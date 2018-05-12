Nexeo Solutions' (NXEO) CEO David Bradley on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Everett – Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

David Bradley – Chief Executive Officer

Ross Crane – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ian Bennett – Bank of America

Pete Osterland – SunTrust

Nick Cecero – Jefferies

Operator

Hello, and welcome to today’s webcast. My name is Amanda, and I will be your web event specialist today. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the webcast over to Michael Everett, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer for Nexeo Solutions. Mr. Everett, the line is yours.

Michael Everett

Thank you, Amanda. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nexeo’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Corporate Update. With me today are David Bradley, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ross Crane, Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday afternoon, we released our financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018, including a supplemental slide presentation to accompany this morning’s conference call. Both of these items can also be found on our website in the Investor Relations section at nexeosolutions.com.

For today’s call, David will begin by providing a brief overview of our operations for the quarter, and Ross will then touch on the key financial results. After which, David will return to provide a few closing comments. Immediately our prepared remarks, we will open the line for Q&A.

As a reminder, this conference call and webcast presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including statements addressing future financial and operating results of Nexeo and are based on management’s current expectations. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. More information about the factors that could cause results to vary from those expressed in the forward-looking statements is set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC.

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP, the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that providing this additional information is useful to investors to allow them to better assess and understand the operating performance and trends of the business. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix at the end of the slides.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to David for his opening comments.

David Bradley

Thank you, Michael. And good morning, everyone. Our momentum continues with strong commercial execution in an improved economic environment, driving above-market growth rates.

For the second fiscal quarter of 2018, we reported net income of $0.4 million or $0.01 per diluted share. Excluding a negative impact of contingent consideration items, adjusted net income was $11 million or $0.14 per diluted share.

Revenue increased 13% year-over-year driven by strong price execution and specialty growth. Effectively managing spread and continuing to upgrade our portfolio mix resulted in adjusted EBITDA growth of 18%, both for the quarter and the trailing 12 months.

The quarter’s incremental gross profit conversion to adjusted EBITDA was 59%, contributing to an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 20 basis points.

The rigor and discipline with which we approach our go-to-market strategy has never been more effective, as demonstrated by the acceleration of specialty supplier authorization. Our fiscal year-to-date count is 14. As each of these authorizations ramp up over the subsequent 18 months, we expect to see fast organic growth from improved specialty mix. Approaching our suppliers with trust and transparency continues to be a needle mover. This, combined with our go-to-market strategy, meaning our focus on sales force effectiveness, in-house technical capabilities, market reach and strong logistics platform, have been the key reasons for the authorization and the industry’s recognition of Nexeo’s value proposition as a brand extension.

Given the underlying trends and our opportunity pipeline, we expect this momentum to continue. Over time, the new supplier authorizations will become significant through our performance.

One of our strategic objectives has always been to reduce costs through productivity initiatives. As our organization has evolved, so have the characteristics of productivity. With the majority of the low-hanging fruit captured, it’s no longer purely about cost reduction but also driving efficiencies throughout the enterprise as we continue to grow.

Our centralized operating platform is the workhorse, but management discipline is driving the effectiveness of the technology. Our platform and organizational capability were purposefully built during the first few years of Nexeo following its inception. Through careful planning and collaborative efforts from a large group of people, the hard work and foresight of our team is paying off in our results. Not only does our platform support our commercial execution through spread management in the face of industry volatility, its scalability is demonstrated by our integration of Ultra Chem. On April 1, one year from closing the acquisition, we fully integrated Ultra Chem, allowing us to operate as one business in North America.

Furthermore, our data analytics allowed us to identify rising freight costs early last summer and address it by maximizing our private fleet utilization, increasing route density and securing common carrier capacity well in advance of demand.

I will return for closing comments shortly, but first I’d like to turn the call over to Ross to take you through the financial results in more detail.

Ross Crane

Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Total revenue for the quarter grew 13% versus the prior year. Excluding the Ultra Chem acquisition, revenue increased 11%, with volume growth in Chemicals and average selling price increases in both Chemicals and Plastics. Strong commercial execution also resulted in a 13% increase to gross profit.

