BG Staffing's (BGSF) CEO Allen Baker on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEMKT:BGSF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Terri Macinnis - VP, IR of Bibicoff and MacInnis, Inc.

Allen Baker - President & CEO

Dan Hollenbach - CFO

Analysts

Jeff Martin - ROTH Capital Partners

Michael Taglich - Taglich Brothers

Operator

Terri Macinnis

With me today on the call is; Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer and Allen Baker, President and CEO.

I will now turn our call over to Dan Hollenbach, BG Staffing's Chief Financial Officer. Dan?

Dan Hollenbach

Thank you Terri. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us and thank you for your interest in BG Staffing. We're pleased with the performance of BG Staffing for the first quarter of 2018. And I would like to start by taking a moment to recognize our people at each of the BG Staffing business units for their hardwork and dedication to the company's continued success and strong gross profit margins. We are very proud of the job they have done.

BG Staffing provides temporary staffing services within three industry segments; multifamily, professional and commercial. As we will discuss in Q1, 2018 we achieved our highest quarterly consolidate gross profit % age in the company's history at 25.9% and our fourth consecutive quarter with consolidated gross profit % age greater than 25%.

I will spend a few minutes commenting on BG Staffing’s financial results and then turn the call over to Allen Baker for his comments on the quarter, the current state of the company, as well as the industry.

Our revenues for the first quarter of 2018, we're 66.9 million up 17.6 % from the first quarter of 2017. With our gross profit percentage at 25.9% up from 24.1 % for the first quarter of 2017, net income for the first quarter was 2.5 million or $0.27 per diluted share compared with net income of 1.3 million or $0.15 per share for Q1, 2017. Improved customers settlement lead overall demand to continue to be strong across all of our segment and our Q1, 2018 gross profit percentage exceeded expectations.

Now looking at our segment results; multifamily revenues increased 4.9 million or 37.8% over Q1, 2017, which was all organic growth. Multifamily goes profit percentage for Q1, 2018 was 38.1% in line with the same period last year.

Multifamily opened seven new offices and split forward during 2017. Our expectations are to open at least five this year. Our professional segments revenues increased approximately 5.3million or 20.4% compared with Q1, 2017 with gross profit percentages for the professional segment coming at 25.3 % for Q1, 2018, which compares to 24% for the same period last year.

These results are like bulk order of full quarter of both Zycron and Smart, partially offset by some project specific variances that negatively impacted Q1, 2018 results. First, a large project within our F&A division is currently winding down. We generate 1.9 million less revenue, 384,000 less gross profit attributed to that project in Q1, 18 versus Q1, 17.

We expected these declines and did not include any revenues from this project in our 2018 planning. Our commercial segment revenues decreased $188,000 or 1% from Q1, 17. Commercial gross profit percentage was 14.4% Q1, 18 compared with 13.8 % for Q1, 2017, reflecting strong execution and pricing discipline by our managers in this segment of our business.

Taking advantage of the improved business environment that began early last year and carried forward into the first quarter of ‘18. Selling and expenses increased approximately 2.2 million or 27.1% over Q1, 17 due primarily the result in multifamily of 973,000 of which 328,000 was attributable to the new offices and addition of Zycron and Smart which added 1.7 million to our professional segment.

Our other IT and F&A division, selling expenses decreased 459,000 and our commercial segment decreased 93,000. Our G&A expenses were 2.4% of sales for the first quarter of ’18, down slightly from 2.5% for the first quarter of 2017.

Our effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 22.1% compared with 39% in first quarter of 2017. First quarter tax rate is significantly lower to the newest tax legislation passed in December as well higher work opportunity tax credits generated than we were expecting. We’re currently keeping our estimate for the remaining quarters effective income tax rate at approximately 25.7 %.

Cash flow is good allowing us to pay down both our revolver and term debt as well as pay a dividend to our shareholders. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period and provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

We also believe that investors, analyst and other interested parties view our ability to generate adjusted EBITDA as an important measure of operating performance and as for other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA was 5.4 million or 8.1% of revenues in Q1, ‘18 compared to 4.1 million or 7.3% of revenues in Q1, ’17. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA are available in our current report on Form 10-Q and in our earnings release both of which are available on our website. Allen.

