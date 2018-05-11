Avianca Holdings' (AVH) CEO Hernan Rincón on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2016 9:00 AM ET

Luca Pfeifer

Good morning, everybody, and welcome. My name is Luca Pfeifer, Investor Relations Officer for Avianca Holdings. It is our pleasure this morning to review our business results for the first quarter 2018. As on prior occasions, we will be simultaneously translating our earnings results from English to Spanish. Joining me on the call today is our CEO, Hernan Rincón; and our Senior Vice President of Finance, Roberto Held; as well as our Executive Vice President, Gerardo Grajales. Hernan will go over the most relevant aspects occurred throughout the first quarter 2018. Furthermore, Roberto will review the financial results of the quarter. In addition, Gerardo will provide additional insights into Avianca’s other business units. We will conclude with a brief summary and finally open the floor for questions and answers.

At this point, I turn it over to our CEO, Hernan Rincón.

Hernan Rincón

Thank you, Luca. Good morning to all. Thank you for joining us today. I always say that we look forward to this conversation with you guys because you always ask very us good questions, and we appreciate that. Before we go into the detailed numbers, which Roberto and Gerardo will cover, I’d like to make some opening remarks on the overall quarter. The quarter was a good quarter for Avianca in spite of having strong headwinds, and I would mention three or four aspects of the headwinds.

Number one, we are still in the remaining impact of the pilot strike. I will give you an update on that in a moment. But we continue to improve our operations and deal with the remaining impacts of that union strike.

Second, as you guys know well, oil prices have continued to go up, certainly puts pressure on the P&L. And we’ll tell you briefly what actions we have taken to offset or at least mitigate most of that increased cost impact. And finally, as you also know, there’s been quite a bit of volatility in multiple markets where we operate, where the local currencies, in some cases, have gained; and in some cases, have lost value against the U.S. dollar. And of course, it’s an important factor for us because of our very large international presence. But in spite of all of that, we think we’re very pleased with our first quarter results. Some of the key highlights are that we had. Revenue – total operating revenue of about $1.2 billion, which is the strongest Q1 revenue for Avianca since we were listed in New York 5 years ago. So we’re pleased with that. It was a very strong result in spite of the four factors that I briefly mentioned before.

We had a very strong growth in passengers revenue of 12.7% and an average fare increase of 2.3%, I’m talking all against last year, and a yield improvement of 5.5%. Passenger did grow a modest 2.4%, but in spite of that, we’re able to drive passenger revenue and average fares up very nicely. We had a very strong load factor of 83.6%, which is the highest Q1 factor for Avianca since we first initially filed for IPO. So we’re also very pleased with that.

Our EBIT margin would have been about 8.7% on an adjusted basis when you exclude all the pilot’s union strike effects. So that also shows a core, very strong operation. Our cargo business continues to produce excellent results, and Gerardo will cover that in detail. Similar to LifeMiles, where our Q1 gross billings increased by almost 14%, where we continue to have about 8 million members of our LifeMiles loyalty program. We did incorporate for the first time two Airbus 330-300s. As you guys may remember, we have always had the 200s in our fleet, but we decided to move to the 300s. We got two, and they will be dedicated to covering the Americas, trips from Colombia to South America and Colombia to Central America as well.

Those are, by the way, the first – we’re the first carrier in Latin America to deploy a 330-300, which as you know, has got a large capacity for about 300 passengers. So that should help improve also our efficiency and our CASK ex-fuel. We took delivery of 4 A321s during Q1, 2 of those are 321neos. Also very pleased with the performance of the 321neos. We have received, as you may recall in the last quarter, a couple of A321neos. We’re now up to 4 NEOs. And we’re deploying those to midrange destinations. And we can talk about that, if you want, a little bit later.

Let me move on to give you updates on three key important elements of our strategy. Let me begin with the pilot union strike. As you know, and I reported to you three months ago, in Q4, we endured a 52-day partial pilot strike. And I say partial because not all pilots went into strike. And those of you that participated three months ago, I gave a detailed overview of how it happened, what happened and where we were.

