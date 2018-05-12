S&P 500 Weekly Update: This Rally Has A Different 'Feel' To It

The S&P has broken a series of "lower highs," which is a game changer for the intermediate term.

Across the board strength is being displayed now, with the energy sector emerging as a leader instead of a laggard.

"In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten. You're never going to be right nine times out of ten." - Peter Lynch

It is also good to be "right" when it counts. There is a hint of change in the price action this past week, far different than past rallies. The S&P successfully retested support at its 200-day moving average and bounced once again. More importantly, it's now the way stocks reacted to another round of very strong earnings. Early in this reporting period, investors were using earnings reports as a way to unload shares, no matter how good or bad the reports were.

Over the last week or so of trading though, we've seen investors really start to bid up shares after they report earnings, indicating much more optimism. I can categorize the recent action as constructive, as the issue of "lower highs" during this consolidation period was finally broken this week. That action adds more confidence to the bullish theme and takes the bearish views down a notch. More on that later.

Pundits are always expected to explain all movements in the market and they are always happy to comply. It is not that they know the reason, but it is because they are asked. The problem is we don't get news anymore, we get opinions. It is difficult to ignore all that is put before us because we are overwhelmed with it. Since we all express human emotion, this is yet another obstacle that investors face today. In my view, this issue in itself has literally changed the investment landscape. Adding a barrage of information to the already complex decision making process, ramps up the degree of difficulty for market participants.

Investors are looking at a situation where we have just seen 25% earnings growth. The results for companies beating estimates is at an all-time high. Some are wrestling with the idea that the best is now behind us. The new buzzwords have arrived, such as "peak earnings." Along with that issue, investors are wrestling with the thoughts of higher inflation and interest rates. Those opinions make the decisions more difficult.

The earnings bar is set high now and it will be important for growth in earnings to continue. The expectations for the remainder of 2018 and 2019 for the S&P appears strong, 21% for the remainder of 2018, followed by 9% for 2019. The naysayers don't agree with these estimates, and they will also point to the tax reform package as the sole reason earnings have improved.

Improvement in earnings has not just been a tax reform story, as some of the earnings surge predated the passage of the tax bill. Revenues are up and companies are beating revenue estimates at a record pace as well. That is growth, it can't be manufactured, and it has nothing to do with the benefits of a tax reform package. In addition, the surge in energy prices from their 2015 lows has been a huge tailwind for the energy sector. With crude oil at these levels energy will continue to be a tailwind.

The rally came with across the board strength this past week, and that is a change from what we have seen during the consolidation phase. A hint of positive change is in the air.

Economy

Unless someone has that crystal ball that really does predict the future, all we can do is concentrate on probabilities. Looking at the data, the probability of a recession in 2018 is extremely low.

Unemployment claims continue in a downtrend:

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel; Data from Federal Reserve

New home sales hit a 10-year high last November. In the past, it takes a year after a new high is forged before the start of a recession.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel; Data from Federal Reserve

Retail sales continue on a strong upward trajectory. A long period of flat to declining sales trends have preceded the last two recessions. That is not present now.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel; Data from Federal Reserve

Urban Carmel goes on to remind investors:

Unemployment claims are at new 45-year low

Q1 2018 GDP growth is at its highest in two-and-a-half years

Housing starts +11%, sales +9%

Core CPI still 2%

All of these data points send a far different message than the one that is making the rounds lately. The data has to be monitored and slow measured growth does remain, but there is nothing to suggest it is time to prepare for a recession and lighten up on equity holdings. This is still a Goldilocks environment.

Markit U.S. Sector PMI for April rebounded sharply from the March lows, posting the fastest growth since February 2015.

Small business sentiment in the month of April was little changed rising from 104.7 in March to 104.8. Even with such a small increase though, the headline reading was better than expected as economists were looking for a modest decline in sentiment. One sentence of the commentary section of this month's report succinctly summed things up: "Overall, the outlook remains exceptionally positive."

