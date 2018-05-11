Takeda Pharmaceutical's (TKPHF) CEO Christophe Weber on the Proposed Acquisition of Shire PLC Group (Transcript)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCPK:TKPHF) Proposed Acquisition of Shire PLC Group May 8, 2018 3:15 AM ET

Christophe Weber - President and CEO

Costa Saroukos - CFO

Chris Morabito - R&D, Head of Pipeline Strategy

Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Atsushi Seki - UBS

Jo Cairnes - Deutsche Bank

Let me introduce today's presenters. Christophe Weber, President & CEO; Chief Financial Officer, Costa Saroukos; and from R&D, Head of Pipeline Strategy, Chris Morabito.

Before we start the presentation, there are some important notice what we are going to explain or answer to your questions. Regarding the indemnity as listed on this document, we have to follow that.

Christophe Weber

Good evening, thank you very much for doing this, I know it’s a late in the day but it’s a great pleasure to explain to you the rationale behind the acquisition of Shire. So, I’ll start with the presentation and Costa will present more details about the financial, and the financing of this acquisition and then we will make the conclusion before the Q&A.

So, the first thing I would like to say is that this is an exploration of Takeda transformation. So, we see this acquisition as a new strategy not as a new direction. But as a possibility to really accelerate the development of Takeda and I’ll explain why this is very important. This is not an acquisition neither that we are considering because our current strategy is not working. We think that we have a very good momentum. We think that the change that we have made, the direction that we have taken is actually delivering results and on the business side you have seen how our growth is a strong especially in 2017. Year to date you have seen that that we have for example 7% offline growth. We think that our R&D strategy that we have changed and transformed in the last three years is starting to show results as well of course in R&D it takes always more time. So, for us this acquisition is really the possibility to accelerate that transformation.

So again, we are talking about acquisition of Shire. as you know by now know more about it so I’ll go quickly. This structure pretty much the key points of this acquisition. We have the possibility here to create a global R&D driven biopharmaceutical company being able to compete with the key leader in the world with a very strong value system which is a very important in our mind. It will be a company headquartered in Japan, we will have a very strong geographic footprint.

So, we think this can be very inspiring for our employees and for Shire employees, it’s very important we will be successful with them and we've keep that in mind when we will work on the integration and I will talk a little bit more about the integration later where it's very important to consider that we will be successful together after creating the Takeda post combination.

One of the core path of our strategy, a very fundamental part of our strategy has been a focus by therapy area. And not only in R&D but downstream in the business and you have seen that this focus has generated good strong growth but we are also seeing that this focus by therapy area is key to be successful in R&D, it's not the only reason to be successful in R&D, we have been also lot of external partnership, it's part of model in R&D and we are also focus on highly innovative medicine. And this strategy fit well with Shire which is focused on rare disease. So, the way to visualize the future company is that we will be focusing on GI, neuroscience, oncology and rare disease plus the plasma derived therapies and vaccines, so that's really -- it's not a change of direction it's really a slight expansion of the therapy area but considering the size of the new company if you like, in fact it will be even more focused than we currently we are with the three therapy areas post vaccines.

It's a pipeline which is very complimentary, we will cover that. And then you will see the detail about the financing. I think that all the financial parameters are very compelling. Whether you look at EPS accretion, return in invested capital I mean it's a very compelling case which is very important because we want to remain in this non-grade and we are very committed to that. we know that we will remain in this non-grade and because off course this financial parameter very compelling. So that's in a nutshell the rationale and the vision that we have for the combined company.

I recognize many people here in the room so you are very much aware of the strategy of the company, the direction that we took, the R&D change that we have made and we have communicated regularly about how we are growing our portfolio and yes today for example this year we are growing 7% and that's mainly driven by our growth drivers, we saw GI oncology in neuroscience in emerging market. a big focus on pipeline because we knew that we have to increase the R&D productivity and we are seeing a good progression of our pipeline, we have a lot of stage up to this year so we are starting to see the pipeline moving into late stage so where we think this is a good sign. Of course, now we have also 180 external partnership in R&D so it's key this ability to do partnership is actually a real competitive advantage if we want to keep with Shire and of course a very strong momentum to improve our profitability, our margin. You are aware of the global effect initiative that we have been launching. We have developed actually a know-how on how to manage this cost package and we will continue to be very focused on that in the future even with of course a combined company because we have acquired a know how here which is very important for the future.

I think that we have more details about where we are. I’ll just focus perhaps here on the R&D engine. I talked about the partnership that we have, this year we will have 17 stages up and so that’s very important. Stage up meaning program moving from let's say for example phase 1 to phase 2 that’s one stage up. So, we will have 17 stages up this schedule shows that our pipeline is progressing and we have more product now in phase 2 and in phase 3 of course than before.

