Abraxas Petroleum: Steady As She Goes

Minor issues continue to affect Abraxas' production and may offset its stronger than expected well performance.

Abraxas' financials will mainly benefit from higher oil prices in 2019, when it has a lower amount of hedges and higher oil production.

The second half of 2018 may be a catalyst as there are a large number of wells coming into production by then.

Abraxas Petroleum appears to be chugging along, according to expectations. Q1 2018 results were within its guidance range.

Abraxas Petroleum's (AXAS) situation remains largely unchanged from earlier expectations. Abraxas' wells have been performing better than expected, but minor issues have hampered overall production, resulting in production coming in around the midpoint of guidance.

Projected 2018 oil prices have strengthened by around $5 since my February model, but Abraxas' hedges and the widening differentials for its Permian production means that its projected revenue net of hedges has stayed at $156 million.

The second half of 2018 will be more important for Abraxas as it has a large number of wells expected to start producing then and boosting production to over 12,000 BOEPD.

Q1 2018 Results

Abraxas' Q1 2018 results met earlier expectations, with total production of 10,485 BOEPD coming in near the midpoint of its guidance range. The mix was 64% oil, 21% natural gas and 15% NGLs. This was slightly less oil than the 65% oil in Abraxas' guidance, but the variance in mix only reduces Abraxas' realized price per BOE by less than $0.40.

Abraxas' LOE ended up at $4.84 per BOE for the quarter, towards the higher end of its guidance range, while cash G&A was $2.1 million, also towards the higher end of the range. Capital expenditures ended up at $31 million for the quarter, although $14 million of that was for acquisitions and Abraxas did not put any operated wells into production during the quarter. Thus Abraxas' production for the quarter was not boosted by excessive spending.

About Differentials

Approximately 39% of Abraxas' Q1 2018 oil production and 44% of its Q1 2018 natural gas production came from the Permian Basin, which has seen significantly wider basis differentials recently due to takeaway issues. These wider differentials are currently expected to continue until late 2019, when a large amount of additional takeaway capacity is expected to come online.

The percentage of Abraxas' production that is expected to come from the Permian is anticipated to creep upwards over time due to the majority of Abraxas' D&C capital expenditures being allocated to the region. By late 2019, around 45% to 50% of Abraxas' oil production is likely to come from the Permian.

I'm currently estimating that Abraxas' average 2018 oil differential will end up at around negative $6.50 compared to WTI Cushing, while its 2019 oil differential will end up around negative $6.00.

Updated 2018 Outlook

Abraxas had indicated earlier when it added to its capital expenditure budget that it may revise its production guidance upwards. I chose to continue modeling Abraxas' estimated production at 11,000 BOEPD for 2018 though to allow for a safety margin in case more minor issues affected production, as has frequently been the case with Abraxas.

These minor issues continued into Q1 2018, with midstream curtailments affecting production. Abraxas hopes that the curtailment issues will have a lesser impact in Q2 2018 and no impact after that. As well, Abraxas had casing integrity issues while completing a couple Delaware Basin wells, resulting in some required remediation work.

Abraxas' well results have been strong, but the impact of these minor issues leads me to believe that keeping its estimated production at 11,000 BOEPD for 2018 is justified.

At current strip prices of approximately $68 WTI oil, Abraxas is expected to generate around $179 million in oil and gas revenue during 2018. Hedges are expected to contribute negative $23 million in value, resulting in total revenues of $156 million net of hedges.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,649,900 $61.50 $163 Natural Gas[Mcf] 5,299,800 $1.70 $9 NGL (Barrels) 481,800 $15.00 $7 Hedge Value -$23 Total $156

With $140 million in capital expenditures, Abraxas would then end up with $188 million in cash expenditures, resulting in around $32 million in cash burn during 2018. This is roughly the same as I had modeled in February.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $19 Production Tax $15 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $3 Capital Expenditures $140 Total $188

Conclusion

Abraxas' Q1 2018 results were in-line with expectations. Abraxas anticipates bringing a large number of wells to production towards the end of Q2 2018, so their performance during the second half of 2018 will likely be a key catalyst. Abraxas' financials should start seeing the benefit of higher oil prices mainly in 2019, when the lower amount of hedges and higher oil production levels will result in greater sensitivity to oil prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.