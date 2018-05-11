Barratt Developments' (BTDPF) CEO David Thomas on Q3 2018 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Barratt Developments Plc. (OTCPK:BTDPF) Q3 2018 Trading Update Call May 10, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Executives

David Thomas - CEO

Jessica White - CFO & Executive Director

Analysts

Aynsley Lammin - Cannacord

Andy Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Will Jones - Redburn

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Chris Millington - Numis

Clyde Lewis - Peel Hunt

Charlie Campbell - Liberum

Kevin Cammack - Cenkos

Alistair Stewart - Stock Securities

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Barratt Trading Update Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Thomas, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

David Thomas

Thank you. Good morning everyone. As usual, I have Jessica here with me. Today as you know, we’re announcing our trading update for the period from the 1st of January to the 6th of May. Overall, we continue to see a strong performance both operationally and financially.

Trading since the beginning of the year has been strong across the business, driven by good consumer demand, and an attractive lending environment. If we initially look at our operating performance, clearly we remain fully committed to building the highest quality homes and providing excellent customer service. This is evidenced by us having one more NHBC Pride in the Job awards than any other house builder for the 13th consecutive year.

And in January, we again won the Supreme national award for large house builders, our second win of the national award in three years. Also I’m pleased to say that in March, we were awarded HBF five-star status for the ninth consecutive year, the only major house builder with this record.

Now moving into the numbers. Our sales rate was in line with a strong prior year at 0.8 net private reservations for active outlets. We launched 33 developments in the period and we operate it from an average of 388 outlets over the period. We've always been able to continue to build our forward sales position with total forward sales including joint ventures at record levels up 2.5% at 3.3 billion. On net cash, we’re increasing our guidance to expect, net cash of around 550 million at June 18th.

Turning to land, the market remains very attractive and we expect to approve the purchase of more than 20 frozen plots in the full year versus around 18 frozen in FY 17. We continue to secure attractive deferred payments terms on land and in line with prior guidance we expect land creditors to be between 30% and 35% of the own land buying at the end of June.

Finally on outlook. Group operating is clearly strong and it remains in line with the boards expectations. We remain committed to investing in more efficient ways to design and build homes post remaining focused on our build quality and customer status. We are undertaking a number of initiatives to improve operating margin in the medium time. These include our new house types increased standardization and increased participation of completions from strategic one. We’re pleased to say that we are on track in implementing these initiatives across the business.

Jessica and I will now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first quarter from Aynsley Lammin from Cannacord. Please go ahead.

Aynsley Lammin

And just two from me please, wonder if you comment on any regional kind of differences particularly maybe single out London and the trends you’ll see in there? And then secondly just on whether you kind of got any more information in terms of scale at the margin improvements, you might actually from the new kind of housing ranges as this starts to build those out, that will be quite helpful and interesting? Thanks.

David Thomas

Okay, thank you. I will try to answer both of those. So just in terms of trends, I mean I would say trends are very consistent with what we’ve seen as we reported through January and February. And we’ve commented fairly extensively regarding London. And we provide you with a lot of information at the February update. There is no real change to the London position from that point in time. We’ve been clear about we are no longer buying land in Zone 1 and the inner age of Zone 2. And we’re very focused on Zones 3 to 6, and we’ve been securing some really great land opportunities in 3 to 6 over the last 12 to 18 months.

So beyond that, I think very consistent trends and clearly overall strong consumer demand. I think the rate of sale of 0.8 year-on-year is a great risk for sale. So that’s good, in terms of margin, so we've outlined in February that we are seeing margin improvements coming through from the regional business and that margin improvement is being slightly dragged by margin impact coming from our Central London business. So, again no change to that trend, but we are still confident that our Central London business certainly coming through our own profit and loss, as opposed to joint ventures that we will be clear to that during calendar ’19, and therefore we no wonder have that drag effect and we'll just see the benefits coming through in times of margins.

