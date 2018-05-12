What Investors Need To Know About The 2018 TV Upfronts

Perhaps most interesting is that The CW, which traditionally has lower ratings, has flourished in the digital age and will be expanding to a sixth night of programming this fall.

Investors should also be on the lookout for how football will impact the networks given its declining ratings.

It is expected we will see an increase in programming with nostalgic ties but also ones that play to working class audiences.

Investors in both traditional and streaming TV networks should be paying attention to the news coming out of these annual presentations.

The 2018 edition of the upfronts begins in New York next week and as usual it will have a significant impact on the world of television.

It's almost upfront week, and as in recent years, investors in both traditional and streaming media will have all eyes on New York ahead of all the major announcements.

No matter what side of the cord-cutting revolution you fall on, it's hard to not pay attention to what is the busiest week in the TV industry. While there is a real debate about whether the traditional model will survive another 5-10 years, in 2018 it isn't going anywhere so investors in any number of companies touching the space should keep a careful watch as we always get at least one surprise.

Here's a look at the trends that will play a major role in shaping the television landscape in 2018-2019 and why shareholders need to understand their impact.

The Rise Of Working Class Nostalgia

As we've seen "what's old is new again" and that will continue into next fall, but with a twist nobody saw coming. Now truthfully the reason nobody saw it coming is because nobody wanted to look in that direction; in fact, it seemingly only came to fruition as a fluke.

I'm talking about the mega-success of Roseanne and its pop culture impact.

When ABC (DIS) launched the reboot of Roseanne, all the talk initially was about the return of a beloved comedy. Yet after its record-breaking ratings people began to realize what had happened. The appeal and allure of a title like Roseanne played a role in the revival's success, but that wasn't the only factor.

Forget for a second that Roseanne checks the nostalgia bucket and is one of those fun "limited-run" events that are a "thing" now, but it also plays to a certain demographic that has been overlooked. Whether or not you agree with the political views of that demo, they do watch TV and their viewership is just as important.

What's interesting is that "red state" audience tends to overlaps a lot with the "nostalgia" audience and the result is the rise of this "working class nostalgia" trend. People want to watch what they feel familiar with, and a large portion of the population not only can relate to the Conner family but they also hold a special spot for them.

These are viewers that remember what it was like to come home after a long day of working and watch a show where they saw themselves represented. It was important then and it is important now.

While I give ABC/Disney full credit for leaning into this and recognizing what it has, the network has been very careful (for the moment) not to claim this was always the plan. Remember this is the same network that last year opted against continuing Last Man Standing after its star Tim Allen became very vocal in his political opinions.

Yes, escalating costs and a shift in programming strategy were cited as the reasons, but investors and shareholders can read between the lines. Now Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) has agreed to come in and revive the series - with the original cast.

Don't be surprised to see other series - even ones not designed to evoke this type of nostalgia or working-class appeal - get in on the action as clearly there is interest with viewers. Also keep in the mind the opposite approach will be present as CBS (CBS) welcomes back the very political and very topical Murphy Brown.

Football Will Continue To Create Chaos

With Fox now the home to Thursday Night Football for the foreseeable future, that causes a domino effect spawning three networks. All of a sudden CBS and NBC (CMCSA) have some free real-estate while Fox is tightening its belt.

For Fox this is going to mean some serious trimming. It will need to both cut shows for space and for cost - football isn't cheap. That explains Thursday's house-cleaning that saw the bubble officially burst on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man On Earth and The Mick. Combine that with Lethal Weapon's on-set problems spilling over in the public eye and it is possible we see an even more dramatically altered schedule next year than expected.

And that's not even taking into account the declining ratings of the NFL in general which is under attack for being too political.

While NBC is going to have to contend with that for its prized Sunday night franchise, CBS has less to worry about as now all of its games are in the daytime/afternoon where the pressure to pull in ratings is reduced. CBS also has the Super Bowl in 2019 which means an automatic boost to its final viewer/demo averages.

Still while NBC and CBS would have liked the allure that the Thursday night games have, they are going to be just fine without them. Compare that with Fox, which in the last few months has seen its parent company sell its siblings and force them to really doubling down on sports, reality TV and lower-priced scripted fare.

It's going to be very interesting to watch Fox's executives spin this to advertisers and in turn shareholders next week. They have to do a very delicate dance showing how they can be lean as a company, but not stripped down to the point it will be hard to compete.

Digital vs. Dinosaurs

Unquestionably the main thing investors will be hear at length is traditional linear TV isn't dead. Every single executive will beat them over the head with facts and figures about how they aren't dinosaurs and how reports of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Investors need to see the main people behind the linear model put up a fight.

These networks need to show they can work to bridge the gap with the digital-heavy demographics and whether that's through a reduction in ads or an acceptance of the OTT model or whatever it is that comes next, something has to change.

Yet, what may surprise investors is the biggest weapon the linear model advocates have to show success is actually The CW. What has long been seen as a tag-along of sorts to the industry could end up being a savior.

The CW didn't just say it wants to appeal to a younger generation - it puts in the work to do it.

Through a series of smart digital deals (mostly with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), the network has built up its audience enough to the point that in the fall it will actually ADD another night of programming. For the first time in years, it is taking back Sunday nights and has the lineup to squash any concerns from its affiliates.

Investors in the linear and streaming leaders need to look at what The CW did as proof both sets of services can work together in a symbiotic relationship. Of course, the odds of that happening aren't great, but the roadmap is there if someone else is brave enough to follow.

Image Credit: ABC

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS.

Business relationship disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of CBS, it is not related to any divisions discussed and the author is not a full-time employee.