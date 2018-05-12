Presidio's (PSDO) CEO Robert Cagnazzi on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Elliot Brecher - SVP, General Counsel & Secretary

Robert Cagnazzi - CEO & President

Neil Johnston - CFO

Analysts

Kenneth Talanian - Evercore ISI

Edward Caso - Wells Fargo Securities

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Paul Coster - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kevin Feeney - Barclays

Jyhhaw Liu - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Elliot Brecher

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fiscal third quarter earnings call.

certain comments made on this call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such statements, including statements regarding our outlook for fiscal 2018 or any other future periods, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance nor should they be relied upon as representing management's view as of any subsequent date. The company does not take undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and events or results could differ materially from those presented due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Additional detailed information concerning these risks regarding our business and the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements and other information we'll be giving today can be found in our Form 10-Q and our Form 8-K filed today with our press release, which are available at sec.gov as well as on the Investor Relations section of Presidio's website at presidio.com.

During the call, we will also discuss our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release.

Our presenters today are Bob Cagnazzi, our Chief Executive Officer; and Neil Johnston, our Chief Financial Officer. Bob will begin with his perspective on the third quarter performance and provide a discussion on our ongoing strategic initiatives. Neil will then review our financial results, future outlook in more detail before we open up the call for your questions. Bob?

Robert Cagnazzi

Thanks, Elliot. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter fiscal 2018 earnings call. During the third quarter, we delivered solid revenue growth of 5.8%, driven by strong growth in Digital Infrastructure solutions and services revenue. We're pleased with our top line performance and the rebound of Digital Infrastructure as well as the continued growth in our services business lines. With a positive effects of Tax Reform and our debt refinance in January, we were able to grow our adjusted net income 17.5% and delivered pro forma diluted EPS of $0.28. We are optimistic about the fundamentals of the business and the momentum we saw in the third quarter, including our strong free cash flow growth of 47%.

Now let me spend a few minutes to walk you through our quarterly results in greater detail. During the third quarter, we saw a strong rebound in Digital Infrastructure revenue, which increased 13.9%. The increase was led by infrastructure investments by our mid-market and government clients. In the mid-market, growth was driven by health care and information technology clients. In the government sector, not-for-profit financial services and federal customers drove the increase in the quarter. As you may recall, Digital Infrastructure revenue was softer in the first half of our fiscal year due to weakness in federal spending as well as delayed investment and collaboration of network technology spending, pending the introduction of new, innovative product offerings in switching and routing that was expected to kick off a refresh cycle in this space.

We saw the start of that cycle during our second quarter, as we experienced heavy demand for this technology, and we saw shipments of orders delayed by limited product availability. Consequently, we saw a strong increase in our backlog at the end of the second quarter and robust bookings early in the third quarter. Our performance during the third quarter reflects delivery of these orders that were in our backlog and our early bookings. While overall federal spending remains weak, we are encouraged by the continuing demand for the new switching platforms as well as strong client order activity, resulting in our backlog increasing 19% from the prior year. And this continues to accelerate into the fourth quarter.

During the third quarter, we experienced strong demand for Security solutions in the form of client orders, but delays in delivering these solutions resulted in lower revenue recognition, which drove the decline of Security revenue. We experienced lower Security revenue with middle-market clients, particularly within the financial services and education verticals. Although Security revenue was down 5.9% during the third quarter, I would note that Security delivered impressive 84% growth during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. So we had a tough hill to climb to lap our earlier success. Looking at this segment through a broader lens, security revenue increased 23.3% in the nine months ended March 31, 2018. And we continue to see strong demand for our Security solutions, as continued high-profile Security breaches and increasing complexity led to our clients placing greater reliance on our services and solutions.

Cloud revenue declined 14% in the third quarter, driven by the overall market softness experienced by our primary OEM in this space. In addition, we lapped a very strong third quarter fiscal 2017, where we achieved 52% growth, driven by a large number of data center modernization projects that did not reoccur. The decline in Cloud revenue occurred in both our middle-market and large clients. In the middle market, the decline was driven by health care and information technology clients, and the decline in our large client market segment was driven by the retail industry. While not a major factor this quarter as we highlighted in Q2, we continue to see clients use Presidio to implement and manage their public cloud instances as part of the multi-cloud solution. While this migration can create a short-term headwind, as the revenue is recognized over the contract period, ultimately, this is a positive development as we can create very sticky recurring revenue relationships over the 1 to 3 year periods, which enhances the visibility and predictability of our business. We remain bullish on the solution area, as we've seen double- and triple-digit growth in many of our cloud partners outside of the largest cloud OEM, in both private and public cloud spaces.

