CAS Medical Systems' (CASM) CEO Tom Patton on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jody Cain – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, Inc.

Tom Patton – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Baird – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Capital

Larry Haimovitch – HMTC

Operator

Jody Cain

This is Jody Cain with LHA. Thank you all for participating in today’s call. Joining me this morning from CAS Medical Systems are Tom Patton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Baird, the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier this morning, CASMED issued financial results for the first quarter of 2018. If you’ve not received this news release or you’d like to be added to the company’s distribution list, please call LHA in New York at 212-838-3777 and speak with Carolyn Curran.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that to the extent management’s comments represent forward-looking statements, I refer you to the risk and other cautionary factors contained in today’s press release as well as in the company’s most recent SEC filings. Importantly, this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live call, May 10, 2018. Except as required by law, CASMED undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Tom Patton. Tom?

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jody. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us on today’s call. I’m proud to report our strong start to 2018, with exceptional performance on key financial and operational metrics across the board. Total FORE-SIGHT sales for the first quarter were up 22% over the prior year and included a 21% increase in U.S. FORE-SIGHT sales and a 31% increase in international sales. FORE-SIGHT disposable sensor sales were up 18%, driven by increases in both domestic and international sales.

During the quarter, we shipped a record 111 monitors worldwide, and 72 of those were shipped to customers in the United States. This follows our all time U.S. record of 80 monitor shipped during the fourth quarter of 2017. This means that net monitor shipments in the U.S. over the past two quarters were greater than shipments for the four quarters before that. Our U.S. monitor installed base at the end of the first quarter was 25% higher compared with the prior year. This is a leading indicator for our business as monitor placements transition to sensor sales, and we’re already seeing our growth rate from sensor sales trending up.

This is our second quarter returning to double-digit growth in the U.S. market. It’s particularly gratifying to see broad execution across our sales organization as our upgraded sales force gains experience and tenure. In reviewing our sales organization, there’s no question that the turnover has dropped dramatically following the completion of our upgrade.

In fact, 14 of our 16 U.S. field sales territories are staffed by sales reps who have been with us for more than one year. As we’ve stated before, it typically requires three to four quarters for our new reps to become comfortable in their territory, establish relationships with current customers and build a pipeline of new business opportunities. We have now reached that mark in the vast majority of our sales territories.

Importantly, our sales team is more professional and more confident and is taking a more disciplined approach to the sales process. They have built strong pipelines of opportunities and are successfully converting these opportunities to sales by refilling the pipeline. The programs we initiated last year targeting hospital systems are also proving productive in many new accounts despite competitor’s efforts to discount pricing on bundle products.

We view this competitive pressure as a new normal for our business, but as an example of its success, we recently won a dual-source contract with one of the largest provider on group purchasing organizations in the country, with the contract becoming effective July 1. This contract will give us faster and smoother access to over 200 U.S. acute care hospitals, of which just seven are current customers. We attribute our ability to win competitive accounts to clinical preferences for the accuracy of FORE-SIGHT oximetry. In fact, over the past 12 months after engaging in a clinical evaluation, we have won the business more than 75% of the time.

On a trailing 12-month basis in the U.S., competitive conversions accounted for approximately 50% of our monitors placed, and the rest were for market expansion through customers new to cerebral oximetry or through an increased number of monitors at our existing customers. So we continue to see plenty of opportunity going forward both in taking market share from our competitors and expanding the market.

And finally, we reported strong growth in monitor shipments and sensor sales in our international business for the quarter, with growth in both the European and Japanese markets.

Given our sales momentum for the first quarter and outlook for the rest of the year ahead, we’re raising our 2018 revenue guidance as follows. We now expect U.S. FORE-SIGHT sales to increase in the mid-teen percentages over 2017. This is up from our prior outlook for an increase in the low-teen percentages.

We continue to expect mid-teen percentage growth in U.S. sensor sales over the prior year. We now expect international sales to increase in the high single-digit percentage over 2017 versus our prior expectation of a slight decline. And therefore, as a result, we now expect total FORE-SIGHT sales to go in the mid-teen percentages over 2017. This is up from our prior guidance for low double-digit revenue growth.

