Enbridge's Q1: Excellent Improvement On Multiple Fronts

But the recent strength in the stock is due more to announced and potential asset sales to address the market's big concern: Debt.

As I suggested in my March article on Enbridge (ENB), Q1 year-over-year comparisons would be easy considering it would be the first full Q1 worth of Spectra contributions, as well as a seasonally strong quarter for the natural gas businesses. That said, I was pleasantly surprised with the Liquids Pipelines Mainline System Segment - which delivered its highest ever quarterly volume. But it was the announcement of ~$3 billion in asset sales, as well as reported strong bidding for additional midstream assets, that put a bid in the languishing stock. It is clear investors want management to regain investor confidence by selling non-core assets and addressing the big concern: The debt load needed to fund the Spectra merger.

Q1 Earnings

The Q1 EPS report was generally bullish with adjusted EPS of $0.82 exceeding average analyst expectations by $0.18/share. As shown in the graphic below, while yoy EBITDA and net earnings were lower, cash from operations ("CFO") was up 80%, while distributable cash flow ("DCF") was up a whopping 90%:

However, the number of common shares outstanding also grew significantly yoy (43%) due to share issuance related to the Spectra merger. It is important, therefore, to keep track of DCF/share - which went from $1.03/share in Q1 of last year, to $1.37/share in the current quarter (++33%). This is a good sign and bodes well for the future.

On the other hand, note that interest expense of $622 million was up 36% compared to $479 million in Q1 of last year and represents roughly 20% of quarterly CFO.

Asset Sales

It is no surprise, therefore, that the market cheered the announcement of two non-core asset sales on May 9th:

$1.75 billion of renewable assets.

$1.12 billion of MidCoast midstream assets.

As a result, the company already reached its 2018 target of C$3 billion in asset sales.

And while I wasn't thrilled at the 49% sale of renewable asset interests (I like that business), the move did reduce ENB's expected capital outlay by $500 million. This is a good thing, given the company's current debt load. So, overall, the transaction appeared prudent as long as management uses the proceeds as expected: To pay down debt and reduce interest expense. The MidCoast sale was a no-brainer which I expected earlier (but was pleasantly surprised at the price). While some investors would worry ENB would roll MidCoast into Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), my opinion was always that ENB would sell the underperforming MidCoast assets.

Even better than the two announced assets was news that management was entertaining bids to sell additional midstream assets. This slide shows management is considering up to $7 billion in additional asset sales this year:

On the Q1 conference call, management reported a "strong asset market":

The non-core asset sale process that we established at the beginning of the year gives us a lot of flexibility to move on opportunities depending on the valuations we see. And on that, we're seeing a lot of interest and good valuations. Good example is where we're getting a lot of inbound interest is on the Canadian G&P assets in whole or in part. Based on what we've seen to this point, we could move on additional asset sales which would create added flexibility on financial side without materially impacting our three-year DCF per share guidance. And that added flex could be used to turn off the DRIP earlier than we planned given where share price is trading right now. The bottom line is that given the strong asset market, we'll look to expand our asset program if we see good value.

Reuters reported Enbridge received bids and/or interest from companies like Pembina Pipeline (PBA), Keyera (OTC:KEYUF), Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF), and Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF). Note that Inter Pipeline had strong NGL Segment results in Q1 due in part to a nice recovery in the propane-plus frac-spread (see IPL: A 7% Yield On Cruise Control). That bodes well for ENB's Canadian G&P assets.

Summary and Conclusion

After dipping below $30/share on the NYSE, Enbridge needed to post a strong Q1, and it did just that. Better yet, the environment for additional midstream asset sales looks auspicious, and management is actively engaged in additional non-core asset sales, considering the attractive market. As a result, the stock (finally...) had a good week of trading:

Management has certainly gotten the message with respect to investor concern over the high debt level and the significant interest expense. And it should have - the ~25% sell-off in the shares after the Spectra merger left some to wash off egg on their faces. However, it would appear the low is in, the 6.3% yield is safe and secure, and the prospect of further asset sale announcement this year could propel ENB closer to the $40 level than the $30 level it has been hovering around for most of this year.

ENB is a buy for income-oriented investors who also want to take a flyer on additional asset sale announcements that could easily add another $4-5/share in capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, IPPLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