The growth in revenue and gross profit was somewhat constrained by global supply shortages for certain specialty products. Additionally, we experienced supply constraints in North America, as most of the industry sustained some level of a freeze along the U.S. Gulf Coast in January and early February. However, consistent with the natural disaster headwinds we faced in prior quarters, our centralized operating platform enabled the team to effectively manage through these constraints and deliver strong results. We also benefited from specialty mix expansion with Ultra Chem and our continued line card expansion with recent supplier authorizations.

In Chemicals, revenue increased 18%, with 5% of the increase coming from volume and 12% coming from average selling price increases. Ultra Chem contributed 5% of the revenue increase in Chemicals. Average selling prices increases were fairly broad based across the Chemicals portfolio, as nearly all end markets grew double digits, while volume growth came predominantly in the energy and personal care end markets.

Chemicals gross profit increased 23%, and gross profit margin expanded 50 basis points year-over-year. Gross profit growth was also broad based across the business, as the team executed well, capitalizing on an inflationary environment with increased demand in industrial markets and expanded specialty mix.

In the Plastics business, revenue increased 10%, which was a result of higher average selling prices, partially offset by a volume decrease of 4%. Volume growth in health care was offset by declines in volume polymers in North America and automotive in Asia. In both of these markets, there were polyethylene sales we consciously chose to walk away from because they did not meet our profitability thresholds.

Plastics gross profit increased 3%, and gross profit margin contracted 60 basis points. The gross profit growth was the result of a 7% increase in global unit gross margins driven by improved specialty mix and eliminating unprofitable polyethylene business. The gross profit margin contraction did not concern us as we manage our business based on absolute gross profit dollars over the cost to achieve.

Total SG&A during the quarter was $86 million, an increase of 7% from the prior year. The increase came mainly from compensation cost, which increased $3.1 million, primarily due to variable incentives; $600,000 associated with the addition of Ultra Chem employees; and increased stock-based compensation cost of $0.5 million. Also, included in selling, general and administrative expenses for the current period were $1.1 million of costs related to the integration of Ultra Chem. Note that we did not remove these costs from our adjusted EPS number even though they affected EPS by approximately $0.02 a share.

Additionally, depreciation and amortization expense increased $1.3 million, mainly as a result of the amortization of the tangible assets acquired in the Ultra Chem acquisition.

We had a foreign exchange gain of approximately $1.3 million in the quarter, primarily related to fluctuations in Chinese and Canadian currency values versus the dollar.

Our gross profit-to-EBITDA conversion ratio improved 170 basis points over the same quarter last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 20 basis points. In the past, we stated we target incremental gross profit conversion to EBITDA to be between 60% to 80%. As David mentioned, we achieved a conversion ratio for incremental gross profit growth of 59%.

For the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2018, our conversion ratio and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 10 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively.

Working capital, defined as accounts receivable plus inventory less the sum of accounts payable and other accretive expenses and liabilities, was $551 million at the end of the quarter, which increased by $70 million year-over-year. The increase was driven primarily by higher inventories due to increased demand, higher costs for inventory in general and inventory build to serve new customers coming from our recent specialty product authorizations. In addition, higher average selling prices drove accounts receivable higher.

Working capital as a percentage of revenue for the trailing 12 months stands at 14.2%, which is slightly above our target of 12% to 14%. Given the trajectory of our current business performance, we expect to return to a more normalized range by the end of the fiscal year.

Capital expenditures net of proceeds from asset sales were $2 million in the quarter. We are maintaining our expected CapEx for the fiscal year of $35 million, which includes just under $11 million associated with the agreement to purchase land currently leased at one of our larger facilities that we mentioned on our last call.

As we said before, it’s possible the closing of that land purchase may not occur until fiscal year 2019. But until we have more certainty, we’re assuming it will close late in fiscal 2018.

At the end of the second quarter, we had total debt outstanding of approximately $880 million and net debt of approximately $837 million.

