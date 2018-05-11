Mountain Province Diamonds' (MPVD) CEO David Whittle on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MPVD) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 11:00 AM ET

David Whittle - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Perry Ing - Chief Financial Officer

Reid Mackie - Vice President, Diamond Marketing

Christopher George - Private Investor

Scott Macdonald - Scotia Bank

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities

Edward Sterck - BMO Capital

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. David Whittle, Interim President and CEO.

David Whittle

Thank you everyone for ringing in this morning to Mountain Province's 2018 first quarter financial reporting conference call. My name is David Whittle, Interim President and CEO and joining me is Perry Ing, our Chief Financial Officer; and Reid Mackie, our Vice President, Diamond Marketing.

Please note that we will be discussing forward-looking information and making forward-looking statements during the call. Actual results can vary materially from those anticipated in such statements. Please refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in both our press release and our MD&A.

Mountain Province’s business has gotten off to a good solid start in 2018 at the risk of front running Perry with his numbers, we’ve booked an adjusted EBITDA of $33.2 million. And that’s in only a two-sale quarter. We’ve ended the quarter with $113.5 million in net working capital, a good solid build-up since the end of 2017.

Rough diamond markets of course have had a similarly good solid start to the year as has been generally reported barely significant price increases have been seen by the industry across all categories since last fall. There’s good positive sentiment and demand in the industry and it’s supported by strong results in the retail jewelry segments both in North America and in Asia. That good experience persisted through April, as we saw from the results of our third tender sale of the year, and it appears to be continuing based on what we’re seeing currently from our fourth sale, which is currently ongoing right now.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Perry Ing, our Chief Financial Officer, who will summarize the results for the quarter. Perry?

Perry Ing

Thank you, Dave. In terms of the financial review, I’ll start with a look at our Q1 income statement. As Dave mentioned, Q1 2018 is off to a very good start. We recorded Q1 2018 earnings from mine operations of $24.6 million, which is a highest quarterly result achieved to date since we commenced operations even though as Dave mentioned, it was only a two-sale quarter.

This translated to operating income of approximately $20 million after exploration and G&A cost, and a final net income after-tax figure slightly above breakeven and a comprehensive income of $1.5 million. It should be noted that included in the net income figure, our foreign exchange losses of approximately $10.4 million for the quarter, nearly all of which related to unrealized losses on our U.S. dollar denominated bonds, given the weakening of the Canadian dollar during the quarter.

Readers should be aware that from more a tactical standpoint, a weakening of the Canadian dollar is highly beneficial to the company as our revenues from diamond sales are exclusively received in U.S. dollar, while over 90% of our operating costs are Canadian dollar denominated. So, even when I had my results in reducing our GAAP net income, our depreciating Canadian dollar is to the company's benefit in economic terms.

From a revenue standpoint, we recorded sales of $66.6 million based on the sale of 527,000 carats at an average realized price of US$99 per carat. No sales were made to De Beers during the quarter. This was our highest reported quarterly realized price per carat, which was aided by having significant number of fancies and specials available at tender along with a robust market for rough products following a strong 2017 holiday retail season.

In terms of cost, diamond sales in the quarter reflect primarily production from the fourth quarter of 2017, which was a strong production period. Cash operating costs were previously reported as $62 per ton and $26 per carat, as the average grade recovered exceeded 2.3 carats per ton during the fourth quarter of 2017. Total reported production costs were $18.9 million and the cost of acquired fancies and specials diamonds were $10 million.

Our G&A expense of $3.6 million was consistent with prior periods and specifically our diamond marketing and selling expenses were $1.6 million of this amount or approximately 2.4% of diamond sales, which is also in-line with prior period. Our 49% share of exploration expenses at the GK mine were 0.9 million. You will note that we reported a current income tax expense during the quarter of $0.7 million.

This represented a voluntary payment of royalty taxes reported in the first quarter of 574,000, which was actually paid in the second quarter, as part of our overall tax planning strategy to mitigate the total amount, Northwest Territories royalty payable in the future by taking advantage of lower rates at the bottom and at the sliding scale royalty system.

