ASV Holdings' (ASV) CEO Andrew Rooke on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Andrew Rooke – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Melissa How – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Shlisky – Seaport Global

Matt Koranda – Roth Capital

Operator

Good day and welcome to the ASV Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Following today’s prepared remarks the conference will be open for questions. [Operator Instructions] And now I'd like to turn the conference over to Andrew Rooke, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Cody. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your interest in ASV, and welcome to our first quarter 2018 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Missy How, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take us through the financial results for the quarter after the overview, market and strategy update from me.

Today's call is supplemented by the press release issued earlier this afternoon and is also accompanied by a slide presentation, both of which are available on our Website. Also available on the Website and in the release are replay instructions for a recording of the call, which will be available until May the 15th.

Please refer to the first slide regarding today's discussion that will include forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP measures. We ask that you review these statements and refer to our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our Form 10-K for 2017 that are filed with the SEC for further guidance on the many risks associated with our company.

So I'll begin with Slide number 3. Today, we reported $29.9 million in sales for the first quarter of 2018, representing year-over-year quarterly growth of 6.8%, highlighted by machine sales and distribution growth in North American and a seasonally slower activity quarter.

After adjusting for the final relocation costs incurred moving our parts distribution center, our adjusted EBITDA of $2 million was 6.7% of sales, somewhat lower than planned, largely due to the revenue mix and some additional operating expenses that we incurred to further build out our sales and management teams. And I'll elaborate on that shortly.

We expect our gross and EBITDA margins to gradually improve this year with higher volume and sourcing and efficiency improvements as we have now essentially completed the addition of such infrastructure. We're seeing good levels of demand for our Posi-Track track loaders, with total machine revenues up 13.5% year over year, which included 31% growth in machine sales revenue to our North American dealer and rental customers.

Of this growth, approximately 50% represented reorders from dealers signed before the start of the year, demonstrating the progress we have had in building up the network in the last 18 months and which points to additional expansion as we continue with this objective.

As a reminder, we began with zero ASV dealers at the start of 2015. And we steadily built that up to 248 locations, as we noted in today's announcement. It's also evidence of continuing strength and underlying demand in this market, which we believe will continue through 2018 and beyond.

Our total top line quarter-over-quarter growth this quarter was held back by lower part sales and lower sales to Australia. Part sales tend to follow a seasonal sales pattern, with quarter one being slightly lower. And in this year's quarter, our strategy part center relocation was a substantial planned logistical corporate event.

Part of the logistics plan was to maintain continual contact with our customers, keep their confidence, and provide them with good realistic timetables on our ability to ship through the whole process. A tribute to the team's efforts is that we did not lose any material amount of orders, but rather we did have to push some deliveries into Q2 so we could execute the move and keep our customers and minimize delayed, incomplete or bad deliveries. We have seen the run rate of orders and shipments pick back up again in April, as we expected.

Getting to Australia, last year was a record for our Australia business, which virtually doubled to $24 million for the year. We had a large initial stocking order from one of our customers in the first quarter of 2017 that did not repeat this year. And first quarter comparisons, therefore, were difficult. We think that we will see respectable sales growth from the Australian market that will take us beyond that high water mark this year.

Finally, before I review the markets and the strategy, everyone is aware of the recently announced tariff changes for steel and aluminum that is leading to increases in the cost of those materials. We've been working with suppliers to understand the impact on them and us and seeking to mitigate the adverse impact to the greatest extent we can.

Given the scale of the steel increases, however, we've been unable to offset the full movement and therefore have implemented steel surcharge pricing effective on new orders from May the 1st. It's unfortunate that we have to do this, as customers, of course, don't like it. But we are talking to them. We're only recovering what we cannot offset by other actions. And we'll keep a close watch on the steel pricing to adjust as required.

So now please move to Slide 4, where I'll comment on the market conditions for our products. The key indicators for our compact track loaders, such as housing starts, general construction and the rental channel, remain favorable and with year-over-year increases in the first few months and forecast for 2018 and beyond.

We did experience a modest slowing in equipment orders during March, which we believe was largely weather related, as the late departure of winter delayed the startup of activity in landscaping, construction and agriculture. The good news is that the underlying markets, notwithstanding the uncertainty on steel pricing, are currently trending favorably, and we expect this to continue through 2018.