As you also may remember, in late Q4, the Supreme Court of Colombia had ruled in favor of Avianca on this union dispute. Not surprisingly, the union had appealed to the Supreme Court. And I’m happy to report, as you all probably already know, that the Supreme Court of Colombia ratify its Q4 ruling in Q1 of this year. And therefore, that is the final ruling from the court, and it stands in all of Colombia, of course.

We then have moved to what we call the disciplinary process that the law contemplates once a strike is declared illegal by the Supreme Court. And we have proceeded to have all disciplinary reviews with the pilots that participated proactively in the strike. A total of about 221 pilots are going through that process. I have to say that multiple – not many, but several, let me say, in the 10% to 12% range, pilots have just quit the company and gone somewhere else, which is fine with us. The remaining, we have had some – many pilots, as a matter of fact, 70, that have withdrawn their appeal over the decision that was made. So that brings the number to much smaller. To date, we have gone through 85 final review process with the pilots.

Of those 85, 28 have received what I would call minor disciplinary actions, mainly days without pay, which is what the law and the agreement with the unions contemplate for these cases. And we have fired 57 pilots already. We have about 66 reviews left. They will be done in the month of May. We’re doing about a couple a day. They are long and lengthy. And we are taking, of course, every precautionary measure from a legal and process point of view to make sure that whatever decision we make will stand if it is challenged in the labor courts of Colombia. So it’s a good progress on that front. We will comment a little bit later when you see some of the numbers that, of course, we still have some process of reviewing their participation in the strike are not flying our aircraft. So we have been flying our fleet with about 150 pilots less than we would have had otherwise.

That has, of course, impacted the number of seats that we have available to us. We’ll see those numbers in a moment. But in spite of that, as I said before, we have been able to deliver very good Q1 results for the company.

On a related but different front, our fleet, I like to comment that in line with Avianca’s commitment to strengthening our capital structure while reducing at the same time our leverage, we are in advanced negotiation with our aircraft vendors to reaccomodate our existing aircraft open orders, especially those that were deliver – excuse me, scheduled for delivery in 2020, 2021 and 2022. When we come to an agreement, and we’re very positive about coming to an agreement, this would represent a reduction of approximately $2 billion in future aircraft debt, decreasing future financial needs, and of course, enhancing the company’s free cash flow generation to ensure profitable long-term growth.

It was a very important decision for us. The Board of Directors approved the guidelines and the recommendations that the administration made. And as I said before, we are in very advanced negotiations to make this a final agreement. On United, I don’t want to sound like a broken record because I’ve given you updates, the updates I can give, in the last couple of meetings with you guys. I have to say that we continue to be 100% convinced that this initiative would have great positive impact in our passengers and therefore on United and on Avianca.

We have been negotiating for 15 months. They have been intense in that negotiations. I might – I think I’ve mentioned briefly two months ago that Avianca underestimated the complexity of these negotiations. Not surprisingly, this is the first time that we pursue in a strategy like this with a very large carrier from the United States. And once we went into the details, more negotiations and more details have come up. But I have to say that we’re in the very final stages. And as a matter of fact, we have presented to the Board of Directors of Avianca the final draft. That’s how positive we are about this that was already presented – for information purposes. We did not present it for approval/disapproval, because as I said before, we’re still negotiating a few things. But we feel good enough to take it to our Board of Directors for their information. And I expect to have positive news for all of you relatively soon.

In summary, we had a very strong start of the year. We’re very pleased with that. We had the strongest Q1 revenues since Avianca was listed in New York. And we have had the highest load factors ever since Avianca went public, which is also very strong. And our increase in fares and revenue have allow us to weather the storm of the increase in fuel prices.

With that, I turn it over to Luca to continue. And of course, I’ll be happy to entertain any questions that you may have in a few minutes. Luca?

Luca Pfeifer

Thank you very much, Hernan. And Roberto Held will now continue with a brief overview about the financial and operating results.