We do not expect any further cash income tax payable for the remainder of the year and payments in the near-term year should be of a similar quantum. As Dave mentioned, on an EBITDA basis, we reported strong adjusted EBITDA of $33.2 million.

Turning to our balance sheet and liquidity, we ended the quarter with cash of $29 million, compared to $43 million at the beginning of the year. A drawdown in cash and an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities was expected, compared to year-end given the requirement to fund annually thus supplied by go up the winter ice road, which was reflected in our 28 million increases in supplies inventory during the quarter.

In addition to that, we also provided 7.5 million in private placement financing to Kennady Diamonds during the first quarter, prior to the closing of the acquisition of Kennady in the second quarter of the year. This funding allowed Kennady [ph] to place their 2018 Winter exploration program. We have not utilized our US$50 million revolving credit facility at any point to date.

And now just turning in terms of some brief production highlights. From a production standpoint, the GK mine performed very well during the first quarter of 2018. The statistics are provided in the MD&A and the press release, so I’m not going to rehash some, but I will just touch on a couple of brief highlights. Total tons mine were 8.2 million tons, compared to 7.7 million in the corresponding period in 2017, or a 6% increase. Approximately a quarter of the ton mined was in relation to the Hearne pits overburden removable and pre-strip as that pit began extracting ore recently in the second quarter.

Ore in stockpile continues to be a robust with 796,000 tons of stockpile at the end of the quarter, representing approximately a full quarter of plant production as tons processed during the quarter were 786,000 tons or an average of 8,733 tons per day, representing strong production during the worst of the winter months and a tremendous 60% increase from the prior period in 2017 when we experienced conveyor and [indiscernible] issues, which resulted in significant downtime.

The Q1 2018 production rate was achieved even without completion of the enclosures on that domain transfer points and plant fleet conveyors, which is expected to be completed over the coming weeks. The average grade processed during the period was 2.09 carats per ton, which yielded total production of 1.64 million carats or just over 800,000 carats as the company's share of production.

From a cost standpoint, cash cost per ton with deferred strip on 5034 came out at $76 per ton and on a per carat basis $37 per carat. This should allow the company to continue to report strong earnings from mine operations in the second quarter, as we sell those diamonds produced in Q1 with sale three having already been completed, sale four currently underway, and sale five slated for mid-June.

So, with that, I’ll now turn the call back to David Whittle.

David Whittle

Thanks for that Perry. Operationally, as Perry has intimated, we’ve had a fairly in-line winter season through this Q1. Winter road conditions were quite good this year and all fuel explosives and other bulk materials were delivered in the site as planned. As Perry noted, cash balances were a bit lower from the year-end because of the spend in the quarter on this coming supply of – this coming year's supply of bulk materials. As well, our third sale wasn't completed until just after quarter-end and that sale generated a further $33 million in cash.

However, the overall economic picture can be seen from the increase in our networking capital to 113.5 million, which of course includes the value of the supplies and rough diamond inventories in which cash is invested. Production-wise, we had a winter-related issue with the conveyor belt, but that was well offset by strong performance from the processing plant.

Recovered grade was well in-line with expectations at 2.09 carats per ton, as Perry noted, and that’s with us processing through the first half of the quarter, so relatively diluted ore that we had in stockpile. We are comfortably on track for meeting our full-year production guidance. We’re also pleased to report that we’ve now started mining from our second pit, the Hearne pipe.

First, ore was taken from the Hearne pit in late April and were beginning the process Hearne ore through the plant during this second quarter. Going forward plant fee will generally be a blend of ores from both 5034 and Hearne. As you know, in April, we completed the acquisition of Kennady Diamonds, a transaction well supported by shareholder vote at the approving shareholder meeting that was held, an exploration drill program has been ongoing at Kennady through this winter and will likely wrap-up this coming week.

Our focus of the program has been on delineation extension and June technical drilling at the Faraday 2 resource body, and we’ve had some good success on that front. Further details will be provided in due course following the completion of the field program. An exploration program is also ongoing at the Gahcho Kué mine, with particular focus in the area in and around the Hearne pipe on a new exploration target between Tuzo and Tesla, and on the corridor are running between 5034 and Tuzo, which includes the North pipe. That program will progress at a slightly slower pace given the active mine environment, but again details on the results will be provided in due course as field analysis carry out.