Turning to Slide 5, I'd now like to make some comments regarding the strategic initiatives we identified to drive profitable growth at ASV. The expansion of our dealer network is a key to ASV's growth and success, as we aim to establish independent dealer and rental locations carrying the ASV brand.

As I referenced earlier, not only did we expand North American distribution by 26 locations in the first quarter, but the 31% increase in machine sales through this distribution demonstrates how this strategy can deliver growth for us. And of course, the sale of machines in the year leads to part sales in future years as the population of machines in use grows. So this growth in the first quarter is also contributing to the expanded future revenue stream for parts, which is a profitable business for us, which of course helps on the margin side.

An essential element of having a strong brand that distribution wants to support and end users want to use keeping products is keeping it updated and addressing customer requirements. We have an active research and development program to which we commit about 1.7% of sales. And at the end of the quarter, we launched the RT40, the successor to our smallest Posi-Track machine, the RT30.

We think this is going to be a very important product for us. Not only does the RT40 meet the tier four final emission standards, it also has a 40% increase in operating performance and a serviceability improvement of over 50% compared to the RT30 machine it replaces.

We believe this machine demonstrates our commitment to providing the most innovative and efficient machines in the industry for our customers and provides a competitive advantage that will drive our growth.

Finally, at the end of the quarter, we also made a couple of important additions to the company leadership team to ensure we can seize the opportunities available to us as we drive forward with the strategy. We now have in place a completed solid experienced team working diligently to generate cash flow and returns for our shareholders.

And now I'd like to turn it over to Missy, who will discuss the financial results.

Melissa How

Thank you, Andrew. Please refer to Slide 6 as I walk through key figures for the first quarter with comparatives against first quarter of 2017. In the first quarter of 2017, we were operating as a joint venture. And therefore, certain pro forma adjustments have been made to adjust 2017 numbers, principally tax and public company costs, so that we can better compare on a like-for-like basis. These are shown in detail in the appendix to the press release and slide pack.

Net revenues for the three months ended March 31st, 2018, increased $1.9 million or 6.8% year over year to $29.9 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, machine sales increased $2.5 million to $21.2 million. OEM undercarriage sales increased by $0.5 million. And aftermarket parts sales decreased by $1.1 million.

The increase in machine volume was primarily due to increased sales into our North American distribution channels, which grew by 31% compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in OEM undercarriage shipments was a result of a higher demand allocation in the period. Parts sales as a percentage of total sales for the period decreased to 20% compared to 26% in the same period in 2017. This shift in overall mix effectively reduced gross profit margin by approximately 125 basis points.

We believe a primary factor in the parts decrease during the period was related to the transition of our distribution center as dealers held orders for a window of time until the transition was complete. We began distributing parts out of our new distribution facility on March 19th.

We reported a GAAP net loss of $0.3 million or negative $0.03 per share compared to a GAAP net income of $0.2 million or $0.03 per share in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.2 million or $0.02 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.1 million or a negative $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

The 2018 adjustments reflect costs associated with the relocation of the aftermarket parts distribution center. The 2017 adjustments reflect the actual public company costs incurred in the first quarter 2018 as if the Company had been a corporation in the first quarter of 2017 and a pro forma C Corporation basis tax charge and income at a tax rate of 36%. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $2 million or 6.7% of sales compared to $2 million or 7.1% of sales in the first quarter of 2017.

Slide 7 is a bridge movement in sales and adjusted net income for the first quarter 2018 compared with the first quarter of 2017. On the adjusted income reconciliation, the principal item was increased sales of $1.9 million from volume and product mix, which resulted in a gross margin benefit of $0.3 million. The income reconciliation also reflects increased operating expenses of $0.3 million, principally due to increased general and administrative costs relating to adding key management positions and advertising and marketing costs.

We saw a $0.4 million benefit from reduced interest expense resulting from improved interest rates as a result of our recent refinancing activities and an increase in tax expense of $0.1 million. With the change in tax laws at the end of 2017, we expect our tax rate for 2018 to be approximately 22%.