Roberto Held

Thank you, and good morning, everybody on the call. So as Hernan was saying, we had a very strong beginning of the year. Complement of the highlights that Hernan already mentioned in the call, we also deleveraged the ratios. And we presented our net debt-to-EBITDAR coming down from 6 to 5.7. And we also presented also a strong result in terms of cash to revenue of a level – in a level of 12.4%, which is also continuing the trend that we have been in this year. In terms of the buildout that Hernan was just mentioning, we currently have 188 aircraft. And the highlights were mainly driven on a incorporation on a A320 – A320neo in March. And the four aircrafts coming from the previous transition airline that Hernan covered into Avianca, which are four A320-300 s, as Hernan was highlighting; and two A320 also going to be incorporated in the coming weeks in the operation.

Now moving to the results. We want to highlight that we see again the continued trend of the yield increase that we have been presenting throughout the last quarter. This is the third consecutive quarter where we present an increasing yield of 5.5%, reaching $9.01, which is also very positive to share with the audience today.

In terms of our RPKs, we’ll continue to grow at a level of 6.8%, which is on top of the 4.5% growth of stage, which evidences the strong trend and in preference of fly – passengers in our routes that we’re providing currently in our members. We also presented the highest load factor, as Hernan was mentioning, in the recent years. But this quarter, reaching 82.6%, which is an increase of almost 175 basis points versus last year’s first quarter.

In terms of the EBIT. We reached a 6.5% EBIT margin, accounting-wise, for the first quarter, which is a very positive result despite the expenses we had to carry on due to the effects of the strike. And that is mainly somewhat little that we have taking on my work that are covering three routes, two to Madrid coming from one route from Bogota to JFK.

Despite that, we had a very positive result, our margin in line with the last year. And that is presenting an evidence in the initiatives that we delivered last year towards efficiencies and cost reductions that are being now captured throughout the year. And this is very important to highlight, so we will continue on that side as well. They are also very positive above last year, almost 0.4% versus last year.

And as I was mentioning, the CASK ex fuel, without adjustments, reaching $6.65, which is also in line with last year’s results. We achieved sort of $76 millions in terms of results of EBIT, 6.5%, as I was mentioning to you. Now in terms of the adjusted numbers. As Hernan was mentioning, we reached a very high level of revenues, $7.17 billion throughout the quarter, which is a very strong result. Very important to highlight the performance of the business unit, which continues to grow, cargo unit. We will read this analysis with Gerardo in the following minutes. But the cargo unit, the LifeMiles unit, and the new business are still very strong and performing very well in our network as well as in our income statements.

We also, as has been mentioned, the CASK ex fuel was reduced to $6.2 without the onetime effects of the – what leases as we were mentioning, which is also very important to highlight that we continue to reduce the CASK ex-fuel in an environment where we have high oil prices and also FX volatility in some of the markets where we operate. So very important result for the year in terms of the cost management as well. And that leads us to an 8.7% EBIT result, adjusted EBIT result $101 millions for the quarter, which result is very important to highlight, versus the $17 million last year that we presented in the first quarter of 2018.

In terms of our network. We continue to see, as I was highlighting, a very strong result in terms of RPKs, 6.8%, and mainly driven and continued to grow in our routes we do, very strong. Load factor is very strong. And the capacity indeed taken by the passengers above the 80% that we have been presenting to the market.

Also to highlight the Home Markets in South America, we can see also the trend that we’re seeing the economies in Brazil and Argentina. So the passengers toward the south is also behaving very well. And of course, all the markets to North America are very strong and continue to grow, as we have been delivering the proposal of product to the passengers in the matter.

Now in terms of the domestic, we would see still a negative number, but this is due to the liquidation of the capacity that we still have in place for this quarter. And we continue to set up the proper routes and the proper aircrafts in these routes in the domestic, mainly Colombia, which is really impacted by the effects of the ACDAC situation that was highlighted by Hernan. In terms of market share.

