Natura Cosmeticos' (NUACF) CEO João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Roberto Marques - Executive Chairman of the Board

Marcel Goya - Director of Finance and Investor Relations

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Guilherme Assis - Brasil Plural

Robert Ford - Bank of America ‎Merrill Lynch

Marco Calvi - Itaú BBA

Tobias Stingelin - Credit Suisse

Alexander Robarts - Citibank

Franco Abelardo - Morgan Stanley

Olivia Petronilho - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roberto Marques

Thank you, Natalie. Good morning to all of you and thanks again for joining us on this conference call to present Natura & Co first quarter results. As this call comes short after our Natura & Co Day, during which the CEOs of the three brands made extensive presentations, we are in a slightly smaller configuration than our previous call.

I'm joined today by João Paulo, the CEO of Natura, who will present his company's Q1 performance; and Marcel Goya, Finance and Investor Relations Director, who will present the key consolidated figures for the quarter.

I will comment on the performance of The Body Shop and Aesop, and then we'll be happy after our remarks to take your questions.

As usual, we'll be referring during this call to the presentation that you can also download on our website. So let me start on Slide 3, which is the key highlights of Q1. Overall, I would say that Natura & Co is off to a strong start of the year with solid top-line and bottom line growth in the quarter. Pro forma consolidated net revenue was up 11% and comparable consolidated EBITDA rose by a very solid 58.4% on a pro forma basis.

I think we are firing in all cylinders with each of our three businesses contributing to this very satisfactory performance. Natura regained leadership position in the cosmetic, toiletries and fragrance market in Brazil, confirming that the company is back on track on its home market. And we continue to post a strong growth elsewhere in Latin America.

The Body Shop turnaround is already underway. And we posted the best first quarter in eight years with very encouraging sales, EBITDA and EBITDA margin growth in the quarter. And Aesop continues to show rapid growth and improved profitability.

Our Net debt to EBITDA ratio at 3.3 times is ahead of our estimate for the period. The group also made it successful debut on international capital markets through US$750 million bond issue, which is fully hedged to protect it against any exchange rate fluctuation. This bond matures in 2023 with a coupon of 5.375%.

In this quarter also we saw further advances in sustainability. With this, let me now hand over to Marcel Goya to provide greater detail on our consolidated financial performance.

Marcel Goya

Thank you, Roberto. On the Slide 5, we begin with our consolidated net sales, which stood at almost R$2.69 billion in the quarter. On a reported basis, this represents record sales growth of 55.5%, while on a pro forma basis including The Body Shop in both periods this represents a healthy year on year increase of 11% in Brazilian reis. All three brands posted growth in the quarter, with Natura up 6.7%, The Body Shop up 8.5% on a pro forma basis and Aesop grown by a very strong 30.8% in constant currency.

We will go into this in great detail shortly. On Slide 6, we look at our EBITDA which grew by a 58.4% on a comparable and pro forma basis in Brazilian reis. Just to remind you, in Q1 2017, our reported EBITDA was R$365 million. However, excluding the PIS/COFINS tax reversal of R$155 million and including The Body Shop's EBITDA, which was a negative R$8.5 million, our comparable and pro forma EBITDA, it comes at R$201 million.

On a comparable basis, Natura, The Body Shop and the Aesop, all contributed positively to EBITDA in the quarter. Before talking about net income, let me provide some details on Slide 7, about our financial results. In Q1 2017, we had a positive impact of R$106 million, from the interest accrual, PIS/COFINS reversal. In Q1 2018, our cost related to financing the acquisition of The Body Shop was R$95 million, which is fully hedged.

So in the comparable financial results, again, excluding The Body Shop related effect, we have a cost of R$60.7 million versus R$118.6 million in 2017. Let's turn now on Slide 8 to our consolidated net income, which grew substantially to net profit of R$88 million in Q1 2018 from a loss of R$1.3 million in the same quarter last year on a comparable pro forma basis. Again, we are looking at comparable Q1 2017 figure which excluded the benefit of the tax reversal and includes a net loss of The Body Shop as you can see in the graph.

Similarly in Q1 2018 our net income of R$88.2 million excludes interest of R$64 million on cost related to The Body Shop acquisition. Reported net income was R$24.4 million. Let me conclude on Slide 9, with some balance sheet consideration. The free cash outflow in the period was R$351 million, in line with our expectation. This is due to the inclusion of The Body Shop number in a period of cash consumption, which accounts for R$124 million.

