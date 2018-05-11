Hydrogenics' (HYGS) CEO Daryl Wilson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Bob Motz - CFO

Daryl Wilson - President and CEO

Marc Beisheim - Incoming CFO

Analysts

Eric Stine - Craig Hallum

Jeff Osborne - Cowen and Company.

Sameer Joshi - H.C. Wainwright

Annapoorni C S - ROTH Capital Partners

Bob Motz

Thank you, Michelle and hello and welcome to Hydrogenics' 2018 first quarter conference call. With me today is Daryl Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer and my replacement the Incoming CFO, Marc Beisheim. The company's first quarter press release and PowerPoint presentation are available on our website under the Investor page at www.hydrogenics.com. We've also have uploaded the report this morning on both SEDAR and EDGAR, and would refer you to those sites for our disclosure documents. As indicated in our press release this morning, all financial references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I would like to also provide a brief Safe Harbor statement. This call and the accompanying presentation may contain statements that are forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in today's press release, in the MD&A section of our most recent financial statements or in the other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian Securities Regulators.

We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Also in this parade we implemented IFRS XV the new revenue recognition standard similar to FASB ASC 606 in the United States, which impacted year-over-year comparisons for the company. Please see our public filings for further description of this change and its impact on our results.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Daryl Wilson. Please go ahead, Daryl.

Daryl Wilson

Thank you, Bob, good day and thanks everyone for joining for Hydrogenics' 2018 first quarter conference call. Today I will review our operations and outlook after which Bob will discuss our financial results in detail. Please refer to the presentation on our website for today's discussion.

Beginning with slide three let me start briefly reviewing some highlights of the past quarter after which I will go into further detail about major developments and our near-term areas of focus. Following Q4’s record revenues sales were down in the first quarter, primarily due to shipment timing, but the company posted gross margins of 39.7%, up significantly both year-over-year and sequentially to the highest level ever.

We ended the quarter with a strong cash position and a solid backlog supporting future growth and recently we were awarded $5 million Canadian dollar a grant of funding to expand our operations as I’ll review in a moment. Our substantial fuel cell shipments to China last year are being deployed and evaluated and we are in the process of securing additional orders.

We remain very optimistic about the revenue outlook for 2018 as a whole and have an active pipeline of bids in process. We also continue to invest in R&D to support and advance our leadership in the space, strengthen our position as demand for hydrogen based energy solutions accelerates.

Now let me go over a few of the major announcements since our last earnings calls starting with slide four outlook to our activities in China. As I noted a moment ago we shipped roughly 300 fuel cell power modules to a number of certified integrators in China last year. These units are now in various stages of integration and road deployment test and evaluation with everything proceeding well.

Indeed our customers are very busy. We still have over 1,200 orders outstanding and expect shipments to pick up as the year plays out. Strong market indicators continue even as the Chinese government as I explained last quarter changed some aspects of the incentive scheme covering zero emission vehicles.

With the new guidelines in place and the test and evaluation of our fuel cells moving forward, we are working with several Chinese integrators on new substantial purchase orders over the coming weeks and months. Our investors know some of our major customers well and we’re working with several others.

As I’ve said in the past our goal in China is to have a broad distribution network, which over the long term will cover imports as well as localized assembly in production. We’re developing complex multi-year, multi-party plans that rely on trust, lengthy negotiations and attention to detail to consummate.

In the meantime, just like last year shipments will remain lumpy even as we expect the total China revenue to be up substantially from levels in 2017. Some of our partners are also involved with designing the infrastructure necessary for mass hydrogen deployment, including the build out of fueling stations, production of hydrogen and other logistical factors to support the Bus segment as well in future years, passenger vehicles.

As a reminder Beijing has targeted 20% of cars sold domestically to run on alternative fuel by 2025 and nearly 300,000 electric vehicles were purchases in China last year alone. So, everything remains on track in China and I look forward to providing additional updates on order flow as the year plays out.

Our activities across the globe now point to a new phase of growth for the company as shown on slide five. We plan to invest approximately C$10 million or $7.7 million into our operations over the next two years, primarily to scale up production and prepare for mass commercialization of our fuel cell power modules for mobility applications.