We continue to be very solid in Colombia, reaching almost 55% of market share, which is important to highlight, that the customers are there and the routes are there, and the response to our product as well as to our routes are continuing, also is aiding in line with our product proposal. In Peru, we continue to be above 11% of the market, and we continue to be up very well on position into our Home Markets, in the markets to North America, South America and to Spain, as we have been highlighting throughout this presentation.

Now moving toward the business units, and as I was highlighting, I want to pass the comments to Gerardo. But it’s very important to highlight that this is one of the key drivers of diversification of income that we have been following throughout the last quarters. And this has, I mean, very strong throughout our income statement as well as our diversification of geographies as well as our diversification. So I will pass the word to Gerardo so he can continue to highlight the main events of these division.

Gerardo Grajales

Thank you, Roberto. Good morning, everyone. Let me start by saying that our cargo unit continues to show very strong results. In the first quarter, we transport more than 11,400 tons for Valentine’s Day, growing the volume of flowers transport to the U.S. by 4.4%. Our 320 freighters continue to allow us to reduce our cost base while allowing us to carry more tons. Since late last year, we are working in improving our connectivity, especially from and to Asia, and that will allow us to continue increasing the volume of sales in that region.

Regarding some specific metrics of our cargo unit. Our total revenues grew 17.28% during the first quarter when compared to last year. And as per the capacity, we grow the ATKs by 3.8% while the RTKs grew at 10.8%, allowing the load factor to improve more than 350 basis points.

Regarding the market share. We continue being the leading player in the Colombian market and maintaining our third place out of the Miami market, as reflected in the September statistics provided by the Miami-Dade aviation authorities. Regarding LifeMiles on the next slide. We also had a very good quarter. The total gross billings of the unit increased almost 14% during the first quarter.

Our co-branded credit cards reached a total of 651,000 cards, growing 12.7% in the first quarter. Our LifeMiles now counts with more than 8.1 million members, that’s an increase of 12.7% when compared against last year members, basically. In terms of the commercial coalition. We now count with more than 347 commercial partners throughout the region. Especially in Colombia, we have managed to grow substantially the commercial partner space, growing the total base by 6.1%.

With that, I will turn back the presentation to Robert.

Roberto Held

So now moving towards how we are looking out quarters and regards to our outlook that we have presented at the beginning of the year, we have reliable numbers to cover in terms of the PAX, and that is regarding really from the operation of the domestic Colombia is still going to recover throughout the year. So we expect to be in the line of this outlook for the remaining quarters of this 2018.

In terms of ASK, same situation. We will recover that situation throughout the second and third quarter, and fourth quarter, mainly, of the year. As we have presented, load factor remains very high, actually, and it is at the range that we have set up for this year. And the EBIT, the adjusted EBIT is above the guidance that we have provided. And the accounting EBIT is in line with what we have presented. So we remain very strong, and we feel very confident that this year is going to be a very important year as well, to have, again, strong numbers in line with the strategy that we have set up, not only from the income revenue generation line, but also on the cost – I’ve said this, non cost control in this environment of high oil prices.

In summary, we remained strong in revenues, $1.2 billion, growing 9.4% year-on-year. As we mentioned, CASK ex-fuel remained strong downward trend that we have been presenting since last year. We recovered yield again for the quarter, and we continue with this strength as we presented throughout the conversation. EBIT adjusted margin reached 8.7% throughout the quarter, which is one of the highest and strongest first quarter results since our IPO in 2018.

But leverage also present positive numbers in terms of how we are reducing our leverage structures. And this will continue, as Hernan was highlighting, with the conversations we are having with our aircraft vendors.

And this will be very important throughout the coming periods, also to evidence in this line. And also cash remains very strong, 44.5%. And this also highlights that we closed last year at this moment in time. So it’s a good quarter.

We’re happy to share these results this year, even though we have experiencing some turbulences regarding still some effects from the last year’s strike. But we have been very confident on our strategy and on the numbers evidencing this. So we’ll present – I will pass the word to Hernan for some closing remarks.

