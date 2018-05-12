Wildhorse Resource Development's (WRD) CEO Jay Graham on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp. (NYSE:WRD) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 9:00 AM ET

With me on today's call are Jay Graham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Anthony Bahr, President; and Drew Cozby, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Jay, I’ll provide certain disclosures regarding forward-looking statements that will be made during this call. Some of the remarks and answers to questions by management may contain forward-looking statements and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of management. These remarks and answers reflect management’s current views with regard to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this earnings call.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our statements about and our discussion of our full year 2018 guidance. Please refer to our press release as well as our SEC filings for a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements made during this call.

In addition, non-GAAP financial measures may be disclosed during this call. Reconciliations of those measures to comparable GAAP measures may be found in our press release or on our website at www.wildhorserd.com.

I will now turn the call over to Jay Graham, WildHorse's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Jay Graham

Good morning. Thanks, Pearce. WRD is off to a great start in 2018 with a beat on consensus production and cash flow estimates for the first quarter.

We expanded the boundaries of our acreage position, brought online additional Austin Chalk wells and delineated more of our position with refracs. In addition to our excellent well results this quarter, our sand mine construction is on schedule, and we expect to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2019.

We are also in the process of assessing other ways to leverage economies of scale throughout our contiguous acreage position. As Anthony will discuss shortly, we are currently evaluating an infield oil gathering and produced water system as well as additional out-of-base and takeaway capacity, which would further improve differentials and create another source of value.

For the rest of the year, we’ll also have various projects and completion design tests on the schedule. In 2017, a significant portion of our program was devoted to delineating and holding our acreage position. We successfully drilled across the field, and we were confident about making significant step-outs from the 3P area. While there is additional acreage to hold through drilling and more step-outs ahead, the hard work of last year allows us to focus more on completion design optimization, multiwell pads and infrastructure projects in 2018.

As a management team driven by engineering backgrounds with a laser-sharp focus on returns, this part of the development process is where we believe we can create significant value for our shareholders.

In the first quarter, we tested diverters, various cluster spacing configurations and used coil tubing-deployed fiber optics to analyze our cluster efficiency and fracture density. In addition, we plan to permanently install fiber optics on 2 wells of an upcoming 5-well pad alongside permanent bottom-hole pressure gauges.

With this extensive monitoring equipment, the pad will analyze fracture treatment efficiency as well as cluster productivity post fracture stimulation. The pad will also use microseismic analysis to comprehensively map fracture geometry, including fracture half-length. The data from this pad, along with the DOE study, should provide a wealth of information toward optimizing our completion design and potentially increasing the EURs of our wells in the most capital-efficient and economic manner possible.

In addition to announcing these upcoming projects, we have additional data regarding our spacing test from last year. In 2017, our spacing test purposefully focused on spacing below 500 feet in certain parts of the field that could potentially benefit from a tighter configuration. While actively delineating our approximately 404,000 net acre position, we were still able to drill 14 wells at spacing below 500 feet on 5 separate pads in 2017.

While our Victorick Pad, which tested 250-foot spacing, demonstrated positive returns, this level of spacing would require higher commodity prices for effective development based on the current completion design.

We also drilled 4 pads at 375-foot spacing across the acreage position. Based on early data, all 4 pads at 375-foot spacing are performing above the 250-foot spacing, and 3 of the pads are performing roughly in line with our type curve. While the 375-foot results are encouraging, we want to continue advancing our completion optimization before revisiting this spacing in the future.

Our current plan is to drill the majority of our wells in 2018 on pads, which will be a combination of 500-foot spacing and pads strategically spaced to hold the most acreage possible. With approximately 70% of our acreage held by production, we believe that 2 rigs and minimal lease extensions can comfortably hold our position over the next few years.

We are excited about the rest of the year with many catalysts ahead of us. All of our projects in 2018 are focused on WRD’s strategy of continuous improvement in order to maximize capital efficiency. As I just mentioned, we’ll have results from our completion design test in the second half of 2018.

Furthermore, we’ll continue to delineate the approximately 94,000 net acres outside the 3P area, which provides upside potential to our net locations improved reserves. Also, we have 4 more wells coming online in the Austin Chalk. We are pleased with our progress so far, and we are looking forward to more success this year.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to WildHorse's President, Anthony Bahr, to discuss the operational results for the quarter.