With a discussion of the impact of revenue mix on the reported numbers, I wanted to provide an overview of our gross profit percent, which you can see on Slide 8. As reported, gross profit was 13.2% of net sales. The one-time costs of relocating the aftermarket parts distribution center accounted for a reduction of 2% of sales, effectively adjusting our gross profit as a percent of sales to 15.2% as compared to 15.6% in the first quarter of 2017. The 15.2% therefore represents the margin from the revenue mix we saw in the period, which included parts as a percentage of total sales of 20% for the period, down from 25% in quarter one 2017.

Slide 9 highlights key balance sheet and liquidity ratios that have remained relatively constant. Our current ratio of 2.1 remains healthy, and our leverage ratio at 2.6x trailing adjusted EBITDA is well within target range.

Our net working capital to annualized last quarter sales was 24.5%, still below our target of 25%. Our days sales outstanding improved to 49 days from 58 days at December 31st, 2017. Days inventory on hand increased slightly as we increased our stocking levels to support the transition of aftermarkets parts distribution to Grand Rapids.

Slide 10 provides a breakdown of our net debt at March 31st, 2018. The increase in borrowings generally supported working capital needs in preparation of an increased level of manufacturing in quarter two. Our weighted average cost of debt was 5.3%, an improvement from 7.4% in the same period 2017.

And with that, I'll like to hand it back over to Andrew for some closing remarks.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Missy. I think what we'll do now, Cody, is open it up to questions from anybody from the floor.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Absolutely. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Mike Shlisky with Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Mike Shlisky

Good morning, everybody. How are you today?

Andrew Rooke

Hello, Mike. Good, thank you. Good to hear you.

Mike Shlisky

Okay. Wanted to first maybe touch on the pricing surcharges. So I guess your first quarter sales that you had, were they impacted at all by the high price of steel, or had you bought in advance going to the quarter? Are there – just because your regular prices or because of some good execution there? And then it's only been a week or so since you've actually done these surcharges, but have you heard anything from customers yet about their reaction to them?

Andrew Rooke

Missy, if you do the cost side, I can talk about the customer reactions.

Melissa How

We didn't see any material impact in Q1 on this. We expect that to happen in Q2. So in essence, we had bought ahead, if that's what you want to call it. But we had that cost dialed in. So we didn't see any material impact from that in the first quarter.

Andrew Rooke

And just in – thanks, Missy. And in terms of how the customers are feeling about it, I think it's one of those things. Nobody likes to see price increases. Everybody sort of is still trying to work out: Well, what does that mean for them? How does it affect their business at the end of the day? The good news in one sense is that everybody is seeing this. It's been very clearly measured or put through in the steel price increases that have gone through since the start of the year.

So it's not just one individual company. This is coming across the patch we think. So they're not happy. They're just trying to understand it at the moment. We'll have to see how the – what impact there is on demand at the end of the day. But I think that, as I say, we're probably going to see a lot of people in this area moving in this regard as well. And we know some people have already put some of these tariff increases through already.

Mike Shlisky

Right. I was going to ask that as well. I would imagine that most of your dealerships are actually other brands as well as ASV. So I'd imagine they've already seen some other companies doing surcharges. Are you concerned at all because you're often new to these dealerships that, if they're going to try and scrimp on some inventory, it'll be with you, or is it more of – if you think that most dealerships across all brands are going to be a little bit more cautious possibly kind of going forward here?

Andrew Rooke

I think it's hard to say. One thing that's very clear is it's a very dynamic environment out there, lots of moving parts. And I think dealers all around in this space are trying to just work out how they go forward. One of the good things is that the sort of underlying economic conditions still seem to be relatively good. I did reference a bit of a slowing down in March. I think, as we said, that was probably down to the weather as far as we could ascertain.

So they're still trying to work it through. From an inventory perspective, the profile of many of our dealers is the actual levels of inventory that they carry are not huge, which in that respect is actually quite good. So I think it's a wait and see, Mike. We haven't heard any significant negative reactions to it.

And I think that's what we're going to continue to talk to all of our dealers about, to walk them through it and what's happening. And I think we've done our best to mitigate a lot with our supply chain as well as best as we can. And they're very – our customers are very clear that we are only passing on to them that which we haven't been able to offset in some other strategic way.