Hernan Rincón

Well, thank you, Roberto and Gerardo. I think I made my closing remarks already, but I’ll just go through them again, which is, very strong beginning of the year, much stronger than we even expect at the very beginning of the year. We’re able to mitigate the strong headwinds that I’ve referenced earlier of increased jet fuel prices, remaining impact on our operation from the pilot strike and a very important FX volatility in just about every country where we operate.

And I said before, some currencies are appreciating, like the Colombian peso; and some depreciating quickly, like the Argentine peso and the Mexican peso. So we were able to manage all of that in a proactive way and be able to deliver a very strong Q1 that, as we have said a couple of times already, is the best revenue since we were listed in New York. And also having very, very strong load factors, passenger revenue growth, and of course, a very healthy increase in average fares. With that, we open up for your questions and comments.

[Operator Instruction] And our first question today is coming from the line of Mark Linenberg with Deutsche Bank. Please receive your question.

Mark Linenberg

I guess two questions. I want to go back to the – what looks like the deferral of aircraft, 2020, 2021, 2022. You called it out as being a reduction in debt. And so presumably, there’s obviously some equity that goes with it. So when we think about potential CapEx deferral, are we looking at something like $2.5 billion of CapEx that’s being pushed back? And then can you tell us which airplanes are – at this point that you’re planning to defer?

Hernan Rincón

Let me answer half of your question and then ask Roberto to answer this – the other half. First, I want to be very precise in my language. I think I was – or let me try again. I’m talking about reducing the future need for incremental CapEx to be able to bring that – those aircrafts that – onboard. But let me give you then a little bit of background. We had an order – we have an order – we have orders, I should say. Plural. We have multiple orders for aircraft that were signed a number of years ago, 5 years, 7 years ago, which of course, we have to review in light of the current conditions. Let me tell you a couple of things that have changed dramatically since then that, of course, made us think about when to receive new aircraft and how many.

The first one is that we have improved in a dramatic way our load factors, and we have increased in a dramatic way the number of aircraft, the larger aircraft, that we fly as opposed to smaller aircraft that we used to. So that gave us opportunity – space for growth that we didn’t consider a few years ago. Secondly, we have been improving the productivity on the ground. We have been improving productivity of our pilots.

And we are flying more – we’re flying our aircraft a little bit more. So that also is a positive impact on our ability to grow. Thirdly, and this is somewhat of a perverse-d side effect of the union – pilot union strike, which is when we faced the strike in the fourth quarter of last year, we had to be extremely creative and extremely thoughtful about the – our aircraft and how to manage that. And we found improvements in productivity that we have not realized we had in our network.

And that allows us even more growth with the existing number of aircraft. And finally, and this is important as well, we, almost by chance, when – as you guys probably remember, we had a planned to retire a number of aircraft in the last couple of years, but the demand has been so strong that we decided to bring in the new aircraft, as we did last year, about 8 or 10, but kept the older aircraft flying because of demand.

And therefore, the combination of all of that translates into that we have very good capacity today, given all those improvements, to continue to grow, yet, we don’t have the need in 2020, 2021, 2022 for that many more aircraft as we thought 7 years ago. That is not to say that – and that’s why we stop in 2022.

We said we don’t know how things are going to unfold between now and then, so we decided to leave the orders that we have open as they are today for the year 2023, 2024 and 2025. If need be, we’ll go back and review them in 2 or 3 years. But for the moment, we feel like that’s what we need to do. That’s the logic. That’s the details behind it. Let me ask now Roberto to answer the specific question about CapEx that you have.

Roberto Held

Yes. Thank you, Hernan, for starting this part of the conversation. [indiscernible] and for you to know – I mean, there are some commitments that we have to carry this year for any situation that would take place with this type of negotiations and deliveries taking place in 2020.

And therefore, any decision that we take today will have a positive impact in terms of cash linked to the bits that we have carry this year and the following years. And it will be also reductions in feed CapEx as well.