During the quarter, we also entered into three additional interest rate swaps with a combined notional amount of $300 million to help mitigate interest rate risk related to the term loan facility. With the new swaps, we have now hedged more than 90% of our interest rate exposure on this portion of our debt.

Net leverage of 4.1 times decreased from 4.8 times last year and from 4.4 times in the prior quarter. And given the current business performance trend, we expect to delever below four times in the near future. Leverage reduction remains our priority use for free cash flow followed by capital structure simplification and then additional accretive acquisitions.

At the end of the second quarter, total liquidity was approximately $322 million, consisting of $42 million of cash on hand and $280 million of borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility.

Cash taxes paid during the quarter, net of refunds, were $4 million. Additionally, I want to remind you that our next payment to TPG related to our tax receivable agreement is expected to be in September, which corresponds to taxes for the prior year. We estimate that to be approximately $9 million.

With that, I’ll turn it back over to David for his closing comments.

David Bradley

Thank you, Ross. Economic indicators reflect continued solid business conditions. With improving supply-demand fundamentals, we’re beginning to see a more sustained environment in our industry. Our discussions with our industry partners gives us optimism that the 2017 tax reform legislation will be a catalyst for stimulating additional economic growth. Also, there are new concerns over the negative impact to the economy due to rising crude prices as well as the change in trade policies. All of these factors contribute to a more volatile environment, which we are prepared to handle.

There are a number of factors driving supply and demand fundamentals, including a significant decrease in production in China as a result of China’s focus on improving environmental conditions. Additionally, with regard to China, there’s been a lot of discussion about the potential impacts stemming from trade policy changes with the U.S.

Keep in mind that for us more than 95% of Nexeo’s product sales are sourced intra-regionally. So an impact on our business would be how the overall trade both affects the supply-demand balances for a particular region. For example, the new capacity brought online for polyethylene in North America could have meaningful impact if export economic changes.

We study these potential changes closely preparing for the potential effects on our customers and suppliers. As we’ve demonstrated in the last few quarters, we have both the visibility and discipline to pursue end markets that have a higher profitability profile and rationalize segments of our business that do not meet our profitability thresholds.

Earlier this year, we rolled out an updated investor deck, which included a breakdown of our medium-term outlook. I want to provide you an update on how we’re tracking on our targets. Our adjusted EBITDA results are significantly exceeding our targeted organic compounded growth rate of 6% to 8% driven by unit profitability, while volume in some areas is lagging expectation. Our formula for organic growth is comprised of increasing both commodity and specialty volumes. We expect to grow commodity volumes better than GDP.

Chemicals is performing well, meeting expectation. In Plastics, we are slightly below our target, which is due to the portfolio optimization work we talked about earlier. We’re growing specialty volumes at two times to three times the rate of commodities. At Chemicals, we are performing well, but we are below our current internal objectives due to supply constraints, with industry shortages affecting our ability to meet customer demand.

In Plastics, we are growing very well, as we have overcome the hurdles associated with the supply disruptions that challenged us last year.

We also want to supplement our growth by 1% to 2% unique organic supplier growth and an additional 2% to 3% from bolt-on M&A. We’re outperforming both targets with the new supplier authorization as well as contributions from Ultra Chem.

Our M&A pipeline continues to be healthy, and our disciplined approach with regard to M&A activity is unchanged. We remain patient in our pursuit for the right deal at the right time at the right price. As with the case of Ultra Chem, we target acquisitions that can accelerate progress on our strategic objectives. With that said, the current multiples around the industry require us to find a deal with considerable synergies. Until we find deal that meets our criteria, we are focused on expanding our line card [ph] organically through supplier authorizations.

From an onboarding integration perspective, new supplier authorizations really mirror that of a mini M&A deal when it comes to adding customers and products. These new authorizations are a capital-efficient way to grow our business.

