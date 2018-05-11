Tesla: Deliveries Trump Production

Nearly every Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) article is either about crashes, missteps by Elon Musk, or weekly production estimates of the Model 3. It is almost impossible to find anyone talking about Tesla deliveries. This time last year Tesla had built up a surplus of more than 8,000 Model S and X units around the globe. It was only after Jon McNeil was given his bonus incentive last summer that work in reducing the inventory began in earnest. Unsold/unfinished Model 3 units could start increasing the inventory once again. It does not matter how many Model 3s are being built unless they are all getting sold and delivered quickly.

The model3ownersclub.com website is a wealth of information about the current status of orders, invites to configure, VINs spotted, and current buyer sentiments.

One member, Troy, has created an informative public spreadsheet that documents reported reservations, invites, receipt of VINs, and eventually deliveries.

Model 3s have begun arriving in Canada. Many buyers up there in Ontario province are concerned that an upcoming election next month could result in the cancellation of very generous subsidies amounting to $14,000 CAD on Model 3s and additional subsidies available for home chargers. Tesla has responded by pushing their orders to the front of the line. In my opinion this helps Tesla delay the 200,000th delivery in the U.S. until after July 1 while still bringing much-needed cash in the door. Some U.S. buyers might disagree with this shift, delaying their own deliveries, but it serves Tesla well.

This is the first pic of Model 3s in Canada. Oddly, Tesla has chosen to assign a completely different set of VINs to the cars being shipped to Canada. Buyers are reporting VIN assignments from the 26,000s all the way to the 29,000 numbers, while the highest reported VIN on the website in the U.S. is just over 20,000. This may make things more difficult for Bloomberg's Model 3 tracking program in determining production activity.

More owners than ever are deferring placing orders

As Tesla has moved through their previous owners (who were given ordering preference) into the ranks of non-Tesla owners, we are seeing a growth in those deferring orders. Most are waiting for AWD (30%), next is SR battery with or without AWD (27%) and then performance versions or other colors for interiors. It was announced today that AWD and performance options will be starting production in July. That may only push the price of the Model 3 higher. No details have been given if AWD can be substituted for another option. Just adding AWD to the MSRP would put the Model 3 very close to Model S75D lease payments that could sway buyers since the Model S is roomier, has a better warranty, and free Supercharging.

In the latest batch of 130 "invites to configure" (from 4/25 thru today) as outlined in the linked website spreadsheet, a full 60 or 46% of respondents have chosen to defer. That is the highest percentage I have seen to date and represents a growing problem for Tesla. They need sales/deliveries, not deferrals.

Overall the model3ownersclub spreadsheet is showing a 20% overall deferral rate. But if that begins to climb it could seriously impact future deliveries. AWD is a much-needed option for most anyone in the northern snowy regions of the globe.

Conclusions

Canadians in Ontario now are faced with a tough choice. Do they risk waiting for the AWD option and risk losing the $14,000 incentive or go for RWD and take the guaranteed subsidy?

More details are needed on the AWD pricing and choice to substitute for other options to know how much it could impact orders and sales. Simply raising the price from the minimum $50,000 today with AWD may not have the impact that allowing buyers to substitute PUP for AWD would have.

The timing for AWD makes it very clear that as I have predicted Tesla is aiming to hit the 200,000 U.S. delivery mark in July. This will keep the full $7,500 FIT incentive available until the end of 2018 and reduced amounts of incentives available throughout 2019.

Due to Tesla's current cash position, I do not expect the company to allow any option substitution. If a buyer wants AWD it will just add to the total price. Enough buyers have deferred for AWD that it should get them through at least Q3. Tesla could even begin pushing cars to LHD countries in Europe before having to introduce the SR battery pack which I still believe will not appear as an option until late 2018 or early 2019. Even then I expect the option to be packaged with others such that the $35,000 Model 3 will never be available.

