreased to 2.41% from 2.7% last month. Inflation expectations, as measured by the 5-Year, 5-Year Forward Inflation Expectation rate, peaked on February 2 at 2.35% and has retreated back down to 2.23%.

"Shelter" inflation accounts for 34% of the CPI weight and since 2013, it has been significantly above the overall inflation rate. From 2015 through late 2016, shelter inflation was the one of the only component keeping Core CPI out of deflationary territory. Shelter inflation has trended down in recent months, a trend that we expect to continue, but bounced higher in March and April because of a jump in hotel prices.

Our models suggest that CPI data tends to lag the current market conditions by 12-24 months, a function of the calculation methodology of the data series. As highlighted by the Zillow ZRI data above, private rent inflation data shows that national market rents are rising at a roughly 2% rate, far short of the 3.7% rate in the CPI data. This would suggest that as shelter inflation reverts to current conditions, it will serve as a significant drag on the overall inflation rate.

Ultimately, we believe that the path of inflation will largely depend on two critical variables: the price of energy and the trade-weighted value of the US dollar. Even though Core CPI excludes energy, the price of gasoline and utilities typically flow through into Core components. Oil prices are higher by 44% YoY while gasoline prices are up 17%, both of which will contribute to upward inflationary pressure. Natural gas prices, however, have decreased 4% over last year. The US Dollar, which has rallied over the past month, remains lower by 7% YoY.

So long as REITs are being driven by interest rate movement, commodity prices become an important factor determining weekly price movements in the real estate sectors. REIT investors should be hoping for a moderation in oil and gasoline prices to the “Goldilocks” environment of solid growth and low inflationary pressure.

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

There is mounting evidence that tax reform and broad-based deregulation have added another leg to the labor market recovery, which appeared to be stalling out by the end of 2016. JOLTs data released this week showed an all-time record number of job openings at 6.55 million. More than 2.3 million net new jobs have been created over the last 12 months, the strongest rate of growth since early 2016.

Last week, the BLS reported a 164k rise in employment which, combined with the upward revisions from prior months, was roughly in-line expectations. Earlier in the week, ADP reported a 204k rise in employment, beating expectations. Overall, the pace of hiring has actually accelerated since mid-2017, reversing a multi-year slowdown that many analysts attributed to tightening labor market conditions.

Initial and continuing jobless claims remain near the lowest levels in 45 years. Just 1.4% of Americans are currently on unemployment insurance, the lowest level since at least 1970. That said, as we’ve discussed, there remain nearly 20 million prime-working-age Americans currently out of the labor force as the participation rate remains stubbornly low. This may be a source of continued labor market slack as this cohort gradually returns to the labor force.

Bottom Line: Economic Data Fuels REIT Rally

REITs have rallied more than 6% over the past three weeks, a sharp reversal after a dismal start to 2018. Earnings were better-than-expected across most real estate sectors. Nearly 95% of the REIT sector either beat or maintained 2018 guidance. Hotel and industrial REITs have been the standouts this quarter while retail REITs have finally stabilized.

Inflationary concerns have eased over the past two months despite a continued rise in oil prices. Core CPI and PPI data have cooled after a hot start to the year. JOLTs data showed a record number of job openings in March. Nearly 20 million prime-working aged Americans remain on the sidelines, a source of continued labor market slack. There is mounting evidence that tax reform and broad-based deregulation have added another leg to the labor market recovery, which appeared to be stalling out by the end of 2016.

So far, we have updated up REIT Rankings on the Data Center, Apartments, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Net Lease, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage sectors. We will continue our updates over the next several weeks.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, OHI, PLD, GGP, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP, EQR, INVH, SPG, HST, TCO, AMT, SBRA, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.