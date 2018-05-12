Dividend & Retirement Prescient Insights: SA Marketplace Turns The Roundtable On Robyn Conti

I have the distinct honor of interviewing Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace Contributor Success Guru Robyn Conti for this edition of the Roundtable. Robyn has done an amazing job in her current role, yet many of you may not be aware Robyn has nearly two decades of experience in the retirement and dividend investing industry.

Robyn joined Seeking Alpha six years ago as a Senior Editor managing the Dividends, Income & Retirement and Expert Insight platforms. Her primary focus was curating income investment strategies and dividend investment-focused content for investors from the accumulation stage to retirement. Robyn has provided invaluable feedback to me and many other dividends, retirement, and income authors throughout the years. On top of all this, Robyn has nearly two decades analyzing and writing about Defined Contribution (DC) retirement plans for advisors and service providers. So we decided to pick her brain to garner as many dividend and retirement lessons learned and best practice gems we could find. Without further ado, I we will begin the interview.

David Alton Clark: It is interesting to me that you became involved with analyzing and writing about Defined Contribution (DC) plans early on in your career. What motivated you to get started in the business? What differentiates a DC plan from a Defined Benefit (DB) plan? Is one better than the other and why?

Robyn Conti: I’ll be honest: I sort of “fell” into the retirement industry. I had a colleague from a former job who approached me about a position as a marketing writer in the Creative Services department of Prudential’s Retirement division, and ultimately, he hired me. Shortly after starting in that role, I discovered that I was passionate about helping America’s workers understand the importance of saving for retirement and helping them figure out how to leverage their workplace retirement plans to do that. We all have a duty to ourselves to set ourselves up as best we can for retirement. Especially among younger generations, no one is going to do it for us. Personally, I’m not counting on anything but my own savings to sustain me during my retirement years. I don’t believe Social Security is going to be a viable option - it’s likely to be depleted way before I get to the U.S. retirement age, which is currently 67. So, I think it’s been really important to do my part to spread that message of self-reliance far and wide.

Turning to your second question, in traditional Defined Benefit (DB) plans, the benefit, or payout, was primarily funded by the employer. With a Defined Contribution (DC) plan, it’s funded mostly by the employee (with employer contributions if they’re offered). That’s the major difference. There are other differences with regard to taxes and how they are structured.

Is one “better” than the other? I wouldn’t say that. DB plans, also known sometimes as pensions, are largely extinct. The Baby Boomers, who are retiring in mass numbers, may still have access to DB plans, but for many workers who are Generation X, millennial, and younger, that’s not really the case. DC plans have really become the primary retirement savings vehicle for many employees, and again, it’s up to America’s workforce to create our own financial security in our post-working years.

DAC: With the number of defined-benefit pension plans continuing to shrink, saving for retirement has largely become the employee's responsibility instead of the employer's. What are the top three most important questions employees should ask their employer regarding their DC plan prior to investing?

RC: This is a good question. It’s something I’ve thought and written a lot about. The absolute MOST important question for employees to ask is how much, if any, of their contributions will be matched by their employer. Many employers will contribute a certain amount to an employee’s retirement plan account based on the amount the employee is contributing to the plan. It’s typically a percentage or a dollar amount formula. If workers aren’t saving enough in the plan to get the match, they’re leaving what is, essentially, “free money” on the table. A lot of employees these days are auto-enrolled in their employers’ retirement plans either upon hire or after a specific period of service, but that doesn’t meant that the default saving rate they’ve been enrolled at is enough to get the match. It can be, but not always. It’s really important for employees to save at least enough in the plan to get that employer match, so it “pays,” literally, for them to know what that is.

The second question is about fees. There should be fee disclosures available for every fund in the plan, but they’re not always the easiest documents to understand, so employees should absolutely be asking their employers for clarification on what, exactly, they’re paying for in the plan. Here’s the thing about fees: over time, higher fees - especially investment-related fees - can, potentially, eat away at employees’ savings. That said, employers have a fiduciary responsibility under the law that governs retirement plans to ensure that the fees for the funds they’re choosing for the plan are “reasonable.” In truth, that isn’t always the case, mostly because employers don’t always know better. That said, ignorance doesn’t absolve them of their fiduciary responsibility. Fees are an important consideration when it comes to selecting plan investments. So again, I think it’s important for employees to have a basic understanding of the fees they’re paying on the investments inside of their workplace retirement plan, and how those costs can impact their savings over time.

Third, and this is something that’s coming to the fore more frequently as greater numbers of employees are reaching retirement age, is what options, if any, are available to help employees transform a career’s worth of savings into an income stream that’s going to last them the rest of their lives? Employees are really looking for help from employers in this area, because frankly, they have zero idea how to translate their savings into income. Since the inception of DC plans, however, the industry and employers have been laser-focused on getting money into the plans. With a large percentage of the workforce preparing for retirement, now the question becomes, okay, how do we flip the switch so we can use these savings to create an income that lasts someone 20 to 30 years in retirement? It’s an interesting problem to solve, and I think we’re going to see a lot more discussion about how we do that going forward. There are solutions out there - BlackRock is among the providers leading this charge. Annuities are being debated as an option, too. It’s definitely an evolving issue.