Allen Baker

Thanks Dan. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. I'm very pleased to review our strong first quarter results with you. Improved demand a 17.6 increase in revenue and continue solid execution resulted in record results in every profit category.

In terms of capital allocation, we also continue to return cash to our shareholders through quarterly dividends and I'm also pleased that the board increased our quarterly dividend from $0.25 to $.30 per share per quarter.

BG Staffing has now been paying regular quarterly dividends for 14 consecutive quarters. Overall staffing demand remained robust throughout the first quarter of ’18, certainly as it relates to BG Staffing and customer sentiment was mostly positive.

Our focus on maximizing gross profit margin resulted in our first ever annual gross profit margin of 25.9%. We continue to sustain our gross profit margin percent as a result of the investments we are making in value added business segments.

We believe these investments have added scalability and flexibility to our business, allowing us to serve additional customers at lower marginal costs providing us with a significant competitive advantage in segments that correlate with strong demand.

This ultimately leads to sustained and growing profitability for the company and significant value creation for investors, because of these distinctive skills and assuming no significant changes in market conditions. We believe that we can sustain a gross profit margin within the range of 25% to 26% for the remainder of the year.

We currently anticipate customer demand levels will hold, with the potential for continued improvement as we move through 2018 for all our business segments. Further, if the economy continues to improve and labor markets continue to tight, we believe this will be a positive for BG Staffing overall.

In terms of acquisitions, we have previously discussed how we have designed our approach to hunting for new value-added businesses that are tailored to our unique circumstances. Our perspective is that diversification is intrinsically neither good nor bad. It depends on whether we as the parent company can add more value to the businesses we buy than any other potential owner could.

Historically, our acquisition strategy has included a willingness to make investments early before competitors and the market to see the potential of the target segment or company. Based on our recent results and our results over the past several years, we believe we have taken advantage of an attractive industry structure and demonstrated a track record of creating a clear competitive advantage.

In 2017, we completed two acquisitions Zycron and Smart. Both of which have been performing as expected. We expect to continue to be a consolidator and a fragmented industry by making value creating acquisitions of profitable staffing companies with that markets that compliment our diversification strategy and meet our strategic objectives.

Although, we have not completed an acquisition yet in 2018, the pipeline remains very active and we continue to evaluate a wide range of opportunities. Organic investments primarily a new office pro [ph] relative to our multifamily segment will also continue to support our future growth.

Wrapping up my comments, 2018 is off to a good start and we have every reason to believe that our performance will continue to do well for the remainder of the year. Our business is performing well and we remain highly encouraged by the current economic environment.

We believe our future growth prospects are well supported by BG Staffing’s strong financial position and we believe that we can leverage our existing cost structure in periods of growth to produce higher earnings.

Our focus going forward will be to continue maximizing our gross profit margin while taking a disciplined approach to operating expense management to sustain our current trajectory of earnings growth.

Now I would like to ask our operator to initiate the question and answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time we will be conducting a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jeff Martin. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Martin

Thank you. Good morning Allen. And Dan how are you?

Dan Hollenbach

We’re good. How are you doing Jeff?

Jeff Martin

Doing well, thank you. Congrats on a nice quarter. Wanted to dive in the multifamily a little bit, you said you'd open at least five new offices this year. Wondering how many you’ve opened today?

I was just asking to shed some color on a 30% growth number for a quarter. Are you still seeing work from the hurricanes and is that at a level that we should expect to continue in terms of the growth rate for the balance of the year?

Dan Hollenbach

I have no idea what the answer to that question is. But I will say this, that multifamily we’ve worked on about three -- we are working on about three of the offices opening. We feel confident that they're going to be opened shortly. So that's three of the five, right there and we're not even halfway through the year.

As far as 38% growth, that kind of surprised us a little bit. I don't know if that's what we're going to expect for the entire year or not. But it's going to be along those lines.

Jeff Martin

Okay great. And then could you also talk about customer additions or deletions during the period?

Dan Hollenbach

We haven't had any customer additions or deletions during this period of okay.

Jeff Martin

Okay. And then could you provide an update for us on the IT and then finance and accounting?

Dan Hollenbach

The professional division which is what you're related to, we do look at it as though it's financial -- finance and accounting and IT. IT has taken a little hit, primarily AMP [ph] but they’re still recovering from the vast. We've laid off most the people in that area. We’re changing their whole direction.