As you may have noted in our press release, we have a gain reiterating our commitment to return value to shareholders. We expect to determine and declare in an arguable dividend as part of the issuance of our second quarter results. As you know, our dividend payouts will be governed in-part by our long-term debt indenture, which sets the capacity build-up rate at one-half of adjusted reported net income. To be clear, one of the main adjustments to net income for this purpose is the exclusion of unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. The unrealized FX loss of this quarter from the translation of the long-term debt for example is not included in that capacity calculation.

Lastly, I’ll comment on the question of the permanent CEO role. As I think most are aware, I’m still the Interim CEO, and I did not put myself forward for the permanent position. I’ll be looking to remain on the board, but in my prior capacity as an independent director. Under securities regulation, if I’m to revert to my prior role as an independent, I can't have been in the Interim CEO position for more than one-year, and that one-year comes up in early June.

I can certainly report that we have been actively engaged in the CEO recruitment process for some time now, and I believe we’re very close to completing that effort. I’m hopeful, we will be able to make an announcement on that front within the next week or so.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to the operator and we’ll open up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Christopher George, Private Investor. Your line is open.

Christopher George

Thanks for taking my call. Thanks for the information. I’ve got two questions. The first one is to do with the Kennady Diamonds acquisition. I’m still a little soggy as to how this is going to work with De Beers, I understand that we have split our staff 51%, 49% right now, and that MPV currently owns 100% of Kennady Diamonds, and so, as we get further along with that Kennady Diamond Project, and we start having those diamonds come over to our processing plant, I don’t really understand how we delineate whose diamonds are who’s. So, I wouldn't mind to some kind of like an update on what the plan is with De Beers, I presume that we would like to cut the mid on their share of that, so that is my first question.

David Whittle

Sure. Do you want me to diverge on the first question?

Christopher George

Yes please.

David Whittle

No problem, Christopher. Thanks for calling in. You may have noted in March, I believe it was, we put an announcement for a memorandum of understanding with De Beers. That memorandum spells our framework where we would – effectively we would incorporate Kennady Resources into the Gahcho Kué joint venture as we get close to the point of bringing them into the production plan. De Beers would make a contribution. They would buy, effectively buy in one form or the other. They would buy into their 51% share of the Kennady Resources that are coming in. So that’s how that would occur. So, they would become part of the Gahcho Kué joint venture with De Beers paying for their appropriate share, their appropriate 51% share of what does come in.

Christopher George

So, then it seems to me then that we are, the MPV shareholders, I guess we are holding all the risk on this Kennady Diamond and I guess if that goes well and we find lots of diamonds that when De Beers buys in, they are going to buy in at a higher price and I guess, if it doesn’t go well then it would the opposite of that?

David Whittle

That’s a fair way to put up.

Christopher George

Okay, great. I guess my second question for you guys, was there any consideration with this long-term loan that we have, was there any consideration at the time of taking any kind of financial derivatives to hedge a position because I think forecasting U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar is certainly not an exact science. I think most people are expected the big account to put interest rates us, that usually has impacts on the dollar, and I think most people would have expected that the Canadian dollar compared to the U.S. dollar would actually have what has occurred, was going to occur and this is creating an understanding unrealized loss that actually may become realized as we have to pay, so I was just interested if the board had discussed using any kind of derivatives so that we didn’t have this risk?

David Whittle

Absolutely. No, that is an active point of consideration. Actually, I’ll turn that it a certainly, but of different direction. There is a risk on the translation of debt, you are quite right. Now, that’s unrealized that crystallization point is 4.5 years down the road, so you are quite distill in that regard, much more current consideration today from a hedging point-of-view, is that all of our revenue is U.S. dollar denominated as Perry has noted, and virtually all of our costs are Canadian dollar denominated.

So, we actually have built into our current operating structure of foreign exchange exposure. Now there is a natural hedge that sits there between the debt and the operating exposure, but nonetheless our – the board is heavily focused in fact on what we will do from a foreign currency hedging perspective. That’s under active consideration. We do not have a foreign currency hedge in place at this particular point-in-time. It’s entirely possible, we will pick something upwardly close to the year.