We are laying the ground work to take Hydrogenics to the next level in terms of both output and profitability and this require some investment in state-of-the-art facilities that optimize utilization, working capital and process automation. Given these plans, we put forward a grant request to the Canadian Government for half of the total investments and we were very pleased to receive a positive affirmation on that and we won now this grant and we expect to receive the funds in Q2 and plan to begin investing in our facility expansion during the third quarter.

This will include new tooling, additional machines, automated equipment, augment to prepare our operations for increased production and improved asset management. We need these upgrades and others to support demand in China as well as the pending orders from Alstom in Europe. Alstom continues to receive training contracts, aggregating the requirements and will likely provide us with an updated delivery schedule for actual deliveries in beginning 2019.

The company has already seen widespread acceptance of its vehicles and most recently was awarded the 2018 Green Tech award in the mobility category. We couldn’t be more proud. Alstom’s Coradia iLint is the world’s first fuel cell based regional train and it relies on our proprietary heavy duty power modules.

Using our technology, Alstom has become the only railway manufacturer to have a completely emission free train ready for series production. They are a great partner for Hydrogenics and I’d like to add that some investors sometimes ask how will we be impacted by Siemens by Alstom. It’s a difficult question for us to answer because of course there are some unknowns, but let me say two things.

First, we work with Alstom for many years, have a great relationship and the understand and respect to our technology. Second, we have also worked with Siemens before in Europe and California. So on good terms with both companies and obviously worked hard to ensure that this continues. The market for rail based fuel cell applications is rapidly evolving, particularly in Canada and Europe and we’ll do everything appropriate to protect our leadership position in this space including investing for the future as we are doing now.

Demand across all our applications and product lines is accelerating, so we are looking forward to invest in facility upgrades in Europe as well in the future and future production in China. In Europe where our electrolysis operations are based, we will continue to modernize and automate our manufacturing centers to enhance our reputation and improve margins and make our system smaller, scalable and more efficient.

We will also be investing in a small German facility for Alstom to manage final product shipments from there. At the same time as I mentioned we are working with a few of our long-term integrated partners in China to lay our plans for fuel cell assembly and partial production to strengthen our ability to meet the growing market demand for localized fuel cell supply. The next two years we’ll be want to profound change and growth for Hydrogenics and we are taking the necessary steps now for a smooth and successful transformation.

Turning to slide six, let me review this current state of the industry as well as our leading position. As I said in the past our modular scalable PEM technology puts Hydrogenics in the forefront of many hydrogen based energy applications in markets that are rapidly nearing an inflection point or are already there. Commercialization and mass production are now on the planning stages as entire industries and major governments see the increasing benefits of switching to hydrogen technology.

We have 24 years of experience in this market and enviable position and we built the reputation for forming partnerships, developing technologies to support reliable costs effective applications and inspire trust in our customers, business associations and the governments where we operate. We have the credibility to deliver the best hydrogen solutions across a host of energy requirements and accommodate significant scale up of production. And we are known for innovation as well as long-term commitment to clean technology.

Our unique one stop shop for hydrogen application is well known in the industry and perfectly illustrated in the real market where we can generate renewable based hydrogen and then use it to propel trains running on our cutting hedge heavy duty fuel cell power modules. Such end-to-end hydrogen solutions provide complete zero emission mobility and we're the only company that can deliver that.

We have the partners, the experience, the expertise to do what no other organization can do within a hydrogen-base. And we have a path to profitability based on increasing demand, sound financial management, solid margins and operating leverage that will come with the scaling and production. It continues to be a time of rapid change within the industry and we're in a great position and the race has just begun.

Before turning the call over to Marc and then Bob, I would like to take a moment to thank Bob for his many years of service at Hydrogenics. He has seen the company through many ups and downs, successfully managed a number of financings and being instrumental in our ongoing communication with analysts and investors alike.

He has been here for many changes, particularly our burgeoning business in China, and has been responsible for the company’s sound working capital management and everyday cost controls. So we wish him well in his retirement and thank him for his dedication.

