TGS Nopec Geophysical's (TGSNF) CEO Kristian Johansen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company (OTCPK:TGSNF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Kristian Johansen - CEO

Sven Børre Larsen - CFO

Analysts

Christopher Møllerløkken - Carnegie Investment Bank

Sahar Islam - UBS

Kristian Johansen

Hello everyone and welcome to the TGS first quarter 2018 conference call. My name is Kristian Johansen, I'm CEO of TGS. And joining me today is our CFO, Sven Børre Larsen.

As you know, effective from Q1 this year, TGS will be preannouncing quarterly revenue numbers no later than the sixth trading day at the quarter close. Our revenues for Q1 are better known to the market. And as you know, there was the price [Indiscernible] and we're very pleased with our results in Q1.

This morning, we posted our first quarter earnings release and hosted a webcast from Oslo. I hope that you had a chance -- had an opportunity to view this morning's release. I will now just give you a brief summary of the main points before opening the call to your questions.

In the first quarter 2018, based on our Segment Reporting, TGS had total net revenues of $135 million, which were up 56% from Q1 of last year. Improved market conditions helped us to achieve a broad-based growth in late sales, which at $115 million were up 67% from the same quarter last year. In fact, this is the third-best first quarter ever in terms of late sales for TGS.

Prefunding revenues were $18 million, up 15% from one year ago, funding 57% of our operational multi-client investments. These investments were about $31 million, in addition to $3 million from risk-sharing arrangements.

Operating profit in Q1 was $25 million, representing 18% of net revenues and this compares to $2 million in Q1 of 2017. Earnings per share were $0.13, up from $0.02 one year ago.

TGS continued its strong track record of cash generation with the free cash flow of $71 million, resulting in a cash balance of $302 million. This is in addition to an undrawn $75 million RCF. Quarterly dividend is maintained at $0.20 per share in Q2 of 2017, which is up 33% from one year ago.

Our Q1 performance was driven by strong late sales across all regions, indicating that there has been an improvement in the underlying fundamentals of the global market for seismic data.

The combination of higher oil price and lower cost base means that E&P companies now have more operating cash flow that can be used for growth investments. While we still expect some volatility in multi-client accounts, our counter-cyclical strategy has clearly positioned TGS to benefit from the improved market condition.

The financial guidance for 2018 is unchanged and is as follows; new multi-client investments were approximately $260 million; additional investments expected from sales of existing surveys with risk-sharing arrangements; and prefunding of new multi-client investments are expected to be approximately 45% to 50%.

Question-and-Answer Session

We do have a question from Christopher Møllerløkken with Carnegie.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Good afternoon gentlemen. In terms of the multi-client investments you made in first quarter, were there anything in particular that's caused them to be relatively low? Or were it just a reflection that the rates for the capacity use are very low? Thank you.

Kristian Johansen

Yes. I think it's probably the latter. I mean we still have very healthy rates in terms of acquiring new seismic surveys, both offshore and onshore and both 2D and 3D. And as you see from the project schedule on page 26, we had a 2D in Egypt and a 3D in the U.S. GoM in the quarter and then we had a Q1 short projects. And they all -- we would really taking advantage of very favorable investor and acquisition economics, and we saw that -- that's probably the answer to that.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Thank you.

And we'll take our next question from Sahar Islam with UBS.

Sahar Islam

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. I have two, please, if that's okay. Firstly, on the late sales, I know you said that geographically, it's relatively good spread, but within -- if we look within that, was it relatively lumpy around licensing rounds, certain types of customers? Is there anything within that 1Q late sales number that we should be aware of not extrapolating out?

Kristian Johansen

Thank you for your question. And your question is related to our late sales in Q1. And as I said this morning on the call, there were no one-offs, no extraordinary late sales in Q1. We had 90 sales and relatively small sales. We had a good geographical distribution sales.

I think you will see it from the segment reporting that we had a quite decent quarter in Europe and also in North and South America. North and South America is mainly U.S., Gulf of Mexico, where we see some pickup in demand despite the choice of license round working a great success in terms of the number of companies participating.

But we still had healthy sales from the U.S. GoM. And Europe has been very good for the past couple of quarters, and this is partly related to the upcoming license rounds and the award of that 24th round in Q2.

So, again, no specific very large outstanding deal that stands out. Very healthy sales in all regions and a clear market improvement in the regions where we're doing business, and in that sense, it's very positive.

Sahar Islam

Thank you. And then my second question was on cost. And I know this morning you said that you're not seeing any inflation on the vessel side. But how should we think about operational cost in terms of [Indiscernible] other cost which should increase as the cycle starts to pick up for this year and next year, please?

Kristian Johansen

Well, I think in terms of vessel rates, we haven't seen an increase in rates. And we have locked in some of the capacity. If you look at our project schedule, again, on page 26 of the earnings release, you see that we have a secured capacity for 2D or multi-beam project for the remainder of the year and we also have a two 3D offshore.

And what I can say is that we don't expect to pay more than we've done in the past. So, we don't see any pickup in that regard. And onshore has been quite stable lately. We don't see a pickup in rates. So, in that regard, I think we're facing a market that is pretty much unchanged from 2017.

I think it's a good question, and it's an important question, too. And we get some questions about what does it take to increase our investment significantly. And I think the answer to that is that we'd probably need higher rates because we're investing in a lot of bay side.

You just measure it by kilometers or square kilometers. But the main reason why investments are lower than in the previous cycle is that we simply pay a much lower rate for capacity.

In terms of the operational cost, I will have Sven Børre Larsen, our CFO comment on that.

Sven Børre Larsen

Yes. So, in terms of operational cost, we are -- we, of course, had -- just quite a bit in cost since the peak in 2014. We'll probably adjust our cash cost base by 40% or something like that. And we are very aware -- we understand that we may have to increase cost a little bit when the markets gets better and we get more business.

But we have a plan in place in order to keep costs under control, when now even -- when, I think, you can conclude that the worst is behind us in this storm cycle. So, you may feel in -- for a period of time a little bit higher cost increase than the general inflation, but it shouldn't be very much in the longer term. So, we continue to have very strong focus on cost and try to be as disciplined as possible.

Sahar Islam

Thanks very much.

And there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Kristian Johansen for any additional or closing remarks.

Kristian Johansen

Okay. Thank you very much, everyone. There wasn't a whole lot of questions today, so I take it as a sign that you have read the report and you understood the report. I will just reiterate that we are very pleased with the start of 2018. Positive oil price momentum and all-company cash flow clearly supported our business and a more profitable outlook.

So, thanks for calling in today and I look forward to announcing our next quarterly results in August. Thank you very much.

