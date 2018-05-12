Corindus Vascular Robotics' (CVRS) CEO Mark Toland on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVRS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Lynn Lewis

Thank you, Sheril. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Corindus are Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Long, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Corindus released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our examination of historical operating trends and our future financial and operational expectations, including the expected timing of our commercial acceleration of robotic-assisted peripheral vascular interventions and our revenue projections for 2018, estimates of future robotic programs, estimates of the size of certain markets we are targeting, timing and initiation of preclinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals and anticipated collaborations are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions.

These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Corindus disclaims any intention or obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, May 8, 2018.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark Toland. Mark?

Mark Toland

Thank you, Lynn. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our first quarter revenue results of $1.5 million were disappointing. Although these results demonstrated year-over-year growth, our first quarter revenue performance was impacted by purchase timing uncertainties at the hospital administration level. The capital expenditures to purchase CorPath GRX have included a prolonged sales process resulting in a pipeline that remains difficult for us to predict as it relates to timing.

This uncertainty occurs at the hospital administration level after we have already received clinical support. That said, we remain confident in our platform and ability to partner with hospitals in the creation of robotic programs and in our ability to expand our installed based over the long term.

Let me talk about my optimism for 2018 as it relates to system installations and our top line. First, we are continuing to invest in our technology roadmap and look toward additional indications beyond PCI. To that end, we received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use in peripheral vascular interventions and are expanding the benefit of robotic vascular technology to reach a broader population of patients and physicians.

We also recently announced the FDA 510(k) clearance was received with the CorPath GRX system platform's first automated robotic movement, Rotate on Retract, or ROR, which has now launched in the U.S., India and Dubai. Second, we are making important progress in building strategic alliances and building on the partnerships we've engaged in with Medtronic and the Mayo Clinic.

Third, we are broadening our addressable market for robotics through global expansion, with systems already installed in Dubai and India, and continue to progress on PMDA approval in Japan ahead of a commercial launch.

And finally, physician interest in robotics is gaining momentum. As demonstrated by the overwhelming interest the CorPath GRX received at the recent SCAI meeting in 2018 with Scientific Sessions that had nearly 80 active discussions with hospital partners throughout the course of the meeting.

On the heels of this – these accomplishments, we secured a substantial investment for our existing investor base during the quarter. We completed our convertible preferred stock financing, generating gross proceeds to the company of $25 million and entered into a term loan and revolving line of credit facility that provided $12 million of closing and the opportunity for an additional $14 million of advances upon future attainment of certain milestones.

As we look ahead, our pipeline is expanding, and we – we are encouraged by our growing momentum. Our commercial strategy is gaining traction, and we're increasingly confident that CorPath's value proposition is being appreciated by potential customers.

Notwithstanding Q1 soft sales, our revenue trajectory and prospects for growth remain quite positive. We expect that on average, quarterly revenue for 2018, looks similar to the fourth quarter of 2017, which translates to roughly $16 million for the full year and a meaningful increase versus 2017.

That said, these assumptions are subject to the timing variability I outlined earlier, which can affect quarter-to-quarter results materially. Let me go through, in some detail, each of the significant accomplishments from the first few months of the year.

Our confidence in the growing interest of physicians was reaffirmed at the recent Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, or SCAI, 2018 Scientific Sessions meeting in San Diego, which was an overwhelming success for Corindus. Demand for the experience with CorPath GRX with Rotate on Retract was significant enough that our demo system was busy throughout the entire conference.

Robotic vascular technology was featured throughout the conference, including a live stream case in a number of podium presentations. A robotic case, performed by Dr. Shami Mahmud, streamed live from UCSD and highlighted the clinical utility of RoR, and showed CorPath GRX success during a complex intervention.

Quite frankly, in my two years of being at Corindus, it was probably the best live case I've seen performed at any medical conference. Dr. Giora Weisz of Montefiore Medical Center presented on reducing radial exposure risk in the cath lab and emphasized the value of CorPath in the – in to reduce the risk of occupational hazards faced by physicians as well.

Finally, we also hosted a dinner symposium at the meeting which was chaired by Dr. Doug Brockman of the Mass General Hospital and featured three additional esteemed physicians, who shared their experiences using CorPath GRX during complex procedures, expanding peripheral indication in our novel, Rotate on Retract technology.