At the same time, I would like to welcome Marc Beisheim to Hydrogenics as Bob's replacement. He is with us here today and Marc has already proven to be a great fit for the company and is ready to take us to the next level in terms of revenue growth and profitability.

Thanks for joining the company Marc and welcome aboard.

Marc Beisheim

Thank you, Daryl. I'm very excited to join you in the team and I look forward to meeting the people on the call today and participating more fully in the Q2 call. I also just want to thank Bob for his wonderful support in the transition into his role and again I wishing the best as well.

And with that, I'll turn the call over Bob to review our financial results in detail. Bob?

Bob Motz

Thanks, Marc. Good day everyone. And before I begin, let me remind our listeners that as I stated at the beginning of the call the prior period results have been restated to reflected the implementation of the new IFRS 15 revenue standard, impacting year-over-year comparisons and I would refer the listeners to our financial statements in particularly note four that goes into some detail on the nature of those restatements.

As shown on Slide seven, we posted revenue of $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 versus $8.7 million in 2017. First quarter sales were down slightly year-over-year due to shipment timing, but we anticipate sequential increases in quarterly revenue as 2018 plays out.

Our gross margin on slide eight was 39.7% for the first quarter versus 30.6% last year. The higher performance year-over-year was principally due to improve product mix, particularly the impact from greater commercial production of standardized fuel cells principally for the Chinese market.

Turning to slide nine, our adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.6 million this quarter versus $0.7 million in last year's quarter, reflecting the revenue and margins previously discussed. Slide 10, shows the company's order backlog as of March 31, 2018 was $140.1 million, of which we anticipate delivering approximately $55 million over the upcoming 12 months. During the first quarter, we received $2.6 million of new orders, although we do not believe this relatively modest amount is indicative of future contract award rates.

On slide 11, our cash resources as of March 31, 2018 were $19.4 million versus $22.4 million at the beginning of the year. Note, that our Q2 results will benefit from the receipt of approximately C$2.5 million or approximately $1.9 million, representing half of the C$5 million in government funding as Daryl previously discussed.

And before turning over the call to the operator, I also want to thank everyone in Hydrogenics and our investors for your enthusiasm and support during the many years and had privilege to serve as your CFO. I wish Marc all the best going forward as the company continues to ramp up its growth trajectory and transform to meet the accelerating demand for hydrogen-based energy solutions.

And with that, we'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions. Please go ahead, operator.

Eric Stine

Hi, everyone. I was wondering if we could just start with China obviously things going well there, still a little bit in ramp mode, I know in the past you’ve talked about two, one being BlueG, two integrators or two companies that are well ahead and two that have kind of been laggards. I mean maybe just an update on where that stands in terms of number of players that you’re working on, or anything that you can give would be great?

Daryl Wilson

Sure, Eric. As we outlined on the fourth slide there is a lot of work to do as the volume starts to hit this market. We had a lot of shipments in the fourth quarter and kind of digesting that volume has been the focus in Q1. One of these but integrations involves a number of batteries, there’s hydrogen tanks, there’s power electronics. So a number of China source components that also have to be verified alongside our fuel cell technology. And then as the bus is going the road they have to be confirmed and checked and certified so lots to do. But as I said it’s going well.

And we have in a way a staggered start of multiple players, so one kind of moving clearly into the hundreds of units and lots of capability, another just behind that. So as these ramp sequentially I think it’s good reinforcing steadiness in the results that will emerge in due time. I'm afraid I can’t enumerate other participants at this point until the commercial activity is consummated, but the interest in this area has continued to ramp.

China is a very large country and there is a very wide spread demand for zero emission vehicles. So two active means to be complimented by more we believe and we certainly have the interest coming in. Much as we did in the previous cycle, we’re careful to screen any participants that we work with and confirm that they have the capability and the foundation to do a good job. But the interest is there and we don’t feel we’re full yet. We think there is more room for more participants as partners with us.