From margin perspective, gross margin dollars declined in the third quarter due to lower product margins, including a decline in vendor rebates and lower services margins. Services gross margin percentage was impacted by increased incentive compensation and continued investments in enhancing the capabilities of our managed services offerings and our cloud-related services offerings. We continue to see strong services revenue growth, including professional and managed services, of 9% in the third quarter and 14% overall for the first nine months of the fiscal year, which is consistent with our expectation that services will comprise a larger part of our solution set over time. Our business continues to generate significant free cash flow, and our immediate priority is to further delever the balance sheet to enhance our financial flexibility and drive profitability.

As we approach our target debt levels, we will look at all available options to efficiently deploy our cash, including further debt paydown, additional tuck-in acquisitions and other capital allocation priorities, such as share repurchases or dividends. At the start of the fourth quarter, we completed the acquisition of Red Sky Solutions, a fast-growing solutions-driven company with a strong platform of engineers in consulting, and a customer base that matches well with our strategic direction. Red Sky gives us strong presence in the mountain states, where we had historically been under-penetrated. In addition, Red Sky is heavily focused on security and is highly OEM-diverse, which helps balance our portfolio. I'm very pleased to welcome the Red Sky team to Presidio.

To sum up our performance for the third quarter, we delivered solid revenue growth, further enhanced our financial profile through our debt reduction and refinancing transactions and expanded our geographic footprint through the acquisition of Red Sky. We are pleased with the rebound of Digital Infrastructure, as we've overcome the early challenges of the product refresh cycle and continue to see accelerating demand and backlog growth. However, federal spending remains weak, and we do not contemplate a recovery in our outlook. Despite softness in the Security and Cloud services during the quarter, we continue to see growing demand for these solutions as evident in our growing backlog. The ongoing shift to recurring services revenues and larger, more complex solutions projects will continue to impact revenue timing and near-term growth. But we view this development positively, as the increasing mix of long-term projects of recurring revenue will bring greater stability and visibility to our business.

In closing, while we're pleased with the positive momentum in the business, based on performance year-to-date, and our outlook for the fourth quarter, we have revised our guidance for the full year. When we updated our guidance following our soft second quarter results, we were encouraged by the robust bookings and growth in our backlog heading into the third quarter, which drove our expectations for a recovery in the second half of the year. Our third quarter results reflected some of this growth, and our backlog has continued to grow, increasing 19% year-over-year at the end of the third quarter from an increase of 13% at the end of the second quarter. This positive momentum has been driven by the highly beneficial long-term trends of continued growth in multiyear contracted recurring revenue, which has increased 17% year-over-year, and larger, more complex projects, which have elongated project delivery cycles. Consequently, while we delivered solid 5.8% revenue growth in the third quarter, we do not expect our full year results to fully recover from our shortfall in the second quarter. Therefore, we have revised our full year revenue guidance to low single-digit growth.

We believe Presidio is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead as the one provider with the depth of skills and breadth of services that are integral to be the trusted partner to help our mid-market clients digitally transform their businesses. We remain optimistic about the fundamentals of our business and the strong market and technology trends that support our continued growth. We remain confident in our ability to deliver mid-single-digit growth over the medium term, and the business continues to delever consistent and strong cash flow generation, which allows us to enhance our financial flexibility by improving our balance sheet and driving profitability.

Now let me turn it over to Neil, who will walk you through our financial performance in greater detail. Neil?

Neil Johnston

Thanks, Bob. Good afternoon, everyone. During our fiscal third quarter, total revenue increased by $36.3 million or 5.8% to $665.1 million, driven by an increase in the delivery of Digital Infrastructure solutions and a higher proportion of services as part of our solution set, partially offset by continued weakness in sales of the federal government and accelerating growth in our backlog. The accelerating growth in our backlog was driven by increasing demand for our public cloud solutions, managed services offerings and other large longer-term projects, where the revenue is recognized over a longer time period.