Anthony Bahr

Thanks, Jay, and good morning. In the first quarter of 2018, WildHorse brought online 23 gross wells, including 19 Eagle Ford wells and 4 Austin Chalk wells. Average daily production was 52,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first quarter of 2018, with 40,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the Eagle Ford and 72.2 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day from North Louisiana.

Our production in the first quarter beat consensus estimates primarily as a result of well performance and a flatter-than-expected base production decline. In the Eagle Ford, we also brought online several strong wells in Brazos County late in the first quarter. While still peaking, the Irene, Inez and Lero wells have averaged a peak 24-hour rate of 941 barrels of oil equivalent per day at 90% oil and an IP-30 rate of 778 barrels of oil equivalent per day, again at 90% oil on a 6,404-foot lateral.

All three of the Brazos County wells are part of the Anadarko/KKR acquisition. The wells are located one unit over from several high-quality Anadarko Gen 1 wells referenced on our first quarter 2017 earnings call, including the Capps and Zemanek wells. While it is too early to place an EUR on these wells, the initial production is currently above our 95 Boe per foot type curve. In addition to these wells, we also brought online 2 noteworthy Eagle Ford refracs in the quarter, including the Balcar Unit number 1 located in Lee County just across the Burleson County line and the Twilight 104 Unit number 1 located on the edge of our acreage in Northeastern Burleson County. Both wells are located in areas with few offsets and are performing in line with their respective type curves.

This was also an exciting quarter for the Austin Chalk, with 4 wells brought online. The previously announced Brollier AC-1H finally peaked at a 24-hour rate of 3,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day and an IP-30 of 3,030 barrels of oil equivalent per day, is 62% natural gas, 30% NGLs and 8% oil from a 5,684-foot lateral.

In addition, the 2-well Morgan/Brodnax pad came online at an average IP-30 to 2,483 barrels of oil equivalent per day, is 67% natural gas, 32% NGLs and 1% oil on a 5,311-foot lateral. The fourth Austin Chalk well was brought online in the last few days of the quarter and is currently in flowback.

In addition to our results, a well-respected peer entered the basin, which helps to validate many of our same thoughts on this attractive area. With both companies actively drilling the Austin Chalk, each of those will benefit from offset activity.

During the quarter, we also made progress on our infrastructure projects. In early January, we closed the acquisition of the sand mine property. And since then, construction is well underway on the mine. The wet plant, dryers and load-out facility equipment have already been ordered, and their team is in the process of preparing the necessary environmental and mining permit with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. We expect to receive the permits in short order and are currently on schedule for these initial steps.

Our second value-creating infrastructure project, currently in an advanced stage of planning and evaluation, is the creation of an integrated produced liquids midstream solution. Currently, 100% of our crude oil and water production is trucked from the wellhead to a variety of markets and water disposal sites, respectively.

While these trucks generally travel only a short distance, an integrated infield crude oil and produced water gathering system could reduce our overall transportation expenses. We are assessing several options for a combined gathering system, have not yet signed any agreements but expect to advance this opportunity in 2018. These lease-gathering midstream projects would further improve our top-tier cash margins per barrel of oil equivalent and would also reduce our lease operating cost.

In addition to the gathering system, we also see an opportunity to enhance our flow insurance and have permanently avoided the sort of basin takeaway issues based in the Permian. We currently have several basin pipeline takeaway options. While basin crude takeaway is not as pressing for us as some other producers, we see a potential opportunity to expand our optionality given our growing production volumes.

With our acreage and relatively close proximity to Houston, where we sit today, trucking the entire distance from our field to Houston refineries only cost an additional $2 to $3 per barrel more than our cost to pipe the oil. Hence, in a worst-case scenario of limited capacity on pipe, our realizations would still be outstanding.

While this differential may appear to be small, we believe that increasing basin crude takeaway capacity could give us the opportunity to lock in an even lower transport deduct over the full development of our acreage position. As part of our integrated midstream solution, we are currently evaluating a number of options, which include new pipelines from the basin as well as the expansion of existing pipelines.

The first quarter has been tremendous, as we again extended the limits of our acreage with wells in Brazos, Lee and Washington counties. In an environment with worsening differentials in other basins, we believe the Eagle Ford is the best place to be drilling today. Our expected midstream buildout should improve margins even more, and our infield sand mine will further enhance our returns.