In addition, you had R$64 million, coming from financing cost related to the acquisition of The Body Shop. Finally, Natura had a temporary increase of R$200 million in inventory to roll out its operation plan.

As Roberto said in his introductory remarks, we are ahead of our estimates regarding our net debt to EBITDA ratio, which stood at 3.3 times at the end of Q1. Let me reiterate our target to return to a pre-acquisition indebtedness ratio about 1.4 times EBITDA by 2021, one year ahead of our initial plan.

At the end of 2018, we expect to improve our net debt to EBITDA ratio. I will now hand over to J.P., who will comment on Natura's performance in the quarter.

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Thank you, Marcel. Hello, everyone. We begin on Slide 11 with our net revenues, which grew by 6% in the quarter to nearly R$1.7 billion. This growth was driven both by Brazil and especially by our remaining operations across Latin America. Building on the success of our new Relationship Selling model, which is driving continued productivity gains.

In Brazil, according to Euromonitor, we regained market leadership in the CFT market in 2017, and our key categories continued to perform well in Q1. Net sales in Brazil grew by 0.8% in the first quarter or 3% adjusted for the commercial calendar effect, as this year our Mother's Day campaign shifted to Q2.

Consultants productivity continued to show very strong growth of 21.8% more than compensating they already expected 18.8% drop in the average number of consultants. We continue to make further inroads in our multichannel approach and our online business almost doubled, now accounting for almost 4% of sales in Brazil. As mentioned in previous occasions, our business is becoming increasingly digital, and more than 550,000 consultants are now using our exclusive app that supports their daily consulting activities.

Latin America continues to be a growth engine, with sales up 20.2% on a reported basis and 23.1% at constant exchange rate. We saw very solid growth in Argentina, Mexico and in Chile. By the way, Chile is the first country to introduce the new Relationship Selling Model and we've already seen encouraging results. The region is also posting significant consultants' productivity gains with a 9.5% improvement in the quarter.

Let's now turn to Slide 12 to Natura's EBITDA in the quarter, on a comparable basis EBITDA grew by 30.3% in the quarter to R$250 million, considering that our EBITDA in Q1 of last year benefitted from a tax reversal of the PIS and COFINS taxes of R$155 million. So our Q1 2018 margin rose 200 basis points to 14.9%.

In Brazil, on a comparable basis EBITDA grew by 9.4% to R$187 million with margin growing by 120 basis points, driven by improved SG&A costs. These figures also exclude last year's PIS/COFINS tax reversal.

And in Latin America, EBITDA grew by 83.3% and an even stronger 88.7% at constant exchange rates. EBITDA margin grew by 470 basis points to 13.6% from better operating leverage and strict cost control.

You know that Natura & Co pursues triple bottom line results. So on Slide 13, we highlight some advances in sustainability. In Q1, Natura's carbon emissions were ahead of target, benefitting from more favorable category mix and a more efficient order cycle. Also worth mentioning that The Body Shop has already collected 5.8 million signatures for its campaign to an animal testing on a global scale, and it's well on its way to achieving our objective of gathering 8 million signatures. As of the end of Q1, Natura has added its voice to that campaign.

I will now hand back to Roberto to comment on the key highlights of Aesop's and The Body Shop's performance.

Roberto Marques

Thank you, J.P., and again congratulations to you and to all of our Natura associates to a great start of the year to running our Natura's business. Let me now talk a little bit about Aesop. So on the Slide 15, Aesop continued its growth story in Q1 as shown on Slide 15, which details its net sales. As you see on this graph, sales rose by a very strong almost 31% at constant currency and an even stronger 39.2% on a reported basis in Q1 to over R$200 million.

Most interesting on a like-for-like basis, sales were up 18%. Aesop continued its expansion and at the end of Q1, we accounted 305 owned retail doors, of which 208 signature stores and 97 counters in department stores. This represents a total of 40 additional points of sales over the past 12 months.

On Slide 16, you see also similar strong growth in Aesop EBITDA and margin. At R$27 million, EBITDA in Q1 was up by 118.4% at constant exchange rates, while margins grew by 500 basis points to 13.4%. This is very exciting performance, and Aesop is steadily contributing to the group growth. Again, I want to congratulate Michael O'Keefe, CEO of Aesop and its entire associate's group at Aesop for posting such a strong result to start the year in 2018.