I will say one word on the fact that in fact we have, because we are focused on highly innovative medicine, actually a lot of programs have orphan drug designation. So, you could argue we are in fact treating rare disease. And that's what's happened when you are focusing on highly innovative programs, highly innovative medicine. You end up targeting very strategic population with very high unmet medical need and in a way what Shire is doing in rare diseases is relatively similar. So, it’s a very interesting because there is sort of convergence towards orphan drug designation of rare disease. And I think the acquisition will reinforce that.

A few words, because I have spoken about that on our dividend policy we are very committed to maintaining our dividend policy as a key component of shareholder return. We have been very clear that with the acquisition of Shire we will continue this dividend policy and that’s the key metrics to understand is that we believe that in spite of the dilution because we will pay part of the Shire acquisition with new share. We are able to keep our dividend and maintain our dividend policy and that’s very important and raising of cash flow to do that and at the same time deliver it very rapidly you know that to go back to ratio net debt to EBITDA of around two within three to five years. Well that’s very important and I think its key because this dividend policy we know that it’s a very important policy for our shareholders and by the way also for Shire shareholders in the future.

A few words about Shire. It's of course focused on rare disease especially in R&D you will look at the business. the business is broader than rare disease for historical reason but in term of the strategy reason, its very much focused on R&D. There is also some business in GI in neuroscience that’s how actually initially I got the question very often how come did you end up looking at Shire, well initially we look at Shire because of their business in GI oncology neuroscience. So, before they sold oncology they had oncology business. So, there are not so many companies which have the match if you like with our 3-therapy area. That’s how we looked at Shire initially but in progressively we saw that it was very attractive proposition to acquire the entire company.

They have a very strong late stage pipeline which is very complementary to our pipeline. We have a very strong position in the U.S. much stronger than the Takeda's position and they are global hub if you like are in Boston and in Zürich area in Zug and it happens that Takeda is of course it’s a quarter here in Tokyo but Boston and Zurich also are two significant hubs for us, which will facilitate the integration because of course we want the integration to be very fast and very well done, we think it’s a key success factor.

And last point about Shire is they are highly profitable. For two reasons, one is that they are very focused on the R&D effort, they are built up little bit there their research until now they have probably nothing but research and they are, as you see that 65% of their revenues is coming from the U.S which is highly profitable market. So overall, it’s a highly profitable company with an EBITDA margin greater than 40%.

So that’s the key, the key side is to show that together we can really be a leading force at discovering developing innovative treatment and to bring this treatment to the patient. There is a strong strategic fit, we’re reinforcing GI on neuroscience, we’re having one more therapy area rare disease. We will continue to invest in oncology because Takeda by itself we think is well positioned in oncology and we can talk more that if you wish and then you have two business which are very distinct. The plasma derived therapies, which is the fractionating of the plasma, which generate products which cause most part are also treating rare disease like pulmonary immunodeficiency and you have the vaccine business where we are very focused effort and we’re very much focusing on the development of our vaccine at the present time.

When you will look at the pipeline there is good complementarity and we end up with a very balanced pipeline. The footprint is very complimentary because you end up with, I will say almost perfect footprint in terms of the business balance which it would be a footprint almost nearing the pharmaceutical market and that means that any treatment that is coming from our R&D organization will be the very strong composition to make this treatment available anywhere will be strong in the U.S and Japan stronger in Europe and we will be much stronger in emerging markets which is in long-term is very important.

Financially we can look at all the parameters, we think that we are very strong, the financial returns are quick as well, so we will have underlying EPS equation within the first year, our return on invested capital greater than our work within the first year as well. And it's very clear that because of that we’re able at the same time to maintain our dividend policy in spite of the new share issuance to pay for Shire and deliver it very rapidly and this is something very important to I think explain is that yes, that level is high but EBITDA level is very high as well so the cash flow generation is very, very strong which will allow us to deliver it's very rapidly.

So that's the visualization of the business of what new combined company will look like so you have this four-therapy area oncology, GI and Neuroscience and rare disease and rare disease you have let's say three buckets which are lysozyme disorder, angioedema and hemophilia. So, that these four-therapy areas where we have a strong business and that would be the focus of R&D and then you have plasma derived therapies where there is a very strong business coming from Shire into actively Takeda has a plasma derived therapy division in Japan and we have never advertised too much about it but it does exist so we are a leading supplier of plasma derived product in Japan so there would be some synergy there.