Mike Shlisky

Okay. Great. I wanted to just turn to parts really quickly. I guess, first off, it sounds like you're pretty confident that the parts, the mix of parts, which was 20% in the first quarter, will improve back to a more normalized rate from here. And trying to figure out what's in these slides, you had mentioned that the aftermarket mix, having left the aftermarket depressed gross margin by about 125 basis points. And then you also mentioned in the slides that the cost of the DC relocation cost you two full points of gross margin as well. Is one of those within the other? Are those the same, or are these…

Andrew Rooke

No, they're both separate.

Melissa How

Yes, they're separate.

Mike Shlisky

Okay. So it's separate headwinds. And again, Andrew, you think you'll get back to a more normalized mix starting in Q2 or actually even higher than that as you guys catch up in Q2 on the aftermarket side?

Andrew Rooke

So yes. So quarter one from a not only parts, but general activity level is seasonally a little bit lower and parts, as I said, a piece of that. The 20% was a pretty low percentage of sales from historical perspective, where it's ranged more in the 25% to 30% on a full year with the first quarter being more maybe the sort of 22%, 23%, 25% rather than up at the higher end.

We don't believe that there's anything – we haven't seen anything that's fundamentally changed other than what we've been doing, which is we believe very positive to our dealers and our customers. There has been some disruption, which I think the team have done a great job in minimizing. But it's a big logistical exercise, as I'm sure you can think a bit in that way.

So what I expect to see first is an overall improvement of customer sort of deliveries, satisfaction levels from having that operation under our control. And of course, as we indicated, that's going to lead to some cost benefits for us. We believe that just efficiencies from the process will be beneficial to us. And I think we indicated that the payback from the project is less than the year.

So we do see some benefits coming through. The other side that you asked was with regard to April. And yes, we did see parts orders track back up to a similar level that we saw in the prior year. So that was for the month of April. So that was encouraging that the trend seemed to be back to sort of more normal activity.

Mike Shlisky

Great. I wanted to ask one last one, and I will hop back into the queue here. And that's on your structural costs, your SG&A. I think you had mentioned you had hired some new people to kind of give yourself the full skeleton of the company that you need to kind of operate at a much higher scale. Is the run rate that we saw in the first quarter of SG&A the appropriate run rate going forward? As I recall, you – there was a guy who was retiring – I think he was your COO – during the second quarter here. So is there a downshift slightly in the SG&A from Q2, Q3 onward?

Andrew Rooke

Missy, if I say anything or if you've got any comments, but I believe that sort of run rate is probably appropriate.

Melissa How

Yes, that's fair. I don't think we're going to see much fluctuation. It's not a net-net, but not a material change.

Andrew Rooke

And you're right, Mike. We did have a COO retired. And we brought onboard two excellent replacements for the activity that he was doing. So we brought onboard a Vice President of Sales and Marketing Justin and Tom as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain. Both have hit the ground running, and very – looking forward to seeing some great progress from the work that they're going to deliver to ASV.

Mike Shlisky

Super, I will hop back in queue. Thank you so much.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I'll take our next question from Matt Koranda with Roth Capital.

Matt Koranda

Hi, guys, good afternoon.

Andrew Rooke

Hi, Matt.

Matt Koranda

Just wanted to touch on Australia. I know you guys mentioned that that was a drag during the quarter, but I'm trying to back into whether I guess Australian machine sales were down for the quarter year over year and don't feel like I have enough to do that. But can you just give us sort of the dollar figure that those were down by during the quarter? And then how much of a margin impact would that have had on you guys from a mix perspective? So are you selling machines at a higher margin rate in that region than you are in the U.S.?

Andrew Rooke

Yes, so Australia sales in total, which is machines and parts actually, Matt, were down. I think they were about $5.2 million or so first quarter last year. And they were probably around $3.4 million in the first quarter this year. So overall sales for Australia were down quite a bit. We referenced the startup. And if you recall, we introduced a new dealer into Australia last year with six locations.

And that accounted for a sizable amount of machines going out in that first quarter last year, making that first quarter comparison pretty tough. In fact, the whole year, they had a record year. Last year, Australia I think we did $24 million in total over there. But we do see some growth again this year from them. So it was just a hard comparison for us in that respect. The question in terms of the mix, yes, they have a different pricing structure to the North American market. And they sort of pay cash as opposed to taking some of the financing deals that are on place there. So there is a bit of an adverse mix from selling less machines into Australia as well. Anything else to add there, Missy?