They've only lost, I don't know 2 million, 3 million in sales because of that. However the acquisition of Zycron has more than made up for that. As far as finance and accounting goes, I think I think we're well on the way to seeing how the Smart acquisition is going to help that. And we're constantly in the marketplace looking for new acquisitions to bolster that business.

As far as what it's going to do the remaining part of this year? It should be going up, but we'll just wait and see.

Jeff Martin

Okay great. And then my last question is, could you talk about your capital availability to fund acquisitions site, the current excess capital and how you funding that going forward?

Dan Hollenbach

I feel really good about it. We've got our back group structure in such a way that we can do some smaller acquisitions. All we've got to do is, find one. So if it looks good enough to buy, I feel like we'll be able to buy it.

Jeff Martin

Okay great. Thanks and congratulations again on a nice quarter.

Dan Hollenbach

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Taglich from Taglich Brothers. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Taglich

First of all, I want to congratulate on an excellent quarter, great with producing very good results and very - always very shy of predicting future ones. So that's worked out well. Well shyness aside. The multifamily is obviously been a wildly successful acquisition. Where do you see that business in 2, 3, 4, 5 years now?

And you want to talk about the opportunities there in the commercial segment? Give us an idea what your goals going forward?

Allen Baker

Yeah. We have -- probably multifamily just alone will be over 100 million. That should happen relatively easily, assuming there no bumps on the road. As far as the commercial segment, we're sticking our toe in the water this year. They've got to produce roughly 5 million, 6 million of revenues and then we're going to turn on blues.

We are learning a lot about the market. I would say at this stage of the game its looking pretty good to me, even though we have been a little behind what we were expecting. But I think they'll do more than make up for that later on in the year. So is that kind of what you're looking for?

Michael Taglich

Goals about where commercial can be 2, 3, 4, 5 years from now?

Allen Baker

2, 3, 4, 5 years from now, I have no goals. I just want to see if it's going to be able to stand on its own two feet. So this year's goal is to do 5 million or six million in revenue, if they do that then we'll talk about future goals.

Michael Taglich

And at the current level of what you learned on the commercial side of the business, do you feel you've got a business model that can match that you've done in multifamily?

Dan Hollenbach

We do feel that way, but give us another - I don't know give us till the end of the year, frankly because we're learning something new about this market every day, particularly the types of people that we thought we were going to be putting to work.

They are different. We thought they were going to be more similarly situated. But we feel like we should be able at this stage of the game to duplicate the revenue growth that we've seen in multifamily with this model.

Michael Taglich

What do you think the margins are going to be are they going to approach multifamily so they…

Allen Baker

There will easily be the multifamily level margin.

Michael Taglich

And how bigger market is commercial versus multifamily?

Allen Baker

Well and our initial thoughts are, it should be bigger. But I don't really know. I just want to see it stick our toe in the water and do 5 million or 6 million in revenue this year. We does that, sky is the limit. Will pull the sheets back and let the operations people tell us, what they think they can do?

Michael Taglich

Now from a rollout standpoint, can you use the opposite – I assume you’d use the multifamily offices so you don't have much a way of marginal fixed expenses, right?

Allen Baker

That's correct. We're thinking about right now. But like I said, I think we've got people active five or six of these offices currently as we're sticking our toe in the water, but we do plan to whether it's the same or different, it'll be the same profitability level, as multifamily, if you follow what I'm saying there?

Michael Taglich

I get it. All right, thanks. Keep up the good work and good job on the dividend.

Allen Baker

Appreciate it…

Michael Taglich

I have one more thing. At this rate without any acquisitions you should be out of your term debt even with this dividend rate in a couple of years or so, right?

Allen Baker

Okay, I'll take your word for that. Dan is over here, shaking my head, yes, agree with you.

Michael Taglich

Okay. All right great. Thanks. Keep up the good work.

Allen Baker

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. And I will later turn the call back to Allen, closing comments.

Allen Baker

Thank you operator and thanks to all of you for joining our call today. I'm looking forward to our next call that we report and anticipate that Q2 results should be solid. Have a good afternoon. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your line at this time. Thank you for your participation.