I want to stress out, Costa will talk more about this is at the moment we are not factoring any revenue synergy but there will be because off course you have some improvement in your geographic footprint, so we will be able to leverage better our geographic footprint so for example Shire has a small presence in Japan we are leading the company in Japan so we will be able to do better job. So, all the modernization that we are sharing in terms of deleveraging, in terms of cash flow, in terms of synergy is different than any revenue upside that will happen but it's too early to put a number behind this revenue upside.

So, this four-therapy area plus plasma derived therapies have 75% of the business and then you have quite a large number of products usually they are not global products they are original or local products like for example as advised very big in Japan and Xiidra is an ophthalmology product that Shire is launching right now that's 25% of the business but it’s a quite concentrated business around 5 business pillar of therapy area.

And I will not -- there would be another time to go through the pipeline one by one but you can see that it is an appealing pipeline, we have 10 programs in Phase 3, we have a 13 programs in Phase 2, you can see that the majority of the pipeline is focused on this four therapy area GI, oncology and Neuroscience and rare disease have the vast majority of the pipeline and that's therefore a prefiguration if you like of the focus by therapy area that will be existing.

one thing I can mentioned and now that we have main interaction with you and investors there is a question about the R&D synergy and one thing to mention is that there is a large investment still on lifecycle management especially on the Takeda side but in the coming years this lifecycle management investment of course will be reducing because we still invest a lot on Entyvio we have large Phase 3 program in Ninlaro. by the way we a have very large phase 3 programs and these three programs will start to -- the cost of this programs will start to define in the future years and we will be able to invest that on the pipeline.

So again, it's a very much compelling pipeline. the key is to make sure that we invest in highly innovative medicine and if you’re been following Takeda for few years you might have seen that when we started the R&D transformation we have a dip in our pipeline why because we decided to only focus on highly innovative programs and the programs which we felt were not innovative enough, either we stopped or in many cases we externalized them our final partner because we want we believe that the environment the efficacy terms anywhere in the world will be very stringent in the future. So, payers will only reimburse truly innovative medicine and this is also why we think that the rare disease are very interesting area because you have high innovation in this area but of course this is very much our focus to only invest behind truly innovative medicine.

And then the footprint, the chart speaks for itself, you end up with a very balanced footprint of see the strong contribution from Japan will no doubt be the leading company in Japan, but also very strong presence in the US and also the combination of the two companies will make us much stronger in Europe and Europe is an important of course area. Europe is very stringent when it comes to recognition of innovation. But when you bring very high innovative medicine to Europe actually you can be very successful in the European market and we will continue to invest in emerging market, in Takeda by itself we’re planning to launch seven new products is the next five years in China.

I will stop there and will let Costa develop the more details of our financial. Thank you.

Costa Saroukos

Thank you, Christophe and good evening, to you all, it’s a pleasure to be able to present to you the financials and the overall transaction of the year. Since firstly let me explain that consideration portion we have each Shire shareholder is entitled to receive first Shire share $3.33 in cash and either 0.839 in new Takeda shares or equivalent 1.678 Takeda ADH.

From a financing perspective our cash portion, the bridge facility will be facilitated by J.P. Morgan as well as to Japanese relationship banks that we have. I will go into that in a lot more detail in the next slide. We expected to deleverage very quickly after close with the target net debt to EBITDA ratio being at least two times within the midterm. As we mentioned, midterm is between 3 to 5 years. From a value creation perspective with accretive from an earnings per share and this will in the first fiscal year post close. Our synergies pretax run rate will be at least $1.4 billion annually and we will expect as Christophe mentioned as well that there also net revenue synergies which we have not factored in to our overall financial modeling.

Return on invested capital is higher than our internal lack within the first fiscal year post close, again these metrics are very rare in such big acquisitions in the past, so I think it’s a very compelling financial profile.

From a transaction execution, we expect to close in the first half of 2019 and Takeda is to trade in both the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange what's important as we will be, Takeda will be the only pharmaceutical company in the world that will trade in both those exchanges which will broaden our overall investment profile.

From a transaction financing the 30.85 billion bridge loan will be facilitated as I mentioned by J.P. Morgan and our two Japanese relationship banks SMB3 and NUSG. So, we are committed to do investment grade credit rating, how do we do that we will deleverage very quickly at least two times net debt to EBITDA ratio between the third and between the medium term. I want to emphasize that the net debt to EBITDA ratio does not include disposals. So, we still have quite considerable opportunity even deleverage even further strategy.