Christopher George

Okay. So that’s been the last question, David, I just want to thank you for the good efforts as the Interim President over the last 11 or 12 months.

David Whittle

Thanks Christopher. Appreciate that.

Christopher George

Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Scott Macdonald from Scotia Bank.

Scott Macdonald

Good morning guys. Thanks for the update and David you will be missed, appreciate all your hard work over the last 11 months or so.

David Whittle

Thanks Scott.

Scott Macdonald

A couple of related questions to start here, just on the mining rates and more specifically it looks like the stripping and the cash cost during the quarter. It looks like you're mining overall was about 20% behind plan, wonder if you could comment on that and whether that’s related to, I guess your cash cost per ton were quite a bit below the full-year guidance, so wondering if you could comment on that and maybe related?

David Whittle

Yes, there might be a partial relation, but I think generally the cost are below guidance, just flat out. We are a little behind in total mining, we do have the additional fleet equipment that came up the road. As we noted in our capital expenditures guidance, we’ve got a couple of trucks and a shovel that are really holdovers from the fleet deployment from a start-up process. Those are being employed through the course of summer here. So, that will increase our mining rate. We expect that will make a contribution towards making up the shortfall in the total tons mined side of things. We still have 800,000 tons sitting in ore stockpile, we have got good ore production through the year. We don't see it as a pinch point at this point in time.

Scott Macdonald

When do you think, I mean if you couldn’t increase the mining rate past where you are at today, when would you feel that pinch point?

David Whittle

We would feel it in 2019, I would expect, but I would say with the additional trucks and shovel being employed we don't expect it to be an issue.

Scott Macdonald

Right. Okay. And then as far as the costs go, so you say, where are you seeing the cost coming in below plan?

David Whittle

Just in refining our base cost structure has been consistent over the past several months and the production rates, we’ve been running as call it around the $80 Canadian per ton production rate, so that’s been a fairly stable production platform with the addition of couple of trucks and shovel, you may see some additional cost increase. We will be – it will be interesting to see how well that we perform against the guidance market has been set.

Scott Macdonald

Okay, and is there – and maybe more for Perry, is there any noise in there caused by the fact that a lot of the supplies used in the quarter might have been from last year, they were acquired sort of before precommercial production or was that not a factor at this point?

Perry Ing

I wouldn't think that’s a factor at this point Scott.

Scott Macdonald

Okay. And just one more if I may. You may not have an answer to this, but have you gotten a look at all at any of the Hearne diamonds coming out of the plant or is it still too early?

David Whittle

No, it’s still too early. We’ve only just started into them.

Scott Macdonald

Right, okay. All right. That's it from me. Thanks a lot, guys.

David Whittle

Thanks Scott.

And our next question comes from the line of Geordie Mark from Haywood Securities. Your line is now open.

Geordie Mark

Hi, great. Thank you. Good morning. Perhaps some housekeeping rolling on from Scott there, any more language on unit costs, maybe on a mine ton basis rather than an overall sort of number there and on sustaining capital will obviously budget for sustaining capital for the year is substantially a high on a quarter rise [ph] basis. So, this is what we saw in Q1. So, with the employment of, I guess the additional equipment you are looking to, should we keep the same sustaining capital number and attribute that sustaining capital over the next three quarters, so should we look at that? Thanks.

David Whittle

I’ll just chip in on the second question first. Yes, the sustaining, the overall capital guidance we have given for the year is still valid, so you can – what we spent today you can knock off, it will be a bit of a front-end load because of the – with the remaining employment of the trucks and shovel that went up that will be probably a Q2 expenditure, but I’ll throw it over to Perry to comment on the remainder and just to confirm that point.

Perry Ing

Yes. I mean, I think in terms of, sorry this is on the second point or the first point David?

David Whittle

Second point, I think.

Perry Ing

So, yes. I believe that’s correct. Yes.

David Whittle

And could you go ahead and repeat on that first point Geordie.

Geordie Mark

This was a mining unit cost we are ultimately may be 2-ton basis or something if you can give us that, is it possible?