We've given quantification on various thoughts of the margin improvement and we’ve also outlined when that improvement should be fully effective. So for example, we said historically that margin improvement of our own £3,000 per Barratt house around £1,000 per David Wilson house. We’ve said that the five-year warranty is giving us a benefit of around 10 million to 12 million and the removal of show homes, again a benefit of around 12 million to 14 million. So I think we’ve spelled that out fairly clearly and that will clearly come through the business in FY19, FY20 and beyond. So, we have a high level of confidence about delivering in these margin improvements.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Andy Murphy from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Andy Murphy

Good morning David, good morning Jessica. A couple of questions both of which relates to potential impacts on the margin either for you or the wider industry, and first of all more specifically for Barratt. I was wondering whether the increase in the forward order book in terms of the volumes of what seems to be lower-priced houses is likely have any downward impact on the group margin in the short to medium term. And secondly, we are reading in the papers quite a lot this more of an industry thing, I think rather than a Barratt thing, about a potential impact of perhaps having the slow build rates to address quality issues. Is it fair to say that from your point of view you would argue that doesn’t apply to Barratt? I was wondering, what your views were perhaps on a sort of wider market, so whether you think that might have an impact? Or would be able to slow build rates or put pressure on later perhaps?

David Thomas

Okay, so if I just try to cover those. I mean first of all in terms of mix and pricing. I think the headline is that there should no impact on margin. I mean the underlying positional margin for us is the -- we are buying all are land above our hurdle rates, our publish hurdle rates of a 20% gross margin and 25% return on capital. All our land intake is above those hurdles and we've been able to do that because we have launched the new house type range, we are very focused in terms of the efficiency of our business.

I think when you look at sort of general trends for the business on ASP. We’ve outlined two general trend points. First of all, as you move through FY 19 into 20 and 21, we will not have Zone 1 sales coming through our P&L. And therefore, they tend to be high average selling prices. Secondly, we are largely moving away from known standard of developments in the regional business. We have undertaken the 10% or 15% of our production historically has been what you would describe as nonstandard or bespoke developments.

So, we feel that while those tend to have higher average selling prices, they tended to have more margins, and therefore it's very difficult for the market to disaggregate that and therefore we want to -- we will stick to standard house types and achieve higher margin. So, I think that should all be positive for margin rather than negative. In terms of the affordable housing participation within the mix, we expect that to stay in 18% to 20% band, and again it should have no impact in terms of margin. So, I think that’s covering the first point. Sorry Andy, can you just remind on the second point?

Andy Murphy

Yes, we've read in the papers for quite some time now, issues around build quality, and whether the industry has been trying to comply with the government's wishes to get the volumes up and in order to do that, cutting corners basically and ending up with sort of media issues and arguably some reputational risk. And the question really was, does any of that apply to Barratt? I suspect, no, but whether you had any comments sort of on a wider industry nature on what that might -- how that might reflect on the industry overall whether that -- if you can actually put more, spend more time on each individual house as an industry; whether that's -- how much pressure that will put on the margins overall from a labor point of view?

Jessica White

I think I just talked about Barratt and just briefly comment in terms of the industry. First of all, it to get in under the subject of quality and service, it's not necessary easy to summarize. But I think there are key performance indicators for the industry, which are used as a proxy for quality and service. So the customer recommends score coming from the survey are very good proxies in my view for customer service. It is one of the largest consumer surveys that's undertaking in the UK, and every new homeowner receives this questioner, and the response rate for the industry is around about 60%.

The survey results are published and they been published over a period of a range I think 13 or 14 years. So this is a pretty good indicator of quality and service. You can see where all of the major house builders set in that index and we believe our performance second to none. We are a long way ahead of our peers in terms of customer service. The second area is again quality and again, there is our proxy not traffic but a reasonably indicator in terms of the NHBC price in the job awards to 16 sites are included within the NHBC job awards covering small, medium and large house builders. It is clear that some of the house builders are along the way ahead of the industry opportunities and a long way ahead of the peer.