In this slide I want to draw your attention to the combined historical pro forma to derive. You can see from these slides the magnitude of the financials our current Takeda base line. From a revenue standpoint we double the revenue two times. From an EBITDA perspective it's quite exponential, three times increase and this is excluding synergies so excluding synergies we are 9.2 billion in EBITDA if you include the synergies the cost synergies we believe there will be in excess of $10 billion and this will allow us to invest in R&D and also deleverage very, very quickly.

From an R&D spend we are 1.5 times more in the investment despite when you offset that from the synergy that we discussed it's close to $4 billion in R&D that's an additional 1 billion above the current Takeda investment, so we still believe that we are investing in the right levels in the R&D and we believe that the EBITDA is quite exponential.

The financial benefits. We estimate at least 1.4 billion per annum in cost synergies. When I say this number, this is not just the Takeda management team number, this 1.4 billion in cost synergies has been validated by a third-party company Deloitte. So, we are confident that we can deliver this 1.4 billion at least per annum on unrealized base in the third fiscal year post close.

To deliver this synergy there will be a one-off cost realization of 2.4 billion. And the expected potential for additional revenue synergies from the combined infrastructure market presence and development capabilities as we mentioned has not been factored in. So, these are opportunities beyond just the cost synergies. We will walk you through that in a couple more -- in a bit more data.

Again, adding to the financial benefits is the significant accretion to the underlying earnings per share in the first full fiscal year. This is the underlying earnings per share. Even from reported earnings per share its accretive in the midterm, again very compelling financial outcome there. We haven’t spoken about cash flow but the consolidated cash flow will be quite exponential. I can't go into too much detail but it really drives the EBITDA as well. And as Christophe mentioned to be able to deliver effectively, swiftly on the 1.4 billion cost savings we will leverage the infrastructure we have already put in place for the global OpEx initiative. So, this will help accelerate the cost synergy.

From a shareholder return it's important to remember our intention to maintain our established dividend policy. This dividend policy has been in existence for the last eight years. We are going to continue with that. And again, the rate exceeding Takeda's cost of capital within the first year after completion. So again, very solid metric there. So, it gives me the confidence that the financial benefit is very compelling.

Let me walk you through the synergies. So, the 1.4 billion synergies where will that come from? We have 53% spending from SG&A so it's predominantly coming from sales and marketing efficiencies. There are overlapping office locations which will also help generate cost savings. We have duplicated information technology systems and a reduction in central function cost. The R&D represents 43% and is predominantly rationalizing ongoing research and early stage pipeline programs and reducing overlapping resources. Manufacturing and supply represents 4% and that’s spanning from leveraging Takeda's excess capacity for the insourcing of the auto supply, coupled with reduced overheads and operational efficiencies in procurement.

And finally, the revenue synergy upside which we haven't at this stage quantified but we believe there will be some significant synergies particularly leveraging market such as Japan and emerging markets.

On top of that we have enhanced positions in key therapeutic areas, in particular the gastroenterology and neuroscience where we could definitely enhance the revenue by increasing overall share of voice. So that takes me to brief summary. I look forward to your Q&As and at this stage, I'll hand it back to Christoph to walk you through the next steps. Thank you.

Christophe Weber

The timing is following so we will speak for regulatory approval in many countries because it’s a global acquisition. So, depending on the countries it will take more as time so we took a sort of conservative assumptions of 12 months, that's what bring us to the first half of next year, but it could go faster and we will see how it goes. And immediately after obtaining approval we will have shareholder approval from both Takeda and Shire and we expect to close right after that.

Takeda will trade on the Tokyo Stock Exchange primary listing and on the New York stock locations. And I will say a few words on the integration. So first in the integration where we will leverage expertise of Shire of course where we rely a lot on their knowhow and their capability, I wrote a letter to Shire employees yesterday and I told them that our success would be their success because we would be successful together.

On the other hand, we will be very prepared and swift in our integration. So, I had a question earlier whether we will keep a separate legal entity, whether we will keep the Shire name, it will be very fast integration into Takeda but with the leveraging knowhow and welcoming the majority of the employees, because the majority of the employees will join Takeda. It will be a very well-prepared advantage of this timing that we have 12 months to prepare, so that when concluding you can move very fast and very rapidly as new Takeda in operation everywhere in the world. I think it’s very, very important. My belief is that maybe M&A failed because integration is not well done and, in my mind, not well done, mean that either the organization doesn’t match the strategy or it's too slow, I think speed matters a lot when you integrate, you do this type of integration.