Perry Ing

I don't have the figures in front of me, but I’m sure we would be able to take that off-line and get back to you on that Geordie, but from what we are seeing, costs are more or less coming in in-line with expectations, fuel cost came in a little bit higher on the winter road than perhaps the original budgets, but aside from that we’re not seeing any significant overage as that would contribute to higher unit cost that planned.

Geordie Mark

Okay, thanks. And perhaps on expected grade profile going forward, you were looking for any changes in the grade profile, given what you have seen at the moment, any material deviations from the plan there?

David Whittle

I will say, no grade or material deviation where we tick typically with see on a month-to-month. We are still well on track for our full-year. Full-year guidance is about 2.09 on grade and we don’t see any deviation from that overall, month-to-month as we’ve always had we do have a degree of variation anywhere from 1.9 to 2.4 for example. But you will see, I think the general trend will remain on track.

Geordie Mark

Okay. I guess I was trying to get some more language around, when we look at the technical study and a positive grade reconciliation witnessed in the new sampling versus, I guess a relative conservative sort of upgrade in the increase in the average grade, I’m just wondering whether there is room there for positive buyers on grade at all?

David Whittle

There may be. I think, certainly so far taking out the diluted ore factor, we processed some diluted ore in the first part of the year. If you take that factor out, we are performing well against grade expectations, but let’s stick with our reserve expectation and see how reality plays out over the course of the year.

Geordie Mark

Great. Okay, thanks. I have got a few more, but I’ll pop back in the queue, thanks.

David Whittle

No worries. Thanks.

And our next question comes from the line of Daniel [indiscernible]. You line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning David, and everyone. Just my question is more, just on Geordie’s points on the grade, as we, and I am just rusty on this, but where the mining is taking place now, is that it is in the periphery of, it is the question, a periphery of what you hope to be a higher-grade area, and is there a point-in-time over the next 18 months where you’re going to be in a, which you hope to be a richer zone in the ore body?

David Whittle

Not so much on grade Dan. The great experience we’re seeing right now and have been seeing, we expect is the great experience that we will see through the 5034 pipe, we were talking really the 5034 pipe here. Where there was something along the lines of what you described it was probably more on the quality distribution of the diamonds. There is a thesis that as we get deeper into the heart of the 5034 ore body, we're hoping to see we will see a bit of an improvement on the quality distribution. Quality distribution that we have seen so far in the 5034 has on average been below the level that was anticipated by under the feasibility study and the original reserve statement.

Those theses is predicated on the idea that as we get deeper in the ore body, we will see some reversion to the general quality average that was observed in the large diameter drill core data. But that is not something that will happen in a magical moment or something, if it does occur it will transpire over the course of 2018 for example. So, I think we need to be well into the year before we can draw a conclusion on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Would it be, do you know is there roughly – make us there a distance that you, 100 meters or whatever, 50 meters from the upper ends of that deeper zone is it, if you looked at…?

David Whittle

No pipeline marks, that’s why I would say towards the end of the year we will start to draw a conclusion, but that’s going to be mathematically from the fact that you are sufficiently far into the ore body that on average averaging basis you're not going to, you either going to get there or not, but there is no bright-line geological mark that we need to cross.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

David Whittle

Thanks Dan.

And our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, David. Thank you for hosting the call today. I would like to step back to a little bit of a higher level here because as a shareholder we’re all facing a relatively substantial conundrum here because as I listened to the qualitative discussion of the quarter and the mine operations very upbeat, very positive tone, and proving conditions throughout the industry and really a stellar job of overall operational execution and yet we have got a stock that is literally sitting at its historical lows, down 13% since the day you announced the Kennady acquisition, after dropping 50% last year.

At the time of the acquisition, I heard from a lot of shareholders who were a little confused about the company's willingness to give up 25% dilution on the cash flows and dividends per share for the next five years in exchange for an uncertain cash flow cover in 2023. I think the stock price action is kind of may be vindicated a little bit of the skepticism that was in place at that time, and so I guess I'm just a little bit curious that this is kind of what the board expected to see, stock price to move in the direction of the dilution. And what mechanism you think, you and the board might believe that we shareholders can expect to help to enhance the returns that we might receive. If cash flow is 25% less per share, under what circumstances and mechanism do you think shareholders might actually benefit from the Kennady acquisition, that’s really the basis of the question.