Assuming current service cost, we see a clear line of sight to an Eagle Ford well cost of $5.9 million to $6.1 million upon the completion of the sand mine by the first quarter of 2019. Given our efforts this year, 2019 is already shaping up to be an outstanding year, with the sand mine coming online, the potential midstream system in the works, multiwell pads encompassing a larger part of our drilling program. From here to 2019, our main focus will be on perfecting our completion design, executing on our plan, letting the results speak for themselves.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Drew Cozby, WRD's Chief Financial Officer, to provide a financial overview. Drew?

Drew Cozby

Thanks, Anthony. WildHorse reported solid financial results for the first quarter of 2018, with adjusted EBITDAX of $158.6 million. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $44.5 million or $0.45 per share.

In the first quarter, there are several line items worth discussing in greater detail. During the quarter, WRD’s crude price realizations were 103% of WTI as a result of the elevated spread between WTI and LLS. Our first quarter realizations were strong. We’ve seen LLS pricing ease slightly to a premium of approximately $3 per barrel. As a result, we expect second quarter realizations to be within our full year guidance range of 98% to 102% of WTI.

In the first quarter, our natural gas realizations were also very high at 105% of Henry Hub as a result of strong pricing in North Louisiana. Due to the North Louisiana divestiture, we continue to expect natural gas realizations to be within our full year guidance of 90% to 94% of Henry Hub.

Lease operating expense or LOE for the first quarter of 2018 was $16.4 million or $3.48 per Boe. That’s a slight increase from last quarter as a result of rising prices for water hauling, chemicals and diesel. We’re currently in the process of finalizing a permit for a new infield water disposal well, which is expected to reduce water-hauling expenses. We maintain our full year LOE guidance range of $2.90 to $3.40 per Boe and expect it to trend downward as the year progresses.

For the first quarter, WRD’s GP&T expense was $1.4 million or $0.29 per Boe. GP&T was significantly lower on a Boe basis due to the implementation of the new FASB revenue recognition standard, which took effect for public companies on January 1 of this year. Much like our crude oil realizations, the majority of GP&T expense will now be recognized as a deduction from natural gas and NGL revenues rather than as an expense line item.

The new standard will also affect various companies in our industry differently, depending on the structure of their marketing contracts. In our case, based on our current mix of sales agreements, approximately 2/3 of our GP&T fees will now be netted against revenue, while the rest will remain as a GP&T expense line item.

Absent the impact of the accounting change, total GP&T for the first quarter would have been $4.1 million or $0.87 per Boe, which is below our full year guidance. In addition, without the impact of the new standard, natural gas price realizations would have been 3% higher at 108% of Henry Hub; and NGL realizations would have been 8% higher or 35% of WTI, which is in line with our full year NGL guidance. The MD&A section of our 10-Q filing will show GP&T using the previous accounting convention as well as the new FASB rule and provides more detail on the change.

Also as a modeling reminder, with the close of the North Louisiana divestiture, we expect natural gas production of approximately 35 million to 45 million cubic feet per day in the second quarter. While total production will slightly decline in the second quarter as a result of the divestiture, the Eagle Ford will experience growth in the second quarter followed by gradual although sequential growth in third and fourth quarters to reach the total company full year production of 46,000 to 49,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at approximately 70% oil.

In the first quarter, our D&C capital expenditures were $216.7 million, which is in line with our full year guidance and front end weighted to the first half of the year. In addition, we also spent $9.3 million on our sand mine, primarily for acquisition costs in early January.

During the first and early part of the second quarter of 2018, we further strengthened our balance sheet and reached several key benchmarks. First, our leverage metrics are now below 2x on both an annualized quarterly basis and a last 12-months basis. WRDs balance sheet is in great shape, with a net debt to annualized first quarter adjusted EBITDAX ratio of approximately 1.3x and LTM-adjusted EBITDAX of 1.8x. Given current strip pricing, LTM and net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAX will converge even more so in the second quarter and beyond.

Second, in early April, Moody’s Investor Services increased WRD’s long-term corporate family rating to B2 with a positive outlook from B3 with a stable outlook. With further development on our asset base, combined with prudent fiscal management, we see additional upside to our credit ratings.

Third, our bank group raised the borrowing base of WRD’s revolving credit facility to $1.05 billion from $875 million at the end of the first quarter. The next redetermination of the borrowing base, utilizing midyear 2018 reserves, is scheduled for approximately October 2018. Given our continued reserve growth and delineation around the field, we expect another increase in the borrowing base this fall.