So, with integration you end up with a company, which is really clearly in a leading position to deliver innovative treatment in the therapy area that we’re chosen GI, oncology, neuroscience, rare disease, plus the plasma derived therapies which is a relatively different business with a high entry barrier but Shire has a leading position and there are three companies really operating in this space. And so, I think this is a business that we will investment to earn because there is actually demand greater than supply for this product and vaccine so we have this four-therapy area, its four plus two. So, four therapy area, plus plasma derived therapy and vaccines. We will have a foot print which would be very strong in any country of the world so very strong footprint.

The pipeline that is much stronger, much more diverse will enter -- which off course which we need to deliver sufficiently in relative product to fuel our long-term growth so we are very aware that in the long-term we are an R&D company so long-term it's all about the pipeline progressing in order to launch new products because we will have patent expiry because we will have lots of exclusivity, that's a nice share of our business.

And financially I don’t need to repeat but as a financial it is very strong; the cash flow EBITDA is very strong even before synergies you add on top of the synergies. And actually, it's interesting I just realized that the cost synergies that we identify is equivalent to our current dividend cost for Takeda. and so, I think we have a very strong financial situation which will allow us while maintaining our dividend policy which will allow us to deliberate rapidly and that's very key because we are extremely it's very important we are very committed to remain in this non-grade.

and that's also as Costa mentioned before any disposals we don’t have to do disposals in order to be in this non-grade but you have seen what we have been in the past when we feel that we are not competitive enough on the business. Sometimes it's better to sell than destroying value and that's why for example we sold Wako in the past years and we sold before that our respiratory business because we are not very effective. So, I think this is how to look at some businesses.

And many of these businesses which we are on the right to 25% remaining we are actually doing a good job but probably not all of them. So, we will be able to eventually do some disposal but we don’t have to do that in order to deliberate rapidly and remain on this non-grade. So, I think we have a lot to do to explain more because it's a complex acquisition in terms of the financial construct. The listing in London and the share assurance and the listing in New York, share plus cash part is complex. it's a big acquisition as well so off course as a level of debt is high but it has always to be analyzed in comparison to the EBITDA and to the cash flow that is generated by this new company and it is very exciting because we are accelerating the transformation of Takeda to be a Japanese company among the leading company in the world in the pharmaceutical industry. So, I think it's a very exciting moment for Takeda. And indeed, I will go as far saying that it's a very exciting moment for the Japanese business because we are potentially creating a global leader in a key industry which is a pharmaceutical industry.

Thank you very much and I'm looking forward to your question.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

I'm Hashiguchi from Daiwa Securities. Thank you very much for your explanation. I have two questions, the first one is about the long-term growth strategy. With this acquisition, your research capability, is it going to be improved reinforced? Takeda couldn't deliver in house research, so many of the recent most products are from M&A Shire, also have grown due to the M&A so do you follow the same directions as a result of the combined company? Or with this acquisition do you believe that research capability will be reinforced?

The second question is about the gene therapy. Shire's product, when gene therapy have advanced they may be negatively affected in terms of the competitive advantage. I know there are some gene therapy related products in their pipelines but their capability in gene therapy as compared to the other companies is highly competitive, very competitive enough to compete with the other companies when gene therapy will advance significantly in the future. Do you think that you can maintain the current presence?

Costa Saroukos

Thank you for the question, great question, and I’ll answer this question but then Chris will comment more on the gene therapy. I think that clearly our long-term growth will come from our R&D engine. Actually, we think that our R&D research and development engine is more advanced that Shire 1 because we are more advanced in research. But of course, we will have rare disease on top of GI oncology neuroscience and will be -- we need to be very competitive in this area.

We will continue to do -- to be focused but I think it's very important is that we are focused by designs so our research center are also specialized by therapy area. For example, in Shonan, our research center we only do neuroscience and regenerative medicine, which is a platform with Professor Yamanaka, but are dedicated to neuroscience.

And our model is internal research but external partnership and external partnership is not M&A. External partnership usually its much earlier so you could create the value if you like. Whereas when you do a late phase M&A if you buy a late stage asset or stage 3 asset the value has been already created and you pay a very high price for these assets but it's very difficult to create value on top of that. So, it's not a sustainable model in the long-term.

The sustainable model is to create by yourself value from the early stage to the late stage and that’s how our strategy. So, I think that we will continue this strategy. It will be reinforced because in the rare disease area there are extremely interesting scientific innovation that we can leverage and then we'll have ¥100 billion more of investment in R&D that we could allocate on any of these 4-therapy areas depending on where we see the innovation and again we put a very high bar. So, we prefer to have less assets but highly innovative, then I think more crowded chart but with assets which are moderately innovative and a bit shaky and in fact you don’t get good success after because you don’t pass the payer barrier and the market access.