David Whittle

Right, thanks Dan. I would tackle after I get some two perspectives or two avenues, one would be on the market side. Yes, there is a frustration in the reaction of our share price compared to where we are from a business point of view. You are right, we have been upbeat and positive and I think the numbers and the reality support that the business is going well and the industry is on an uptick. So, we're comfortable with where we are from a business point of view. We believe obviously a disconnect between what is happening in our short-term share market and the fundamentals of the business.

On the Kennady transaction specifically, obviously we put forward in the past what our thesis is for that transaction, the accretive aspect from the integration of Kennady into the mine plan, short-term and long-term extension of mine life, augmentation of the mining grade issue that sits within the middle of the two-zone pipe for example. I wont rehash all that now, but those are the thesis that have been put forward. I think the real task is with the company's ability to execute. We’ve put forward certain plans.

We’ve put forward an expectation of what we will accomplish with the Kennady transaction that includes the incorporation of Kennady into the Gahcho Kué joint venture and the involvement of our joint venture partner on an economically appropriate basis and it really sits with management and the board to execute on that plan. That execution is going to occur of course over the next year or two, it is not a next month thing, but we will be pushing that forward and are pushing it forward. But really it sits with management to deliver on the plan that we put forward to the shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

But is it fair to say that the plan, and the execution that you are referring to for the next 3 to 4 years are all with the existing Mountain Province Operations that the Kennady operation really don't factor into any of the fundamental developments over the next say 4-year period. So, you are kind of doing your old knitting, but you’ve just got a little bit more burden on the back with the extra shares, is that fair in terms of operational execution?

David Whittle

Well in integration with Kennady coming into the mine, I know it would be 4 years down the road before you are seeing it, but there is obviously there is work that goes in and that’s perhaps not in IKEA exercise where you buy a chair and build it. That is more us involved and we have got a 4-year lead time that we need to be grappling with in order to affect that integration, and that’s what we will be grappling with. And you will see evidence of that. I would expect as the next year and beyond progress.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Well thank you very much. I can only make a final suggestion. First of all, you know best of luck to you and I hope you will continue to be in discussions as your role transitions back to the board, and I'm certainly hoping perhaps that we will see some incremental share purchases made by directors, officers and others at the corporations that may be perhaps more increasing the line there with those of our shareholders who have been patiently awaiting the activity level, but so hopefully I’m encouraged, management and others to join us with some purchases at what these seem to be very, very depressed levels.

David Whittle

I think with the passage of our finally issuing over first quarter we’ve been under, we seem to be better under black, [indiscernible], but those are beginning to lift that. Thanks. But I appreciate the comment.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Edward Sterck from BMO Capital. Your line is now open.

Edward Sterck

Thanks very much. Quite a lot of my questions have already been answered, but just returning to the topic of tendering and you may have embarked of to the [indiscernible], but once you have an update from the negotiations with the De Beers and the timing when you would have an agreement in place, and then also if you could give some – give a point as to what the exploration budget is going to be, it is expected to be over the next few years?

David Whittle

Right. On De Beers nothing that I can report publicly at this point in time. That’s an effort that will progress over the next couple of months and we will keep you posted as we get to the stages where we are able to make some comment. Otherwise, as far as budgets goes, we don't have, we're still pulling together or we will see the results of this current program for example, hands put together, our basic plan. I would think for a broad context, my expectations you will see the expenditure budget related to Kennady as it pertains to Mountain Province should be $10 million and below as you are no more than $10 million in a given year for the next couple of years. If that helps.

Edward Sterck

All right, great. That is fantastic thank you. And then just on diamond prices, can you remind me of the expectation, expected – average realized diamond prices for the Hearne production?

David Whittle

Perry, do you have that data and for some reason [indiscernible].

Perry Ing

I don't have that in front of me, but we can certainly send it out to Ed. It was in our 43-101.

