Dropbox: Will Monetization Of High-Value Targets Spur New Growth?

Earlier this year, popular file-sharing company - Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) - filed for an IPO and successfully placed its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange for $21 per share, more than was initially expected. Applying the revenue variation of Peter Lynch's famous valuation technique, the shares still look attractive given that the company will be able to monetize its high-value targets.

Dropbox's story

Perhaps one of the most intriguing and inspiring aspects of the company is its story. Long story short, the idea to build a cloud-based storage originated in the company's current CEO's and co-founder's head – Drew Houston – after he left a USB flash drive at home and could not work as he had originally intended:

''I was frustrated and angry at myself and all impractical USB disks and never wanted to experience this situation again. I was so irritated I was not able to think clearly and look for some constructive solution. But I repeated myself: You know what irritates you and why. Hence, at least visualize final result and you will feel great when it comes. This was a motivation! Looking forward to the feeling when I finally manage to succeed.'' - Business Leaders Magazine (April Issue)

Subscription model

Dropbox's business model is a subscription-based business model which poses several benefits as well as drawbacks. One of the key advantages of a subscription-based business model is regularly recurring revenue which in Dropbox's case come from over 11 million users, meaning that no single user accounts for more than 1 percent of revenue. Dropbox's user base currently makes over 500 million registered users from over 180 million countries. In the upcoming years, Dropbox's target is to monetize up to 300 million users which I would describe as a very ambitious, but attainable goal. If the growth in the number of paying users more or less follows the CAGR of Dropbox's registered users from the recent years – 80 percent – the company could hit the target in five to six years. I believe this growth rate will be sustained and supported by Dropbox's refocus on the entire cloud storage market, not only its freelancers', individuals' and small teams' segment. This has been suggested even during the latest conference call by the company's CEO Drew Houston. A reorientation towards the entire market, including enterprise segment, which has up until recently been the domain of Dropbox's competitor could storage company Box (NYSE:BOX), will be a key theme in the upcoming years. Apart from that, the management also indicated new value propositions in the form of new collaboration tools bringing the best out of established business workflows.

The development of the number of Dropbox's registered users

Source: Statista

Dilution

As in the case of most relatively young companies, Dropbox growth has required vast amounts of capital. Before its IPO, Dropbox has raised over 1.7 billion U.S. dollars in seven funding rounds from 41 investors. Even though major funding events are possibly over, one can expect that Dropbox will still require additional capital. I believe that the most likely scenario is that the number of the company's shares outstanding will grow 10 percent annually in the early years and then gradually dwindle as the company matures.

Valuation

Using the revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Dropbox seems to be currently trading in a positive expected return territory. According to my model, assuming 30 percent annual revenue growth slowing by 2 percent per year going forward, 10 percent annual growth in the number of shares outstanding slowing annually roughly by 2 percent and an unchanged current trailing 12-month price-sales (P/S) ratio of approximately 10x, the company's per share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 could approach $55 USD. This implies an expected annualized rate of return potential of approximately 16 percent in the following years. Should the price-to-sales multiple drop to 5x (which I believe is not much less likely scenario) the company's intrinsic value, according to my model, could be much around today's Dropbox's share price.

Data Source: Reuters.com

Key Risks

Additional capital raise demands can substantially dilute current shareholders' stakes.

Fierce competition in the cloud storage industry can squeeze the company's profit margins and slow revenue growth.

Conversion of registered users will not go as fast as the company's management originally expected.

The company's innovative initiatives can fail to find its audience.

The bottom line

To sum up, plugging in Dropbox's publicly available data into my PS multiple valuation model, I can easily recognize that the continuation of the company's story in the following years is primarily likely to be about conversion of the registered users labeled as high-value targets that are located mainly in the U.S. (about one third of Dropbox's web traffic comes from the United States). As one can deduce from Dropbox's subscription plans, these consist primarily of team subscriptions with advanced features, contributing a greater deal to the company's bottom line. This can be expected to push the company's profit margins further in the positive territory and lead to the company's financials' all-time highs. Should the management's efforts in that direction show to come to fruition, the way to higher values is clearly open.