As Bob mentioned, we have seen an ongoing shift to recurring revenue services models. While this shift is a positive trend for our business in the long run, it does present a short-term revenue headwind, as the revenue is recognized over time. In the third quarter, we saw recurring revenue increase 25% over the prior year. And for the nine months, recurring revenue was up 21% over the prior year period. Year-to-date, revenue was $2.09 billion for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, an increase of 0.2% from the prior year period.

Total gross margin in the third quarter decreased by $2.7 million or 1.9% to $139.4 million. Total gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased by 160 basis points to 21%, driven by a decline in both product and service gross margins, partially offset by total revenue growth. Product gross margins percent decreased 100 basis points to 21.2% due to a decline in vendor incentive rebates and lower margins in collaboration and mobility hardware. Services gross margin percent decreased 450 basis points to 19.9%, driven by increased incentive compensation for our engineering resources and continued investments to enhance the capabilities of our managed service offerings and cloud-related service offerings. Total gross margin for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, was $433.2 million. This was flat with the prior year, as lower service margins were offset by higher product margins.

SG&A decreased 2.4% to $96.3 million in the third quarter, driven by a decline in share-based compensation expense. SG&A as a percent of revenue decreased by 120 basis points to 14.5% during the third quarter due to revenue growth and the decline in SG&A. For the nine months, SG&A was down 2.4% and was 13.3% as a percentage of revenue, an improvement of 40 basis points as compared to the prior year period.

Interest expense decreased $8.2 million to $10.1 million in the third quarter. For the nine months ended March 31, 2018, interest expense decreased $24.6 million to $35.3 million. The decrease in interest expense was driven by lower debt balances from the redemption and repurchases of our senior and subordinated notes at the March 2017 IPO, the January 2017 repricing of our term loan facility, the January 2018 refinancing and the voluntary prepayments of our term loan facility made over the past year.

During the third quarter, we reported an income tax benefit of $5.6 million compared to an income tax benefit of $15.9 million in the prior year period. Net income in the third quarter was $0.6 million or $0.01 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $15 million or $0.20 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, was $119.5 million or $1.24 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $6 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the prior year-to-date period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter decreased $3.7 million to $49 million due to lower gross margins and higher incentive compensation to employees as compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $165.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, which was up $0.1 million compared to the prior year period. Adjusting the prior year period on a pro forma basis for certain debt-related transactions that occurred in fiscal 2018 and 2017, pro forma adjusted net income increased by $0.1 million to $26.9 million or $0.28 per diluted share, flat with the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended March 31, 2018, pro forma adjusted net income increased 10.4% to $93.2 million from $84.4 million in the prior year period. Pro forma adjusted diluted EPS increased 9% to $0.97 from $0.89 in the prior nine month period, driven by the combined impact of Tax Reform and lower pro forma interest expense. Pro forma weighted average diluted shares amounted to 96.9 million shares for the third quarter and 96.6 million shares for the nine month period.

Turning now to our liquidity and cash flow metrics. Free cash flow was $74.5 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $63.1 million in the prior year period. As a reminder, we define free cash flow as our net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted to include the net change in accounts payable floor plan, the net cash impact of our leasing business and the purchases of property and equipment.

Moving to the balance sheet. We continue to enhance our financial flexibility and capital structure, as we made a voluntary prepayment of $25 million on our term loan in the third quarter, bringing the total year-to-date prepayments to $75 million. Our net working capital ratio, defined as current assets excluding cash and cash equivalents divided by current liabilities, was 1.04x as of March 31, 2018, driven by higher prepaid income taxes, resulting from a positive effects of Tax Reform. The total principal amount of debt outstanding at March 31, 2018 was $691.6 million compared to $701.6 million at December 31, 2017. Net debt, defined as total debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents, was $666.7 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $680.9 million at December 31, 2017. Our total net leverage ratio was 2.9x at March 31, 2018. At the beginning of our fourth quarter, we successfully completed the acquisition of Red Sky at a purchase price of $36.6 million in cash and approximately $4.2 million in Presidio common stock.