We are very pleased to have one more creating the job awards than of our house builders for the last 13 years. But we do recognize that we are the largest house builders, nonetheless our performance is very, very strong. So we are focused on this day-to-day week-to-week, I review in conjunction to Steve and in our management team, the performance starts every week. And we think it's got to be a day-to-day and week-to-week focus. You can't suddenly become good at quality and service. I think when you look at wider industry, I think the good news is that the industry has produced more volume in calendar 17 compared to calendar 16. So quite a big step up in terms of the deliver for England, stepping up from about I think right about 190,000 of 2017. The industry has improved its customer servers for the first time in around seven years. The customer service starts step up substantially so of by around 200 which I think is a big improvement for the whole industry.

So that has to be positive. There is no doubt that some of the reputational questions are around the industry that took place in 2017, I think have start many of the house builders on to really address office and that clearly has to be good mix, so that hasn’t resulted in really a slowing of volume, because I have the growth start for the industry was pretty good in ’17 but I think it's simply about putting better control and more resources I mean building quality cost, there is no question about that but if you want to protect your reputation you got to invest money in doing so.

Operator

We will take our next question from Will Jones from Redburn. Please go ahead.

Q - Will Jones

Two from me, if I could please, and the first is just digging into the order book, I know the surprise element of that value to them is just pretty flat but within that picture I think ASP has done around six compared to last year, volumes are up around seven presumably on the ASP side that’s just the London mix effect taking shape. And that on the volumes I guess to what extent have you seen the benefit on that position at least from any delays to production around weather issues in March? And I guess just linked to that kind of you disconfirm that you’re still guiding to modest completion growth for all FY’18 given the potential disruptions around weather? And then the second area is really around sights which I think has picked out 1% in the second half against the last year. I think back of the half year you’re talking about potentially a 2% lift in FY’19 and a range of fleet to size thereafter. Perhaps you could just update us on the new kind of confidence on that medium term side picture and in particular how much will that do might need beyond this year if you are after slight increase in sides by fleet size of the medium term?

David Thomas

So, Jessica will cover the question regarding sites, and I’ll just pitch in on the order book and also to the weather. So I mean on the order book I think we were just following on from the point side talk through with, Andy. I think that the ASP movement is best described as two things. One Central London as you highlight. And secondly less bespoke developments i.e. for the higher at ASP developments in the regional business. We’re therefore seeing off as a reduction in ASP, but there is good volume increases in terms of prices and that will also be part of the delivery in May and June and part will be for delivery as we move in FY’19.

I think in terms of weather, we’ve already did reference to in the announcement, and I’ve heard everybody knows that the weather in March was challenging, but equally we’ve recognized our production program is based outdoors and we need to be able to flex and cope with things in the weather. It was too cold to the way grips and March and now it’s too hot for the brick layers to come to all. So you have to deal with weather one way or other.

So, we think that the impact is that we are just dealing with and aren’t going to have a major impact in consumer. But we are definitely guiding to more discompletions. I mean that’s the terminology that we’ve used throughout the year and I think we’ve said we can 1 to 2% in terms of growth. But in all honestly our focus is not simply about growing volumes, but I want to say, our focus is also about something for your growing volumes, our focus is also about quality an service and our focus is also about margin.

Jessica White

Just picking up on the reformer site question and I'd expect the site numbers, there are up 3.8 facing the second half versus 38 full in the prior year, which is very much in line with what data is around on what the modest growth in slide numbers clearly sales rates still in nine and leads to modest growth in terms of completion for this financial year.

Looking at the land, as you can see, we continue to expect to accrue more than 20,000 plots of land this year. And we’re not -- that supporter server and volume growth ambition. We definitely see the 20,000 units is achievable in the medium term and still continue to look to grow our fleet by 3% to 5% per annum after this year.

Will Jones

Great, and will you say that to -- I guess, to get up to that run rate of 3% to 5% because you need to be moving ahead again on the plots intake in FY19 versus the 20 plus of this year? Or is it too early to say?