And lastly in April, we issued an additional $200 million of 6.875% senior notes due 2025. This was our most successful offering today, which was oversubscribed and priced at a premium to par. As of March 31, 2018, and pro forma for the recent senior notes issuance used to pay down the revolver, WRD’s liquidity is approximately $950 million. Our $1.05 billion borrowing base was not impacted by the issuance of the senior notes.

In addition to our strong balance sheet, we continue to maintain a resilient hedge book designed to retain upside while protecting against lower commodity prices. For the remainder of 2018, approximately 23% of WRD’s oil production are currently hedged with put options. As a result, 48% of WRD’s expected oil volumes for the remainder of 2018 are unhedged to the upside and benefit from rising oil prices.

In the second quarter, we also added hedge – added to our natural gas hedges. As a part of the North Louisiana divestiture, we novated our hedges to the buyer to assist with the acquisition. We’ve since rehedged, extending our natural gas hedges to 2020, and have also added oil swaps extending to 2020.

As of May 9, 2018, WRD has hedged approximately 64% of its remaining 2018 production, including 75% of expected oil volumes and 71% of expected natural gas volumes using the midpoint of WRD’s guidance range. In addition, WRD has LLS basis hedges on 52% of its oil production and locking in an LLS to WTI premium spread of approximately $3.03.

In addition to protecting the balance sheet in the second quarter, we elected to pay our preferred dividend in cash in order to retain the most value for our common shareholders. Given our current share price, we intend to continue paying our preferred dividend in cash.

In closing, I’d like to highlight a few points. In 2018, we’re striking a balance achieved by few operators. We’re growing at a rapid pace and investing in infrastructure projects that will set us up for attractive returns and strong margins for the extended future. At the same time, we’re achieving these goals while improving our debt metrics, increasing our borrowing base and raising our credit ratings. We’re excited about our results ahead and look forward to seeing many of you at the upcoming conferences.

I'll now pass it back over to Jay for some closing remarks.

Jay Graham

Thanks, Drew. Before we open it up for questions, I wanted to touch on three factors which differentiate our operating area from other basins. First, the Eagle Ford has tremendous leg up on the competition in terms of pricing. Our realizations are outstanding, with a combination of LLS pricing and low transportation costs. Furthermore, our acreage is in close proximity to Houston, which is one of the densest crossroads of midstream infrastructure in the country. In addition, the local service market is robust and diverse, and we believe this proximity is a permanent competitive advantage over other basins.

Second, our depth of premium inventory is one of the most robust in the sector, and we retain a deep bench of potential catalysts such as improvements in our completion design. We also have another approximately 94,000 net acres without assigned locations. Plus the Austin Chalk offers us potential on up to 100,000 net acres. Down the road, we may have additional upside from the Georgetown and Buda intervals, which some private offset operators are already targeting with success.

And lastly, our approximately 404,000 net acre position enables us to plan and develop with a sort of size and scale unavailable to peers. Our size allows us to consider projects such as the infield sand mine with estimated potential savings of $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion over 3,000 net locations.

We will approach our midstream system in the same manner, using scale to even further reduce our peer-leading differentials. With our large contiguous position, we can methodically develop the field with the mindset of a company many times our size.

In closing, I would like to reiterate what Anthony said earlier. We believe the Eagle Ford is the best place to be drilling in the U.S. right now. With our successful divestiture of North Louisiana, WRD is solely focused on the Eagle Ford, which provides our investors one of the best ways to leverage this geographic advantage. Furthermore, our company is engineering focused and innovative while also being financially prudent. We see the strong start of the year as only the beginning, and we look forward to the rest of 2018.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator for questions.

Brian Corales of Johnson Rice.

Brian Corales

Good morning guys.

Jay Graham

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Corales

The gathering system you all discussed, I think it’s still in the planning stages. But can you maybe give us a ballpark of what that could save on the cost side and kind of when do you expect to have that in operation?

Anthony Bahr

This is Anthony, Brian. It’s probably a little premature to start ranging or bounding the potential cost savings other than to say that it will be very beneficial to us. Otherwise, obviously, we wouldn’t do the project. We see great opportunity there. As far as timing, like we said in the prepared remarks, it most likely will happen this year and probably in the next quarter or 2 when we’ll have some updates on that.