Turning now to our outlook for fiscal 2018. Based on our performance year-to-date, coupled with our current outlook for the fourth quarter, we are revising our previously disclosed annual guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins. We now expect total revenue growth in the low single-digit range for the year, which implies total revenue growth of 3% to 6% in the fourth quarter. We expect adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the high-7% range for the year, which implies adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid- to high-7% range in the fourth quarter. We expect pro forma diluted EPS growth in the mid- to high-single-digit range year-over-year, as we continue to benefit from scale and rapid deleveraging as well as the positive effects of our January 2018 refinancing and tax reform. As a result of the January 2018 refinancing transactions, we expect to realize annualized interest expense savings of $9 million to $10 million. Our fiscal year began on July 1, 2017, as a result, our blended tax rate will be 28.1% for fiscal year 2018 and 21% for fiscal year 2019. Our net leverage ratio is expected to be 3.0x at the end of fiscal year 2018, including the impact of the Red Sky acquisition. As we approach our target debt levels, we will look at all available options to efficiently deploy our cash, including further debt paydown, additional tuck-in acquisitions and other capital allocation priorities, such as share repurchases or dividends.

Thanks, everyone, for joining the call today and for your continued interest in the Presidio story. I'd now like to turn the call over to the operator to take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Ken Talanian from Evercore ISI.

Kenneth Talanian

So I think you previously discussed the midterm outlook of 5% to 7% organic growth, with EBITDA margins in the 8.5% to 9.5% range. Do you still feel comfortable that over the next few years, you can on average reach that level?

Robert Cagnazzi

Yes. I think that's the operative, Ken. It is a midterm guidance, so you're talking three, four years or so. So we still feel comfortable with that.

Kenneth Talanian

Great. And I guess as a follow-up to that, how should we contemplate the tailwind offered to revenue from the amount of backlog growth you've shown?

Robert Cagnazzi

You want to be a little more specific on the question, Ken? I'm not sure if I...

Kenneth Talanian

Sure. So you've seen the nice increase in backlog over the last couple quarters, and I assume that, that should provide you a tailwind to revenue, but I'm not sure how to translate that.

Robert Cagnazzi

Yes. So what you have, we have an increase in our contractual recurring revenue of about, I think, 20-plus percent or...

Neil Johnston

25%.

Robert Cagnazzi

25% in Q3. So those are typically 1 to 3 year contracts because the average is around 18 months. So that's a 18-month project cycle, if you will, on that. But at the same time, what we've seen, which actually is a really good sign of the confidence of our clients in the economy, we've seen a much bigger deals than we've seen, I'd say, in a few years. In the past, you may look at a project, and it'd be a $2 million project. And you get that, you turn that around fairly quickly, because that maybe the only portion that was budgeted of a much larger initiative that the client may have wanted to move forward with. But just - I mean just alone in Q3, and we've seen this actually through the entire year and we see that in the pipeline for Q4.

We've got a state in Midwest that we've closed the deal, that should be $25 million to $30 million, that will burn over 18 to 24 months. We've got a health care organization and complex in Midwest as well of $25 million to $30 million. And again, that's the 18 to 24 months. Then we've got a large public health care provider in the Northeast. That is about $25 million to $30 million. We've got a hospitality organization, $24 million to $26 million. So we've got a host of these larger deals that are coming in now. They're just lot much longer project cycles as opposed to having a client have these $2 million, $3 million deals that you can start and finish right away. So the combination of the growth in the recurring contracted revenue and the growth in the extremely large deals over the long project cycles is what's creating that tailwind. So these will burn over the course of 18 months, say, but it's hard to say at this point of time, other than the Medi services revenue, what's going to burn in the next three months.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jim Suva from Citi.

Robert Cagnazzi

I don't think we're picking you up, Jim.

Operator

Jim, you're now live. Can you talk to see if your line is muted? Okay. We will take our next question from the line of Edward Caso from Wells Fargo.

Edward Caso

Couple of things. The Red Sky acquisition, what sort of the revenue run rate there? Is it $50 million or something a little smaller than that?

Neil Johnston

The full year run rate is more like $70 million, so it's...

Edward Caso

$17 million, 1-7?

Neil Johnston

No. $70 million for the full year. So the impact on the fourth quarter would about $15 million in revenue, about $6 million of EBITDA for the full year.

Edward Caso

Okay. And the added cost for the consultants, was that a surprise for you? Or is it the added cost that you just have the people on the bench that haven't been deployed yet?

Neil Johnston

This is a specific situation, Edward. We basically have incentive - we have a 401(k) devised into two pieces. It's devised into a piece that is formal - that is fixed and a piece that is discretionary based on performance. That performance piece a year ago we actually reversed. And so as we move into this year, we had a comp which we - which made the incentive expense this year higher than it was last year because of that reversal. That was probably about half of it. And then we are making a more investments in our engineers, so that was about 25% of the difference. And then the final piece was just a mix of our contractors, depending on the work we have, certain specialized tasks where we used the subcontractors. Our subcontractors just have a slightly lower margin, so a small piece of that was associated to using subcontractors rather than our own professional services group.

