Northview Apartment REIT's (NPRUF) CEO Todd Cook on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Todd Cook - President & CEO

Andrew Phonsavath - Corporate Financial Planning & Manager, IR

Travis Beatty - CFO

Analysts

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

Todd Cook

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for our First Quarter Conference Call. Joining me today is Travis Beatty, our Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Phonsavath, our Corporate Financial Planning and Investor Relations Manager. Leslie Veiner, our Chief Operating Officer had to take a pass on today's call due to family commitments. But don't worry, he'll be back in the saddle for our Q2 call in August.

Today's webcast of today's conference call, including the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting our Investor Relations section of our website under Events & Presentations or through the web-link located in our recent financial results media release.

Andrew Phonsavath

Thank, Todd. Today's conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking information with respect to Northview Apartment REIT, among other things, its current expectations of future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, operations, strategy and condition. The actual results and performance of Northview discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulation and other risk factors described in the securities filings. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, Mary 11, 2018 and the parties have no obligation to update such statements.

Todd Cook

Thank you, Andrew. Yesterday we released our financial results for 2017. As shown on Slide 3 there are a number of highlights that I'd like to touch on before we dive into more detailed comments on our operations and quarterly results..

We are pleased to report diluted FFO per unit of $0.49 for the first quarter, up 11% from 2017. Financial performance was strong across the portfolio, in particular Ontario where we had same door NOI growth of over 15%. Same door NOI growth for the quarter was strong at 6%, driven by strong performance across most the portfolio, strong execution of our VCIs and the slow recovery going on in Western Canada. We continue to deliver on our VCI program with over 750,000 in annual NOI improvements created in the quarter.

On February 1, we internalize the property management of our Quebec portfolio, completing the internalization process committed to you in 2015. Overall, we expect that we improved our NOI by close to 3 million by completing this, while giving us greater control over the day-to-day operations of the portfolio.

We completed our developments of 132 units in Regina and 30 units and a little over 11,000 commercial square feet in Iqaluit. Lastly, we continued our growth through the acquisition of 137 units in Nanaimo and at development site in Nanaimo and Kitchener for 27 million. So through the quarter, we also purchased another development site in Nanaimo for 6 million.

As shown on Slide 4, we continue to make progress with our value creation initiatives which is in one of the key contributors to the strong same door NOI growth achieved in Ontario during the quarter. The high end renovation program continues to be the major contributor, achieving an average rate of return of 26% and rental rate increases of $277 per month per unit during the first quarter. This is a reflection of the continued strong market fundamentals in Ontario and the increased demand for higher quality product.

The number of properties included in the program continues to increase and we're now close to 50 properties compared to 20 we had at the time of the transaction. We've also successfully commenced the program at a number of buildings that we acquired last December. Following the internalization of the property management in Quebec, we have now successfully completed this initiative as well.

I'll now provide an update on how we're performing in our multifamily, commercial and Execusuite portfolios. Starting with the multifamily, we achieved another strong quarter of same door NOI growth of 6.9%. This is now our fifth consecutive quarter of same door NOI growth in our residential portfolio with Ontario and Quebec leading the way with 15.4% and 6.5% respectively.

For the first quarter of 2018, our performance was ahead and most regions throughout the country. In the markets we're facing occupancy challenges, we continue to use lease incentives and marketing initiatives to optimize occupancy.

Looking at Slide 5, Ontario had another strong quarter and continues to be a major contributor to the overall positive multifamily NOI performance for the quarter. The strong growth is being driven in part by the value creation initiatives included in management internalization which has grown on AMR by 3.4% in the quarter. Occupancy with the first quarter was 96.9% compared to 95.7% last year.

The newly acquired properties purchased in December are performing ahead of expectations mostly due to lower-than-anticipated expenses. Overall, the Ontario market remains strong and we expect these fundamentals to continue through 2018.

Moving on to Slide 6. In Western Canada, same door NOI growth was 4.1% for the quarter. The strong growth can largely be attributed to higher occupancy in several markets in BC and Alberta. Occupancy in the West in the first quarter was almost 5% higher than the same period last year. In BC, all regions except Fort Nelson and Fort St. John had improved or similar occupancy till the fourth quarter.

Abbotsford, Nanaimo and Prince George continue to perform well while the Northern BC markets, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson had slight decreases in overall occupancy. Northern BC remains a challenged region with reduced pipeline activity projected for 2018, expected to contribute to a slow-down in the economic conditions for the region.