We also want to expand our adjusted EBITDA margins by improving specialty mix, driving productivity and increasing scale. As I previously mentioned, we have expanded our adjusted EBITDA margins by 20 basis points for both the quarter and the trailing 12 months. Our performance this quarter on our objective to increase gross profit conversion through adjusted EBITDA was in line with our target.

Finally, I want to lower our leverage ratio to between three times and four times. We finished the quarter slightly above our target, but as Ross mentioned, debt reduction remains our priority as we expect we’ll be able to delever below four times in the near future, which is critical given the expectations for interest rate.

I am very pleased with our team’s performance and execution delivering differential results. Our ability to grow faster than the underlying market is a testament to how we leverage our world-class centralized operating platform to connect our customers and suppliers. We are relentlessly engaging with these stakeholders to create our own demand and drive growth. As 2018 unfolds, we are very encouraged by the improving momentum in our business.

Now, I’ll turn the call back over to Michael to begin the Q&A.

Michael Everett

Thank you, David. Amanda, will you take a moment and explain the Q&A process for our listeners, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Ian Bennett of Bank of America.

Ian Bennett

Thank you and good morning. You made some comments about growing EBITDA substantially above – there’s a little bit of feedback on the line for me.

David Bradley

Hold on one second, Ian. All right, is that better?

Ian Bennett

Excellent. Yes, perfect. No, it’s still there. Anyway your EBITDA growth was substantially above targets, and conversion ratio is also very strong in line with your targets in the second quarter. Could you talk a little bit about the expectation for the back half of the year? I think you’re coming up on a little bit tougher comps in terms of EBITDA growth and conversion ratio. It looks historically like there’s been some seasonality between the first half and second half. And just any moving parts you would call out.

David Bradley

I guess, the way I’d answer that is to tell you we’re pleased with the progress we’re making on our conversion ratio, on our EBITDA margins and our fundamental plan to grow the business through differentiated value proposition. We see strong momentum in the business. We see good underlying fundamentals in a volatile pricing environment, which all bode well for us. We’re kind of out of giving the guidance business, so I don’t really want to comment more specifically on the back half.

Ross Crane

But you’re right, Ian, that there’s seasonality in it, and so it’s going to fluctuate a little bit. We’re going to keep pushing hard to improve those metrics.

Ian Bennett

Okay. And Ross, you made a comment on capital allocation as the second priority, I believe, in simplifying the capital structure. And could you elaborate a little bit about what options are available and how you’re thinking about what steps you could take?

Ross Crane

Yes, there’s lots of options, Ian. So we’re in an active dialogue, have been for a while with our board about the complexity of our capital structure and getting it simplified. Clearly, there’s several opportunities, the primary one probably being the warrants that are outstanding. There’s a lot of those. We hear a lot from investors that, that’s quite a bit of overhang. So we would like to clean those up at some point. Other than that, we’re focused on getting the stock price up so we can get some more float out there and provide some more liquidity for investors to buy if they would like to. So those are really the two primary things we’re focused on at the moment, and I think those are the right priorities for us.

Ian Bennett

And just one last one, if I may. On the walking away from some of this polyethylene business in the U.S. and Asia, how much of that is in the rearview mirror? And how long was that business unprofitable? Do you expect any changes, walking away from more business or potentially going back into distributing some of those products? Just a little more context there would be helpful.

David Bradley

Sure. I think when it comes to polyethylene both – if you look back upon our execution strategy over the last 18 months and if you look forward over the next three to five years, that market is going to fluctuate as capacity comes online. Everybody knows there’s a significant amount of polyethylene capacity coming online and announced, and we’re judiciously positioning our portfolio in the end markets that are really valuing our service and the material on a more structured basis than simply what we would consider the commodity applications, more like the films and daily disposable-type products. So that’s going to be an active process for us as we study different end markets as different plants come online. I think you’ll see it continue, and therefore we’ve put a pretty conservative view of polyethylene in our outlook.

With that said, there are periods of time that we’ll probably show volume growth when picking up additional polyethylene by [indiscernible] market due to our supplier relationships. So I would assume that we’re going to talk about it probably every quarter, but over the cycle, it will be a mild contributor to our growth.

