Synaptics Is Cheap And Positioned Well For A Rebound

We think the shares are fairly cheap here, and investors should have more respect for increasing margins and solid cash flow.

Mobile growth will resume, and the transition to IoT and automotive is proceeding nicely.

We believe these are mostly transitory problems, apart from perhaps the somewhat declined prospects for their in-display ID sensor.

Synaptics (SYNA) is diversifying away from its dependence on the mobile phone and venturing out towards IoT applications, automotive, and PCs (Synaptics 3.0).

How is this working? Well, here is a bird's eye view. From the company's earnings slides:

What you see here might both be cause for concern and optimism. We tend to be in the latter camp:

Yes, revenue from mobile is declining, but this is mainly due to a decline in capacitive fingerprint readers and a soft mobile market. The company has been working on new solutions.

A steady increase in demand from IoT (including automotive here). This market is in the early innings yet, there is much room for expansion.

Even the PC market, while not exactly producing scorching growth, is at least producing a nice revenue stream mostly because the capacitive fingerprint readers that are already declining in mobile are now starting to find slots in PCs.

To give you a sense of what's happening:

Revenue from mobile, IoT and PC were 62%, 23%, and 15% in Q3.

Revenue for mobile products was down 6% sequentially and down 34% compared with the year ago quarter.

Revenue from PC products was down 2% sequentially and up 13% year over year.

Revenue from IoT products was down 17% sequentially and up over 300% compared with the year ago quarter.

But, so far, the new areas, which were entered on the back of two acquisitions we described in an earlier article, haven't been able to make up for the decline in mobile, which is why the company's performance has been in gradual decline:

and the stock price has been following that. Any chance of a reversal of mobile fortunes for the company?

Mobile

Part of the decline in revenue from mobile is due to some shortages Q4CC:

To your second question on the shortages, so we've been seeing quite a bit of strength in our DDIC products as well as our TDDI products, with China starting to pick up again, and that's probably impacted us in fiscal Q4 by approximately $15 million to $20 million.

While these shortages aren't going to go away entirely, they should ease into fiscal 2019 and results will improve. And the whole industry was caught a bit by surprise by a big uptick in the Chinese mobile market a month ago.

There is also unusual seasonality, but with the Chinese market recovering, that could turn around in short order. Unfortunately, Synaptics was also hit by the US ban on selling to ZTE, where they had a design win in their high-end phone.

The company also has newer products, like:

In-display optical fingerprint sensors, but while the company has a number of design wins, it suffers from lower-than-expected attach rates because it's quite an expensive solution and phone makers have noticed an increase cost awareness from consumers. It's more the mid-range of phones that are doing well, not so much the high-end where the in-display fingerprint reader has more opportunities.

OLED display drivers which management argues will be a tremendous growth driver from a percentage point as the company has specific OEM design wins, and these are ramping up.

TDDI the touch and display driver integration that the company invented.

IoT

Generally, things are progressing well here with the company's audio and video capabilities being integrated into more products (a series of these were mentioned on the CC).

For instance, the company's audio solutions (Q3CC):

Fortunately, we're in the Google Home products so we get to enjoy that. On the Amazon side, we're not in the first party of branded products but we're in all the other outlying products.

Outside of the US, in Asia, these voice-activated devices are less dominated by a couple of big players like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN), so they have significant opportunities there.

In the automotive part they're also gaining traction (Q3CC):

almost every top automotive display manufacturer is building panels with our TDDI solution to validate complete system performance and reliability

Results and guidance

Just for easier reference:

And the Q4 guidance:

Margins

An underappreciated part of the Synaptics 3.0 strategy is that IoT generally commands higher margins than either mobile or PC.

SYNA Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The "problem" with the chart above is that these are GAAP figures, non-GAAP margins are expanding better as the GAAP figures are marred by the accounting effects of the two acquisitions. Here are these GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations:

And non-GAAP gross margin has improved quite a bit over the year:

Gross margins have been up 370 basis points y/y and remain up in Q4, despite the temporary setbacks. The company is also reducing operational cost (Q3CC):

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $107.5 million, down $2.6 million from the preceding quarter. The decrease primarily reflects incremental savings from our November restructuring actions

Cash and balance sheet

SYNA Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company still generates quite substantial amounts of cash, so there are no immediate worries here.

The debt of course increased in Q1 2018 as the company acquired two companies to propel itself into the IoT market (Conexant and the multi-media business of Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) which we discussed in an earlier article).

Valuation

The shares aren't all that expensive:

SYNA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

These are GAAP and backwards-looking figures, and because of two acquisitions, there is a wide gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures.

Analysts expect an EPS of $4.21 this year, rising to $4.94 the next (which starts in July already, which would give the shares a multiple well below 10).

Conclusion

With the likelihood of the transitory problems in mobile waning and growth in other businesses continuing, we think the shares are actually fairly cheap here at $42.5 (at the time of writing).

We think investors are overlooking the solid cash flows and increasing gross margin. We also think the decline in capacitive ID in mobile should gradually ease out of the figures, and in fact, the company already makes more from capacitive fingerprint sensors in PCs.