Jessica White

I think it really depends in terms of the strength of the land market. I definitely think we would need to be in taking and more plots than we would expect to need. We’re probably driving more than 20,000, but clearly we’re perceptive of both of the land market and the opportunities available to us at that point in time.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Please go ahead.

Gregor Kuglitsch

I have question of few points. So on the whole margin discussion, I think, can you kind of summarize it this year regional up, London down, so net-net not much, in terms of what we’re going to see in the P&L? Can you give us some confidence that you actually expect headline margins to step up in a reasonably meaningful way in FY 19? First question. Second question is just you obviously flagging some mix point on ASP, can you as you best as you can kind of help us how material that step down and mix will actually be, I mean are we talking and I think this year if I have not mistaken kind of on track to 280. Is that down meaningfully next year? or is it a multiyear process, or how should we be thinking about that? And then finally can you summarize how much unsold growth development value there is in Central London at a on the wholly owned business sort of JVs and how you intent to bear with shifting that stock and there is perhaps that poses around the profit outlook if you do decide to discount more aggressively? Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay, Gregor, thank you for your questions. So I think if I can just talk you in terms of the ASP in one mind I can just pick up at this point we’ve touched on in terms of the mix effect. And then Jessica will talk through regarding the regional market and London in terms of March and what we are expecting through FY18 and FY19. And then Jessica will also cover in terms of units in London, I mean our units in London we gave some very specific information in February in terms of units. So I don’t think we’re going to do more than just where we stayed our position but we will provide more color obviously in September.

In terms of land buying mix effect, it’s a multiyear effect, we’re going to have high end London coming through FY18 and FY19 through our P&L. And there is also a range of sites in London, we provided some color in February, but we have sites for example, Landmark place where we are selling through around 1700 tons of square foot. There is 165 units to be sold party in FY18, partly in FY19. So I mean that has a big impact, average selling prices are clearly very high.

We have other sites like Blackfriars Circus in London where we are coming through around £1,200 of square foot. It’s a delivery partly in 2018, largely in 2018 and partly in 2019. So these will walk through 2018 and 2019. In terms of the regional bespoke developments, so for example we got the Botanics in Glasgow. Average selling price of the Botanics in Glasgow will be running about £600,000. We got a Chocolate Works in York. Average selling price round about 500,000, these will run through FY18 and FY19 but should be predominantly going by 19.

So what we would expect is that we see rising volumes and we see rising margin, and therefore the overall profit delivery as we moved through 18, 19 and 20 will clearly increase, but the ASP will be quite mute. And not necessary the ASP will be falling, but the ASP will be quite muted in terms of any -- also any general inflation in the market.

Jessica White

Good morning, Gregor. If I'll take up first in terms of the lending units and then come back in terms of regional and London margin. So at the half year, we said we have 395 units left in our wholly-owned business in terms of Zones 1 and 2 Central London. And as of the end of March, we had 349 units left so we can clearly take into completing during the three months period as we would expect. And we continue to expect that we will sell through those units over the next few years by the end of FY19. We would expect that all of our wholly-owned Zones 1 and 2 unit will be gone, and we will just be left trading through in terms of the joint venture line and in zones 1 and 6. And looking at the margin…

Gregor Kuglitsch

At the joint venture.

David Thomas

Yes, so we would expect that we'll continue to trade through for and the next few years also that in terms of Zones 1 and 2 joint ventures. But clearly, we will continue to give specific guidance in terms of the joint venture profit line at the appropriate once in time.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Okay.

David Thomas

In terms of margin and very much the same picture as we set up when we gave a half year results. As we said, London is a most second half waited just because of the build program other than anything else and slightly with the 160 completions in the first half of the year, and we continue to expect and do a 100 and completion in terms of full year. And that portion of completion as I said, half year had 40 pace at this point drag in terms of margin. And we continue to expect that will have an effect on this year. However, we’re very much seeing the improvement in terms of performance from the regional business, as David outlined. And therefore, we continue to expect that those two and we will be in line. Looking forward what I would say is very much focused in terms of our strategy. Margin delivery, you can see in the statement and what is coming through from the new product range. And clearly, we will continue to update the market at the appropriate time.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Chris Millington from Numis. Please go ahead.