On the gene therapy, I will just say one word is that, we’re fully aware of the competitive pressure in some business segments or for example hemophilia is always a big question mark, we have taken into consideration in our assessment of the company the hemophilia business for example we know that there will be a strong competition starting from the Roche compound -- the Chugai Roche compound and then later on from gene therapy. so, it has been fully included in our analysis of the company and we have been quite conservative by business by business on our own forecast to determine what type of price we’re prepared to accept. So, I think we’re fully aware of that. Now having said that, Shire is investing on gene therapy but I will let Chris comment a bit further on that.

Christophe Weber

Thank you for the question and thank you Costa. The core aspect of value creation from R&D as Costa was saying is looking at diseases in brand new ways and we at Takeda have started doing this by increasingly focusing on orphan drug designated indications and by increasing the diversity of modalities in our own pipeline. The combined pipeline will have about 50% non-small molecules with one gene therapy program that you have alluded to and one cell therapy program that currently is in our pipeline which is [a loss of cell], we are quite proud of that. Our ability to move from a small molecule company to now a modality diverse company can be realized very quickly with this acquisition.

In regard to this specific therapy, this specific gene therapy program, which is in hemophilia, it has entered phase 1 and we understand that the first patient has been screened in phase 1 and you will have to get more details about that program from Shire itself. To us this offers an opportunity to explore gene therapy not just in hemophilia but potentially across the board in all kinds of rare diseases for which gene therapy approaches could be useful. The competitive space in hemophilia right now is very tight and increasingly it will become tight in neuroscience where other programs are looking at -- other companies are looking at gene therapy approaches as well. Shire has already developed competitive advantages in manufacturing that are very impressive and we will aim to leverage those advantages in manufacturing along with their skill set in developing constructs for gene therapy plus their focus on rear diseases to leverage ourselvef into that opportunity as we increasingly exploit these new modalities.

Atsushi Seki

Atsushi Seki, UBS. So, I have three questions, if I may, so do you have any plan to seek strategic investors such for example [indiscernible] investors in Bayer and the Monsanto deal?

And my second question is do you have any concern for the antitrust clearance such as China's MOFCOM or do you expect a significant hurdle for the antitrust.

And my third question is does Takeda needs to file F-O, Form F-O for the Shire ADRs and if so, how long do you expect to take price or just you it would be too far if fixed [if it’s a shorter one].

Christophe Weber

I'll take first two question and let Costa answer for the third one. The third one I am not sure, about the form but I know how we will do it but I hope Costa will know about the form specifically. On the strategic investors, yes, we will seek -- we will try to get strategic investors on board. we are only at the beginning of that process but it's always -- we are seeing good growth to have strategic investors so this is always something that we are looking to do.

Antitrust clearance we don’t expect a major issue, I mean we don’t expect issue. I told you I have seen very little overlap but the antitrust clearance it's an administrative regulatory process that are kept in sometimes it's very difficult actually to predict how long it will take, depending on the country, some countries and more predictable than others. For the ADR listing, will let Costa answer.

Costa Saroukos

Yes, so regarding the ADR we are still working on the overall details of it, so I can't specifically tell you now but we can come back to you at a later day whether its [indiscernible] however strategically what we are looking at doing is doing a successor idea so Shire's we leverage Shire's ADR that they already had for the New York Stock Exchange and then we take over that one. so, the speed of implementation is much more faster.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Mizuno from Tokio Marine Asset Management. I have three questions. First, during the presentation you talked about the diversification of modalities. recently with technical innovation the diversification of modality is it business opportunity or is it a necessity for manufacturing. I'd like to have your opinion.

And the second question about the top line synergy and it's possibility. Takeda Pharmaceutical it's a domestic infrastructure I can understand that it may bring synergy effect to Shire but what about the opposite? the Shire of infrastructure is it going to bring synergy effect to Takeda's products and emerging market infrastructure is it going to bring synergy effect to top line for Shire so can you talk about the top line synergies that you can think off.

And the third question is about the plasma derived therapies. Is the business model different from many pharmaceutical companies' business models? When we look at models for example we look at the 20 or 30 years further out how the demand is going to increase and how the competitive landscape is going to change. So, can you talk about some of that please?

Costa Saroukos

As a modality diversification is a necessity to remain competitive in our view so it's not nice to have. If we want to remain innovative and competitive, we need to be more modality diverse otherwise there is too much happening. And we cannot really compete. So, we have fixed model and it's really important to understand in the past Takeda was a small medical company walking across many therapies areas. We have flipped the model, we selected a few therapy areas and in these therapy areas we want to be modality agnostic.