Brian Corales

Okay, that’s helpful. And then, you would – you’re going from kind of six rigs to maybe four rigs in the second half of the year. Is part of the thinking get the sand mine up and running before potentially adding a rig or two or – as you get into 2019? Or are you comfortable with that 4-rig program? How should we think about that?

Anthony Bahr

Anthony Bahr

Brian Corales

Okay, if I can squeeze one more in. You all are doing more pad drilling this year than you had, I think, last year. Are you all seeing the cost benefits on wells on pads versus maybe stand-alone HBP-type drilling and like – and maybe somewhat quantify that? Or is that just offset inflation?

Steve Habachy

This is Steve. The short answer is yes. We are seeing the benefit as we’re transitioning into multi 3- and 4-well pads. It really stems from a couple of things, load times being reduced, obviously. Now you’re drilling three to four wells versus one or two, so you’re moving less days, which translates into incremental drilling time. And the same thing on the completion side, less load days associated with your completion crews. You can park that crew and frac three or four wells versus one or two. So all that’s translating into more operational execution time versus kind of NPT time. So we’re definitely seeing the benefit in conjunction with other things we’re doing from a technical perspective to continue driving our cycle times down.

Brian Corales

Thanks.

Anthony Bahr

Anthony Bahr

Irene Haas of Imperial Capital.

Irene Haas

I have a question really on the hedging. Things are going extremely well for WildHorse. And just kind of curious, you put in some LLS basis hedge for oil, $3 premium and about $3 million all the way out to 2020. So I’m kind of curious as to sort of roughly the split between 2018, 2019 and 2020. And related to that is really your view on how the LLS premium will hold up once the debottlenecking happens for the Permian guy. I guess, they’re talking about mid-2019. How do you envision this unfolding?

Drew Cozby

Drew Cozby

Anthony Bahr

Irene, this is Anthony. Just to elaborate a little bit on the future for LLS. As everyone on the call knows, the ability to export crude out of the U.S, in particular the Gulf Coast, has really made the Gulf Coast oil markets a very dynamic place. And being able to forecast 6 months or even a year or two years into the future – but what’s going to happen on that with any level of certainty, I think, is difficult, which is why we want to try to maintain the maximum amount of flexibility that we can. As Drew said, comparatively we’re going to be advantaged to everybody else anyway due to our proximity. So we don’t want to pin ourselves down too much long term with regards to differentials because the uncertainty about what’s going to happen, but regardless of what happens, I think we’re going to be in a good spot.

Irene Haas

Okay. Do you think that the Permian crude would somehow kind of bring a lot of volume into the Gulf Coast area and therefore kind of depressing LLS spread over the PTI? Or you think it’s going to be minimal? Do you have any sort of – directionally, what are you thinking?

Anthony Bahr

Well, directionally, all the Permian crude is going to come to the Gulf Coast. So yes, the incremental barrels. As everyone knows, there’s been a lot of big pipeline projects proposed for later this year and into 2019 and 2020. All of that volume is going to come to either Houston or Corpus ultimately. But like I said, I’m not going to get into the forecasting game for what might happen to LLS a year or so out. It’s just – we’re going to do our best to add to the volume coming into Houston.

Drew Cozby

Drew Cozby

Irene Haas

Okay, that’s great. Thank you.

Anthony Bahr

Anthony Bahr

Gordon Douthat of Wells Fargo.

Gordon Douthat

Hey, good morning everybody. Just another question on the gathering system. As you think about your options there, how are you thinking about either investing your own capital to build out that system or potentially bringing in a third party to do that for you?

Anthony Bahr

Gordon, this is Anthony. We are looking at all the potential restructuring and financing options with regards to the gathering system and potential basin takeaway capacity. So at the present time, everything’s on the table, and we’ll do what gives us the most value.

Gordon Douthat

Okay. And then another question. You had some good wells up in Brazos, which I believe were in the 1P area. But – and so I wanted to get a sense on the time line to test your acreage, the 94,000 net acres outside of that 3P area. And when you’re looking to undertake some of that derisking?

Jay Graham

Yes, Gordon. This is Jay. We – like we’ve said, a good part of the program this year is pad based, more in Burleson County. But certainly, a portion of our wells and a portion of our program is outside and, once again, the 1P and 2P area in the 3P area. So it is ongoing. So it’s not something we’re doing in the future. It’s ongoing as we speak.

Gordon Douthat

Okay, all right. Thank you.

Graham Price of Raymond James.

