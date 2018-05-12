Ubiquiti Networks: The Long-Term Story

The long-term thesis got more validation in the last few years, but that is not what most investors are talking about today.

The Recent Earnings Release

On the surface, the recent earnings release of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) just shows a "flat" quarter: revenue for the last quarter is actually slightly lower than the midpoint of the company's outlook ($250.4M compared to a midpoint of $252.5M in the outlook).

However, the market responded with much excitement as shares have been up 11% at the moment. So what is the catch? My guess is that there are two main reasons for this price action:

1. The company bought back nearly 4.4 million shares in the last four months with a maximum price around $70. More than that, UBNT didn't seem to get enough of it and just announced another $200M buyback program. Adding this on top of the $108M left in the previous repurchase program, a total of $308M in cash ready to buy back more shares.

Then we have to put all this into context: UBNT has 74.07 million shares outstanding on 5/7/2018 (not including the 181K outstanding options), but the founder, CEO Robert Pera, owns 56.278 million shares, or 75.9% of the company. With regard to the remaining 17.8 million shares, top two institutional holders own 8.6 million shares, and they are long-term investors. On the other hand, the short interest was 8.8 million shares as of 4/30/2018. With all this in mind, the $308M buyback program (which is another 4.4 million shares at $70) is obviously very significant compared to the float.

2. There were some short attacks, claiming that UBNT's margin is not real and the cash held overseas could be fake too. Investors of UBNT have suffered two major declines in the last nine months because of these attacks (one in last September and another this February). However, the company has just announced repatriation of $667M cash from foreign subsidiaries back to US. What is more convincing is that this cash will continue to fund the share repurchase programs.

At the end of last quarter, UBNT had $128.6M in cash overseas, and as for the remaining $562M cash held in the US banks, $61M has already been used to buy back shares after 3/31/3018 (10-Q for the period ending 3/31/3018 showed there was $22M to be paid for share buybacks, and the company also bought another $39M worth of shares after 3/31/2018). This leaves $501M in cash in US now, and $308M of that amount is already committed to future buybacks, leaving just $193M cash in the US for operational needs and potentially more buybacks.

It is quite obvious now that the company doesn't just love its own shares but also has the cash to pay for it. Since the company has a very simple balance sheet (it seems that there is no place for off-balance sheet entities or hidden liabilities), if there is any doubt about the past earnings, the obvious question would be: where did it get all the cash to pay for the buybacks? For this reason, I believe this quarter's announcement may have cleared much of the doubts many investors had in their mind.

The Business Outlook

On the surface, the growth has slowed down a lot for the company. The last three quarters had almost flat revenues. However, we can see that the UniFi segment is still growing pretty fast. Also, as Pera said, it is always misleading when you look at quarter-by-quarter numbers and try to draw a conclusion from that.

Any real business owner knows that the money being made now often comes from the effort made a few years back. For any serious effort or projects, it usually takes many years of work before they come to fruition.

For example, LTU is a revolutionary product because it is a new ASIC chip designed by UBNT itself, which means lower cost and higher performance, since most of the cheap solutions for outdoor fixed wireless equipment are made of indoor WiFi chips which are not designed for outdoor purposes.

This LTU project has been ongoing for 4-6 years now. The PTP (point-to-point) solution is already released to public, but PTMP (point-to-multiple-point) solution is still only available to alpha testers. This shows that it takes many years for a major project to mature.

Besides LTU, the company also invested in many other areas, such as: UniFi Video Camera, UniFi Security Gateway (routers), UniFi Switch, UFiber, Amplifi (consumer routers), and many other secret projects. Again, it takes several years for these products to mature, and another couple of years for the good news to spread and eventually reaching peak sales. In some sense, it is not much different from a biotech's pipelines, except that this is much less dramatic.

Even for people who are familiar with this industry, it is good to keep in mind that Ubiquiti has a completely different business model. With no marketing and sales, it ought to take much longer for a new product to get its full adoption. During this process, as we have seen in the past years, usually the US takes the lead when adopting a new product, and then overseas such as EMEA, Asia or South America will follow. I guess this is mostly because US has more people participating in the community forums.

The True UBNT Story

I started to invest in UBNT in May 2014. I bought it not because the share price dropped from $56 to $31 and (for the most part) because its past growth rates were attractive, but because I read Pera's blogs and completely agreed with his vision (As a rule, behind each of my major investments, there is always some founder or manager I truly admire).