Most of our Alberta regions had a strong first quarter with Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Slave Lake being particularly strong. Occupancy in Grande Prairie is fairly 92% compared to 89% a year ago. Grande Prairie is benefiting from increased drilling activity in the region, as well as from being the economic hub for the Northern BC region.

Lloydminster had the largest occupancy improvement increasing to 78% compared to 63% in the first quarter of last year. The improvements in Lloydminster is largely due to Husky Energy and their SAGD development. Lethbridge occupancy also showed big improvements in the quarter at 93% compared to 88% last year.

Fort McMurray which continues to account for 15% of Western Canada NOI continues to struggle in the first quarter with occupancy just under 75%. The city is not showing any signs of improvement with people continuing to leave, more houses continued to be added to the rental pool and home prices down almost 40% from their peak in 2014. In Saskatoon, they can see increase from Q4 but it was almost half of what it was in the first quarter.

In Slide 7, in Atlantic Canada, overall occupancy improved compared to the first quarter. However, we did see a slight decrease in same-door NOI of less than 1%, mostly due to higher expenses incurred in the quarter. Excluding a one-time electricity rebate received in the first quarter of 2017, same-door NOI growth would have been 2.4%.

We anticipate the expenses to improve to 2018. Occupancy in Atlantic Canada was almost 95% compared to 92% last year. All regions in Atlantic Canada improved their occupancy in the first quarter. Labrador City received a boost with the recent announcement of the Bloom Lake Mines starting operations in March. The St. John's market is starting to normalize and occupancy has slowly been improving.

On Slide 8, our Northern Canada market's same door NOI increased 3.9% for the quarter, largely due to the performance of our properties in Iqluit which continue to be the strongest performing market in the region with high market rents and they can see around 1%. In the Northwest territories, we continue to see softness in Yellowknife which continues to be impacted by economic challenges in the mining industry and loss of jobs in the government sector. Inuvik occupancy improved slightly and is expected to remain stable for the rest of the year.

Finally on Slide 9. Quebec reported the second largest same door NOI increase of 6.5%. Higher occupancy in our large complex in Montreal contributed to the same door NOI increase. Average market brands in Quebec increased 3.4% in the quarter and overall occupancy improved to 95.7% compared to 94.2% in the fourth quarter. With the acquisition of 201 units in December and the internalization of property management previously mentioned, we expect to see continued opportunities for improvements in our operating metrics in this province.

Now turning to our commercial and Execusuite operations on Slide 10. Commercial and Execusuite same door NOI was flat for Q1. Our Execusuites business had a good quarter with overall occupancy of 7% over the same period of last year. This was due to the strong occupancy in the Yellowknife and Iqaluit where temporarily supply issues in both markets led to higher than usual demand.

The commercial operations experienced a softer quarter, spend the same period in 2017, largely due to revenue from one property in Iqaluit. We are currently exploring options for this property which includes the option for redevelopment.

I'll now turn the call over to Travis to talk about the financial results.

Travis Beatty

Thanks, Todd. As shown on Slide 11, we have a number of improvements in financial metrics since last year. This includes diluted FFO per unit of $0.49, which is an improvement of 11%, cash flow from operating activities improved by 7.6 million, FFO payout ratio improved by 380 basis points and total revenue and NOI, up 8.7% and 12.3% respectively. These improvements are the results of same door NOI growth and NOI from our new developments completed in Cambridge Bay and Calgary.

We have completed 267 million of acquisition since Q1 of 2017, which includes 327 units. In Moncton, the 1,250 unit portfolio in December and our recent acquisition in Nanaimo, all contributing to higher FFO. These are partially offset by non-core asset sales.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by $7.6 million during the quarter compared to Q1 2017. This is the result of 5.2 million increases in NOI, an improvement in working capital change. Our distribution remains at 1.63 per unit, which on an annualized basis which is sustainable at long-term.

Moving on to Slide 12, at March 21, 2018, our debt-to-gross per value was 57%, an increase of 60 basis points from December 31, 2017. This increases the result of internally funded growth including 12 million spent on developments and 27.4 million spent on acquisitions during the first quarter of 2018.

We had a fair value increase of 7.1 million on recently-completed developments in Regina and Iqaluit during the quarter which is an increase of 22% relative to cost. This increase demonstrates the contributions of developments to an increase in our NAV.

Future improvements in the leverage ratio are expected to come from organic growth, improvement in investment property values and fair value increases on the completion of new development projects. Interest in debt service coverage ratios continue to remain strong, improving modestly from the prior quarter. This improvement is a result of organic growth reflect in same-door NOI increase and NOI contributions from acquisitions and developments completed.