I would notice well the size and sophistication of the additional partners is moving up, so very typical of a new application. You start with very capable focused entrepreneurs and then larger company start to pay attention to the opportunity and show an interest although sometimes they’re a little slower in the uptake and to get going.

The good thing with larger parties is their staying power and their skill up power is significant. So this is a natural unfolding and we don’t apologize for the lumpiness it’s entirely normal. But we do confidently report today that there is a lot more opportunity here and we expected that will be supported with multiple partners in the market.

Eric Stine

Right. And I know one of your competitors has talked about the view that the infrastructure is a somewhat limiting factor, I mean, it sounds like you because of some of your partners and the activity there you feel that maybe it’s not quite there, but you’re certainly headed in the right direction where it will be there to support this?

Daryl Wilson

We are confident on that. Although it has taken time to put the infrastructure in place our partners have put good focus on where to deploy the vehicles to make sure the hydrogen will be available and activate other partners to build the infrastructure. The good thing about these early deployments they’re not passenger cars with a wide geographical dispersion on deployment, these are fleets that are sourced from depots. And so you can put the fuel infrastructure in one place and the whole fleet is supported. And that’s the kind of planning attention that’s going on with our partners already.

So there are substantial fueling infrastructure stations being build right now as the rollout of these 100 vehicles is happening. So it looks like things are in step, but I don’t want to under comment on the extent of work that needs to be done to ramp up.

Eric Stine

No I understand. Okay, thanks for that. And then maybe just turning-- just wondering your thoughts kind of the same here that Alstom that it’s likely more a situation where they aggregate in order as they build their book aggregated and give you a large order I think in the past you though that might be a late 2018 event is that still kind of the case?

Daryl Wilson

So we are in very active discussion planning right now. The interest in their vehicle is very, very strong and yes indeed that’s exactly what’s happening is the aggregation of their end customer orders. And then proper discipline production planning, so that we have a good strong beginning of production and then some steadiness in the series production. So all that preparation is kind of now through the end of the year and then the actual realization for shipments and revenue I expect is in early 2019 issue.

Eric Stine

Okay, last one for me. Just from the release cough my eye that you specifically called out steady stream of quote in North America and obviously active all around the world, but North America arguably is lagged other places. So just any detail is there would be helpful. Thanks.

Daryl Wilson

Yes, I can’t make announcements, before I make announcements, but there are -- there is a good momentum here and I want to emphasize that today, we are seeing a good spread across the world. The nice thing is when you start to have vehicles on the ground and the trains on the track, these provide tangible reference points for other customers and then the uptake and commercialization is kind of a natural process following from there.

We are also seeing that the power to gas concept is continuing to attract a lot of interest and the policy supports through power to gas appear to be strengthening in Europe. So there are a number of projects where we have had rough plans in development and aspirations and with some strengthening policy support we think that there is opportunity for good movement in that application space as well.

Our energy storage facility is up and running and in revenue service with Enbridge and that’s a nice North American reference point for us there. And I’ve talked previously about interest in rail applications in Canada, very good progress there as well in terms of helping folks realize this technology is not way distant in the future, we have strong reference sites on the ground that are operating now.

And we have very large partners that have confidence in those reference sites. And that’s the seed of spreading these applications much more rapidly, because there is something to see and touch, there are customers to actually talk to and interact with. And then perspective customers can have more confidence because they are talking to people like themselves and our reference sites are speaking well of what we have done in getting to where we are at.

So all good progress and there are still lumpy periods as things go through their normal paces, but the momentum overall is unmistakable.

Eric Stine

Okay, thanks.

Daryl Wilson

Thanks, Eric.

Jeff Osborne

Yes, good afternoon guys. First of all couple of questions. You mentioned the delivery timelines was the reason for the revenue cadence to start the year where there any particular projects that were slower to ramp was it China any other items that didn’t come through versus the plan. Or was the results in line with your internal expectations recognize that you don’t give quarterly guidance.

Daryl Wilson

Right, pretty much in line, Jeff, you saw a very large block go out in Q4, we were under a lot of pressure from customers that said we want to have all these units, because we want to have them integrated in early in Q1, it’s very normal that after taking on so much there is a period where they have to do their work and they are not ready immediately to take on more. So it shows the immaturity of the ramping process presently, but it should not be taken as a negative signal in general in any way.

