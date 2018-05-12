CRISPR Therapeutics Q1 2018 Review

Introduction

Most Hollywood Fiction is (loosely) based on actual events or concepts, and then the writers let their imaginations run wild. For example, the film San Andreas starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a disaster flick that revolves around the San Andreas fault triggering a massive earthquake, devastating the west coast of the United States. Now, I am no Geologist, but my guess is this movie portrays the .000001% worst-case scenario of the San Andreas fault rupturing. Likewise, in The Rock's latest science fiction disaster movie Rampage, cute, cuddly animals, (a Gorilla, Wolf, and Crocodile) are mutated by an evil gene manipulation company who, through CRISPR research originally meant to cure diseases, have managed to rewrite genes on a massive scale. Again, The Rock, along with the film's writers, have taken a real concept and morphed it into a sci-fi blockbuster; however, this one is not too far off.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is set to begin treating European patients with its CRISPR Gene-Editing Tool this year after regulators have approved the trials. Will this boost the patients' aggression and increase their size allowing them to topple skyscrapers... highly unlikely (I hope). What it has done is prove to be a monumental moment for both the science community and CRISPR Therapeutics boosting the share price 4%.

Q1 2018 in Review

Before the market opened on Tuesday, May 8th, CRISPR Therapeutics reported its Q1 2018 earnings results.

For the first quarter 2018, CRISPR reported diluted earnings per share of -$0.62 which beat EPS forecasts by -$0.05; however, this is down from -$0.54 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

There was a spike in the company's cash position in first quarter 2018, increasing by 43% from $239.8 million in 4Q18 to $341.8 million in 1Q18 which was mostly driven by the January 2018 follow-on offering, a total of 5.75 million shares of common stock priced at $22.75 for net proceeds of $122.6 million.

The company calculates revenue on a collaboration basis as a result of their partnerships with Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). In the first quarter 2018, the company posted $1.4 million compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. This collaboration revenue can be attributed to revenue recognized from the agreement with Vertex for work outside hemoglobinopathies; cost-sharing related to work with hemoglobinopathies is not included in revenue.

Research and development costs, which are one of the more telling vital signs (no pun intended) for companies in the healthcare sector, were significantly higher in 1Q18 compared to 1Q17. For first quarter 2018, R&D expenses totaled $19.5 million compared to $14.8 million in first quarter 2017. The increase in R&D expenses was in conjunction with an acceleration of CRISPRs' hemoglobinopathies program, the broadening of its wholly owned immuno-oncology portfolio, as well as increased investment in the company's CRISPR/Cas9 platform research.

Increased research and development costs once again led to a net loss of $28.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, up from $21.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Looking to the Future

CRISPR Chief Executive Officer recently stated in a press release,

We continue to make rapid progress with our lead program, CTX001 for β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, as well as our portfolio of allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T cell therapies. We are pleased to have received our first CTA (Clinical Trial Application) approval and expect to move CTX001 into the clinic during the second half of the year. We also plan to file IND for CTX101 in CD19+ malignancies by the of 2018. In Parallel, we are focused on growing and scaling our organization for success with key hires across all function.

Considering there are 300,000 annual births per year worldwide affected by Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), the company has positioned itself to make a significant impact. These are positive words of assurance for all investors who happen to look at the balance sheet and/or read a few statements from the company's most recent quarterly report. In short:

All of our revenue to date has been collaboration revenue. We have incurred significant net operating losses in every year since our inception and expect to continue to incur net operating losses for the foreseeable future…...We expect to continue to incur significant expenses and increasing operating losses for the next several years.

DO NOT BE ALARMED.

CRISPR, like all biotech companies, is still in the early stages of research, development, and approval with lots in the pipeline. Along with partner Vertex, they remain on track to initiate a Phase ½ trial to assess the safety and efficacy of CTX001 in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in 2H 2018. Also, in the works, the company continues to advance its wholly-owned allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T cell therapies, remaining on track to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application by year-end 2018. This is a bit behind schedule considering it was supposed to have been filed by the end of 2Q18.

At this year's American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, CRISPR presented Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies. Tony Ho, MD, Head of R&D stated:

In the studies presented today, we used multiplexed CRISPR gene editing to modify healthy donor T cells to make CAR-T cells that selectively and potently target the tumor antigen of choice. These data provide further evidence that CRISPR/Cas9 can play a major role in enabling the creation of next-generation CAR-T cell therapies that may work for a broader population of patients including those with solid tumors.

Beyond the drug approval process, CRISPR continues to add to its top senior leadership. The company recently hired Steve Caffe, M.D. as the Head of Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Caffe is joining CRISPR at the right time considering he has contributed to over 40 new drug approvals throughout his career. CRISPR also hired Shelby Walker as the Head of Intellectual Property. She has served as both General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel for a slew of biotech companies and holds a JD & Master of Law in Intellectual Property (University of New Hampshire) and two Master of Science degrees in Biotechnology and Regulatory Science (John Hopkins University). As the company grows and its work expands, leadership will continue to add the necessary pieces for success.

What CRISPR's Presentation at the Needham Healthcare Conference Tells Us

The big takeaway from the conference was CRISPR's diverse portfolio, which contains eleven (11) different programs across four (4) different areas: ex vivo: hematopoietic, ex vivo: immuno-oncology, in vivo: liver, and in Vivo: other organs. Three (3) programs are collaborations with Vertex while two are joint ventures with Casebia; the rest are wholly-owned. The portfolio highlighted CRISPR's wholly-owned ventures in the ex vivo: immuno-oncology program, the star being CTX101: CD19-positive malignancies which are nearing the IND filing phase, predicted for YE 2018.

In regards to the company's approach to autologous CAR-T, gene-edited allogeneic CD19 CAR-T is showing tremendous signs of potential. Whereas autologous CAR-T is costly and complicated to manufacture and varies patient-to-patient, CD19 CAR-T is available immediately, shows consistent healthy-donor lymphocytes, low COGs & simpler manufacturing, and is an off-the-shelf product which means broader access (and more revenue).

CRISPR now owns 50% in Casebia with Bayer having committed $370 million, $265 million to Casebia and $105 million to CRISPR. Areas of focus include hematology, cardiology, and ophthalmology. The ownership stake now provides CRISPR with joint research on platform technology (protein engineering, delivery, etc.) and full access at no cost to all new IP for use within the field of human therapeutics.

Over the last several months, CRISPR IP rights have come into question by investors and skeptics alike. The below slide from the company's presentation clears up any confusion surrounding CRISPR's position within the gene editing community.

While the US IP position is unchanged, the European and global positions are expanding rapidly. UC-CRISPR has been granted 3 patents between EU and U.K. including single-guide RNA and uses in all settings. Beyond Europe, patents of broad scope have been granted in China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Mexico. The company plans to advance applications globally in roughly 80 jurisdictions.

Conclusion

CRISPR Therapeutics has a big year ahead. The company has seen a significant increase in share price as well as press. Considering the race for the triple crown (Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes) is in full swing, I have been thinking of CRISPR as a crowd favorite. They came into the race a favorite but were not first out of the gate; however, they have taken up good position at the rail. Each turn represents a milestone for the year. Turn 1, the first CTA approved. CRISPR is now in the lead. Turns 2 and 3, IND filing for CTX001:SCD and CTX101:CD19-positive malignancies, respectively, are in view. If CRISPR's top leadership is anything like Bob Baffert (which I believe they are), the company can wind up like Justify with a Garland of Roses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.