Also to add and in line with what Hernan was mentioning, we also have some scaling in regards to our fleet age. We have currently an average fleet age of 16 years, and that allows us also to work around that, having a good product and also extending more that incorporations in our fleet for larger periods. And that will allow also to be much more efficient, also linked to the new productivity strategy that we have launched recently.

And that has allow us to capture the possibilities to cover the network in another way rather than incorporate additional trends, our passenger, thinking for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. But that is the mainly the main reason to upgrade at this point, as Mike was asking in his question.

Mark Linenberg

Great. And just one quick one. When I look at your EBIT outlook for 2018, the 6% to 8%, that is using the 6.5% in the March quarter, right? That’s the underlying margin, that’s for the full year? Just I want to make sure that

Roberto Held

We always work with the adjusted guidance, so it’s going to be more into 1.8%.

Mark Linenberg

So it’s the 8.7% that’s driving that, then?

Roberto Held

Yes.

Mark Linenberg

Okay thanks for clarifying that. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Federico with Valores Bancolombia. Please go ahead with your question.

Federico

I had a couple of questions about some local – some news back here in the local newspapers, I’d like to hear your comments about it. The first one, is that this week, I heard that there was occurring in Bogota, that we have done and we have to incorporate one of – to its labor force, one of the pilots you fire that belong to the Board of Directors to the ACDAC. The court says, like in pretty much, in many lines, that you guys didn’t follow-up all the disciplinary steps you have to follow to fire him. And thus, you have to incorporate it to your labor force. So I would to know specifically which steps did you guys didn’t comply with? And can this happen to other pilots you have already fire?

Hernan Rincón

Okay, happy to do that, Federico. Let me give you some context and more numbers. I already mentioned the number of processes we have done so far. And out of those, there has been 8 tutelas, I have no idea how to translate that into English, I’m sorry. But it’s a recourse, a legal recourse that every Colombian citizen has to challenge a decision.

And I have to say candidly that it’s become customary in Colombia, when anybody doesn’t like anything that is being ruled or decided, to have a tutela and try it to overturn. And only 8 have been filed so far up until yesterday. I don’t know what happened last night or today. Of those, 5 have been decided by the judge, I would mention that in a moment; and 3, we’re just waiting for the judge to make a first – a determination.

Of the 5 that have been ruled, 4 were against the pilots. They were all, of course, asking for the reincorporation, reinstitution. And only one was against us. And let me now elaborate on that one, which is obviously your question, but I wanted to give you context. The one that we – that was ruled against – or in favor of the pilot had the following characteristics. What was challenged by him was mostly the absence of participation in the process from the Labor Secretary, or [foreign language].

As you know, in Colombia, the labor law gives the labor department certain responsibilities. And it used to be, and I underline used to be, many years ago, that’s all changed about 10 years ago, that the labor department had to participate in the disciplinary process. That changed, it’s no longer required. As a matter of fact, the labor department has nothing to do with that process anymore. And therefore, since in this process – in this and all processes, the labor department did not participate.

The pilot, including the labor department has, as part of the tutela. And the judge claimed erroneously that the labor department had not responded to the request from the court for explanation, and therefore assumed that the labor department was doing what it was supposed to do and then rule in favor of the pilot.

Having said that, we think that is a mistake. Furthermore, we spoke to the labor department two days ago. They confirmed to us that they did respond and they did respond via email. And it appears that the – and then we went to the court and asked, "Did you receive this?" And the court said, "Yes, we did." It appears that for some reason that is perhaps a little bit obscure to us, that e-mail containing that response from the labor department was not taken into consideration for the ruling.

So with that situation, we’re going to appeal, to the lower circuit court, this case. And we’re very confident that the law is on our side, and that this – If it was a problem, it was a procedural problem. We don’t believe it was because we know that there was a response from the labor department, and for some reason, was not considered. So if it is a mistake, really a mistake of the court, and the higher court will amend that. And we are pretty confident that will be the case.