And with these comments, I’d like to turn the call over to Jeff Baird, our CFO. Jeff?

Jeff Baird

Thanks, Tom, and good morning, everyone. Please note that following the sale of our noninvasive blood pressure monitoring assets, we have reclassified those financial results to discontinued operations for the prior year three-month period ended March 31, 2017.

Turning now to our financial results. I’m pleased to report solid across-the-board financial performance for the quarter. Net sales from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2018 increased 20% to $5.4 million. Total FORE-SIGHT oximetry sales were up 22% to $5.3 million, and total FORE-SIGHT sensor sales increased 18% to $4.7 million. Recurring disposable sensor sales represented 87% of our total sales from continuing operations during the quarter. Domestic FORE-SIGHT sales for the first quarter of 2018 increased 21% to $4.5 million. This included a 14% increase in domestic FORE-SIGHT sensor sales to $4.0 million.

Sales of monitors and accessories increased significantly over the prior year, reflecting higher monitor volumes as well as a substantially higher mix of units sold rather than place at customer facilities. International FORE-SIGHT sales for the first quarter were $833,000, up 31%, reflecting an increase in sensor sales to Europe and strong growth from our Japanese distributor. International sales of disposable sensors were $689,000, up 41% over the prior year quarter, again driven by an extraordinary quarter from Japan.

We shipped a record 111 monitors worldwide in the first quarter of 2018. This includes 72 units shipped to U.S. customers, raising our domestic installed base to 1,345 units, up 25% over the prior year as Tom mentioned. Please note that when we now report our U.S. installed base of monitors, we have subtracted all of our first-generation FORE-SIGHT units from the base for all periods as we no longer sell sensors for those units in the United States.

Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2018 improved to 56.7% from 54.6% a year ago. Higher disposable sensors sales, higher gross margin on monitor sales and low fixed manufacturing and service repair cost contributed to the margin improvement. We also saw a small impact on margin from our lower cost sensor. We will continue to see additional margin improvement from those low cost sensors in the second quarter, with the full benefit realized by the third quarter.

And consistent with our disciplined sales strategy to sell more units in the U.S. and at more competitive prices, we saw a positive impact on margins due to the higher number of monitor sales relative to placements during the first quarter. In fact, 40% of the monitors placed in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2018 were sold versus 17% for the first quarter of 2017. The higher rate of U.S. monitor sales also supports not only our top line growth but reduces our working capital requirements.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 3% to $4.2 million compared to $4.4 million for the prior year and included a 3% decline in SG&A expenses. R&D spending was up a modest 2% over the prior year first quarter. With higher sales, higher margins and contained operating expenses, our operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 dramatically improved to $1.1 million from $1.9 million in the prior year period. Note that this $0.8 million improvement was realized from revenue growth of $900,000, demonstrating the extraordinary leverage we have on our income statement.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.8 million or $0.07 per share compared with a net loss of $2.2 million or $0.08 per share for the first quarter of 2017. As to our liquidity, as of March 31, 2018, we had cash, cash equivalents and available borrowings under our undrawn line of credit of $6.6 million. Our quarter-end cash balance was $4.8 million.

I’m also very pleased to report that cash used in the first quarter was just $360,000, excluding principal payments on our term debt. This is down from $825,000 used in the first quarter of 2017. This improvement results from the strong contribution margin from our incremental revenues, along with favorable working capital changes. This performance supports our assumptions around our ability to reach cash flow break-even by mid 2019.

As is often the case, growth creates additional working capital needs, such as inventory and accounts receivable, for example. We believe, however, that with prudent asset management, a relatively fixed infrastructure and our ability to realize lower product costs, we will see large contributions to gross margins from future revenue gains, which will enable us to achieve break-even cash flow.

Finally, in the Form 8-K filed on May 8, we entered into a new debt facility with East West Bank, replacing our facility with Solar Capital and Bridge Bank. Specifically, the agreement consists of a $10 million secured term loan in a revolving line of credit up to $2 million, both of which mature in 48 months or on May 2022. The term loan permits us to make interest-only payments through November 2019, with a possible three or six months interest-only extension under certain circumstances.