DAC: What best practices or lessons learned can you provide readers regarding DC plans? How much should someone allocate to a DC plan? Does it change as you grow older?

RC: I think a best practice - keeping in mind that I’m not a financial advisor or in any way licensed to give financial advice - is simply to start saving and investing for retirement as early as possible. Ideally, an employee would start saving for retirement from their first paycheck, or maybe even before that if you’re young and super-ambitious. The earlier you start saving, the more of a chance your money has to grow over time, thanks to compound interest, which Albert Einstein called the “eighth wonder of the world.”

I also think the younger you are, the less you can “afford” to save, and then bump up your savings rate gradually over time. What I mean by that is, people in their 20s and 30s theoretically have decades before they retire, so they can “get away with” saving less when they’re starting out if they don’t have the means to start strong. I mean, in an ideal world, you should save as much as you can as early as you can, but hey, life happens. Young people especially have other financial concerns, like paying off student loan debt, for example. But I think if you can save something, at least that’s a start. And honestly, no matter what your age or stage of life, it’s important to just start saving and investing for retirement. After all, something is better than nothing. Just start.

As for the allocation of savings, again, I think saving enough to get matching contributions from your employer, if they offer one, is a good rule of thumb. There are opportunities for older workers to save more - those age 50 and older can take advantage of something called catch-up contributions. So for 2018, the IRS contribution limit for 401(k) plans, for example, is $18,500 for regular contributions, with an additional $6,000 in catch-up contributions. Put another way, that means workers age 50 and older have an opportunity to save up to $24,500 in their 401(k) in 2018.

One more thing to mention: employees generally get tax advantages by saving in a traditional workplace retirement plan, like a 401(k). That’s because the money comes out of their paycheck pre-tax, so their taxable income ends up being less, which of course, can help reduce their annual tax bill overall. That’s part of what makes employer-sponsored retirement plans such a good deal. Some employers also offer a “Roth” option, which allows employees to save after-tax dollars, too.

DAC: Does the amount of matching funds matter? What in the industry standard?

RC: Obviously, the greater the employer match, the better it is for employees - IF they’re saving enough to take advantage of it. As I’ve mentioned a few times already, it behooves workers to save enough in their employer-sponsored retirement plan to get those matching contributions, or risk missing out on an opportunity to boost their savings. It’s really a no-brainer.

Statistics on industry standards vary, depending on which study you read. There’s no mandate, per se. It depends on the size of the employer, or sometimes, on the amount of assets in the plan. The most common employer matching formulas I’ve seen are a 50% match on contributions up to 6% of an employee’s salary, or a 100% match on contributions up to 4% of pay. This article from the Washington Post, from July 2017, notes that employers have become more generous with 401(k) matching contributions after cutting back during the financial crisis.

DAC: Any other final thoughts on DC plans and retirement investing before we move into the dividend investing, Robyn?

RC: I think the one area where I struggle is that while I see the potential of the DC plan, the way it’s been executed to date, I see it largely as a failure because it didn’t really accomplish what it was meant to do. Americans are still woefully under-saved for retirement. Fidelity recently reported that roughly half of Americans are at risk of not being able to cover their living expenses in retirement. I think there’s an opportunity for us to do better as a nation, and I think we need to start by adopting more of an “employee-first” mentality.

What I mean by that is I think employers have a duty, along with partnering with employees, to help American workers reach their retirement goals in a concrete, meaningful way. Call me an idealist, but as an industry colleague likes to say, the best employer-sponsored retirement plans have one thing in common - love. They lead with love, and they genuinely care about their employees and their financial well being, both now and in the future. So again, I think we need a solution that follows more of that “lead with love” mindset. I’m not sure what that solution would look like - maybe it’s a hybrid DB/DC plan with even more of an employer contribution component and a strict vesting schedule, that’s also portable if those vesting requirements are met - but I do believe it will take a lot of collaboration among lawmakers, the industry and providers. Can we get there? I’m an optimist, so I think the answer’s yes. All things in their own time, I suppose.

DAC: Beyond being a dividend payer, what other criteria do you consider when choosing what stocks to invest in?

RC: Here’s the honest truth: I’m in a unique position in that I have access to one of the best investing websites in the world. I read a lot of investing-related content on Seeking Alpha. I swear I’m not getting paid to say this, but the site really is my go-to for investing ideas. So, I don’t know that I have specific “criteria” that I look for per se, but I do pay attention to and listen to many authors on Seeking Alpha.

As a bolt-on to that, my dad is kind of my informal investment advisor. He’s really good at investing, so I’ll often run an idea by him, and he’ll tell me whether or not he thinks I should take the plunge or not. He’s a great sounding board. And of course, I trust him!

DAC: Is the current market environment having any impact on the way you think about your dividend investing strategy?