As a reminder, in early March, we received FDA clearance of RoR. RoR is the first smart procedural automation in the technIQ Series for CorPath GRX platform. It allows the operator to quickly navigate to a targeted lesion by automatically rotating the guidewire point joystick retraction, possibly allowing for faster procedural time and greater procedural success.

FDA clearance of this new software feature marks the first step on our path to full autonomous navigation. Over the next several years, we will focus on automating the techniques of world-class physicians to make them available to every hospital with a vascular robotics program.

We believe that consistency and artificial intelligence through procedural automation will increase the value of robotics in the cath lab by reducing variability of treatment and procedure time and has the opportunity to improve the overall quality of patient care.

During the first quarter, the CorPath GRX also received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use in peripheral vascular interventions, making GRX the first and only FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to both percutaneous coronary and peripheral vascular procedures.

It is estimated that 8.5 million people in the United States are living with peripheral artery disease. In 2017, peripheral procedures were estimated to be a $3.4 billion market. And it is estimated by 2020, one million PAD procedures will be performed annually in the United States.

We have now established and engaged a world-class team of thought leaders in the field of peripheral vascular disease. This new peripheral vascular indication allows us to reach a new pool of interventionalists and surgeons, outside of cardiology, and aligns with our objective to provide more patients access to benefits of precision robotics treatment while protecting health care professionals from harmful radiation during lengthy peripheral procedures.

The elective peripheral procedure will also allow for robotics to be used as a market differentiation tool for hospitals. Interventionalists are up and running on PVI procedures using CorPath GRX System at five hospitals already. We look forward to continuing to expand into the peripheral space in the coming quarters. We also continue to invest in education and training opportunities. Early in Q1, we announced an educational collaboration with Medtronic that will advance our goal of improving patient outcomes and access to care.

In partnership with Medtronic, we are sponsoring a course series designed to familiarize participants with the operations and capabilities of robotic-assisted PCI using the CorPath GRX System and to instruct physicians on the benefits of transradial access.

Training courses will begin in late June. We look forward to working in partnership with Medtronic on educational initiatives that put into practice the benefits of robotic-assisted transradial procedures. We are continuing to expand – we are committed to expanding the depth of clinical research around robotics.

Earlier this quarter, we announced a preclinical study in collaboration with Mayo Clinic that will further explore the capabilities and use of remote robotic treatment, or telestenting, for PCI. During the quarter, Mayo installed two CorPath GRX Systems, and we are gearing up to begin the first phase of the feasibility study with animal models in Q2.

While PCI has the initial focus for this development program, our long-term goal is to extend this capability to the remote treatment of endovascular disease, acute stroke and neural procedures.

Finally, we are starting to broaden our addressable market for robotics through global expansion. While our primary goal is to focus on our opportunity here in the United States, we're excited about the burgeoning worldwide robotics market and are fielding interest from India, Japan, China, the Middle East and the UK.

As you may recall, we installed our first commercial CorPath GRX System in India at the Apex Heart Institute during the fourth quarter of 2017. The introduction of precision vascular robotics to this new and growing market has been overwhelmingly positive. Apex Heart was our global leader in utilization during the quarter.

We have been extremely encouraged by the level of interest we have seen in India, which represents a PCI opportunity of more than 450,000 annual procedures, about half of United States, across about 950 hospitals. And the procedural rate is reported to be growing year-over-year.

We look forward to continuing to work with the team at Apex Heart driving utilization and expanding the presence of precision vascular robotics throughout the region of India. We're continuing to make progress in Japan and are still on track for PMDA approval in the first half of 2018, which will open up the Japanese market with a PCI opportunity of 250,000 annual procedures.

Before I turn the call over to David, I want to make a – take a moment to welcome Doug Braunstein to our Board of Directors. Doug is a seasoned investor and veteran adviser to many public companies in the healthcare sector. Since 2015, he has served as the managing partner and founder of Hudson Executive Capital. Previously, he held various roles within JPMorgan, including Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.

During the quarter, we also added Jim Tobin, who previously served as CEO for Boston Scientific, to our Board of Directors, which was announced on our last call. Their extensive experience will be incredibly valuable as we continue to accelerate our business. We look forward to Doug and Jim's contribution to our board.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David Long to provide more details on our financials. David?