So, wherever the innovation come from we want to be able to be well positioned to capture this innovation. That’s why we need to do external partnership because we cannot have all the modality in house but we can partner with companies in this therapy areas which have this type of modality. I think that’s really important to visualize and we have done that very successfully. So, I gave you the example in immune oncology we have partner with companies for the next generation of immune oncology. I mean if you were to want to do that in house first you would be late because if there are other companies doing it if you start now you are later and then it will take many, many years to do this so that’s really just a combination of internal external focus by therapy area which is very important.

On the topline you have two ways of looking at topline synergy. One is geographic expansion, so in some counties one of the two company is very weak and other is very strong, you have immediately stronger geographic presence as location in Japan for example Takeda very strong and Shire not so strong in Japan so you would have synergies.

And then the other type of synergies is the shareholder voice type synergies. So, where the two combined company will have stronger sales force for example, a stronger shareholder voice because you have a more critical business. so, I gave you an example. we are in neuroscience. today we have a primary care sales force and the specialty care sales force in the U.S. calling upon the psychiatrist for example. But we have only one product. So, you add more product you have immediately some synergistic effect in them of presence at their incremental cost because we have already the infrastructure. so, you can expand a bit your sales force when you do the integration. And then of course you have much more share of voice in the marketplace.

The plasma derived therapy business, it's a business which has a very high entry barrier because there is a lot of investment to be made to be in this business that’s why it’s a sort of [indiscernible] business with three companies globally which are doing this business. We have lot of CapEx investment. Shire just invested up to $2 billion in one factory in Georgia which is starting to run.

So, you have to collect the plasma so we have a lot of plasma center collection which is very sensitive and very specific and then you have to fractionate it’s a very manufacturing intensive business. its slight R&D intensive. You have some R&D to improve the formulation long health life have less frequent injection these types of things. But its slightly less, but then there is very high demand because there is new indication new application and also the population has emerging market has a very high demand.

And except the U.S. no country in the world has enough supply for the demand for specific reasons. So, it’s a slightly different business. it's also a business which is more a tender business in many countries. In a way we know -- I have been very knowledgeable about the vaccines business because of my past. There are a lot of similarities actually between the plasma derived therapy business and the vaccines business.

Jo Cairnes

Hi, Jo Cairnes, Deutsche Bank. Thank you very much for taking my questions. I have three questions, first couple of housekeeping ones and then one on the dividend afterwards. Could you clear up some comments from the call yesterday about annexations post deal and do you see one as a priority or is it just one option on the table alongside divestment or alongside paying the debt down organically.

Second question would be for Costa, if you can provide any insight into the interest rates post deal that you’re plugging into your work calculation, you mentioned the return on invested capital is higher than the WAC. I’m just wondering what are you expecting for the average interest rate post and if you can disclose that.

And then finally on the dividends, I think in 3Q earnings you mentioned that ¥180 and level is solid. when the payout ratio approaches the level of peers we should expect that the dividend probably grows at a slower rate than earnings. Just thinking that in the post deal scenario, your peers change from Japanese peers where the dividend yield is around 1% to 2% whereas the global peers will be closer to the 3% plus, I am just wondering who you consider your peers would be in relation to the dividend in the post deal scenario. Thank you.

Christophe Weber

I will take the first and the third and Costa will do the second one. One the equity insurance it's not a must. It's an option like disposal. We will only consider it if it makes sense for our shareholders, so it’s not a must at all but this is an option that we can have. on the dividend, we need to have a competitive dividend, we need to of course manage our payout ratio, which by the way will improve immediately with a combination of the two company but also, we need to deliver it and so we have this equation here, so we want to have a stronger return to our shareholders and dividend is a key component where we have this equation here to manage. We’re already comparing our self to our global peer on Japanese company, we’re already doing that and of course with this acquisition we will be even more comparing our self to global peer but this is something we’re already doing.

Costa Saroukos

So, to answer your question around the bridge facility, so firstly let me explain that that will be consistent all of long-term debt hybrid lines as well as cash proceeds to bring down the bridge finance. With respect to interest rates, I can’t at this stage go into all specifically the details. obviously due to the UK regulations, etcetera. But what I can tell you is that there will be a combination of fixed interest and floating interest rates. Want to reinforce the fact that we committed to investment grade credit rating and so when we looked at this facility, the interest rates that we’re paying will be factored into gaining an investment grade credit rating.

Unidentified Analyst

Credit Suisse, Sakai. I have three questions. One is about rare disease. if I'm wrong please correct me. Shire has become stronger in the rare disease area through acquisition of assets from outside and the we successfully developed those assets that's why they are called research and development company. But listening to you in the past some weeks Takeda has been interested in rare disease to begin with and through acquisition of Shire rare disease, Takeda is going to become even stronger in this rare disease area and it seems that you already have rare disease assets which means that without Shire, Takeda may have already introduced some rare disease assets into its own pipeline. So, your rare disease business, is it going to be on the extension of what you've been doing already in the area of rare disease that's my first question.