Edward Caso

Right. And the tax rate on the pro forma earnings, we calculate 18%, is that right?

Neil Johnston

No. It should be more like 28% for full year '18. On non-GAAP tax rate, which is from the federal plus state, offset by - I'll defer it around 28%. So I'm not sure why you're getting 18%.

Edward Caso

Yes. I guess I'm trying to understand, you missed our revenue, you missed our margin on a non-GAAP basis, but you made - met our EPS number. So it looks like you're non-GAAP tax rate is lower than we thought. So I was trying to make sure we were doing that math correctly.

Neil Johnston

Maybe that could be your interest as well. We had a - we basically are getting an interest savings of the year of about $0.06. And then remember, just very quickly, remember '19 net tax rate drops to 23% blended.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jim from Citi.

Jim Suva

It's Jim Suva from Citi. And I have two questions. I'll ask them both and you can take them in any order that you like to. First, on your press release and prepared comments, you mentioned about some pushouts in deals, and since it's now past a month of closing. I just wanted to see, did those deals all get closed or half of them get closed? Or how we should think about that? Because at this point, if they haven't closed, you got to wonder if maybe those deals just aren't going to happen. So the second question is on the vendor rebates. Is there a change in terms or did - you just simply fall short? Because of your volumes and not hit the rebate that you'd hoped.

Robert Cagnazzi

So Jim, in terms of pushing our deals, you're talking about something we've spoke about in Q2?

Jim Suva

Yes.

Robert Cagnazzi

Or for this quarter?

Jim Suva

I thought at the end of the quarter, you said there were some items that didn't quite get booked or come through.

Robert Cagnazzi

Right. So no, what I was speaking about is that we've got a large amount of extremely large deals that came through in the quarter. And - at those large deals, and there were a number of deals between the $25 million to $30 million range each. We do have a much longer burn cycle in terms of growing them out and recognizing the revenue. And we've commented that clients seem to have a lot more confidence doing the entire project as opposed to what they've done quite a bit in recent years is, they do a $2 million portion of it or $3 million portion of it, and those turned around very, very quickly. So a booking to recognize revenue happens in a very short time frame. These deals, they're booking, they are extremely large and they'll burn over 18 to 24 months, so the revenue recognition cycle on that is somewhat longer. So that creates a bit of a headwind in a portion of the bookings that we've had in the last quarter. Is that what you were referring to?

Jim Suva

Yes. Exactly. Now I fully get it. Okay. Go ahead. I mean on the vendor rebates.

Neil Johnston

Yes, Jim. On the vendor rebates, we have seen a change in vendor rebates. Particularly in the most recent program, we probably saw a decline of about 80 basis points in our rebates - in our margin, product margin as a result of that change in rebates. The programs are changing all the time, depending on what the manufacturers want to incent. We think that this change has had a negative impact on us. We don't think it's going to get worse, but we do think it will have - it will safely cross into - over the next couple of cycles.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Coster from JPMorgan.

Paul Coster

I've got two really. One is, the shift to these larger projects that have longer time lines to them, was that something that you've chosen to pursue? Or is it a business that's just found you and just sort of made sure of the way things are happening in the mid-market now?

Robert Cagnazzi

No, Paul. You're actually right. These are still clients within our core market segment. So state local government, mid market, mid-cap size organizations. So there's no change in the clients we're going after. I think the change is really on the client side, where the confidence level in terms of business, the ability to commit capital towards these types of projects and get approval for them, as a proof to the point where instead of taking a massive initiative that you have, and doing it $2 million or $3 million at a time, and then maybe not getting that next portion of it approved, you are getting folks committing to these larger projects. And I think that's what we've seen over the, say, the last six to nine months of the projects we've gotten, progressively larger and more of them. So it's a - I think the positive thing in the long term of the - I guess the drawback to it is that $2 million deals, $3 million deals, they get booked and implemented and rolled out and recognize revenue in much quicker fashion than these larger deals, take a little bit longer time to plan out and start the implementation, start doing the milestones and delivering on the equipment and et cetera.