While sentiment is off its recent multi-decade highs, at current levels small businesses are still way more optimistic than they have been at the vast majority of other times throughout the history of the survey. Preliminary consumer sentiment was unchanged at 98.8 in May after increasing 1.0 point to that level in April. It's up from the 97.1 a year ago. The 101.4 print from March and the 100.7 from last October were the only triple-digit readings over the past 14-years

April PPI rose 0.1%, with the core up 0.2% after gains of 0.3% for both in March. The headline is a little softer than expected, while the core hit the mark.

CPI rose 0.2% in April, with the core up 0.1%. There were no revisions to March, where the headline index dipped 0.1% while the core rose 0.2%. The 12-month pace sped up to 2.5% year over year on the headline versus 2.4% year over year, while the core was steady at 2.1% year over year.

Railcar traffic, a gauge of the economy, has been solid all year. Last week's gain of 7.5% keeps the robust traffic numbers going.

Atlanta Fed's Q2 GDPNow estimate was unchanged at 4.0%. I'll believe that when I see it.

Job Openings and Labor Turnover data for the month of March was reported this week. Economists were expecting 6.1 million openings but the real number came in at 6.5 million, a new record high for data back to December 2000.

Global Economy

J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing & Services PMI remains solid. The index rose to 53.8 in April, up from 53.3 in March. The index has signaled expansion in each of the past 67 months.

OECD Interim Economic Outlook: "The world economy will continue to strengthen over the next two years, with global GDP growth projected to reach almost 4% in both 2018 and 2019."

Eurozone retail PMI was a major disappointment with an April reading of 48.6, the sharpest decline in 13 months. The March reading was 50.1.

Alex Gill, economist at IHS Markit, said:

The latest data highlighted a disappointing month for the eurozone retail sector. Monthly sales were down for the first time for over a year as signs of restricted consumer demand and increased uncertainty begin to show. This was particularly evident in Italy, where the rate of decline in like-for like sales accelerated sharply and was the most marked for the better part of two years. Forward-looking indicators add to the dull picture, with falls in purchasing activity and stocks of goods suggesting retailers are taking an increasingly cautious approach to their business operations. The one shining light was a further rise in staffing numbers. That said, without a rebound in customer demand we may see employment slip back into contraction territory in the coming months as well.

Markit European Sector PMI went in the other direction as it increased, posting an 11-month high.

Nikkei Asia sector PMI remained steady in April.

Earnings Observations

As per the Factset Research Weekly report:

For Q1 2018 with 91% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 78% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 77% have reported a positive sales surprise. If 78% is the final number for the quarter, it will mark the highest percentage since FactSet began tracking this metric in Q3 2008.

Earnings Growth: For Q1 2018, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 24.9%. If 24.9% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest earnings growth since Q3 2010 (34.0%).

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.5. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.1) and above the 10-year average (14.3).

Here is how the first quarter shakes out for companies with less than 50% of sales in the U.S., versus those with greater than 50% of U.S. sales:

Source: Factset

At the sector level, the Information Technology (+12.9%) and Consumer Discretionary (Amazon Influenced +12.8%), sectors are reporting the largest upside aggregate differences between actual earnings and estimated earnings. The Energy sector reported the highest (year-over-year) earnings growth of all eleven sectors at 95.0%.

The Information Technology (95%), Industrials (88%), and Real Estate (85%) sectors have the highest percentages of companies reporting revenues above estimates.

Double-Digit Earnings Growth Expected for All of 2018

For Q2 2018, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 18.8% and revenue growth of 8.3%.

For Q3 2018, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 20.9% and revenue growth of 7.1%.

For Q4 2018, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 16.5% and revenue growth of 5.7%.

For all of 2018, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 19.2% and revenue growth of 7.2%.