When investors got too excited about the "new economy" back in 1990s, it got so many people sucked into the ".com" bubble. Later on, after the bubble burst, many value investors laughed at such talks. However, I think it starts to get obvious that such "new economy" talks are not just nonsense as many people believed. There is definitely some truth there in my opinion.

On a high level, "Internet" is a new tool that has transformed our lives in many significant ways. This transformation may have been more obvious in China than US, but it is widely observed in most countries. While the poorest villages in China are adopting online sales to get themselves out of poverty (as sellers), we have seen well-established public companies such as Ruckus (NYSE:RKUS) or Aerohive (NYSE:HIVE) couldn't earn a profit even with a 70% gross margin.

How can you not make money when you sell an item with a cost of $30 (that $30 includes all the manufacturing, shipping and inventory costs) at $100? Apparently, there is a lot of waste in the traditional business model, where people rely on traditional marketing and sales channels to distribute their products. It might be a necessity in the past, but with the adoption of Internet, it is no longer the case.

This is what Pera called "information transparency" in his blogs. With Internet, even if you don't have a strong brand, a deal with popular retail chains, or a large-scale one to cover the cost of marketing/sales, you could still have a chance, assuming that your product's price/performance ratio is very good. This is not saying that brand is meaningless, scale is not important, or sales channels are useless now, but rather that information now flows in a quite different way. Anyone who has an open mind can see this dramatic shift of trend. Just as a YouTuber could get popular without any background or relationship, a good singer can get famous on YY Live Music without any sponsor's marketing budget (By the way, that is also how I could publish an article on Seeking Alpha). The playing field is much more level than before.

"Information transparency" is just half of the story though. The other half is on capitalizing on software and maintaining a distributed corporate structure. Some people think UBNT's high net profit margin is unsustainable, but that is only because they failed to understand the business model and what it means by capitalizing on software. Hardware companies can compete on software as well. In fact, most of the development efforts in many high end hardware companies are on software. It could be lower-level device drivers or higher-level apps or cloud. These efforts take many years to develop, but the product (software) is easy to distribute and change, and has significant switching cost (customers often run into compatibility or stability issues if they switch to different vendors, not to mention the learning curve). This is why software companies have higher margins and higher valuations. Of course, UBNT isn't a software company. It still gets the hardware element and still gets higher inventory cost and distribution cost, but it is fair to say that it is closer to a software company from many perspectives.

The company also maintains a distributed corporate structure, having more than 10 R&D offices around the globe, and giving each team a lot of freedom and responsibilities. This is very important in the long term as it sets up for the scale-up in the next stage.

I believe this long-term story has been validated in the last few years, as we have observed the success of airMAX and UniFi product lines. You may think that I only got two examples and shouldn't draw a conclusion yet, but UniFi isn't just a single product, it is made out of wireless APs, routers, switches and security cameras. There are many other companies that got successful on APs but not on other products. Going forward, the same success could be seen in the other products as well, such as UFiber and consumer products.

Valuation

P/E isn't a very good valuation indicator for many reasons. For hardware businesses, the capex (capital expenditure) is often too big to have a good free cash flow. However, for UBNT, that is not the case since the company outsources all the manufacturing to third parties. The good news is that almost all earnings are effectively free cash flow, except a little extra working capital (for additional inventories and receivables), which isn't much if the growth rate isn't very high.

For a very conservative back-of-the-envelope valuation that gives 10% annual returns, if the company grows 5% annually and yields 5% FCF on a very long, sustainable basis, it should have a P/E of 20. However, it is very hard to achieve 10% returns in today's market, so that is why I believe UBNT is significantly undervalued, especially when we consider that 5% growth rate is too conservative for the company. (Yes, I don't have a detailed spreadsheet for the valuation, because I don't need it to know this stock is cheap).

Conclusion

Value investors like to think along the lines of "valuation". In essence, they want to make sure what they paid for is worth the money. This has been the conventional wisdom in the value investment world. However, I believe for fundamental investors, this is more of a safety check for the downside, since the true fundamental investors should care more about the quality than the price. There is no way to value a business precisely, since you could easily get off the mark by more than 100% on the upside or 50% on the downside. This is especially true for small high-growth businesses.

For this reason, having a precise valuation (a price tag) in mind could often be more misleading than helpful. Also, the business dynamics could change dramatically, so the downside risk is often 50% or more. For long-term investors, if the risk is high, naturally we have to seek much higher upside to compensate that. This is why I think long-term investors have to focus on the big picture. If we believe in the long-term story and the multi-bagger potential, it should be a virtue to neglect the temporary setbacks along the way. It is easy to get excited with a 100-200% paper gain, until we realize that the big money isn't in that, at least not for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.