Let's now turn to The Body Shop on Slide 18. In Q1, we already started seeing the initial positive effect of the five-pillar turnaround plan that is being implemented at The Body Shop. On a pro forma basis, net sales were up 8.5% at constant exchange rate and 16.5% on a reported basis to over R$800 million.

Let me give you a heads up, that half of this growth is coming from a favorable commercial calendar effect in Q1. This will have an impact in Q2. The remainder was driven by franchise, owned stores and double-digit growth in online in terms of channels.

Now in terms of geographies, growth was driven by EMEA and Asia Pacific as well the retail channel in North America. The Body Shop ended the quarter with a total of 3,006 stores with a net reduction of 43 stores, of which 31 owned stores. As we continue to selectively adjust our network. Also on a positive note, our like-for-like of our owned stores grew 5% and our e-commerce grew 20% in the period.

On Slide 19, let's look at Body Shop EBITDA. Body Shop EBITDA is stood at R$57.1 million in Q1 with a margin of 7.1%. This compares with a negative margin in Q1 2017. This improvement is largely due to lower discounts and occupancy costs in owned stores, and better franchisee sales. I also want to take this opportunity and congratulate David Boynton and all of our Body Shop associates throughout the globe for a very strong start of the year.

To conclude on Slide 20, what are the key takeaways of this quarter. First, Natura & Co is clearly making pathway with solid top and bottom line growth in this first quarter. Second, all the three brands and businesses contributed to the solid performance. Natura, as J.P. talked about it, saw a confirmation of its recover in Brazil as evidenced by this growing market share and regain market leadership in CFT and continues to expand in North America. The Body Shop's turnaround is already underway, and the change of fully mobilized around the company's five-pillar transformational plan. And Aesop continues its growth story.

And third, with a solid first quarter performance, Natura & Co is on track to deliver the medium targets we presented recently; mainly, high-single-digit growth in net sales and low double-digit growth in EBITDA on a compound annual growth rate basis through 2022.

Thank you for your attention and now we are happy to take your questions.

Guilherme Assis

Hi, good morning, everyone. Good afternoon for those in London. I just wanted to touch a few points here. And the first question actually goes to Roberto Marques. And, Roberto, in your remarks you mentioned that The Body Shop results were benefit by like a positive calendar impact if I'm not mistaking, right?

Can you talk a little bit more this impact from the quarter, and what should be the impact on the second quarter, if we should expect a lower growth rate for The Body Shop because of that? And also I think one of the surprises of the quarter was the good margin for The Body Shop. I had the impression that actually since it was a low seasonality quarter, you're going to deliver a lower EBITDA margin, right, for The Body Shop.

Can you talk about the impact of this potential calendar effect on The Body Shop as well? That's one question. And also, can you also give us a breakdown of how much Argentina represents of your LatAm operations, and if you see any risks with the current situation there in the devaluation of the peso for your business? Those are my questions. Thank you.

Roberto Marques

Hi, Guilherme, Roberto here. So let me - I'll start with The Body Shop and then I'll ask J.P. to comment on Argentina specifically for Natura. But on The Body Shop, I mean, we saw the growth on Q1, which is roughly 8%, we believe half of that was benefit on the commercial calendar year. So if you think about, we're still very confident for the remaining of the year in delivering plans and some of our commitments that we already shared with all of you.

But, of course, the benefit on this commercial calendar was some of the changes in holiday that benefit The Body Shop globally, also some activities that improve from end of the year to the beginning of this year that also had a positive impact. But again, overall, we feel very good about how the business is performing and very confident about this year in terms of the results for The Body Shop.

I'll turn to J.P. to comment specifically on Argentina. Thank you, Guilherme.

Guilherme Assis

Okay, all right.

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Good morning, Guilherme.

Guilherme Assis

Hi, J.P. How are you?

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

We don't disclose the relative - the exact size of each operation in Latin America. However, as you know, Argentina is one of the largest CFT markets in the region, right? And it's one where we are very well established for long. So Mexico is a larger market, but we have been there for fewer years. Right, so from that you can roughly estimate.

Now, as it comes to the risks, first of all, let me highlight that not only we are very committed to, but more importantly, grateful for the Argentinean consumers and consultants. They have awarded us an outstanding business. We are now the third brand in the CFT market and we have been gaining market share consistently over the last few years, becoming the preferred CFT brand in the country, so just to highlight that how important it is for our business and for our hearts.