RC: My strategy is really long-oriented, so I don’t fret too much over the market’s short-term ups and downs. What happens today isn’t going to impact what my portfolio looks like 10-20 or more years from now, which is my time horizon. Most of the investing I do is for retirement, or my kids’ college education. Any money I have earmarked for more short-term goals, say the next 2-3 years, I’m not likely putting into the market. I do have a small portfolio on Robinhood that I mess around with, and I might use that to buy an RV or a tiny house someday if I can grow it to any significant amount, but it’s really just for fun and experimentation.

DAC: How are you mitigating your risk exposure? With a dividend orientation, how much does risk matter?

RC: I’m really focused on the income part of it, so I’m not doing any sort of hedging or anything like that. I try to diversify across sectors, and I listen to my financial advisor when it comes to investing my retirement savings and my kids’ 529 college funds. She’s my best friend, and smart as a whip, so I trust her advice. So with that said, I’m not too worried about risk overall.

DAC: I noticed on your disclosure you are long Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). The banks recently reported great earnings, yet sold off or merely trended water on the news. What are your thoughts on BAC and the banking sector going forward?

RC: I think BAC is going to continue to make a comeback. It’s a solid business, obviously. Financials is one of those sectors that people might be wary of, especially if we’re headed into another economic downturn in the near term. We got burned by financials last time, so I think that sting lingers to a certain extent. That said, it’s the old disclaimer - past performance is no guarantee of future results. I think that can be applicable in both the positive and the negative. I’m optimistic, but cautiously so. I have my eye on the financials, and of course, my ear to the ground as to what investors are saying about the sector on Seeking Alpha.

DAC: You have also noted you are long AT&T (NYSE:T). Why are you long AT&T? How do you think the trial will turn out? If AT&T loses the case, will this change the dividend investing narrative regarding the stock?

RC: I have both T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in my Robinhood portfolio. I think that the mobile industry is only going to continue to become more integral to our daily lives as time goes on. It’s also an industry I understand, and I try to invest in businesses that I understand or in companies that provide products I use on a daily basis. Everyone’s got a smartphone glued to their palms these days, and if I’m being 100% honest, I’m no exception.

AT&T and Verizon are obviously both leaders in the mobile space, so for that reason, I think they’re strong, sustainable businesses with a lot of runway for growth and the potential to return even more capital to shareholders over time. T is yielding north of 6% (at the time of writing on Friday, May 11, 2018), so that’s obviously attractive.

You know, the opinions are all over the place on T on Seeking Alpha, as they are on most names. For every positive thesis, there seems to be a counterargument. I’ve been following your coverage on it, and I know you wrote back in March that you expect AT&T to win the DOJ case. I’m trusting you on this one!

But all joking aside, again, my strategy is long term, so I’m not too worried about what’s happening with T right now. Unless they cut the dividend, but I don’t see that happening.

DAC: Due to the fact many long-term dividend investors prefer a “buy and hold” approach - what, if any, are your sell triggers, and why?

RC: Like most dividend- and income-focused investors, a sell trigger for me would be if the company cuts or reduces the dividend. I’m really intent on that income, so I’m less inclined to be favorable toward a name that’s taken action to reduce the payout. That said, I’d have to evaluate what the bigger story is there. Is it a troubled business, and if so, is that issue temporary or something longer term? Or is it a solid company going through a rough patch? Since my time horizon is so long, understanding what’s really going on with the company narrative is important. I try not to “knee-jerk” sell because that can come back to bite you later on.

DAC: What’s one investing idea you’re currently excited about, and what’s the story?

RC: Despite what I said about financials earlier, I’m actually eyeing JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) as a potential investment for my Robinhood portfolio. There’s a lot of bullish sentiment on the name on Seeking Alpha right now, and I also know a decent amount about the company because my father works there. So, it helps to have that perspective. JPM’s latest earnings report was mostly strong, and with the current weakness in financials, it might be a good time to pull the trigger. That said, Quad 7 Capital came out with this article earlier this month, and their buy target is around $107. The stock is currently trading around $113 (at the time of writing on Friday, May 11, 2018), so I’m watching for a dip.

DAC: DRiP or draw income directly, and why?

RC: DRiP, because I’d rather reinvest the dividends and allow that money to continue to grow than draw the income today.

DAC: What are the top three best practices or lessons learned you have curated from Seeking Alpha’s top dividend, income and retirement authors?

RC: 1. Slow and steady wins the race. Dividend investing isn’t a “get rich quick” scheme, but if you stick with it, you can grow your wealth over time. 2. Play the long game, because see #1. 3. Despite #1 and #2, don’t get lulled into a false sense of security. Even as a dividend-focused investor, there’s a potential for a thesis to go awry. So keep your wits about you, stay focused, and be vigilant.

Thanks to Robyn Conti for sharing her retirement and dividend wisdom on the Roundtable. Be sure to follow us for all things Marketplace, including more great interviews and platform updates.

This interview was conducted by David Alton Clark, author of Discovered Dividends on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Alton Clark is long XOM, ETP, T, and BAC.