At the closing of the East West Bank agreement, we repaid our prior term loan in full, and the revolving line of credit, which had no outstanding balance, was terminated. Net of transaction fees and expenses and taking into effect the principal payments we had made on the original term loan during the previous four months, we realized net proceeds in the transaction of approximately $2.3 million. If you recall, East West was our lender a few years ago, and we enjoyed a very good working relationship with them. So we are pleased to have them again as our lender. And given that the interest rate on the term loan is currently about 230 basis points lower than our prior term loan, despite sizing up the term loan from $8 million to $10 million, our ongoing quarterly interest payments, all else being equal, will be slightly less than we had been paying previously.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Tom.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jeff. Like Jeff said, we’re thrilled to have East West Bank as our lender again. We’re quite happy with the terms of loan that they offered, and look forward to working with them. Our focus on execution has proven successful as evidenced by FORE-SIGHT sales growth, our declining cost of goods and our relatively flat operating expenses. Even with several challenging quarters during the early 2017 period as we upgraded our sales organization, our five-year U.S. FORE-SIGHT compound annual growth rate still exceeds 20%. And we will continue to be focused on growth with the following multipronged strategy.

First, we will continue efforts to increase our sales productivity through better execution as our reps gain tenure, develop pipeline and take a disciplined approach that leads to the conversion of pipeline opportunities to sales. With that improved sales force, we think we can continue to take share from our competitors and expand the market for cerebral oximetry with our best-in-class technology. Second, we will target key pediatric accounts to address a large part of the market where, up to now, we’ve had limited exposure.

I’ll note that about 1/3 of our first quarter sensor growth rate in the U.S. came from increases in our pediatric sales. Third, we would drive to establish OEM partnerships to leverage our technology across broader sales organizations and monitoring platforms in what could be a truly transformative strategy for us. And fourth, as we near cash flow break-even, we will look to expand the number of our direct sales resources.

In that vein, we continue to make progress towards the introduction of the next-generation of FORE-SIGHT technology into an OEM format. This technology will permit FORE-SIGHT tissue oximetry values to display on third-party monitors, allowing us to work with partners to expand access to the high accuracy of our FORE-SIGHT technology. As previously announced, we submitted a 510(k) for this OEM format with the FDA in the first quarter. We’ve been in communications with the FDA and continue to expect clearance in the current quarter.

The next step is to partner with a third-party monitor manufacturer, which will allow us to open a whole new sales channel for our disposable sensors and leverage our partner’s selling resources to more quickly expand the market for tissue oximetry and gain share. We are making progress with an initial partner in a co-development project and are on track to file for FDA clearance on our first OEM monitor combination product before the end of 2018.

Finally, I’m happy to report that CASMED was the exclusive platinum sponsor of the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular and Anesthesiologist, where we had a central and prominent position among the exhibitors. This meeting provided the company with a terrific branding opportunity in a setting where every attendee is a potential customer and provided us with the ability to distinguish ourselves as a strong industry partner with this important and influential society.

During the event, we also sponsored a lunch symposium with approximately 125 attendees that featured a very educational presentation by a well-respected anesthesiologist from a prominent teaching hospital. During this symposium, we also conducted some survey work to confirm some of our views about the market. First, 87% of those surveyed were current users of cerebral oximetry at least in some form. 52% used it quite broadly. Stated another way, this has been among our primary target audience, a majority of clinicians find cerebral oximetry useful in some way, but there’s still a substantial portion that can expand their usage to more cases within their practice.

Second, we asked clinicians about additional uses of cerebral and tissue oximetry monitoring that are not standard at this point, such as pairing with general hemodynamic monitoring and for blood conservation protocol. Up to 78% of all those surveyed thought that these additional applications of tissue oximetry would be useful. All this data is further support for our general proposition that the market for our FORE-SIGHT product is large and that the growth of our company is not limited by that market. Rather, our scale in reaching it is the govern on our growth. And therefore, our ability to get scale faster through better sales reps, productivity through third-party OEMs or through sales force expansion are all key long-term growth drivers for us.

With that overview, we’re ready to take questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Tom Patton

While we’re waiting for the first question, I want to mention that we will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on June five in Los Angeles. We look forward to seeing some of you there, and a webcast of our presentation will be posted to casmed.com. Okay, operator, we’re ready for the first question.