David Whittle

Yes, it is about 70, I’m just going to say $75 or $76. It is fairly consistent with 5034 and US$75 to US$76.

Edward Sterck

And then the final question would be, this is probably a little bit of a [indiscernible] it seems that Gahcho Kué getting a discount on the like-for-like basis for [indiscernible], and I was wondering is it possible to kind of roughly quantify how much of a discount versus the [indiscernible] you think the goods were attracting. And also, whether that discount would be expected to compress it all on the rising diamond price environment.

David Whittle

That’s one I'm going to throw to Reid Mackie, our Vice President of Diamond Marketing and guru of all things for us.

Reid Mackie

Thank you, David. Ed, yes, indeed our diamonds will, certain portions of our diamonds are discounted due to due to [indiscernible] limited to the white gem portion, large white gem portion. The overall impact I would say on an average call distribution basis is probably a 10% to our overall price. And that’s based on having large white gems figuring into about 60% of our overall production and on that white gem having a 20% average discount. As you point out correctly, in a stronger market we have higher competition levels for large white gem.

You will see that discounted be to a certain extent, and it is not across the board calculation or quantification, you will find in some of the larger more expensive goods of your large white gem component that that discount abates to a greater degree, whereas down in the smaller sizes where your overall spend is lower. That discounting or the less they have the impact of the discount is smaller. I would say, the measurement on an overall price per carat basis of our production, what we’re talking about, which in the current market, in the current strong market is, the overall lessening of discounts is in a very small like low-single-digit in certain terms of discount if that answers your question.

Edward Sterck

That does indeed. Well, thank you.

Reid Mackie

Yes.

David Whittle

Operator, just with an eye on time, let’s may be take two more calls, and will wrap it up from there.

Of course. And our next question comes from the line of Mike Nicholson [ph], a Private Investor. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, can you hear me okay?

David Whittle

Good, Mike.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks David. A couple of my questions got answered in regarding your status as Interim President and CEO and someone else has already dealt with my questions regarding the Kennady deal and De Beers participation or nonparticipation in that deal, I only have one remaining question on it and it is, will Mountain Province make available to investors, the 2009 amended and restated joint venture agreement with De Beers?

David Whittle

Correct me if I'm wrong Perry, but I believe it is on SEDAR.

Perry Ing

That’s correct Dave. It’s available on SEDAR. So that would be…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I was taking a look yesterday and I couldn't find it amongst all of the documents, but I will go through again.

David Whittle

Yes, I sympathize that having looked with SEDAR is not necessarily easy to pick someone of once it gets down in the list a bit, but it is down there, if you have trouble finding it, ping us an email on info, we will help you with it.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Okay, thanks. That's it for me.

David Whittle

Thanks.

And our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] from Private Investors. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good da, Dave. I have a few questions to ask.

David Whittle

Sure, Paul.

Unidentified Analyst

My first question, I touched basically with you on this before is, part of the licensing agreement is that 10% of their diamonds were to be kept and sold in the Northwest Territories, what is happening with that and why are we not seeing that in the financial statements?

David Whittle

I’ll throw it over to Reid, but just on the financial statement, you won’t see it in the financial per se because we don't give it to them for free. It would be – they buy the diamonds. We make an allocation, broadly speaking we will make an allocation available, but that’s not a freebie. That’s something that we’ll get regular prices. So, it would not stick out in the financial statements as a result if that makes any sense, but I’ll turn over to Reid just to comment on the status of that.

Reid Mackie

Yes. Thank you, David. Paul, you are correct. There are provisions to make portions of productions available to local manufacturers in the Northwest Territories. It was slightly different than other producers and that we tender 100% of our production. So, what we’ve done is we’ve accommodated within our sales platform, measures for manufacturers to participate and they have been participating and coming to the tenders, becoming acquainted with the production in parallel with the remainder of the market. One of the conditions as David pointed out, those diamonds are handed over. There is no discounts available for that section of the production that’s your mark for local manufacturers. So, they pay the same prices to market essentially. So, I hope that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

No, well it doesn't. So that 10% is it, part of the sales that are already at [indiscernible] or is there a separate sale for that? That is where [indiscernible]?