Now, having said that, the volatility that we are seeing in the economy does not worry as much, because it's within our - in the range that we had in our plans and we are fully protected. We are fully protected for many reasons. One is that part of our manufacturing is local, second is that we also explore products and services, right? Not only importing some goods from Brazil, but also exporting from Argentina. So with that said, we are very confident that the risks are fully manageable in the Argentinean business.

Guilherme Assis

Okay. Thanks, J.P. I think that's clear. If I could just go back for Roberto, ask few - for a follow-up. You mentioned about - that about half of the 8.5% growth was related to these calendar adjustments or changing commercial policies or practice within the calendar. Is it fair to expect then more flattish results for the second quarter, since we should see a comeback of this calendar effect?

And also if you comment a little bit on the impact on the EBITDA margin of these changes as well, because my impression at least is that The Body Shop also not only had good growth, but also very positive margins. I just wanted to have a grasp of how much of this good margin is sustainable as well. That's my follow-up question.

Roberto Marques

Guilherme, thank you again for the follow-up. I mean, we're not going to provide specific guidance for Q2, as you know. But again, what I can tell you is that this is a factor of many other factors on the performance of the sales. Again, fair to say that we shouldn't be expecting an 8% growth on The Body Shop, since half of that was the commercial calendar, but I can comment specifically what to expect on Q2. Other than, again, as I indicated we continue to be very confident in The Body Shop performance of this year and probably improving versus prior year, both on top-line and bottom line.

From a margin perspective, as you know, we are putting a lot of effort on the turnaround plan in terms of really looking at stores that are not profitable, looking our footprint overall. So I think it is expected that we're going to improve margin as we indicated in our guidance for 2022. Our goal is to double the EBITDA margin for The Body Shop and we are on track to deliver that.

Guilherme Assis

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you, Roberto.

Robert Ford

Hey, thank you for taking my question; and congratulations on the international growth and underlying improvements. J.P., I was very impressed by the expense reductions in Brazil and the sales, marketing and logistics were down 5.2%. And I was curious, is that a timing issue or is there something structural in the cost structure? And then, given the competitive dynamics, are you comfortable with your existing brand investments in Brazil or do you see a need to take some of these savings and redirect them into the brand?

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Hi, Bob, thanks for the question. It's not a temporary effect at all. It already includes also some negative news in it. As mentioned before, I mean, amortization and depreciation cost of intangible assets which increased. These are already embedded in these numbers. So you see there a portion of that has to do with the higher productivity of the new direct selling model that we've introduced primarily to that, plus some tight management of costs, right? So this is sort of a structural level we should be running at.

Now, as it comes to reinvesting, we have already been investing significantly to grow our market position in recent years. The market started the year quite flattish so to say and with increased competitive activity. Having said that, we do think that the current level investment is enough for us to achieve our plan performance, but we're looking at very closely, because I haven't seen so much competitive activity in many years, as we saw in Q1 this year.

Robert Ford

Okay. It seems intense. And I think that Avon was indicating that they were down kind of mid to high single digits in Brazil across every CF&T category. And I guess in that context, I was anticipating that maybe you have an opportunity to take a little bit of market share or a little bit more?

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Sorry, Bob. Can you repeat that the ending of the question, please?

Robert Ford

I guess, from your perspective, you've seen opportunity, because of - maybe a position of weakness with your biggest direct selling competitor?

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

All right, because of the relatively poor results. Yeah, but everyone else is very active. So as I mentioned, I have not seen so much activity in many, many years.

Robert Ford

That's helpful. Thank you very much. And again congratulations.

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Thanks.

Marco Calvi

Hi, good morning, everyone. A question regarding the market share in Brazil, you guys showed some figures during the Natura Day, they're showing an increase in market share in Brazil for most of the important lines of products to Natura. My question is regarding what you guys have been seen during 2018, is that still happening? Have you guys been seen an increase in market share gains in the most important line of products? Thank you.

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

I cannot - J.P. speaking. Thanks for the question. And - let me - I cannot disclose and open all the market share most recently - most recent market share numbers at this stage. Having said that, we are working to defend and continued gaining market share through all these years, right. And so far there's no reason for us not to believe that we're not going to achieve that.

Marco Calvi

Okay. Thank you.