Now on Slide 13. At March 31, 2018, our weighted average interest rate was 3.22%, consistent with the prior quarter. During the quarter we completed $81.2 million of mortgage refinancing excluding short-term financing from multifamily properties with a weighted average interest rate of 3.17% and an average term to maturity of 7.2 years.

Looking to 2018, the weighted average interest rate on mortgages maturing is currently 4.42% for the remainder of 2018. We will continue to identify interest-saving opportunities as we refinance these to currently lower CMC market rates.

Looking ahead this year, our financial position is solid and we look forward to further progress throughout 2018. I will now turn the call back to Todd.

Todd Cook

Thanks, Travis. Moving on to Slide 14, on the acquisition front. It was moderately active with the closing of the acquisition of 137 unit complex in Nanaimo and the partial of land in Kitchener Ontario we discussed over the last call. In late April, we also acquired a 6.9 acre piece of land in Nanaimo that we're looking to develop approximately 250 units on. We're currently working through permitting and approvals with the intention of starting late this year, but most likely early in 2019.

Touching briefly on our 2017 developments, we completed the construction of the second building in 132 units in Southwest Virgina at the end of April. Today, the complex is just over 50% lease, ahead of schedule and on track with rental rates. I'm quite pleased that we haven't had the utilized rent incentives in our strategic lease up and that we are generating rental rates in excess of our competitors in the area.

This is a testament to the quality reconstruction that we've continued to deliver over the years, which in my opinion this building is the best we've delivered to date. The developments in the Iqaluit consists of three residential units and just over 11,000 square feet of commercial space and was fully complete on April 1. The 30 residential units have all been leased effective May 1 and we expect the commercial space to be leased by the end of the year.

Looking forward to 2018, 148 unit Canmore development, the peaks, is expected to be ready late in the third quarter. We anticipate a rapid lease over this project as we have over 250 names on the waiting list, most of which were put on before we started our formal marketing this week.

We have finalized our 2018 development plan, looking to start the second phase of our Calgary Vista development in the next month or so. While the Calgary economy has not fully recovered, we believe in completing this development over the next 12 months as the market will continue to improve.

We're also going through design and planning process for our first Ontario development in Kitchener on the land acquired in January. I expect to provide you with more details on the project and timing when we get together again for our August conference call.

On Slide 15, as we looked forward to 2018, our focus is to continue to march the ball down the field by sticking to our game plan set out in our strategy and objectives. We remain fully committed to strengthening our portfolio diversification. We are fully entrenched in eight provinces and two territories across the country and are committed to growing in the strongest most stable region of the country to continue to enhance our diversified portfolio.

Our organic growth has been generated to a successful execution of our value creation initiatives in Ontario, primarily driven by higher rents on turn over and the high end renovation program which we described earlier. The acquisitions completed over the past year and the developments now coming online along with the continued strong performance of our Northern and slowly recovering Western markets will continue to drive organic growth.

Our development program will also contribute to the high grading of our portfolio. With the expansion of our quality program into Ontario, we expect to continue to be able to deliver net asset value growth to the 100 to 200 basis point spread over acquisition coverage. As evidenced by the recent Nanaimo and Kitchener-lined acquisitions, we are committed and confident we can successfully stay on this program across the country.

And finally, we continue to look for opportunities for quality growth through acquisitions in our stronger markets similar to the Nanaimo acquisition that provides us with an opportunity with rental growth through renovations on turnover and the potential development intensification. Our growth will be focused on improving the portfolio from our future earnings standpoint, quality, age, location -- all tied with our ultimate goal of a strongly diversified portfolio.

To conclude, we're pleased that 2018 has continued where we left off in 2018. Our commitment to driving unit motor value to strengthen and improving Northview remains our primary goal.

Thank you for your time and I'll now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good morning. First of all, congrats on the results and regarding the development potential or -- sorry if I missed. I got interrupted by the operator, but can you give some color on development potential through the land in Nanaimo at this point?

Todd Cook

There's two development opportunities in Nanaimo. The first is on the 137 unit acquisition we did in February. We believe there's room for another 50 units that we can develop. We're working through zoning and planning with the city. It's going to be a bit longer process, the system intensification versus Greenfield development. That's the first one. The second is on the land that we bought which is property zone. Just really working with the city on design elements and getting development permits and building permits and so on. We think there's close to 250 units we can put on a new site there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Could this last site break ground in 2018? Or is this more project next year?

Todd Cook

There's a chance it could get down at the end of '18, but my guess is it's an early '19 project.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And what kind of cost would you expect for that site on a per-unit basis? Or is it too early, too?

