Commodities Recap For The Week Of May 11, 2018

The Big Story of the Week: Crude Oil and the Middle East

This week, President Trump walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement, and the price of crude oil moved above the $70 level for the first time since November 2014. The increasing price of petroleum has significant ramifications for all commodities as energy is a major factor when it comes to the cost of production for raw materials. The Middle East is home to more than half the world's oil reserves and the most volatile political region on the earth. With new sanctions on Iran, it is likely that hostilities in the area will increase.

Crude oil broke through its level of technical resistance back in January when the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures rose above the May 2015 high at $62.58 per barrel. The next level of resistance on the upside stands at the June 2014 high at $107.73. Therefore, there could be lots of upside potential for the price of oil, particularly if hostilities in the Middle East impact production, refining, or the logistical routes that supply petroleum and oil products to the world. Moreover, the rising production costs for all commodities could ignite the next leg of a secular bull market in raw material prices.

This week, the dollar index made a new high at 93.26 on the June futures contract. However, the greenback index pulled back by the end of business on Friday, May 11. If the dollar continues to slip, it could provide additional upside fuel for many dollar-sensitive commodities prices over the coming days and weeks.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold posts a 0.35% gain for the week

Silver up 1.10% since the last report

Platinum posts a 1.57% gain for the week but remains at a $395 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium moves 3.16% higher on the week as the price flirts with the $1000 level once again

Copper rebounds 0.79% on the week and closes above $3.10 per pound on the July COMEX futures contract

Iron ore up 0.76% on the week

The BDI continues to post gains, up 5.60% since the last report

Rotterdam coal moves 3.64% higher on the week on the back of strength in energy prices

Lumber posts a 4.54% gain and closes the week with a limit up move and over the $600 per 1,000 board foot level

May NYMEX crude oil moves 1.41% higher since last week on inventory withdrawals and Iran

June Brent crude oil moves 2.95% higher as the Brent premium rises on tension in the Middle East

The premium for Brent over WTI in July closes the week at $6.50 up $1.18 on the week

Gasoline moves 3.25% higher, and heating oil rises 3.08% since last week as products outperform crude oil supporting the energy commodity

The gasoline crack spread moves 10.52% higher while the heating oil crack rises 9.13% since last week's report

Natural gas rebounds 3.84% since the last report and closes near the top end of its trading range at just over the $2.80 per MMBtu level. The EIA reports an injection of 89 bcf into storage on Thursday

Ethanol declines 2.60% on the week after the price of corn retreats

Soybeans decline 3.23% for the week after the release of the May WASDE

Corn moves 2.40% lower on the week

CBOT wheat moves 5.23% lower on the week. July KCBT wheat trading at a 19.25 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 10.25 cents on the week.

Sugar down 2.52% on the week

Coffee 2.61% lower since last week's report

Cocoa 1.01% higher on the week

Cotton falls 2.62% on the week as the May WASDE report disappoints longs

FCOJ continues to rally moving 4.60% higher and trades briefly above technical resistance at $1.695 per pound

Live cattle post a 1.49% gain since last week

Feeder cattle move 1.66% lower since the previous report

Hog futures rise 2.14% on the week

The dollar index virtually unchanged on the June futures contract as greenback falls from the week's highs

June long-Bonds trading at around 143-06 down 0-13 as rate pressures continue

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,831 on Friday, May 11, up 568 points as stocks recover and the VIX drops below the 13 level for the first time since January and settles at 12.65 on Friday

The Bitcoin retreats, and the cryptocurrency was trading Friday at the $8,639.76 level down $1,053.65 or 10.87% since last week

Ethereum moves to $690.50 falling 11.97% since the last report

Price Changes for the Week

GSG closes the week at $17.78 per share, up 16 cents since last week's report despite the rise in the dollar index.

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust represents a basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.48 billion and trades an average daily volume of 697,420 shares.