Tobias Stingelin

Yes, good morning to everyone. Just a question, J.P., you specifically in regards to the first quarter. There was still kind of a positive impact from the lower taxation on a year-over-year basis of about R$23 million, right, which was about 12% of EBITDA. This effect is kind of going to normalizing the second quarter of the year, right?

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Which tax, Tobias?

Tobias Stingelin

Taxes - sorry, if I just look pointers, if you look at your EBITDA breakdown, you basically mentioned that about R$23 million of the EBITDA growth is coming from lower taxes from targeted area [ph]. And this was basically because of the change in taxation that was implemented last year, right?

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Yeah, part of that - a significant portion, yes. And there are other taxes that we are pushing to optimize going forward. But yeah, there is an effect in Q1 on that, yeah.

Tobias Stingelin

So I'm just wondering, looking to understand, because if I'm not wrong, this effect will kind of normalize in the second quarter, right? My only concern here is that in the second quarter, you start-off - you have kind of comparables, which already include also the lower tax benefit. And so you will not see this effect, I'm just trying to see if I'm wrong or if I'm right?

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Yeah, don't expect any significant change in gross margin for that purpose, because there are so many other activities going on. Don't expect any shrinking - any significant shrink in gross margin for that.

Tobias Stingelin

So there should continue to be kind of a positive impact going forward?

Marcel Goya

Yeah, in second quarter, yes. Tobias, this is Marcel, sorry. If you're talking about the IPI, it started in the third quarter.

Tobias Stingelin

Okay. So you still have another quarter, which is benefiting in the second half of the year, your top line will be - you will face tougher comps because of that?

Marcel Goya

That's it.

Tobias Stingelin

Okay, perfect. And just another question is that given that during the Investor Day, you mentioned that - J.P. mentioned that a number of consultants was expected to stabilize as of now more or less, and given the strong increase in productivity. So should we expect to see a major acceleration in top line in the second quarter?

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

What I can repeat is that we do expect that number of consultants to stabilize somewhere within Q2 towards the end of Q2. So if we manage to continue to deliver an increased productivity. That will reflect on top line, let's see.

Tobias Stingelin

Okay. So the end of the second quarter. Perfect. Thank you.

Alexander Robarts

Yes, hi, everybody. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to start with, first of all, top line trends in Brazil, and then second on the negative free cash flow here. When you look at the top line, I guess, 1% sales growth just about, but then adjusting for the Mother's Day effect, maybe 3%. How - could you give us a sense of how that top line was among your three categories? I know, you've in the past, well, I guess at the end of last year, you were talking about indications of trading up in toiletries?

And I was wondering, if you had seen some trading up, or if there are signs of trading up in the other two CFT categories. And if you could perhaps comment generally on your demand environment, do you feel like recoveries are firming up? Do you feel like we're still in transition? So that's the first question then I'll come back on free cash flow.

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Alex, J.P. speaking. Well, as it comes to the demand, I cannot open by category at this stage, but on an aggregate level, as it comes to the demand what we saw in Q1 is that the market has slowed down quite a lot. Based on external figures the market has slowed down quite a lot. So is that going to recover, well, most likely in the second half the - our modeling of the market suggests that we'll recover a little bit towards the second half of the year mainly driven by disposable income of families.

So this is a variable you have to watch, if that doesn't happen, the market may remain a little bit flat, we'll see. But it's started very slow.

Alexander Robarts

Okay. Okay, interesting. And I follow-up on this, I know you guys kind of re-launched 19th cycle, right, of the catalog that I understand was part of the motivation is to kind of have and set up sales for January, or at least stimulate some incremental sales in January. How did that 19th cycle work? Are you happy about the effects and impact? Did it have an influence on this good first quarter sales?

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

No. We had cycles as we see higher activities in the channel - activity levels in the channel that's what drives us through increase the number of cycles. It helped in Q4. And Q1, we basically did some short cycles to adjust the calendar of our activities to sort of the Gregorian calendar, so no special reason for driving additional sales there. But you want - I hope it helps. But you wanted to ask about the cash flow, isn't it?

Alexander Robarts

Yes. That's right. Thanks. And so we see this R$351 million negative free cash flow, and thanks for breaking it out among the segment. And I was just wondering, if there was some color you could give us around for The Body Shop, we saw R$125 million of cash burn, and then the R$165 million in Natura. How - what do you think where the drivers behind this? I mean, I guess, I'm specifically interested in the TBS outflow. Are these movements with some other accounts receivables? Is it some other element around investments? And could this level of outflow that we're seeing here for TBS and that Natura continue for a quarter or two, or not? Thanks very much.