As soon as those first block of vehicles are done and on the road and confirmed there is all of the planning and the operation support necessary to take on another block. And as the whole thing matures then it becomes regularize. So, no big deviation to expectations.

As you know in our onsite systems division there will be projects in the $1 million to $4 million range and they can move a month or two one way or the other, but no major movements pretty much on expectation.

Jeff Osborne

Got it, that’s helpful. And recognizing that China is a new market for you, and you don’t really have past experiences in this kind of qualification and ramp cycle, have you been given any perspective from your partners in the region about how long this kind of ramp up in Beacon and testing period will be just as we looks to the other 1,200 units is that something that’s probably more aligned in the second half of the calendar year? I noticed that the $55 million and 12 months revenue was consistent with the past quarter. So didn’t look like much was added to that, but I just wanted to get a sense of how we should think about the cadence through the year recognizing that it’s been a lumpy company for quite time.

Daryl Wilson

Yes, right. So at this point with no new announcements of incremental volume. What you’re seeing is yes pretty much steady with the previous review. What can happen is new partners and new volume demand can appear and the start of that then could impact the balance of the year as well. So you’ve got existing partners pulling more volume, having digested the Q4 volume and then you have new partners pulling volume as well.

So that’s why I say we can look forward to certainly a stronger second half and of course we’re in the middle of Q2 and I don’t want to preempt what’s happening right now, but the overall momentum for the year is very strong.

Jeff Osborne

Good to hear, that’s all I have. Thank you.

Sameer Joshi

Thanks. Good afternoon. Bob sorry to see you leave, but good luck with your next step and I'm sure Marc will step in your virtues.

Bob Motz

Thank you, Sameer.

Sameer Joshi

My first question just a clarification on the backlog as it relates to China, I know there was just some commentary that was provided for previous question, but is there any China backlog revenue in this $55 million?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, absolutely. So I think I commented that in aggregate there is still 1,200 units of orders that have not been delivered and certainly a portion of that would fall in the $55 million. Can that $55 million number be bigger, we need signals to firm up and give us confidence if that’s the case and we’re working through that.

Naturally when you have partners that are again just digesting the Q4 volume they’re not ready to give a firm number to go forward multiple quarters. And so we have to be a little bit patient to see what they’re ready to take on in the next bite. We provide all the support we can so that this can happen in a steady manner, but we don’t have all that here yet. So yes, in the $55 million there’s more China.

Sameer Joshi

Okay, thanks for that commentary. Another bit of clarification on the Alstom rail car, have you seen any -- irrespective of whether Siemens ultimately ends up completing the deal, have you seen any difference in the cadence or any relationship with Alstom that has caused any delays in your discussions?

Daryl Wilson

No, I don’t want to comment in detail on our customers program, but they are on track with the schedule that they outlined with us and things have gone very smoothly. So that’s why we can be working on the production planning for later in the year and anticipate full series production.

Sameer Joshi

Understood. In terms of this grant from the Canadian Government what does it mean in terms of capacity addition and what level of revenues on annual basis can the newer expanded facility can support?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, I want to exercise a little bit of care here Sameer, partly to manage expectations in the right way and partly to manage confidentiality, you saw in Q4 that we have easily the capability to more than double what we just put out in Q1. So you might easily imagine that the company has capacity today to deliver on $100 million in revenue, if we’re making an investment of this size at $7.5 million or C$10 million you can imagine that we’re looking at pretty substantial increases in revenue in terms of the capacity.

Will we sell all of that capacity and be full up in short order, I don't know that, I can't promise that. But an important aspect is with the maturing of both the supply chain and production capability, we shorten lead times, we increased responsiveness and flexibility. And so what it takes to respond to increases in demand, it’s just much easier on us than what it would be now.

So there is not just a capacity consideration, there is also a lead time and customer responsiveness aspect that comes from this increasing capacity. And all of those factors favor healthy growth in the business.

