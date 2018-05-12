Cona's (NBZZF) CEO Rob Morgan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cona Resources Ltd. (OTC:NBZZF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cona Resources Limited First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. I would like to introduce Rob Morgan. Please go ahead.

Rob Morgan

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cona Resources first quarter 2018 conference call. As mentioned by the operator, my name is Rob Morgan, I’m the President and CEO of the company. With me today are Michael Makinson our CFO; Joel Douglas, our Controller; and Tiffney Choy from our Financial Reporting Group.

Production for the first quarter of 2018 was 17,143 boe per day with 99% weighted to heavy oil and was slightly higher than fourth quarter 2017 production of 16,739 boe per day, due to operational efficiencies and strong performance at wells drilled in the last six months to partially offset by property dispositions that were completed during the first quarter.

Cona successfully executed its first quarter 2018 operational plan drilling 15 gross wells at Cactus Lake, 11 gross wells at Winter and 5 gross wells at Court. We’ve advanced our asset disposition program and completed two minor dispositions and one asset exchange in the quarter for aggregate net consideration of 9.9 million. As a result of recent disposition activity, Cona now holds a 100% working interest in substantially all of our properties allowing us to be responsive and flexible in a volatile pricing environment.

I’d like to now turn the call over to Michael Makinson, who will provide a financial overview.

Michael Makinson

Thank you, Rob. Average first quarter production was 17,143 boe’s per day, 87% of which came from four properties as follows. Cactus Lake was 8,920 boe per day, Winter was 3,690 boe per day, Court was 1,670 boe per day, and Plover Lake SAGD was 650 boe per day. Although WTI prices increased during the first quarter of 2018, heavy oil differentials averaged 39% of WTI and significant pipeline apportionment restricted our ability to sell oil at prevailing market places.

The unique combination of these events had a negative impact on Cona’s first quarter realized oil prices. Cona’s combined average to realized price was $38.71 per boe in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $50.03 per boe in the fourth quarter of 2017.

First quarter 2018 operating expenses were $17.16 per boe, compared to $17.55 per boe in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease reflects the disposition of properties with relatively higher operating costs. Operating net backs, exclusive of hedging for the first quarter of 2018 were $15 per boe, compared to $25.14 per boe in the fourth quarter of 2017. Lower quarter-over-quarter field netbacks were mainly due to lower averaged realized oil prices partially offset by lower royalties in operating expenses.

Funds from operations, excluding hedging of $10.4 million or $6.90 per boe for the first quarter of 2018 compares to $31.6 million or $19.97 per boe in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the estimated impact of pipeline apportionment and the cost related to the proposed arrangement. Funds from operations for the first three months of 2018 would have been $16.2 million or $10.75 per boe.

Capital spending, excluding acquisitions and dispositions during the first quarter of 2018 was $21 million. This included the drilling of 31 wells, well workovers and facilities expenditures that included the purchase of polymer powder, which supports our Cactus Lake polymer flood program.

Cona completed the quarter with net debt of $344.1 million, an increase of $11.1 million from December 31, 2017, primarily as a result of capital expenditures net of dispositions. Net debt includes the credit facility, the term loan, the owners contract provision and working capital. We ended the first quarter of 2018 with $198.9 million or 61% drawn on our credit facility. The outstanding amount of our term loan is $140 million.

For the first quarter of 2018, Cona's realized hedging losses totaled $10.4 million as a result of stronger than hedged WTI prices. At March 31, 2018, the mark-to-market value of our financial derivative contracts was a liability of $42.2 million. As of May 7, the mark-to-market value of our financial derivative contracts was a liability of approximately $58 million.

The news release issued this morning includes a high-level summary of our current hedge position and the notes to the March 31, 2018 financial statements include a listing of our hedges on a contract by contract basis. Rob?

Rob Morgan

Thank you, Michael. Our first quarter 2018 capital program was consistent with our plan and we are pleased with the results to date. In light of the more challenging operating environment, all heavy oil producers experience into the first quarter, we revised our 2018 guidance as outlined in our March 6 news release to reflect lower capital and financial metrics.

In the interim, there is some shared optimism that the fundamentals for sustained tightening of the differential are in place although pipeline apportionment remains an issue and we will re-evaluate our operational plan as this evolves. Our focus will remain on debt repayments and improved operational efficiencies.

As noted in prior news releases, Cona entered into an arrangement agreement with certain affiliates of Waterous Energy Fund, whereby they would acquire all of the common shares of Cona that they do not currently own. Affiliates of Waterous Energy Fund currently own approximately 67% of Cona’s outstanding shares.

Accordingly, to the terms of arrangement agreement and subject to its successful completion, the selling shareholders will be entitled to receive $2.55 in cash per common share. Shareholders of Cona will be asked to approve among other things of the arrangement agreement at the annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for Friday, May 18, 2018. I would encourage all shareholders to exercise their rights and vote.

We will now open the call for questions.

Well if there are no questions, thank you for attending this conference call and I wish everyone to have a good day. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes Cona Resource Ltd. Q1 2018 conference call. Thank you for your participation and have a nice day.