Chris Millington

Just two, if I may please. I was just hoping to just kind of a general comment on the land market whether or not you’re seeing any inflation in pockets, and it certainly sounds like the land buying is going quite well, so just the comments on there? And then the second one just really about the kind of the politics surrounding the house building sector in general, I think we're due to get the LSE report quite soon. We've got the lab and review going on and also probably the talks around how to buy extensions, so just any sort of thoughts on the subject as well?

David Thomas

Okay, I will just cover both of those things and good morning. So, I think the land market overall, I would say that the regional market is very, very positive. There is a lot of land available. When you look at the planning improvement numbers, I see that there are platinum approval numbers coming through that sort of 350,000, 375,000 approvals last year. We have an environment where the planning policy framework is definitely bringing more lands through the system. Whether it'd be house builders or land promoters, I've been bring into the market, both on operational one but particularly on strategic ones in a biggish way since the planning policy framework to shape in 2012.

And therefore that land is now coming through with the planning system, and we that there are just fantastic opportunities in the regional marketplace. That has given a backdrop for us where we have been able to increase our hurdle rates. We stick with our published hurdle rates of 20% to 20% gross margin, 25% return on capital. But we’ve consistently said that we are buying above those hurdle rates. And therefore, we’re being selective, we’re buying in some smaller sites, we’re buying some larger sites, and we’re seeing great opportunities. When you look at London, we’re not bidding in Zone 1 or the inner edge of Zone 2. We are bidding actively in Zone 3 to 6.

And I think we find our best positioning in that market is to go for larger regeneration schemes, which I think is really that we’re bad at over the last 13 years in London, has been at the stronger. So, we bought the Nestle factory from SEGRO, Nestle factory that was at Hayes that will be around 1,200 units coming through. For example, we bought a site to how -- with high housing which is around 1,500 units coming through. So, we see them as we do the opportunities, but I think the smaller sites in London in Zone, say 3 to 6, they competitors, there is still a lot of the interest in the smaller site. And therefore more difficult for us to buy actually hurdle rates.

But overall very positive, we will approve around or slightly more than 20,000 for this year. And as Jessica said, you know I would expect something somewhere next year subject to the opportunities that are available. In terms of the soft, let’s call landscape. I think first of all you just got to step back from and say for house to -- is a hugely positive backdrop. I think for any industry to have the Prime Minister saying that, her number one domestic priority is your industry that is a hugely positive backdrop. So building more houses is something that the country is very, very focused on, and we don’t see any sign that the governments are going to deviate from that.

They’ve said very publically that they want 300,000 homes built by the middle of the next decade. We’re coming off in England 217,000 is the official number for the last year. So, you know that is a good platform for the industry to move 300,000 over the next 7 or 8 years. So I think that hugely positive. Help to Buy and the LSE would be all tied into one, the LSE did the original review in 2016, which resulted in the scheme being extended to 21. We can see nothing in the political backdrop that would be a drive of government not to extent the scene. Clearly, they will have to make a decision but creating a cliff edge in 2021 in the run-off to the next election, just looks improbable.

And we think it's likely that the [indiscernible] interview, you have seen the initial report from the [indiscernible] interview. I don’t think there was anything surprising within the initial report. I think it's likely that the [indiscernible] interview will be published prior to the government making any further statement regarding Help to Buy and therefore likely if there are statements on Help to Buy this year that will be in the autumn.

Operator

We’ll now take our next question from Clyde Lewis from Peel Hunt. Please go ahead.