Operator

Our first question is from Matt Hewitt with Craig-Hallum Capital. Please go ahead with your question.

Matt Hewitt

Good morning gentlemen and congratulations on the strong start of the year.

Tom Patton

Good morning, Matt.

Matt Hewitt

First question – and congratulations on the new GPO win. I’m curious, will there be any initial stocking with that? Or how will that relationship build given that starts here pretty soon?

Tom Patton

Yes. So that’s a kind of a hunting license for us. It’s the system where we’ve had a difficult time hospitals within that GPO kind of gaining exceptions to our ability to sell into those hospitals. And so we see this as a really very valuable hunting license giving us access to a lot more hospitals. But there’s no stocking order. It’s up to us to go and win and convert that business.

Matt Hewitt

Okay. Well, but with an existing relationship, it sounds like that should open more doors. So that’s good. Secondly, obviously, congratulations on the gross margin improvement. You’ve previously discussed maybe getting 300 to 400 basis points of improvement this year. It appears you’re on the way there. But what other areas do you see the potential for improvement? I guess, number one. And number two, do you still expect to get the 300 to 400 basis points of gross margin improvement this year.

Jeff Baird

Yes, Matt. We’re still confident that as we roll through the second quarter and into the second half of the year, that we’re still – we can still achieve 300 to 400 basis point improvement. I think we talked about the lower cost sensors that we’re now executing on. That’s the primary place for us to achieve these gross margin improvements. I think we’ve also done a good job at kind of bringing down or lowering our fixed manufacturing and service costs. There may be a few gains to be made there, but largely in and around the lower cost sensors. And remember, if we look at this the last quarter, 87% of our business was sensor-related. And so we’re a sensor company now, and so this has – lowering our sensor cost has a remarkable – has the opportunity to really lower our sensor cost remarkably.

Tom Patton

And Matt, we had a little bit of that impact in Q1. We’ll see more of the impact in Q2, and then the full impact, we’ll see from Q3 going forward.

Matt Hewitt

That’s great. One of the other things you talked about I think previously is that you’d expected to reach or be close to EBITDA positive in Q4 given the strength in the top line, your increased guidance this morning as well as that gross margin improvement. Is that still your target? Or maybe some – are there some opportunities to invest in that sales platform to drive a little bit faster top line growth? How should we think about that?

Tom Patton

Yes, Matt. We still think we need to prove that we can get to cash flow break-even. And so it’s certainly our goal to get, to add or pretty close to EBITDA positive as an interim step in that process. We do see a lot of growth opportunities. If we had a lot more capital, we think we could execute on them. But I think we’re going to – we’ll probably stick to our knitting as – against our current plan as we move through the year.

Matt Hewitt

Okay, great. Maybe one last one from me, and then I’ll hop back in the queue. Thank you for the update on the OEM modules. I’m hearing that’s still on track here for the 510(k) and the potential for partnership. Could you maybe give us an update on how those discussions with your potential OEM partner are going? Any key updates there would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Tom Patton

Yes, the – I think the OEM project is moving along well. We’re engaged with our one co-development partner really across all of our departments here, both in sales and marketing and operations, not only just on the engineering side, in the product development. So we’re excited about that. We’ll – we’re still in the process of negotiating some of those terms. And as soon as we have something completed, we’ll make an announcement.

Matt Hewitt

Great.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Larry Haimovitch of HMTC. Sir, please go ahead.

Larry Haimovitch

Good morning, Tom.

Tom Patton

Good morning, Larry. How are you?

Larry Haimovitch

I’m terrific. How are you?

Tom Patton

Good.

Larry Haimovitch

You must be wearing a very big smile today. This was a very – it must be a very gratifying quarter for you.

Tom Patton

No. I’ve been doing this. I’ve been running medical products companies for 20 years, and I’ll tell you, this is one of the better ones that I’ve ever reported, just because the metrics across the board were so extraordinary. Higher top line growth, higher margins, lower operating expenses, lower cash consumption, higher productivity, record numbers of monitors. Sort of from top to bottom, it really was a real testament to our management team here and their ability to execute. And I’m really proud of them.