Federico Suarez

Perfect. Thanks for the clear explanation. Just a follow-up. At the beginning of the call, you say you have already fired 57 pilots and you still have 56 reviews left. Is that correct?

Hernan Rincón

That’s correct. That is correct. That is correct.

Federico Suarez

And on final question, if you guys let me. I also read in newspapers here that maybe you are thinking on launching an IPO of LifeMiles. Do you have any comments on this?

Hernan Rincón

As you know, LifeMile has two owners, Avianca, 70%; Advent, the international investment company, 30%. I cannot make any comments about Advent, you have to ask them, but I can make comments about Avianca. Avianca has no plans whatsoever to sell any part that we already own. I have to refer you to Advent for them to tell you what they have in mind. But I can ensure that Avianca has absolutely no intention of selling one penny or one stock of what we already own in LifeMiles, which is 70%.

Federico Suarez

Perfect, thank you so much.

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please proceed your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I have mainly one question related to the – I know that, already, the question of LifeMiles was clarified. But I want to know if Avianca has, like, an interest in participating, like maybe buying portions of the Advent selling. And my other question is related with the monthly operational stats that Avianca published. I want to know, like, until when we are going to see the effects of the pilot strike on these numbers.

Hernan Rincón

Great, Francis. Thank you for both questions. Let me deal with the first. Since we don’t comment on the rumors that you’ve read in the newspaper, I cannot comment on something that I don’t know is a fact. If – as events unfold, we’ll certainly consider all our options. But the most important message that I like to leave today is Avianca has no plans whatsoever to sell any of what we already own in Avianca.

On the second part, very important question. If I define as normal operations as far as aircraft, as far as pilot, as far as cities, frequencies, routes that we cover, in the following way, what we used to do, what we used to do prior to the strike, plus the planned growth that we had in mind for our fiscal year 2018 budget, and that is "normal." We will be in normal situation in the fourth quarter of this year. We have already made good progress, and we’re catching up.

And we still have more pilots to hire. And let me perhaps expand on that a little bit, how is Avianca going to deal with the fact that we’re going to lose anywhere between 57 and 110 pilots, which is a significant number, of course. And we’re doing that in multiple ways. One, I already mentioned, which is we’re flying larger aircraft. And by larger aircraft, we’re able to serve the countries, in this case, Colombia, much better.

Second, we have gotten permission from the aeronautic authority in Colombia to temporarily hire foreign pilots, and we have already flying a number of flying pilot that are flying our aircraft in Colombia. So that provided us with increased capacity. Number three, we are hiring new pilots directly into Avianca. And we have already hired several and we’ll continue to hire more. And finally, we were quite proactive back in August and September of last year, and we hired a very large number, about 150 young pilots, that had been in training ever since.

And they are beginning to now fly as copilots. So a combination of all of that will take us to some time in August, September, October, to be back to normal. And normal, again, is what we used to do plus the planned growth that was implicit in our budget for this year. So that – sorry for the long answer, but I wanted to give you the details on how we’re going to get that done.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Manuela Eccheverria [ph] with CreditCorp. Proceed your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks retained. I have two questions. First one is if you could give us more color about the trends we’re seeing in the international markets. You already mentioned South America markets have been solid. But given the recent volatility, I will like to know if you have seen any change in the booking trends or how did that demand is behaving. And my second question is maybe a follow-up, and it’s regarding the fleet negotiation you talk about. This has any cost penalization for you?

Hernan Rincón

I am sorry, [Manuela] [ph]. I didn’t understand the second question. Can you please repeat it?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, it’s maybe a follow-up regarding the fleet renegotiation. This has any cost penalization for you?

Hernan Rincón

Okay. Got it. Thank you very much. Let me talk about the first question, which is the demand and how we see it. International demand continues to be very strong. And international, I mean, anything out of a Home country into a different country: From Colombia to South America to Europe to United States, all – or from Central America to South America. All the international demand continues to be extremely strong and higher than just about anywhere.