As we work with vehicle makers, it becomes a more automotive style situation where production is planned on a weekly and monthly basis and order volumes fluctuate. So, having run a car plant, that used to make a thousand cars a day, I understand a little bit about where this needs to go in terms of production capability. And we've now seeing all the development around the world, we have the confidence that these investments should be made now.

I purposely held off making these kind of automation investments because I'm of the strong believe that having simple manual systems is an important way to learn and make improvements as soon as your automotive a process you start locking down the particular approach and you lose a degree of product or process flexibility. So, we held off on this up till now, but we're now moving ahead with some confidence that the business demand as kind of capability.

Sameer Joshi

Thanks, Daryl, understood. One last one from me, there was no commentary about any longer term opportunities, I mean, anything from Asia, Japan and Korea. Do you have any more thoughts on that or it's status-quo?

Daryl Wilson

I have no particular update at the present time, we are active in those markets and we certainly monitor opportunities, but I'm afraid I don't have any concrete update at this moment from those markets.

Sameer Joshi

Okay, great. That's all for me. Good luck, Marc.

Daryl Wilson

Thanks very much.

Marc Beisheim

Thank you.

Annapoorni C S

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. So starting off with the backlog I understand that it has the lumpy nature as you target larger orders and opportunities. But could you maybe talk keeping in mind the reminder of the year about the booking burn side of your business and how that’s looking like while you build this pipeline?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, certainly we have a bit of a unique situation, if you look over the last two to three years, we've had orders at $50 million with Alstom and $40 million in to China. So, some of the additions to the backlog have been inordinately large and then we have this most recent quarter with a pretty small number. I think that's a sign of a business that's growing up and coming into a zone. So, lumpiness indeed, but look at the size of the lumps I guess is the point I'm making here.

In terms of the present situation as I mentioned just a moment ago, there hasn't been any announceable big step change in the situation with the one year out backlog. I don't want to start trying to breakdown to three quarters in advance as to how that will pace quarter-to-quarter. But we do always have the prospect of taking in more orders and then realizing shipments within the calendar year, and that remains the case.

The nice thing with modules into applications, mobility applications like China is the lead time and actually realizing some revenue can be relatively short, and the order size can be quite significant. So I think for the balance of the year, we're looking for some larger size orders and also cutting into production and deliveries in reasonably short order and that should help the situation to continue to grow quarter-to-quarter.

Annapoorni C S

Okay, thank you for the color. And regarding the Chinese market, in your remarks you talked about your partner being busy with testing and evaluation. Can you talk a bit more about what you are hearing as feedback from your partners as they go through this process and how that’s helping you with building your base in the country?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, so there is a lot of things to check, I tried to give granularity there on slide four, so there is their integration design they need to check their Chinese source components, and the effective working of those is another part of the checking. And then they actually have to do the work so receiving several hundred modules is a lot of work to put into power train packages.

So lots of work to do, but because this is being done in a discipline step-by-step manner, there have been confirmation stages with earlier smaller volumes. And so we don't anticipate big issues with more -- a number of smaller issues that need to be cleaned up as the volume increase. You don't want those issues to persist when the numbers get very large.

So I would say on the whole, things are proceeding pretty much as we expected. And the designs and the components are performing as we expected are not perfect, but no major issues. And that gives us some confidence of things to move to a higher level in the coming quarters.

Annapoorni C S

Great. And just a last one for me, sorry if I missed this in your earlier remarks, but you've mentioned last quarter about the company working on facilitate expansion in Germany for the Alstom order. So has it started or is it expected into second half of the year?

Daryl Wilson

Right. So this means finalizing plans with Alstom, it mean securing some additional leased facility, so we have the space to execute. And it also has to do with setting up the supply chain so that we have the necessary material. So, all of these things are normal production preparation steps. And as I say, we've got a fair bit of work to do through the balance of the year, but then I think we're going to be in a good position to start revenue recognition on actual produced units in Q1 next year.

Annapoorni C S

All right. Thank you for taking my questions.

Daryl Wilson

Thanks, Anna. Thank you.

Operator