Ross Crane

Ian, I would also tell you that, look, we’re constantly combing through the portfolio looking for unprofitable business because it can creep in because it happens over time as customers put pressure on us for price and our sales force continues to look for business. So we’re constantly combing through it. So, I agree with David, we’re probably going to talk about it every quarter, and we’re going to shed some business every quarter that’s just not profitable, because it can be insidious.

Ian Bennett

Great. Thank you.

Ross Crane

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of James Sheehan of SunTrust.

Pete Osterland

Good morning. This is Pete Osterland on for Jim. What did volume growth trends look like in Plastics excluding the impact of these portfolio optimization actions?

Ross Crane

They’re largely line with GDP, better in the specialty portion of the portfolio and less so in the commodity portion just due to the factors we talked about in the script. But specialties we’re really happy with, and commodities we continue to sort out.

Pete Osterland

Great. And just as a follow-up, regarding the current environment for bolt-on M&A, how much would multiples need to come down in order for you to have a little more interest there?

David Bradley

Really just depends on the synergies. We’ve always said that we look at deals on postsynergy basis and relative to our returns. So I mean, every deal is different. I think our fundamentals remain the same. We like proprietary deals because in our industry when you’re doing an acquisition you have to be very careful because you’re really not buying assets. You’re gaining relationship with a group of employees and inheriting customers and suppliers, and those things all can be fungible. So we like deals where people buy into our culture and our strategy, and that leads the way to what we think are the highest possible levels of synergy, and it just depends on their current position and end market. So I wouldn’t say they have to come down, but we just have to find the right deal at the right time at the right price.

Pete Osterland

All right. Thank you.

David Bradley

You’re welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from the line of Laurence Alexander of Jefferies.

Nick Cecero

Hi. This is Nick Cecero on for Laurence. I guess – I know you’re seeing quite significant price inflation. I was wondering if this is causing any type of demand destructions across your different end markets?

David Bradley

I don’t think we see the general industry price inflation affecting demand. I think it’s probably the latter in the fact that there’s a pent-up backlog in areas like our coatings business where – if you look at what happened here on the Gulf Coast where it’s taking people not six to 12 months to rebuild their houses from the hurricane, but it’s 18 months, where you have painters moving down from the Midwest to hang drywall. And the paintings not even started yet here at Houston, much less you can’t catch up from the lack of labor in the Midwest.

So I think the pricing is not affecting our demand as much as some of the natural governors on the economy that exist from a labor standpoint right now. That’s why we’re – our view is kind of it’s healthier for longer, and we are pretty excited about the forward view.

Nick Cecero

Great. Thank you very much.

David Bradley

You’re welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it looks like we do have a follow-up from the line of Ian Bennett of Bank of America.

Ian Bennett

Hey guys. Just one more on me, and thanks for putting in the slide deck for the cumulative new supplier authorizations since 2016. I was wondering if you could talk about how much the supplier authorizations contributed to growth during that period and what your expectation is going forward.

David Bradley

Yes, I think we’ve got to do the 1% to 2% additional growth from new to supplier authorization. I think I mentioned in my comments that we’re exceeding that expectation right now. But if you look at it on an ongoing basis, we think we can sustain kind of that 1% to 2% unique growth in new authorizations.

Ian Bennett

Thank y

David Bradley

You’re welcome.

Operator

And that concludes the Q&A portion of this call. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Michael Everett for the closing remarks.

Michael Everett

Thank you, Amanda. As we conclude today’s call, I will remind you that the reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures discussed during our presentation today to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix to the presentation.

A copy of this presentation was included with our 8-K we filed with SEC yesterday afternoon and is also available on our Investor Relations website.

If you have any questions or feedback regarding the material presented, please contact Nexeo Investor Relations personnel by e-mail at investor.relations@nexeosolutions.com.

We’d like to, again, thank you for your participation in our quarterly update. We look forward to being with you again in August when we report our third fiscal quarter for 2018 results. Now back to the operator. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.