Clyde Lewis

Two, if I may. And one, just in terms of those new sites that you've opened, can you just sort of I suppose give us a feeling for how those new sites are sort of going in terms of new interest levels and reservations relative to the new sites you opened, I suppose, in the first half of this financial year and maybe the same time last year? Just sort of put it into context as to whether it's generating more interest from new sites or less, I suppose? And second one I have was on build cost. Maybe just sort of update us a little bit as to sort of what sort of bids you're getting back from the South East in terms of sort of work that's coming down the pipe in terms of the next 6 to 12 months? And also on mortgage valuations: I mean there's obviously been 1 or 2 sort of weaker numbers in terms of the house price inflation. I mean it is very patchy, but -- and you've talked about -- mostly about regional being better. But have you seen any push backs in terms of sort of mortgage valuations from the surveyors at all?

David Thomas

So I’ll cover new sites and mortgage valuations and then Jessica will pick up terms of build costs and inflation. I mean, on new sites, I will see there is difference year-on-year. So we’re running at the same rate of sales year-on-year. I would see typically our new sites, we will paying to see a higher rate to sale across the first 12 weeks of the site. So, you are always likely to get some pent up demand and I think that is baking system, whether we are, where we are we’re leasing some the sales arena or on occasion we're re-leasing from an existing sales arena close by or even what we see from a local hotel, and there is a variety of strategies that we would employ. But generally I think we're seeing good demand at the point of launch. And that would give higher-than normal sales rates and no real change year-on-year.

In terms of mortgage evaluations, I mean it’s a very, very important indicator for our business, it's very important in terms of its sort our sort of internal KPI. So we track valuations. And clearly, in particular down valuations, each division will track that site by site. And I would say that there is minimal levels of down valuations I mean you’ll always find that a valuer takes the view that inside the market prices have increased too far, typically relative to the secondhand comparables. But I think if you look at across the piece and you don’t need, we’re not seeing any change in terms of the trends on valuations, but it's very important that we mostly partly because Israeli change in banks lending no banks are way they into land. And secondly to what extend our process been improve in both the market, fully very important the local management out of way to prices and get in prices in the right prices on a development basis.

Jessica White

Okay, in terms of low cost line we continue to expect low cost inflation to be $0.03 to $0.04 this year and kind of in both next year. And we have been some pressure and some material cost, so in particular I would highlight timber and why we have seen inflation in timber important component. With regard to subcontractors, I think the inflation is very geographic specific and very related to specific trade, but we’ve seen some inflation in terms of Brookline rate and in particular areas such as Newcastle where there is less inflow of price in that area. And we have seen high Brookline rates to improve, but overall we expect to stick with the 3% to 4% this and next year.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Charlie Campbell from Liberum. Please go ahead.

Charlie Campbell

Good morning all, a lot of question already been addressed but a couple more for me. Just on the cash guidance, so regarding up on cash and yet sort of land spend as something as expected, land creditors expected. So just one to what the moving bit is there and if that perhaps some of the legacy working capital we good to hear about? And then you said in the coming you announce the question that, you so thought that you could get to 20,000 units at some point. Pretty kind of the last time that was achieved was, you have the benefits of high rise stuff in secondary cities. And as you go back to where you still see 20,000 without having to go back to that kind of product?

David Thomas

As I cover the completion volume, we can and just we will talk to you in terms of the cash guidance. So I think if you look at 20,000 completions, if we you go back to 2007, the business reported their own 18,000 completion but we acquired during the year. And the reality is that pro forma for the calendar year, we were told we were own about 21,000 completion. As you say we are the much higher proposal for flats in the mix, so we have run 50%, close to 50% flats where as now we’re at around 20% flat. So, this is a very important point a point that we keep emphasizing to government is that, you need a little more bricklayers and roof tilers et cetera, etcetera to build houses, and nationally we're building a lot more houses then we were in 2007.