Marcel Goya

Hi, Alex. This is Marcel. How are you? So regarding TBS is very seasonal. In this cash outflow is better than the previous year. So I think, we are in a good trend. And regarding Natura, we have, I think, three main effects. One, we mentioned that we have a phasing - different phasing in the previous year, when you compare with this year, so the second quarter last year was - how can I say, not so stronger. And I think, we have different from the last year - of this year.

Besides that, you have the Latam growth. I think, part of this stock to support the Latam growth. And the last one is that internally, we took some measures intentionally to increase our inventory level of some top selling products in order to reduce the risk of stock out. So those effects - all of those effects are temporary and we are - I think during the remaining year we are going to reduce the level of working capital in the two companies, CBS [ph] and Natura.

Alexander Robarts

Okay. Thank you.

Franco Abelardo

Hi, good morning, everybody. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the strong results. My question is for J.P. related to the calendar impact in Brazil related to the change in the Mother's Day campaign that you mentioned in the press release. Could you try to quantify the impact that you had in the first quarter related to that or maybe now that we are close to the Mother's Day, how much has been the growth, normalized growth including the comparable calendars for the Mother's Day, of course, not in terms of numbers, but at least directionally, are the trends much better or worse or similar than the growth we saw in the second half last year in Brazil? That is my question. Thank you.

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Hi, Franco. So I think that one of the questions you asked, we have already provided some sort of answer. We say that nominally the Brazilian operation grew 0.8%. But adjusted for the calendar effect, we do have jumped 3%. So that you can quantify out of that how much actually shifted to Q2, right, just to take into account the calendar effect.

As it comes to the underlying business, this year, I mean, we are in a much better shape than we were early last year. You followed up with us how the business has improved its health throughout last year. And then we started to gain share and recover consultants' productivity. You may recall that Q2 last year was - the moment was actually - just before the moment we introduced the new relationship sales model. So we were leaving preparation phase for that and that we had to hold back a little bit because of that reason. So we are this year in a healthy position.

Franco Abelardo

That's clear. And the second question related to the stores channel, you mentioned that you are preparing expansion to new station, new place, new locations in Brazil. Do you have any guidance in terms of how many stores and which regions you can open those stores this year? Thank you.

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Well, I cannot give you the exact number. But if you have friends walking around shopping malls, you can see already in some of them Natura's signs as we are refurbishing those stores in not only São Paulo and Rio, but also in Curitiba, and going to central west part of the country as well. So you will see a much higher activity from now through middle of the year.

Franco Abelardo

Perfect, thank you.

Olivia Petronilho

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking my question. I have two questions actually. The first one is on the new channels. If you can talk a little bit about the development from the stores and the online channel, more specific on what you saw in this quarter and what to expect for the year.

And the second question is a little bit on Brazil top-line, going back to the subject. We continue to see the productivity of the Brazil's representatives going up, but still top-line is flattish. So just wanted to understand if from here onwards you would like you wish to see top-line growth coming from for your productivity up or if this sales representatives are still taking share of those that are already in the region? Thank you.

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

Hi, Olivia, João Paulo speaking. So as mentioned before, I mean, it is our intention to recover - not recover, continue to gain market share in Brazil. So we should grow at both markets. It's - certainly it's not the nominal 0.8%. Of Q1, that we'll deliver that. But we are on track to gain market share once again.

Productivity of consultants helps and of course, as mentioned before we do see a stabilization and modest growth of the channel going forward, which will help. And on top of that, the new channel, new for us at least, play an important role, especially the online channel, which is almost doubling year-on-year, and already represents almost 4% of sales in our Brazilian operation. So that will play an important role. And add to that the stores, but it's a much smaller base, although a much higher growth rate, but on a very small base.

Olivia Petronilho

Perfect, thanks.

João Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira

That's - yeah.

Roberto Marques

Thank you, Natalie. And again, I'd like to thank you all for participating in this call and look forward to our future exchanges. Let me also remind you that we recently announced José Filippo who will be joining us later this month as the group and Natura CFO, and will be with us on the next call on August 10. I also want to take this opportunity and thank Marcel Goya for helping throughout this transition.

So thank you, everybody, and have a great weekend. Thank you.