Graham Price

Hey, good morning guys. You mentioned in the prepared remarks that the base decline rate was a little bit shallower than you were expecting. So I was just wondering kind of where that stands now and maybe what some of the drivers were that led it to come in a bit lower than expected?

Steve Habachy

Yes, that – this is Steve. Thanks for the question. Yes, so base production, essentially the credit there goes to our operating team and their ability to effectively deploy artificial lift, more real time with where the wells sits in the life cycle. We’ve got a dedicated team that just watches base production, and so the credit goes to those guys in really understanding at what point you go to gas lift and at what point you go to pumping units. And so it’s just their effective execution there that’s led to a lower than expected base decline.

Graham Price

Okay, got you. And then just real quick for my follow-up. Was just wondering about the well costs for those 4 Austin Chalk completions and maybe how those compared to the $7.8 million assumption.

Drew Cozby

Just what we’ve had there, as we said at our – in our model drill days are approximately 30 days, but we’ve been exceeding that with our development, so we’ve been conservative.

Steve Habachy

Yes. So just to jump in real quick, Steve again. The Austin Chalk wells they take a little bit longer to drill than the Eagle Ford wells. I think you guys are all aware where it’s deeper and hotter presents some operational challenges. But relative to our guidance, our cycle times have actually come in below our 30-day guidance. I think we’ve averaged around 24.5 days. And from a cost perspective, we’re kind of in line with our guidance.

Graham Price

Okay. Perfect, thanks guys. That’s it from me.

Philip Stuart of Howard Weil.

Philip Stuart

Good morning guys, congrats on another great quarter. Circling back to pad development. I know you all talked about 60% of the 2018 wells being on kind of three or four well pads. I’m just curious if you all have any early thoughts on what percentage of wells that could grow to in 2019? Not really looking for guidance but just kind of curious as to what order of magnitude the 4-well-plus pads could increase to.

Jay Graham

Yes. Philip, this is Jay. In 2019, I mean, we’ll continue kind of down the path we are now. We’ll have a combination of pad drilling along with the step-out, true step-out drilling. We’re not guiding 2019 yet, obviously, so not sure what those percentages will be. But I wouldn’t think our program going forward is going to look a whole lot different than what it does right now.

Philip Stuart

Okay, good deal. And then on Austin Chalk, I think you all previously talked about drilling 1 in Burleson County. I’m just curious if you all had any thoughts on what the potential oil mix could be of the Chalk in Burleson?

Jay Graham

Oilier than what you see in Washington County. It would be too early to give you percentages and numbers at this point, but much like the Eagle Ford trend where we’re oilier in the north in the shallow areas and gassier in the south deeper areas, you got the same trend in the Austin Chalk.

Philip Stuart

Okay. And then, I guess, just one quick follow-up to that. Any idea on timing of that test?

Jay Graham

It should be later this year into 2019.

Philip Stuart

All right, guys. I appreciate the time.

Subhash Chandra of Guggenheim.

Subhasish Chandra

The fiber optic and the high-tech look you’re going do on upcoming pad, is that also going to tackle the spacing assumption question? Or is it more about discrete stimulation of wells?

Jay Graham

Yes. Subash, this is Jay. Fiber optic is going to give us more efficiencies on our frac and completion design than it will on spacing.

Subhasish Chandra

Okay, got you. And then the Buda/Georgetown comments you made and – is it along the same lines of the Austin Chalk where they’re going to areas where it was – it’s fairly tight where previously they’d gone to areas where it was fairly permeable?

Jay Graham

Subash, I’m going to hand that over to Mike Sherwood, who’s our Senior VP, Exploration, to talk a little bit about the Buda and Georgetown.

Mike Sherwood

Yes, Subash, this is Mike. That’s exactly the premise right now with respect to the Buda and Georgetown or the deeper horizons. The fracture carbonate was the historic play there, and that’s the thought there, the Austin Chalk type – similar type isolated completions moving forward. And that’s what one of our offset operators that we mentioned in the prepared remarks is currently doing as well.

Subhasish Chandra

And are you seeing that – given that it’s deeper that it’s gassier?

Mike Sherwood

Not with respect to the depth that it’s being exploited at right now.

Subhasish Chandra

Okay. And finally, on – so on the base decline rate and artificial lift is – will you be tackling that any further? Or have you found the regimen that works for you? And is there a way to sort of give a number on what the base decline rate might be?

