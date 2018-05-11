Aveda - A Merger With A Huge Contingent Value Right

Management of Daseke has said they will effectively be getting a better deal if the earnout is met, suggesting they will try to meet the targets after close.

Aveda Transportation and Energy (OTC:PHNHF) is a company that specializes in moving drilling rigs from one well site to the next. The company has had a bad couple of years, including relatively recent negative EBITDA. However, that has been dramatically turning around as of late. The company has agreed to a takeover by Daseke (DSKE), and I believe the current stock price leaves a significant merger arbitrage opportunity. Aveda is based in Canada, trades more actively in Toronto under the symbol AVE, and reports in CAD, all figures in this write-up are in that currency unless otherwise noted.

Aveda Transportation Background

The company's EBITDA has grown dramatically recently, as you can see by the chart showing their trailing EBITDA below.

That intuitively makes sense, because of what their business does. Drilling rigs are very large. Most items that size are stationary, but a drilling rig isn't much good on a well site after it has finished drilling the well. While directional and horizontal drilling technology sometimes allows a rig to drill multiple wells from the same pad site, eventually the rig needs to move to the next location. Aveda runs large flat bed trucks and trailers that move rigs from one location to the next. That is a relatively specialized job, as they are big, expensive, and loading/unloading them is complicated. It is also time sensitive. The day rate on a land based drilling rig generally exceeds $10,000 per day, which means the incentive to get them to the next location quickly is material.

All of this means that their revenue is very highly correlated to the number of wells drilled per year. They also have significant fixed costs, as they need trucks and staff on call in oil producing regions, as an oil company won't wait to have their rig moved. Thus, the contribution margin from incremental business should be high, which means that increasing revenue increases EBITDA dramatically.

Daseke Offer for Aveda

The offer the companies have agreed to is for $0.90 in cash or 0.0751 Daseke common shares. Aveda shareholders can choose which consideration they want, and there is no pro-ration. At the current Daseke share price of $9.15 USD, the cash consideration is slightly more valuable. Given there is no proration, I will assume the cash consideration will be taken. If Daseke shares appreciate to the point it makes sense to switch to the share consideration, that could be a source of further upside but I'm not factoring it in.

Given Aveda currently trades for $0.97, that does not initially seem like an attractive proposition. However, their is an additional consideration for an earnout that is contingent on Aveda's go forward EBITDA. Because of the significant change in EBITDA, my suspicion is that Aveda wanted to get paid for future growth while Daseke only wanted to pay for results, with the earnout being a compromise in that Aveda shareholders will get paid for the growth IF it continues.

The deal is that 2.74737X the annual EBITDA of Aveda that exceeds $18 MM will be paid to Aveda shareholders, up to a maximum of $0.45 per share. Aveda had adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 MM in 2017. It is extremely likely its EBITDA in 2018 will improve dramatically over 2017, simply because more rigs are operational.

In fact, when they released their Q4 MD&A the company issued guidance that Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA would be $1.8-$2.0 MM higher than the previous year's quarter. Thus, the $18 MM is a reasonable estimate of trailing EBITDA, for a company in an extremely cyclical business in the midst of a big commodity driven upswing. The cost of moving a drilling rig is insubstantial to the total cost of drilling an oil well, which makes rig moves extremely price inelastic.

While I don't pretend to have an exact forecast of go-forward EBITDA for Aveda, I do think it's likely the current share price doesn't reflect the likelihood of the payments. I think there are a few reasons for that, one is that this is a small merger in Canada, which reduces the number of interested buyers for a merger arbitrage. The second is the contingent value rights will be non-tradeable, and will simply be paid out when owed. That makes them hard to value for a merger arbitrage fund that needs to report to clients regularly, further reducing interest.

Risks and Thoughts on Daseke

The risk here is that the buyer transfers EBITDA to their own operations or otherwise somehow screws the sellers out of the payments. The 25% stake held by David Werklund (a oilfield services entrepreneur in Calgary) provides some comfort here, as there is someone who has both the incentive and competence to see that shareholders are treated somewhat fairly.

The other reason I think the business is likely to be run to make the payments is the attitude of Daseke management. Daseke is a roll-up of flatbed trucking industry companies, and this is a relatively high multiple for them based on trailing EBITDA. On their conference call announcing the deal, analysts questioned them on the multiple. In response, management indicated they expect the go forward multiple to be around a 5x EBITDA. They also had a slide showing various scenarios for the earn-out.

I find this table comforting for a few reasons. The first is that Daseke management thinks an EBITDA value past the maximum contingent consideration was worth putting on the table, and that they specifically mentioned getting the results down to a 5X multiple, which would be a relatively attractive acquisition for them. From the chart, that would imply the maximum $0.45 payment to Aveda shareholders. Daseke management has suggested that payment would be a good thing, and as a roll-up their credibility on meeting targets and expectations is important to them, so I'd expect them to try and make that happen.

There is also the potential for synergy benefits to flow to Aveda shareholders. The detailed contract has been filed with Canadian securities regulators, and it notes that the EBITDA calculation will include 7% of the gross revenue from any business Aveda sends to Daseke. Right now some Aveda work is sub-contracted, so this has the potential to add revenues. In fact, Aveda specifically noted a shortage of equipment during Oct 2017 eating into its margins as they had to subcontract more than usual. Additionally, savings from using the larger entities tire/fuel/insurance purchasing programs is specifically mentioned as being included in the calculation to the benefit of Aveda shareholders.

The deal is also relatively accretive to Daseke on most relevant metrics. Daseke has higher ratios than it is paying for Aveda in every relevant way, and if Aveda's EBITDA continues to approve the transaction will be even more accretive.

Conclusion

This deal should close quickly, because the major shareholder has agreed to it, and the meeting is scheduled for the end of May. Shareholders can expect to receive most of their money back in short order when the deal closes, leaving a very low cost basis of $0.07 for the potential $0.45 payout on the CVR. It seems extremely likely to me that there will be at least some payout, as the sequential improvements have continued quarter after quarter, and the outlook for oil drilling is very good given the continued strength in oil prices, and given the incentives of management and the strong tailwinds here a payout of the full $0.45 seems possible.

This arbitrage idea was originally published when the shares were at $0.95 CAD as part of The Microcap Review. This subscription research service includes a variety of arbitrage ideas every month as well as value picks in the microcap space. This month's ideas include two different odd lot tenders (with enough spread to pay for an annual subscription just on those!) plus numerous other overlooked arbitrage trades in the small company space.