When you look at our plans in terms of growth, I mean first of all we’re moving from a base of our own 17,500 to around 20,000. We said that it's in the medium term. It will take 3 or 4 years. When you look at central plans of that growth, I mean, first of all, we believe our divisions either roughly can be doing 725, 750 completions each firstly. And therefore, we have capacity within our existing divisions. Secondly, we have opened a new division in Cambridgeshire, and that will grow over the next 3 or 4 years at full capacity. So in terms of moving that 2.5 completions, on a step-by-step basis over the next 3 or 4 years we see that has been very achievable. We don’t see a big change in product, so it's not -- we're not going to be a long way away from 20% flat and clearly the majority of our production in London is flatted schemes. Outside of London we may see some more flats coming to the mix, more in a major way, but if we do so than they will tend to be three or four story sitting on existing developments, rather than standalone development of apartments.

Jessica White

Thinking upon cash spent, Charlie. And we're very much speaking in terms of our land spent guidance. So, we continue to expect that the land spend will be higher this year, so around 1.1 billion and that land prices will be within 30% to 35% of land at the end of the year. So the increase in cash guidance of 50 million is purely driven by changes in other areas of working capital. Clearly, we are approaching the end of financial year now we have got certainty as to what the working capital flows will be, and therefore we are considering the appropriate time to increase the guidance.

Charlie Campbell

And so just to follow up. Would that extra 50 million come from sort of bits of working capital that are sort of the more legacy and then the less productive and/or just this general move?

Jessica White

It's just the general move. I couldn’t point to those specific development or specific part of asset. It’s just a general move across the board in terms of working capital.

Operator

We’ll now take our next question Kevin Cammack from Cenkos. Please go ahead.

Kevin Cammack

Two for me please, if I can. First one just relates to the JV London activity. Could you I mean I guess it might not be a simple answer, but across the JV. Can you comment on who actually what control you have over the pricing strategy with the partner? I mean, is it -- do you hold the aces? Or is it feasible that one of the partners can actually have something in the agreement, which ties you to certain number of completions or volume per year and they can adjust price accordingly? Just trying to gauge the extent to which partners' attitude on life might differ from yours in terms of the workout of the JVs. And secondly and I guess much more easily, the science that you currently have under production with the new ranges. I suspect none of those have actually come to completion here as it were. But on those sites under construction and the ones nearest to physical build completion. Could you just confirm whether they had actually achieved the desired reduction in build costs that you have targeted and mentioned?

David Thomas

I'll cover both of those. I mean if I just start with the new ranges. And the -- I mean the short answer is, yes. I mean bear in mind that, if you just take Barratt and the new house type range in Barratt where the changes were most significant, I think probably three of the main changes were dropping the roof pitch, taking out most of the light boxes and removing most of the bay windows. The reality is that those are clearly very tangible changes. We’re not buying the light boxes, we’re not creating the bay windows and we’re not having such high roof pitches. So the build cost savings are very real and absolutely are crystallizing. What I think that this slightly tighter way out is also allowing us to do is to get better coverage. And we have definitely seen an improvement in the coverage ratios. So we're very happy that you're buying the…

Kevin Cammack

Intensity.

David Thomas

Correct. So you’re buying the land at higher margins and we are delivering it at higher margins. We are very comfortable with our position. In terms of joint venture activity I mean just to talk through it because obviously come up in a couple of questions. So, the joint ventures are structured as 50/50, I think what we typically call 50/50 deadlock joint ventures. So, no partner has overall control and I think it's important for whole to users is that is the case. There is an essence in London of scale for joint ventures. So when you look our joint venture partners we have one joint venture with British Land, the Aldgates. Phase 1 is build and sales complete, Phase 2, some ground works have been done but the main build is not commenced.

We then have Enderby Wharf, so we are in joint venture with Morgan Stanley. We are going through that joint venture at some rates and selling prices are materially lower than the other three joint ventures. Again its deadlock, we are -- would like to describe ourselves as being the sort of specialist partner because we are both building and selling on behalf of the joint venture. So, we have to agree a selling strategy with our joint venture partners that we are providing the strategy and asking our joint venture partner to agree with it. And I would say the generalization is more a lot of discipline and because ultimately pricing are quite visible in the market. The other two joint ventures Fulham and Nine Elms are both with London & Quadrant.