David Long

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018, totaled $1.5 million compared to $0.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenue in the quarter was driven primarily by CorPath GRX Systems and capital upgrade revenue. Our global installed base increased to 37 CorPath GRX Systems as of the end of Q1, up from 33 systems or 12% from the end of Q4 with the addition of two new system installations and two upgrades in the quarter. These 37 CorPath GRX Systems accounted for over 98% of all CorPath cassettes shipped for revenue in the first quarter.

We shipped 353 cassettes in Q1, a 24% increase year-over-year. This figure is down 22%, sequentially, due to a lowering of stocking orders resulting from fewer systems sold in the first quarter versus stronger system installations late in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross losses for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $0.4 million compared to a gross loss of $1.1 million in the same period of the prior year. SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $7.5 million compared to $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2017.

The increase was primarily due to higher compensation and travel expenses, associated primarily with commercial headcount, investment in our international sales initiative and additional expenses associated with our per share external audit of compliance with internal control reporting requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes–Oxley Act.

R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $2.1 million compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2017. The reduction was primarily due to CorPath product development costs related to the launch of our second-generation CorPath System in 2017 that did not repeat in 2018.

Net loss from operations for the period totaled $10.1 million compared to a net loss of $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. We ended the first quarter of 2018 with $44 million in cash and cash equivalents. As Mark mentioned, in Q1, we strengthened our balance sheet and cash availability, adding access to up to $51 million in capital.

We accomplished this in a recent financing initiative consisting of two components: first, the completion of a private placement of convertible preferred stock, bringing gross proceeds of $25 million; and second, into a term loan and revolving line of credit agreement providing access to up to $23 million associated with a four-year term loan as well as a revolving line of credit of up to $3 million.

Both the term loan and the revolving line of credit require attainment of certain financial milestones to draw more than the $12 million funded at closing. As we learn more about our business and customer needs, we are continually driving to optimize the impact of our resources. As part of these efforts, we are reallocating some resources toward key priorities, such as our new peripheral and remote opportunities, while also focusing on cash preservation.

Now turning to our thoughts on 2018. As Mark mentioned, we remain confident in our platform, in ability to partner with hospitals, in the creation of robotic programs and in our ability to expand our installed base.

We are continuing to expand our pipeline through active discussions with nearly 80 hospital partners. We expect that, on average, quarterly revenue for 2018 will look similar to the fourth quarter of 2017, which annualizes to roughly $16 million for the full year, a meaningful increase versus 2017. That said, these assumptions are subject to the timing variability outlined earlier, which can affect quarter-to-quarter results materially.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mark Toland.

Mark Toland

Thank you, David. In summary, our platform is strong, our pipeline is robust, and we are confident in our ability to meaningfully ramp our installed base of GRX Systems and transform the cardiovascular robotic space.

While some timing uncertainties continues to be driven by hospital administration level, we expect continued traction in rising momentum as the year progresses. We're making meaningful progress developing quality robotic programs in the United States, expanding in the peripheral space and driving adoption in India.

We're still on track for Japanese PMDA approval in the first half of 2018, where the commercial launch is expected in the back half of this year. And we're engaging ongoing discussions regarding our potential China commercialization and non-dilutive capital strategy.

We also have several technical milestones in our sights as it relates to remote robotic treatment and further evolution of our procedural automation technology. Our focus remains clear, to drive widespread implementation of cardiovascular robotic programs, which streamline workflow for hospitals, improve outcomes for patients and benefit interventionalists and their team. We look forward to updating you on our progress during future calls.

We'll now open the call up for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Rick Wise of Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matt Blackman

Good afternoon, everyone. It's actually Matt Blackman in for Rick. I thought maybe if we could start – I want to make sure I'm understanding – the revenue guidance for the rest of the year is very clear. I just want to make sure I understand the sort of the implications for Systems as you think about the rest of the year. So if I look at your fourth quarter, if I recall, it was six placements for upgrades. So what you're saying is, multiply those by three, and that's kind of how we should think about the remainder of the year, shaking out. I just want to make sure I'm getting the right number, and what that sort of would imply for the full system number in 2018, if we could start there?

Mark Toland

Yes. Matt, thanks for the question. Yes, the way I think about the Q4 is, number one, it was a record quarter. We did almost $4.2 million in revenue with the combination of new systems, upgrades and disposables.