The Political Scene

President Trump announced that the U.S. will be pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal that was crafted in 2015. That announcement was followed by commentary that seemed never ending, as both sides of the aisle made sure they were heard. For markets, the move adds a small degree of geopolitical uncertainty, but only a marginal one.

WTI fell on initial reports the U.S. would withdraw but finished the day right where it stood prior. The dollar was mostly unchanged, stocks zig-zagged before a marginal rally, and rates retreated marginally from their high on the day.

In my view, the entire issue is not something that affects money management decisions, and the market seemed to agree.

The administration applauded the freeing of three detainees form a North Korean prison. We hear the sound of crickets now. Prior to that it was all about nuclear war breaking out over how the situation with North Korea was being handled. The example of jumping to conclusions and and then choosing the worst outcome keeps biting those who decide to practice that behavior.

Sentiment

The market tends to fool the majority of people, and last December a lot of people were fooled. The chart below shows how active managers were loading up on equities right before the first real correction in over a year was about to start. True to form these indicators are most useful at their extremes.

The stock market also has a way of correcting the extremes that take place over the course of time. In this case, stock prices come down and now money managers exposure has dropped to a level that is below what has been the norm in the last four years. The excess has been flushed out.

The NAAIM Exposure Index confirms this reset of sentiment:

Retail investors were in the same position at the end of 2017, and now have retreated to more normal sentiment levels.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

As we often see, the pendulum swung from risk on, to a flight for safety.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

Investment dollars continue to move out of equities and into bonds.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

There are always plenty of crosscurrents around that make it difficlut to decide if stocks are ready to roll over, or ready to make new highs. Always better to keep things simple, and this data tells the tale. On April 20th I mentioned that "No One Believes Stocks Can Go Higher." This data adds confirmation to my view of the situation. Stocks aren't about to roll over when everyone is bailing out, they roll over when everyone piles on and there are no buyers left.

Crude Oil

WTI tops $70 for the first time since 2014. It is up approximately 40% in the last year and 28% in just the last six months. The weekly inventory report showed a decline of 2.2 million barrels in the past week. Gasoline inventories also decreased by 2.2 million barrels. The price of crude oil got a boost when the administration announced sanctions on Iran, after deciding to tear up the Iran Nuclear deal of 2015. WTI closed out the week at $70.51, up $0.79.

The crude oil rally was in place well before any Iran or other "deal" was being discussed. If WTI continues to rally, go out and buy some ear plugs because the noise level will increase. The commentary will be filled with the talk of retail sales slowing, we won't see anyone going out to a restaurant again, the economy stalling, and so on. Nonsense, this economy can withstand $70 oil.

Chris Ciovaccio also tells us to forget the talk of an oil rally killing a stock market rally, the graphic below tosses cold water on that theory.

Chart courtesy of Chris Ciovaccio

The Technical Picture

The rally this week started slowly, then picked up steam as resistance levels were taken out. First, the 50-day moving average (blue line) at 2679, then surpassing the April 19th high at 2693. Next step was the 100 day moving average (red line) which stood at 2706. That was taken out on Thursday.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

A close look at the daily chart shows the S&P inched above and out of the wedge pattern that has been highlighted here in the last month.

These are continuation patterns, and it has been my feeling the break would be to the upside. As discussed last week: "What usually develops when the fundamental story is good, the price action gets squeezed, and is forced up and out of the triangle."

That has occurred. Now it is important for the index to stay firm, consolidate this move, then use the level around the 100-day moving average (2700-2710) as support.

The market rarely gives us the perfect scenario, so I would not be surprised if the index shows some weakness, near term, emboldens the naysayers, then starts to move higher.

There is some resistance at S&P 2731 and 2780. Solid support resides at 2656 and 2632. Plenty of near term support levels before we get to that point.

The takeaway: The index has broken the downtrend of lower highs. Unless this is a false start, that is a game changer for the intermediate term.