Todd Cook

It's too early to tell. It's a little bit more expensive than our recent Calgary developments just partly due to timing and we're rebuilding development season so on in PST. Yes, it's too early. When we get closer to that, we can model that in for it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then also could you explain why you expect maintenance CapEx for multifamily unit to be around 1,100 this year while the same CapEx was at around 850 last year?

Travis Beatty

Sure. This is Travis. Our maintenance CapEx is going up. As part of the 2015 transaction when we completed some of the financings in '15 and '16, those included some maintenance required for CMC under [ph] lender undertakings. So we didn't do most of those in '16 or '17, so a number of those projects are coming to our CapEx cycle in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

And it's the same reason for the commercial CapEx that's going to grow as well?

Todd Cook

Yes, that would be the same reason.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you. That's it for me.

Todd Cook

Thank you.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Todd Cook

Hi, Dean.

Dean Wilkinson

Todd, on the same property NOI growth, obviously it's not going to keep running at sort of 6% or 15% in Ontario. Where do you think that goes over the course of the year?

Todd Cook

I don't think it goes to 20%. Look, a 15%, same door NOI growth isn't sustainable. There's lots of factors that went into it and we've got more high end rentals coming online. But I think it's back into more normal range. I don't know, is that somewhere in the 3% to 5% range that sounds reasonable?

Dean Wilkinson

Sounds reasonable. Yes.

Todd Cook

Part of it is our high end rental program really kicked in the gear as we moved through 2017. So as we hit second, third, fourth quarter, the number of units we're doing -- again, we did 500 units last year in comparison, but 268 a year before. So with a lot of that coming online, you got a little bit -- we got also 1% in occupancy improvement. It's a compounding thing. But as you sort of catch up to that pace, you'll get back to a normal range.

Dean Wilkinson

To a normal rate? That would imply that most of those VCIs were done TTA area as well then?

Todd Cook

Yes.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. And then just maybe for Travis. Can you walk me through that IFRS-9 adjustment and would that amount 14 million, that is sort 90 days or plus for lack of a better term in arrears? Would that be a normal number that you've kind of had historically through the portfolio and is there any burn off on the collection of that amount?

Travis Beatty

I was hoping to get IFRS question in this call because we do have a couple of new measures included. On IFRS 9, I think the most important thing is there's not going to be any change to the annual period expense. The total amount of bad debt that's going to flow through our income statement is going to be stable from 2017 to 2018. It was around $3.5 million last year and assuming similar market conditions, we'd expect the number to be similar to that. The new IFRS requires an approach that's different from what we've used in the past at Northview. if you dive deep, you'll see that we had $2.5 million of tenant receivables over 90 days at the end of the year and our approach was once those tenants moved out is really when we provided for that. While they were still tenants of ours, we've got a security deposit. We are trying to work with them to collect those amounts. Under the new process, we're really allowing for bad debts on a percentage basis so we don't wait for the specific identification of a tenant to be late or in arrears. We're measuring at on a portfolio basis as to what percentage of revenue we expect to be bad debt in any particular period.

Dean Wilkinson

Do you discharge off that amount and then reconcile it?

Travis Beatty

That's right. It's more of a provision approach now as opposed to a specific identification. That's why there was a catch up in Q1, but the period expense shouldn't be any different. I think your forward modeling of earnings, you shouldn't see any difference with the old approach and the new approach.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, that's about as clear as it's going to be anyway.

Todd Cook

Dean, from ignoring the accounting mumbo-jumbo, from a business point of view, your bad debts go up with the tough economic times we had in Western Canada, so you had more skips, we had more evictions, you had more people leaving. As this low recovery gets better, you see less of that. So you have less bad debts in a good economy than you do in a bad economy. That's really the answer from a business perspective. Yes, given that it's slowly getting better here, you'd expect a little bit less, but until you start clicking on all cylinders in the West, that's when bad debt expense goes down.

Dean Wilkinson

It's still going to run through, yes. Okay, that's good. That's it for me. I'll hand it back. Thanks, guys.

Travis Beatty

Thanks, Dean.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Todd Cook

Hey, John.

Jonathan Kelcher

First on your high end renovation program. You guys have been ramping that up. What would you say your capacity is in terms of doing it with to any one time? Is there any practical limit on that?

Todd Cook

There probably is, but we did 500 last year. We did 100 in the quarter this year, so we're on the same sort of path. Because we use third party contractors to do the work, we don't have an internal resource limitation. We're limited by really third party contractors, but we haven't seen that impact us yet. So I don't think you could double it, but I think there's probably room for some expansion left.