In the domestic markets, so just Colombia especially, we have seen a slight decline quarter-over-quarter of the number of passengers. But we’re very, very optimistic about the continued growth of demand for our international routes, which I think was your question. On the fleet cost, of course, every contract with a large OEM manufacturer has many, many clauses and many, many things. We have an excellent, outstanding relationships with our vendors, and we have approached these in a very amicable, positive way.

And we’re going to do it in a way that it has no negative repercussions to them, and certainly, no negative repercussions to us. Of course, we have not negotiated the detail, so I cannot make any assurances, but that is how we’re approaching it. And I’m very confident that we’ll come to a very good agreement with our vendors. And we – I don’t think we’re going to incur significant material cost because of this.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great clear. Thank you so much.

Thank you. Our final question is from the line of Angela Gonzalez with CreditCorp. Please proceed your question.

Angela Gonzalez

Good morning, and thank you for the presentation. I would like to know the reasons behind the drop of 4% in the revenues from cargo and other activities. And we also have another couple of questions regarding the progress with the integration with Oceanair, if you guys still have this on the pipeline. And last but not least, I would like to know if you believe that a yield up of $0.09, it will be sustainable for the upcoming quarters of 2018. Thank you.

Hernan Rincón

I will answer the second question; let Gerardo the first; and Roberto, the third. So let me begin, sorry for going first. We continue to working the due diligence with Oceanair. We continue to make good progress. We – I think the way we look at it, to be very candid here, is we’re going to do this, the question is when is the best time to do it? The best time for Avianca, the best time for Avianca Brazil, the first – the best time for everybody, for our passengers. We have identify significant synergies, economies of scale if we were to merge the two companies.

So we remain convinced that this is the right thing to do. We’re considering when will be the right time. And being very candid and open here, we are observing very closely how the presidential election in Brazil is unfolding and what the candidates are saying and where they’re positioning to make the decision on when would be the best time to do it. In summary, we continue to believe this is the right thing to do. Significant economies of scales and synergies identified. It’s a matter of when is the right time to do it. With that, I turn it over to Gerardo for question number one.

Gerardo Grajales

Roberto will take that one as it corresponds to a special compensation we received last year. And therefore, that’s why the category is called cargo and others. In others, last year, there was a onetime revenue that we book as compensation, that’s why we see a reduction in others when compared to last year in this quarter.

Roberto Held

Yes, but to highlight also the – that was also a question, so I’ll answer it. We will continue to see a growth that are inline that Gerardo was mentioning the cargo is performing very well, extremely well, for the past quarters. It’s positioning in the network, in terms of capacity, not only in Colombia, but also in Miami and Mexico. LifeMiles also continues to perform very well. And we continue to expand our operations.

We have beat the first quarter where we have the full revenues coming from our ground handling operation. So we continued also to implement and expanding out line of agencies also in that line. And to third question that you have, Angela, regarding the remaining part of the year, we see that’s going to be a year with challenges regarding fuel prices, FX volatility, but remember what’s worth mentioning, we see that the performance of sales are really strong, that the routes that we are setting today, also present good load factors and good targeted rates that we have seen throughout the last almost 18 months.

So at the end of this year, we continue to see and to highlight the outlook that have presented at the beginning of the year. It’s something strong and achievable. And we will continue also to work very hard on efficiencies, productivity and cost controls throughout the year. So we remain very strong on that side as well.

Angela Gonzalez

Thank you very much for your answers.

Hernan Rincón

I understand that was the last question. let me make a very brief closing statement. We are very happy with the results of Q1. As I said before, some of the best in many years in spite of significant headwinds from multiple sides. So that proves that the changes that we’re doing to our operations, to our sales, is taking full effect. And we’re very, very, very proud of that. I want to thank you all for participating in this call.

We hope that this was useful and that you found some insights into Avianca that are difficult to put in writing into a report. And the questions allowed me to go into that detail. And I specifically want to thank Mark, Federico, Francis, Manuela and Angela for their questions. We’ll see you in a quarter. Thank you very much.

Thank you. This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