And that's the same way that we think about that 2018 full year, with less focus in – on the upgrades. If you've noticed, in Q4 – there were six new and four upgrades. Approximately 40% were upgrades. I think, that's probably less in 2018. I think it's more along the lines of 10% to 15% are upgrades, which – that means their ASP will be higher. As you know, all of our new system targets for ASP are close to around $400,000. So if you combine all that together, that's what – that's would be our target for system units.

Matt Blackman

And then a couple of more on the systems, and then I wanted to shift to cassettes. Did you – have you sold any systems in 2Q?

Mark Toland

We are in the process of – obviously, we're mid-quarter right now. We feel like this is going to be another quarter for us to continue transforming where vascular robotics are the quality programs. We have sold systems in Q2. And that's probably the only comment that I'm going to make at this time on intra-quarter perspective.

Matt Blackman

Okay, I appreciate that, Mark. And then, a somewhat bigger-picture question on Systems. Do you think these – I think, you call them purchase timing uncertainties, are these institution-specific? Or as you take a step back, is the selling cycle in, sort of, in general, just taking longer? Any way you sort of splice those two, and then I'll throw in the cassette question while I can here.

I understand that your quarterly numbers are impacted by stocking sales. But is there any way you can sort of help us think about some utilization of the installed base in the first quarter versus maybe what we saw through the last three quarters of 2017? Again, I know the numbers are skewed by initial sales and such. But maybe, some directional help on sort of what the installed base utilization rate looks like? Either precisely or directionally would be helpful.

Mark Toland

Yes. Matt, so on the capital selling cycle, I wouldn't say that there is nothing that we've seen that surprises us. It does take us longer than we would like. And a lot of that get stuck in the walls of the administrative part of the hospital, mostly because we're still considered a disruptive technology.

So there's a lot of people that have to sign off on it. It's not like we're in the hospital replacing something. We're actually bringing something very new in. And as result, that just takes a little bit longer for hospital administration to sign off on it. And we get that. Within Q1 alone, we probably had a handful of deals that we thought were 90% done that, for some reason or another, fell out, which was part of the disappointment of our quarter.

And those all had different reasons, but it wasn't necessarily because of clinical physician support. We had 100% clinical physician support, and a lot of that was just a timing issue for administration. So that was a Q1 factor for us. But I would say that, as more and more quality institutions start to build out their robotic programs, and we mentioned that Mayo Clinic, on this call, built or just brought in two new systems, that has a global impact in brand reputation that I think really makes a difference. And I think that the word is starting to get out, which is why were so busy at the SCAI meeting.

And as a result, even hospital administration is starting to understand that robotics across their overall hospital is important to differentiate their program, and I think we're falling in that category today. So I remain very bullish on the year-end. Look at Q1, it's just a bit of a hiccup here. The utilization question is a great one.

Few numbers I'll throw out here. You're right. We had a lot of sales at the end of the year. As a matter of fact, they were probably over a handful to two handfuls of Systems at the last two weeks of the year. That created a large bolus of stocking orders in Q4. And we didn't have a lot of new sales in Q1. So really you're seeing true utilization in Q1 from our cassette sales. And if you take out all the stocking orders where those new programs didn't really need to buy anything, probably in Q1, because they had a large stocking order to get them started.

We're probably about halfway where we want to be, close to about 50 robotic cases per system per year on average. And I've always said that we want to have 100 cases per system per year. And I think the key driver to that is going to be this Rotate on Retract and further automation.

I get a text or a call from a physician about every day from a positive experience they've had with Rotate on Retract on how it helped them get through a really tight complex case much faster. It's completely surprised them on the procedural success that they were going to have with it. And they don't even turn it off anymore. So it's – you bring in things like that into robotic experience to make a physician's life a little bit easier, and you're going to get more and more adoption.

And I think that's our name of the game as we think about the future of robotics. It's not just a radiation story anymore. It's much more broader than that. And we're seeing the impact of that in Q2. And qualitatively as well, as when we talked about at this SCAI meeting, everybody wanted to come up to our robot and try it to see what Rotate on Retract was really like. And everybody was thoroughly impressed. So that – hopefully that answered your question, Matt.

Matt Blackman

It did, thank you, Mark. I appreciate it.

There are no further audio questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Mark Toland

Great. Well, thanks to everybody who joined the call this afternoon and we appreciate your interest in Corindus. Have a good evening.