Melissa How

No, that was right. And the numbers, they are on the Q, but you're right. We did about $3.4 million to Australia for first quarter this year as compared to $5.2 million in the previous year.

Matt Koranda

Okay. Any sense for the – in terms of basis points of gross margin hit that that creates? Any way to quantify it?

Andrew Rooke

We haven't sort of broken that out really, Matt, I'm afraid. It gets a little bit granular if we start to do that and commercially a bit sensitive.

Matt Koranda

All right. Fair enough. On the surcharges, just wanted to see. You guys are putting those through over the last couple of weeks. So I assume it's not going to fully kick in to offset some of the cost increases in Q2. But I guess help us understand. Sort of should we expect sort of machine margin mix to hold steady from Q1? Should we sort of see some erosion year over year? Just help us directionally with sort of how to think about machine margin as we move through the year.

Andrew Rooke

Yes, so the drive for the surcharges is to try and offset the cost increases from steel, Matt. So that is – that should work through each of the machines. It's been done at a machine level. When people order, the surcharge goes onto that particular invoice for that particular machine. So the intent is to recover the cost as we go forward. So there shouldn't be a squeeze from that perspective. But as I did indicate, we're still trying to work out and see if that's going to have any significant effect on overall demand levels in the market.

We've talked before about sort of where we see the margins going. And we've put into the pack and we just discussed with Mike a little bit the effect on margin this quarter from the $600,000 of relocation costs and the mix from the parts. So as we go forward into 2000 and – through 2018, I think we gradually see an improvement from Q1 based on parts improvement and some of the absorption benefits that we get from additional volume and some of the efficiencies that we expect to get through that volume and also through sort of some purchasing activity.

Now I think, historically, you know that the margins in the business have been between 16% and 18%. And I very much recognize that we're not quite there yet. But I do see us moving through that – to that 16% type range. And as you know, in the next couple years going out, our target is to get it to that 18%. That's sort of where I see this thing going.

Matt Koranda

Okay. Got it. On the aftermarket parts decline, I guess what I was interested in hearing was sort of, how long was the window in which dealers held their orders during Q1? How long did that last? Was that multiple weeks? It'd be helpful to have a timeframe for that.

Melissa How

The communications went out to them. It was probably 10 to 14 days, so a couple weeks. But what we saw was we had been communicating with them the whole time. So they I think on their own kind of stopped placing orders on the other location and then rolled through until we had everything moved up here. And then the orders started coming in. So I would say two weeks probably was a fair amount of time that they held.

Matt Koranda

Okay. Got it. And then have – what have you guys – since bringing it in house now that you're sort of fully ramped up and April's kind of back to normal rates, what have you guys changed in terms of incentivizing part sales through your network since taking it in house? Could you give us a couple examples?

Andrew Rooke

Our focus at the moment, Matt, is still on getting deliveries, the turnaround of orders, the backlog of orders reduced, all of those sort of customer service measures. That's the focus that we've got going on. And that's going to continue for a while until we get to what we think are the right levels for a brand of our quality and reputation and get that through. So the commercialization, for want of a better description, of parts I see coming more towards the second half of the year and into the start of next year.

Matt Koranda

Where are those lead times right now, or I guess where were they were under Terex fulfillment, and where should they be ultimately?

Andrew Rooke

Missy, do you want to talk to that?

Melissa How

Well, I don't know if I have those exact metrics in front of me to talk to. But to Andrew's point earlier, we're working on just those key metrics and making sure that we're getting the customer what they want on time and working through that. I don't have exact – the exact metrics in front of me right now.

Andrew Rooke

Yes, so I'm sorry about that, Missy. Where we should be I think, Matt, is that we should be receiving an order on one day, processing it on another day, delivering on another day. So that's the type of process that I think that we need to have in place. The metrics that we're starting to put into the business are going to be aimed towards that. Now again, we're not going to be at those levels straight away. And of course, some parts don't need that type of turnaround. But we need to be competitive with what our major competitors in the market are doing. And we're going to work towards achieving that.