Market Skeptics

For those who still want to use the Cape Shiller ratio to make investment decisions, please note that in March 2013, at a CAPE ratio of 22.5, the S&P 500 was 87% higher than all readings ever. And then it went up 90+%. Please tell me why I would use the Cape Shiller ratio today to decide whether stocks are overvalued now.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

I have been pounding the table for owning the FAANG stocks lately, and continue to highlight this growth area of the market.

Combined Q1 revenues for Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG) totaled an annualized $635 billion, enough to rank the five as the world's 21st largest economy, just behind Switzerland but ahead of Argentina, according to IMF data for 2017. Given the extraordinary growth these stocks remain attractive.

Facebook isn't seeing any downturn in ad revenue and it appears users are still active on the platform. The stock is up 25+% since the lows were put in on March 26th. The company is a buy on an weakness and we may see that in the short term as the shares are overextended.

The pause in technology was short lived, and Apple single-handedly lifted the entire group. The company isn't dead and its best days aren't behind it. Make no mistake about the growth in technology, earnings have been robust across the entire sector. The group is still the place to maintain an overweight position.

The skeptics made a point that the market needed new leadership. The assumption was the Financial and Technology sectors were done going higher, and so was the S&P. Along comes the Energy sector rally that has the group emerging as a new leader. As Peter Lynch tells us, we aren't going to be right all of the time. However, an investor increases their chances of success when they allow a situation to play out before acting on impulse. This is very important with a bull market backdrop.

Keeping a diversified portfolio will force an investor to add to the groups that are showing good fundamentals but may be in the penalty box in the shorter term for one reason or another. The industrial sector is an area that I believe will be next to get back on track. All that is required is patience as the cyclical sectors should begin to perk up.

Corporate earnings grew at 25% this past quarter. The outlook for the reminder of the year also looks positive as earnings are projected to grow at 21%. The yield curve is still positive, labor inflation is OK, profit margins are at new highs, no recession is in sight. Equity valuations have come down and are more in line with historical norms. Yet some pundits now are saying it is a time to get cautious. Sorry, I don't see it that way.

Sure there are issues, there always will be issues, However, when I put everything on a scale, in my view the scale continues to tip in favor of maintaining my equity exposure. The current risks are very manageable given the economy's momentum and ongoing positive catalysts and coordinated global growth.

The geopolitical scene is being managed, with no uncertain terms. On the home front, economic reports have been solid but not so strong that the Fed would accelerate its interest-rate hiking campaign. That, some might say, is just right. The recently released Fed's policy statement noted a pickup in some economic activity, but it also called the Fed's inflation goals "symmetrical," signaling members may be willing to tolerate inflation somewhat above its 2% target before needing to implement more aggressive policy. All of that is a "Goldilocks" backdrop.

Sentiment and money flows tell the story. The data says that many are not favoring equities right now, and that tells me the the S&P hasn't topped out. Plenty of pundits are making a case that investors should run for the hills. I believe the stock market is about to frustrate those that abandon the trend now. At some point in time, prices will rebound out of this consolidation phase and move higher.

At the end of the day, the stock market doesn't care about opinions. All we have heard for years now is that this will end badly. The economic cycle is overdue for recession, the bull market is old and tired. What has been shown is none of that mattered at all. Here we are again, rising interest rates and inflation will now scuttle the bull market, maybe so, but when?

The best way to look at the stock market in the short term is to have a good idea where it is likely to go in the long term. Doing that keeps one focused and avoids the noise of the day. On that note, with the long term trend still very viable, I see absolutely no reason to step out and start proclaiming the end of the economic cycle or this bull market.

I will leave that to the pundits who have had their share of incorrect calls. Predictions that have yet to materialize during the entirety of this bull market. When the trend and data changes, an investor needs to change, but not one day before. That increases the probability of being right when it counts.

Stay the course.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclaimer: This article contains my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that - opinions - and along with positions can change at any time. As always, I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB,AAPL,AMZN,NFLX,GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.