Larry Haimovitch

That’s great. Was there anything not to like in the quarter?

Tom Patton

I’m very much a skeptic when I look at these financial results, and I try and find the holes, so we just don’t believe our own PR. And honestly, we can always get better. We can always improve, but it was a good quarter. There was nothing in the numbers that I found to be a real negative.

Larry Haimovitch

So Tom, one of the questions I wanted to ask you was, you’ve come a long way in the last four quarters. I mean, I think it was last year second quarter that you kind of hit the bottom of the barrel. What is it – what are the main things that have caused the change? Is it solely the productivity of the sales force? Or is it perhaps competition has stepped back a little bit? Because the change is dramatic. If you look back three or four quarters, it is dramatic how much things have picked up for you.

Tom Patton

Yes. So actually that’s an interesting perspective too we got from East West Bank, who had been our lender back through until about 2014. As they came back around and looked at everything we had accomplished just in the last four years, they were, I don’t want to put words in their mouth, but they saw us at a much better credit risk, and we’re really thrilled. We’ve gotten rid of our legacy products. 85% of our revenues now are recurring disposables. We did the sales force upgrade. We went through it a little bit painful, but we came out of it. We’ve had a great launch of the FORE-SIGHT ELITE into the pediatric market. OEM development is on track, and we’ve proven that we can boost our margins and get into the 60s. And that ultimately into the 60s, that the business model is working.

So it was a great perspective. Over the last four quarters, yes, I think it’s just sales force execution. We talked about how there were disruptions in our sales organization, how it led to some – a couple of customer losses, a couple which we’ve earned back. Our territory coverage was thin. And as that sales force continue to be upgraded and they got focused, they’ve gained tenured. They’re gaining confidence. They’re learning the product, and they’re being successful. I think our marketing team is helping. Our operations team is helping. Our sales operations are better. So it’s really kind of across the board.

As to the competition part of this, I would argue that the competition is actually getting fiercer. Massimo is a fierce competitor in this space with a big market footprint. Medtronic, of course, is always a difficult competitor. But I just feel like, in the market, we get a lot of recognition with our product superiority and how the product works and the level of accuracy and its consistency and the way clinicians treat it. And with a highly qualified sales organization delivering that message, you’re right, there’s been sort of a step change up in performance across the board.

Larry Haimovitch

If I recall from the first quarter call, I think you said you’re not playing dead to the sales force. You kind of reached a point where you’re happy. A, is that correct? And b, do you have any changes now to add sales reps given how much the other sales reps have matured and really begun to be very, very productive for you?

Tom Patton

Yes, so that’s – I think it’s partially correct. You did hear correctly. We don’t have an immediate plan to add sales reps. I think that as we move maybe to the end of this year or into early 2019 and as we get to that EBITDA break-even that we’re talking about with – just now, we’ll look at it done. We also see in the future though, to the extent that we can execute on an OEM relationship, we think that will give us some substantial leverage in our distribution organization. But both of those, the OEM and the sales force expansion, direct sales force expansion are on the table, but we’re not going to spend those resources yet until we get a little bit closer to cash flow break-even.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay. And then finally a question on international, and I’ll jump back in the queue. Is there anything in the international, because I know you tend to ship to distributors, that we should be a little skeptical, that perhaps it’s a little bit lumpy, and that you did very well this quarter, but against next year’s first quarter, it might be a tough comparison?

Tom Patton

Yes. The international business is lumpy, and so there is some amount of skepticism, if you will. That will go up. That will come down. We were up this quarter. A lot of that though was driven by, we think, customer gains in Europe and customer gains in Japan. So on average, that should continue to allow us to trend up. I think our international sales team has also done a good job of picking up a couple of new and high-quality distributors in different markets. And so we think that – while it will be lumpy, we do think that the international business will be up for the full year. So we’re happy about that.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay, great. Thank you, Tom.

Operator

Tom Patton

Well, thank you again for participating on today’s call. We’re happy with our Q1 results and are excited about our prospects for the rest of 2018. We look forward to updating you on our progress during our second quarter call in August. And hopefully, we’ll see some of you at the LD Micro Conference in June. So thanks for joining us, and have a great day.