At Fulham, we've built and sales complete on Phase 1. We have done the foundation work on Phase 2 and we’re ready to commence in terms of build on Phase 2. And then Nine Elms, we are building out Nine Elms. We're on the final tower with 232 units coming out of the final. And that will be built complete by late 2019. So that’s kind of it in terms of our joint venture business in London. Now, I don't want to say it's all straightforward because I don't think we recognize that at higher price points.

There are challenges and therefore we are focusing on strategy of build, manage the sales. And if we can sell privately at the right rate of sale for example, end of it, then there is no consideration given to any of our strategy we just bailed and sell. Where we have any concerns about the rate of sale on a private basis then we will whether both the use, are appropriate. We have done both the use at Nine Elms and historically also it okay but presently there are no bulk deals plan.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question for Alistair Stewart from Stock Securities. Please go ahead.

Alistair Stewart

You meant that you talked about labor availability and pricing was some quite, but have there been any changes in any of the materials in terms of pricing and availability leads time so on SINCE in February? That's my first question. Second question is, I don’t think that I’m now aware of your having much in Manchester, Central Manchester, but I'm hearing more and more build pipeline from Central Manchester is putting pressure on labor rates and availability. So have you experienced any of that is miracle effect in that? And finally, you mentioned that they are on the industry creating its service for the first. What -- where can I pick up a copy of that?

David Thomas

Let me just try and just picking my way through those. If I do these one first, so the survey that I referred to Alastair, is the HBF survey, so that is the annual survey of results. That was published in March and that for the industry had moved up from a customer recommend of 84% to a customer recommend of 86%. We will happily send you a copy because we’re at the top of that table. So, yes, that will be on HBF website. And interesting in point you're making in terms of Manchester and Birmingham. I mean we as you say, are not in Central Manchester in any shape. So, we’re not building flatten schemes in Manchester.

Alistair Stewart

Any specific ripple effect I meant.

David Thomas

I wouldn’t say that we would describe that as a hotspot. I mean just to refer to Newcastle again we’re not building flatted schemes in Newcastle. We've got some fully central housing schemes in Newcastle. I think Newcastle is a reasonable hotspot. There is definitely a squeeze in labor, but no ripple effect in terms of Manchester. I wouldn't describe those as such. In terms of materials, the supply chain -- we have to fit in the context, but we gone from 15,000 completions in 2011 up to 215,000 in 2017. And as you know, the supply chain went all doing from 200,000 and then all the back up 200,000 at 10 years later.

So I think there has been a fair pressure on the supply chain and I think it's well document, if you look over the last three or four years that the industries has had challenges with bricks and blocks. Lead times have gone out very, very substantially. We have gone out from probably at an extreme. Lead times on bricks back in or 9 being 2 weeks to lead times on bricks now being 20 weeks or 22 weeks.

But the reality is, once the lead times have settled doesn’t present any problem. The site manager knows he needs to order the bricks. He orders the bricks, and the bricks arrive. I think, there has been a few specific challenges around for example internal doors. That is always a good conversation to have with the Secretary of State. Why can't we build faster because we can’t get any internal doors? So that has been a particular challenge for the industry, I would think that all house builders have faced major issues with internal doors over the last 6 to 9 months.

Interestingly enough, not resulting in placing pressure simply about availability, so one of our lowest costs of component is causing one of our biggest challenges in terms of both lead times and actually availability, but generally I would say bricks and box, timber, you kitchens the key supplies. I would say that the supply chain have been doing very well with the increase in volume.

Operator

There appears to be no further questions, so I'd like to turn the call back to yourselves for any additional or closing remarks.

David Thomas

Thank you, so just to say everyone thank you very much for dialing in. As we’ve said, we feel that we are in good shape, and we look forward to be back with our trading update in July. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.