Reid Mackie

When we do make sales like that, it would be part of the sales process in [indiscernible]. It would be something disintegrated into the platform and networks.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. It answers that question. My next question is, in regards to the revolving line of credit, it says a quarterly commitment of 1.2375 [ph] per annum. So, is that 1.2375% [ph] per annum per quarter?

Reid Mackie

We pay that quarter rate. You know, 0.3% would be paid quarterly.

Unidentified Analyst

So that's 618,750 or 700 that you show on the books per quarter that we pay for the standby revolving line of credit, which will effectively give you a 4.95% standby rate for the year?

Reid Mackie

No, no. That 1.3% rate is the annual rate. So, that’s why on a quarterly basis and would adjust one quarter of that. So just over 0.3%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And in your statement, you show 717,000 for the year?

Perry Ing

There would be other costs associated with that. That wouldn't be the cost of our standby line of credit.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I’ll talk to Dave later to get some further clarification on that. In your income statement your cost of acquiring diamonds, $10 million, 3000 per acquiring diamonds in the third quarter from De Beers well then item 16 under your related transaction, you only show 7,367,000?

Perry Ing

I think that’s a difference related to timing. So, those costs of acquiring diamonds, those would have been applied primarily in prior period. So, presumably Q4 2017 and then saw in the current quarter, whereas the related party disclosures further on in the finance and statement, just refer to the transactions in the current quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And the, there is just one question I have in regards to KDI acquisition, we’re trying to integrate that so that we can mind into the same time it was Tuzo because the low grade of the beginning of the Tuzo that is my understanding is. We’re going to be mining the Tuzo sometime at the end of 219, 220 I believe, we are going to be start mining Tuzo. So, are we waiting for De Beers to apply for the permitting because we got to get permitting for that from the McKinsey value conservation authority. So, our board, are we starting the permitting process?

David Whittle

No. The current mine plan for Tuzo is already permanent. So, there is no permitting requirement required to put Tuzo into production. The permitting that would be required would be to integrate, would be to integrate Kelvin and Faraday into the mine plan. So that would require a permitting in staff, but now it would be the next – one of the choice over the next four years, but as far as Tuzo itself is concerned that’s fully permitted.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s a question I’m asking like for the Kennady to be integrated into the Tuzo, you think it could take several years to get that permitting process from what we have seen from our experience with Gahcho Kué.

David Whittle

No, bear in mind Kennady would not be integrated into Tuzo. It would be integrated into the Gahcho Kué mine processor. So, it would become part of the plant fee into the plan, but it has got nothing to do with Tuzo specifically in another side. So, the Tuzo permitting track is unaffected, Tuzo is permanent, but for it in order to mine at Kevin and Faraday for example in order to open a bit up there and be able to integrate that into our processing plant. There is a permit required and that is over the next four years, that is one of the main shores that needs to be tackled.

Unidentified Analyst

So, the question I have, are we starting the permitting process now or do we have to wait for making an agreement with De Beers?

David Whittle

Yes, the preliminary work happens now. There is, we are not ready to start the primary permitting aspect, there is still some background information one needs to be gathered and some background work that needs to be done, but the overall integrated process is, it actually been, it was already initiated to a certain extent by Kennady itself and we will be furthering that of course.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then a final question is in regards to the dividend, but you are saying the board anticipates determining and declaring our inaugural dividend in conjunction with a preparation in release of our second quarter. So, are you going to be, is that the inaugural dividend policy or the actual, you are anticipating some kind of a dividend in the second quarter?

David Whittle

Yes, we will announce and set a dividend based on the second quarter. It would be paid out. The actual payout would come after second quarter results for an outside we would expect. The actual cash in your pocket, but the declaration in what we will be – a declaration will be made as part of their second quarter wrap-up.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much Dave.

David Whittle

Thanks Bob.

Unidentified Analyst

And, I would say thank you to for all the work you have done over the last 11 months. Looking forward to see who our new CEO is going to be.

David Whittle

Thanks. I appreciate that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

David Whittle

Very good. And with that we will wrap up the call. Thanks all for ringing in. It’s been appreciative.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference call. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