Steve Habachy

Yes, it’s something we historically actively managed. And every well is different and pending where you sit structurally and your gas-oil mix, which is why we’ve got a dedicated team essentially watching that. Pretty hard to give you guidance to go forward at this point. But I think just kind of leave it that we’re constantly actively managing that to minimize base decline with a team solely dedicated to do that.

Subhasish Chandra

Great. Thank you.

Steve Habachy

Steve Habachy

Jeffrey Campbell of Tuohy Brothers.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning and congratulations on the quarter. Earlier on your remarks, it sounded like that some of the 375-foot tests could actually be commercial. And if so, they would increase location in certain instances. And I was wondering, first of all, are there any leading indicators that can help guide you with regard to when they might or might not be successful? And b, is this something you might take up again in 2019?

Jay Graham

Jeffrey, this is Jay. Like we said, three of the four, I think, were double-digit rate of returns successful tests. We’re solely focused on return-based drilling. And so we’re comfortable at 500 feet. That’s what our auditors are giving us. And so depending on prices and service costs and what not, we’ll continue along with our DOE study to study various spacing designs. But we’re very comfortable going forward with where we are.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. The second question I wanted to ask is just what’s the specific goal of the diverter test? I was just wondering, is this more about trying to produce more consistency and completions? Or is it about UR uplift?

Jay Graham

Yes. It’s complete – a little of both. It’s completion design efficiency. Some of our early indications and what you see across the industry is as the industry has added more and more stages, one of the ways to reduce costs as you increase your stages is to increase those stage sizes. We start looking across the industry how effectively are you completing all of those clusters in each of those stages. And certainly, I don’t think anybody in the industry thinks they’ll get 100% efficiency. So the fiber is to help us level set ourself on what our perceived efficiencies are, and then the diverters are to help us try to improve that efficiency.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, that was very helpful. And if I can ask one last one real quick. When I look at Slide 13 with the sand mine, I’m just wondering since you already used third-party sand, will you essentially just recycle or continue to use whatever sand distribution is currently in place? Or are you going to change the way you distribute your sand once you have an infield and in place?

Jay Graham

I’m not sure, Jeffrey, what you’re saying. What – let me see if I can answer it right. And If not, let me know. The goal of the sand mine – the purpose of the sand mine is supply our infield sand needs. And we’ll have sufficient capacity out of that mine to supply all of our needs, and then we’ll be able to use a portion of the supply out of that sand for third-party operators if needed. But that mine will supply all the different completions we do and the types of sand that we use.

Jeffrey Campbell

Right. I guess, what I was trying to get at was just that – you’ve made that very clear. So I want to make sure that there weren’t any confusion there. But when I look at the little map and I see 1 arrow going off 182 miles and another 100 and another 73, the sand comes from there, and it arrives to some point in your acreage. And I was just wondering, like do – will you build little distribution depots within your acreage to serve the pads? Do you develop them? Or do you just move the sand directly from the mine to a given pad that you’re going to develop?

Anthony Bahr

Yes, this is Anthony. Yes, I understand you now. No, in that regard, nothing changes. So all of the sand that’s brought in now we don’t have a transload or a staging depot or anything like that. We don’t want nor need to handle the sand multiple times. Right now, all the sand is delivered directly to the well that it’s getting pumped down. And so that will continue to be the mode going forward with our own mine.

Jeffrey Campbell

Yes. Great, that’s really where I was trying to go is just – does it require extra infrastructure or you just do what you’re doing. So that’s perfect. I appreciate it.

Anthony Bahr

No, we’ll keep on doing the same thing.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jay Graham for any closing remarks.

Jay Graham

Yes. Thank you, operator. And thanks, everyone, for your time this morning. We look forward to getting out on the road and speaking to everybody again. I’ll turn it back over to Pearce to talk about our upcoming investor conference appearances.

Pearce Hammond

Thanks, Jay. WRD will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences: the Tudor, Pickering, Holt Hotter than Hell (sic) [Hotter ‘N Hell] Conference on Tuesday to Wednesday, May 15 and 16, in Houston; the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Energy Credit Conference on Wednesday, Thursday, June 6 and 7, in New York; the Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference on Tuesday, Wednesday, June 12 and 13, in San Francisco; and the JPMorgan 2018 Energy Conference on Monday through Wednesday, June 18 through 20, in New York. Thank you for your time, and this concludes today’s conference call.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