Travis Beatty

The main governor is just turn over. We need suitable suites to be turning. It's not a construction or rental capacity. It's mostly turnover limitation.

Todd Cook

Sorry and just as you know, the higher the penetration you get into the building, the less -- you get high penetration early on because you have no units that are done, but when you get to that 50% to 60%, of your building being renovated, it's harder to get through that last bid that hasn't turned because they tend to be people that stay in longer. That's really the governor on that.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Have you seen any pressure on the cost side for that program?

Todd Cook

No. We're still trending in that 17,000 a door range.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. In terms of the development sort of outlook you gave in the MD&A, it's at 50 million to 100 million on two sites. Could you be a little bit more specific on that? I guess it's just Calgary and Kitchener you're talking about. Like what would you be looking to spend on Calgary onto the Phase 2 there?

Todd Cook

Calgary is 158 units. It's probably you're about enough to 30 million. Kitchener, you're somewhere between depending what your bill is between 200 and 350 and you're probably saving that over time. So your total development is probably somewhere in that or that's 50 million, to 80 million, to 90 million in total. You're probably doing half of that, the start off piece of that. That's roughly how we get to that. Again, it's early in the design space, so we're trying to figure out what to build and how to stage it in Kitchener.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And that land probably is owned and new. How do you think or do you know how the city of Kitchener will be in terms of dealing with permits and stuff like that to get you in the ground?

Todd Cook

We've had a couple initial meetings and they've been quite positive. But with anything moving into new communities, it's always a bit of a challenge, but we've been working with local architects, local planners, really making sure we're getting the right team working with us and getting in front of them. I'm hopeful we get in by the end of the year, but that said, we're not going to rush it. I'd rather do it right and delay it a couple of months if we have to.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Sounds good. I'll turn it back. Thanks.

Todd Cook

Thanks, John.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks, guys. Just starting off here with the organic growth trends. I know you guys give a little bit of verbiage in there and with the benefit of the revenue numbers specific in the same door basis and OpEx on a same door basis; it's a little bit tough to tell, but could you maybe walk through the each segments and just give us a sense of -- Ontario is very strong. Obviously they're a very good pick up on the electricity cost rebates there. But maybe what you're seeing from a revenue growth perspective on each segment on a same door basis?

Todd Cook

That's not a metric that we disclosed, Mike. That would take quite a while to go through region-by-region on the same door revenue basis. I'm not sure I can answer that live on the call. I could share some more color with you offline on that if you like.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. That would be great. Just sticking on the same door discussion as well and I apologize if this wasn't in the verbiage of the MD&A. I haven't got there yet. But you mentioned the electricity rebate year-over-year that hampered your comparable stat in Atlantic Canada. I think there were also some issues with natural gas cost in the region in your year-over-year just given the extreme weather. Do you have a sense of what the impact would have been there on the utility side?

Todd Cook

Yes. The rebate in the prior year was around $100,000 and then the cost this year, it's not a significant amount, Mike. It would be $50,000 to $100,000 of cost on that.

Unidentified Analyst

On the nat-gas volatility this year?

Todd Cook

On the utility side.

Unidentified Analyst

On the utility side? Okay. So you weren't overly impacted. Great. Okay, and then just lastly. I know the question was answered. I just want to make sure I understand it properly. For that IFRS 9 adjustment, what you're saying, it is a one-time catch up, so basically you could remove that effect from your run rate going forward?

Todd Cook

Yes, correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Todd Cook

No change to period expense. It's really a balance sheet catch up.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it.

Todd Cook

Which is because the rules are applied slightly differently under the current IFRS 9 versus how we approach bad debt expense 2017 and previous.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And last one for me before I turn it back, guys, when you look at sort of the -- and I know fluctuates with sort of the total capital you have invested in the development pipeline over the last several quarters. Is that something where you expect those similar level, or do you like that actual aggregate investment to continue scaling up to a larger size over time?

Todd Cook

I think we're slowly scaling that up, Mike. We had through 2017, we are really working on the Regina and the Iqaluit stuff. The Canmore started late in the third quarter so the cash flow was a bit -- I'd say it was light in '17 and right now, Regina is done, so Canmore is the only one that's really where we're spending significant money on. I think in an ideal world, as we get up into that 300, 400, 500 units a year, you're going to see a more steady thing. I'm going to say the development spend over the next couple of three years should start trending up.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's great. Thanks very much.

Todd Cook

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Todd Cook

Thanks to everyone for your interest. I look forward to catching up with you again in three months. Take care every day.