And the second question is that this deal is going to be closed in the first half of 2019 so that is a timeline I understand but in the market to do a TOB to extend your shares with Shire shares or the replacement of Shire share with Takeda's share, when is it going to take place, because there is a risk associated with the share price but the once all of the Shire shares are replaced by Takeda shares there will be no part of risk associated with the Share price so is it going to last for one month, two months or three months. So, when are you going to start TOB, with what trigger and when if that's processing is going to be end.

Number three sorry, to linger upon this, this is around the cost synergy of 1.4 billion which I understand but you said that there would be one of cost of 2.4 billion. In order to achieve this cost synergy right. And I think 80% of that 2.4 billion would be injected in the first three years or so and this 2.4 billion what is the nature of this, what is the content of this 2.4 billion, if you have any idea already in mind like elimination of a redundancy or some kind of asset allocation so the number is 2.4 billion and I'm sure that you have already some ideas how you are going to use this 2.4 billion.

Christophe Weber

So, it's clear that we are evolving the pipeline towards rare diseases and also towards orphan drug designations and there is a definition that I just want to clarify here. When we say that we will be adding a therapeutic area for rare diseases with the acquisition of Shire we are specifically talking about three specific areas. One is lysosomal storage disorders and Shire has done a fantastic job in developing and commercializing medicines for this, for Gaucher's disease, for Hunter's and so on.

The second is for hematology specifically in hemophilia. And the third is for hereditary angioedema and we have our product that currently is with the FDA for potential approval at the end of August called Lanadelumab and that will be a game-changer for patients with hereditary angioedema.

At Takeda currently, we have some specific genetic driven rare diseases in our pipeline right now such as TAK-E31 which is being developed for patients with Friedreich ataxia and TAK-418 which we are thinking about developing for patients with Kabuki Syndrome. But we also have a variety of medicines that are targeting very small patient populations like Alofisel which was just approved for patients with complex perianal fistula that’s not a rare disease in the context that we think about with Shire but still has the same mentality of precise targeted therapies for specific patient populations.

So, this gives us a couple of things. One is a therapeutic area of focus on those three specific new indication domains that we haven't done anything with in the past. And the second is the capabilities that Shire has to bring our medicines forward more efficiently and specifically to the centers that are target the rare and the orphan drug patient populations.

Costa Saroukos

And regarding the flow back really, one of the key we have been thinking in this for quite some time and structuring it as opposed to setting up the ADR in the U.S. and not New York Stock Exchange. So, what we're seeing is our fundamental thoughts around that is to the Shire shareholders will be able to tap into acquiring shares for Takeda by New York Stock Exchange. Those shareholders from Shire that are restricted there will be a challenge there, however on the flow forward having access to New York Stock Exchange at Japanese Tokyo Stock Exchange that will broaden our overall investment base which we believe will offset partially some of the restrictions from those restricted Shire shareholders that can't have access to the new company shares.

With regards to the 2.4 billion cost synergies at this stage we haven't got specifically down to every transaction as you could imagine. We will go through that in more detail, but of course some of the cost, the one-off costs will be driven by redundancies there will be other things such as when you consolidate locations as leasing costs et cetera, write down cost on investments that we have had in highest IT. And these are specifically at the high level, but when we look at of the benchmarks from other companies the cost is around one to one and half times that of the cost synergy savings and we are in that even a little bit above that. So, I think the 2.4 billion one time one off cost is a bit conservative. So, we'll have more information but I think there's an opportunity to have that lower than what we are communicating at this stage.

Christophe Weber

The share transfer, we'll do it as soon as possible after our shareholders approving the deal. How long the period will last to do that I don’t know today, I don’t have it on top of my mind. We can come back to you. I want to share one thing here is that everything that we are -- everything we are thinking to do here we know it’s possible but as you can imagine it has not been done very often. So, we’re also, we have a lot of support from our bankers to do that but there are still a lot of things to sort out because it has not been done very often.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to confirm, share transactions. After share transactions between Takeda and Shire that should take place after shareholders, which will not happen until first part of 2019.

Christophe Weber

Correct.

Unidentified Company Representative

No questions, well if there are no questions, we would like to close this presentation. Please return the receivers and leave it on the tables. Thank you very much for your participation despite your very busy schedule. Thank you very much. We ask for your continued support.