Matt Koranda

Okay. If your dealer network's not getting parts from you, where are their alternative sources? I would assume some of your stuff is proprietary, like the track. But are there areas you can lose share to if you're not delivering within that sort of three-day timeframe that you highlighted, Andrew?

Andrew Rooke

You can for some of the proprietary parts, yes. You can lose it. There are sources of other supply out there. And I think, historically, we feel that we have lost some of that. And that's a piece that we want to recover and regain because many of your dealers, they want reliability.

They want to know that they're getting the right parts, they can get them when you say they're going to get them in a reasonable time and make sure that equipment is fully running and operational. To do that, they're very – generally very happy to order from the OEM as long as you're delivering the service and a competitive price to do that. And that's what we're working towards.

Matt Koranda

Got it. Okay. Last one. Can we – I think it was sort of asked in a different way, but I'm just curious. Can we get catch-up orders in Q2 in aftermarket parts, or we're not – those are not things you can sort of catch up on. Those are just lost, and we're just looking at a more normalized run rate going forward.

Andrew Rooke

Well, it does depend on what orders, if any, that were sort of lost or delayed. As I've said, we saw the run rate for April come through to be a very similar level to the second – so April of 2017. So will that continue? I don't know. Was that because there was some backlog that was held over into that quarter – into that month, I apologize? I'm not too sure. We're going to keep a very close eye on it and see. But it really is hard to estimate on that basis.

Matt Koranda

Okay, helpful. I’ll look at there. Thank you guys.

Andrew Rooke

Okay, thank you, Matt.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we have a follow-up question from Mike Shlisky with Seaport Global.

Mike Shlisky

Hey, guys. Extra questions here. Could you comment on your efforts to get into some more rental locations? Was there a lot of progress made in the quarter?

Andrew Rooke

Yes, thank you. As you know, that's a key area for us. And the first quarter did see the ARA show in February. And we had a good presence there, and we made some good success with that, Mike. And I think, of the 26 locations that we added, just under half of those I think were rental locations, which were particularly helped by attendance and presence at that show.

So that was very encouraging for us as that continues to be an important channel. We still are in discussions with one of the major regional players, as we've discussed before. Machines still have very good feedback. I don't have a firm answer, but I'm hopeful that it's going to be a positive response relatively – and I think, in the second quarter, we're going to be able to talk about that.

And then we do have a number of other sort of regional or semi-regional rental houses that we're having discussions with as well, which means really that the equipment is standing up well. As you know, that – some of that equipment that's going into that channel is relatively new to ASV, introduced really at the back end of 2016, particularly that VT-70 machine. So we're very pleased with the progress that's been made there. A lot to do still, but we're certainly making some good headway into that.

Mike Shlisky

Great. I also want to ask about the CapEx. Is there a CapEx budget you could probably share for the year?

Andrew Rooke

We've been talking I think in the region of $1.5 million to $2 million, Mike. That I think is probably a fair estimate for the year.

Mike Shlisky

And does that go down next year with some of the DC stuff out of the way, or is that the appropriate long-term run rate, too?

Andrew Rooke

Yes, no, I think it would probably come down. I'll have to sort of just put my finger in the air a little bit. If you said $1.5 million going forward, I think that's sort of a fairly appropriate rate.

Mike Shlisky

Okay. And then lastly, just I wanted to clarify your answer to one of Matt's questions about the gross margin. So you mentioned it was going to go into the 16% range through 2018. Did you mean – let's see, by the end of the year or for the full year, you can get in the 15% range and then going on up from there into 2019, 2020?

Andrew Rooke

So I see us sort of gradually improving through this year on gross margin from what we've seen in this first quarter, as parts normalize. So I think we should have a rate – an exit rate for the year approximating the 16%. And the 18%, as you know, is again a number that we've been looking at and expect that we can achieve in a couple of years through things like the volume, the cost reduction activities that we put into place, getting parts back to sort of more normal. That's how I'd see it going.

Mike Shlisky

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much guys.

Operator

Thank you, and with no further questions in the queue, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Rooke for any additional or closing remarks.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Cody. And thank you for everybody for your interest in ASV. Have a good afternoon. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude today's conference. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.