Paul Coster

Okay. Got it. And then just a quick question on the statement around the overall market softness that one your primary OEMs in the Cloud services base experienced. Can you provide any color around them and/or, maybe the question is, is it the right OEM that you're partnering with there?

Robert Cagnazzi

Well, yes, that's a great question. So this had been a material OEM for us for quite a while and it still is, but it did have softness in the areas related to Cloud. On areas related to digital infrastructure, they actually - we actually had a solid quarter with them. But when we look at - looks like AWS and Microsoft, let me just pull the data here for you. Nutanix, Pure, VMware, Citrix, all up mid-double digits in terms of growth. So a lot of traction with other vendors in the Cloud space for public and private that kind of shift away at that. But certainly, there was a - I think an issue with this 1 OEM's ability to compete with some of the folks like Pure, Nutanix and et cetera.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Feeney from Barclays.

Kevin Feeney

This is Kevin Feeney on for Mark Moskowitz. So just had a question around Cloud. I guess, how much was related to OEM weakness versus that kind of shift you're seeing toward the recurring contracts? And then I think you kind of already alluded to, but I guess, was there any element there of market share shift away from that OEM or them using the channel less?

Robert Cagnazzi

So in reference to the OEM, I think it was a market shift away from that OEM. I don't think they're using the channel any less than they had it in the past. And in terms of the continued shift to public cloud portions of the infrastructure, I mean that's going to continue. It wasn't a material impact in Q3. I think it had about $20 million to $25 million impact to our revenue recognition year-to-date. And we still see tremendous opportunities in our pipeline for those contracts going forward. But not a material impact in Q3.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Irvin Liu from RBC Capital Markets.

Jyhhaw Liu

I had a couple questions. First off, if I look at your assumptions for the Red Sky acquisition, contribution of roughly $50 million in June quarter, correct me if I'm wrong on this, but your guide sort of implies for - your guide for June quarter then sort of implies a 2% to 3% year-over-year organic revenue growth trajectory in June at the midpoint. That would be a deceleration versus your performance in March. Can you just help us connect the dots on some of the drivers behind the deceleration in your year-over-year growth trajectory, particularly as it compares to easier in June?

Neil Johnston

No. I think our guidance is slightly more than that for the quarter. We really do not guide to the quarters. We are guiding for the full year. We're guarding to low single digit. We really are - given a nature of the business, Bob spoke about these large projects. We have created a fairly wide range in the fourth quarter. I'd put the organic growth somewhere in the range of 1% to 4% based on exposure guidance of 3% to 6% and Red Sky is included in two. So I don't think we're seeing a material deceleration from the third quarter. At the same time, we just want to make sure that the guidance we're providing gives us the opportunity to basically meet expectation.

Jyhhaw Liu

Noted. And I also had a question on your gross margin decline in March quarter. I think you guys provided multiple drivers for why gross margin was down. Any sense on which - which of these drivers were basically more transient in nature or versus which of these headwinds that maybe more structural?

Neil Johnston

Yes. Absolutely. And I've said earlier, more than half of it was related to this discretionary matched reversal, which is onetime in nature. So that really - it really have - half of it's probably onetime and half of it - I wouldn't see it as much as half a structural. I don't think - the only way those structural changes we see is this change in rebates of about 80 basis points, where we have seen this particular program change the rebate. That may change going forward. So I hesitate to use the word structural, but certainly in the short term, we'll see rebates at that lower level. The mix shift I spoke about, that changes all the time. We use subcontractors, we use unprofessional services, that changes all the time. So I don't believe that's structural change. And certainly, we're seeing a small increase in costs of our engineers. We spoke about that when we talked about the reinvestments of our interest savings. The market is very competitive for engineers. We've got to - have to pay competitive prices to get top talent. So that maybe something that we may see going forward.

Robert Cagnazzi

Yes. But what you'll is, is you'll see adjustment in the selling price, so those margins will return. So that is not a structural change. As you know, everybody is going to pass along that cost. Everybody's cost basis goes up, and so does the customer. So there's typically a lag there with the deals that you priced and booked versus the deals that - or the resources they now hire to service those deals. So that's usually a drag of, say, two to three months.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the call back to Bob Cagnazzi for closing remarks.

Robert Cagnazzi

Thank you. I want to thank you all again for joining us on the call today. We do look forward to speaking with you next quarter. I would also - please do not hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions in the interim. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

