Cision's (CISN) CEO Kevin Akeroyd on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Kevin Akeroyd - CEO

Jack Pearlstein - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Robert Labick - CJS Securities, Inc.

Gunnar Hansen - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cision Ltd's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

Before we get started, we need to remind everyone that in our call, we will be making some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy and other matters relating to our business. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities and Exchange Act and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual operating results, financial position or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

For additional information concerning factors that could affect our financial results or cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the cautionary statements included in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factor section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, in which we discuss some important assumptions and business risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements, and you should refer to that filing for a complete discussion of those risks.

In addition, please note that in today’s call and in our earnings release, we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. These measures are reconciled in our earnings release to the most comparable GAAP measures in our financial statements.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Kevin Akeroyd, Cision's Chief Executive Officer to begin the call. Kevin?

Kevin Akeroyd

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone to Cision's first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. This afternoon, I will begin with some brief remarks regarding our Q1 performance, discuss a few of our recent accomplishments and conclude with an update of our key priorities for the remainder of FY '18. I will then turn the call over to Jack Pearlstein, our CFO, who will discuss our first quarter financial results and provide an updated outlook for our fiscal year 2018. We will then turn it back over to the operator to kick off the question-and-answer session.

So to kick this off today, I want to share a theme that we’re talking about internally at Cision a lot these days. And that theme is momentum. We are beginning to see some momentum in our financial performance, momentum in the adoption by our customers to C3, momentum in the development of rollout of our industry transforming solutions like Cision ID. We lead this momentum coupled with industry tailwind there in the media, macro environment as it's really in an excellent position going forward.

As noted in our earnings release this afternoon, we delivered a very solid first quarter of 2018. Our Q1 revenue, adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting came in at $180.2 million, representing organic core revenue growth rate of 2% versus the prior year. Organic growth was driven by strong performance in the U.S., Canada, the Nordics, Germany and across our Asia Pacific region.

Our Q1 adjusted EBITDA was also strong, coming in at $58.3 million, up 19.3% versus the prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA margins in Q1 were 32.3%, in line with our expectations for the quarter. The strength of the overall business in Q1 provides us with substantial momentum and confidence that our outlook is moving forward for the remainder of the year.

In addition to delivering on the financial side of the business, we saw material progress against our innovation priorities in making Cision the transformative cloud technology platform leader for the earned media and communications markets.

Our total number of impact customers is now over 300. This is an exciting rate of adoption for something that just launched in January, and it is fantastic validation of the pent-up demand to the market for solutions like this.

Perhaps even more exciting is that a number of our largest brands have indicated their intend to use earned media behavior data, which we call Cision Audiences, outside of C3 an impact, execute optimized campaigns across pay down and earned media with the Cision ID as the backbone.

We believe that this will make Cision a CMO, or Chief Marketing Officer opportunity and priority, not just a Chief Communications Officer priority and opportunity. And this is a first step towards growing into a much larger marketing and media total adjustable markets we discussed in addition to increasing the pickiness of our solution through integrations with leading paid and owned marketing cloud that our customers have already made investments in.

During the first quarter, we also completed our acquisition of PRIME Research, which enhanced our global leadership position and media measurement insights in ROI analysis for communications programs and to further advanced artificial and machine learning technologies materially.

We are also fortunate to add Dr. Rainer Mathes to our leadership team as a result of the acquisition. Dr. Mathes is widely recognized as a global thought leader in our industry and will be instruments of our efforts to gain share in the enterprise segment of our market globally.

As we discussed in our last earnings call in March, this is number one strategic priority. It continues to be accelerating our organic growth rate across the business. We made measurable progress on the trends during Q1 by driving bundled sales of software analysis and distribution, developed new and newer customers.

As mentioned in the outset, we grew 2% organically in the first quarter company-wide. Our core U.S. business grew 1% in the first quarter. It's the second consecutive quarter of top line growth in the U.S. segment. And our cross-sell bookings of software distribution and insights in the U.S. increased 21.2% versus the prior year, positioning us for accelerating growth as the year unfolds.

As you read the earnings press release, the percentage of subscription customers versus transaction customers continues to grow. We saw another healthy lift in average revenue per subscription customer for the third quarter in a row. This steady continued improvement of subscription clients on C3 will continue to spend more per subscription is the absolute core of our strategy, and we are excited about the continued ability to execute and go make it happen. We continue to put heavy emphasis on this plan as we tackle our customers with our global sales teams and are bullish about continued improvement here going forward.

Our second strategic priority is to further differentiate our category-leading product and solutions offerings. We continue to add features and integration to the Cision Communication Cloud or what we call C3, that include enhanced social analytics, streamline workflows, superior content delivery and deeper integration back into paid non-systems, our clients have invested in on the marketing and advertising front.

In addition to hitting a run rate of adding almost 500 customers in a month now in North America, we are seeing material sales or the migrations to C3 in a number of new markets in EMEA, as well as in China in the last two quarters. With over 7,500 customers now on C3, we are confident that Cision has the most feature rich platform for PR and the corporate counsel professional of the industry and our commitment to continue to build out and enhance this category-leading product and service offerings should result in ever improving customer experience.

Cision ID and its first derivative product Cision Impact is our third strategic priority. Impact, just to remind everyone, is our offering that allows clients for the first time ever to show the validated reach of the content, valid engagement to the content, the actual audience data, B2B [indiscernible] demographics to B2B firmographics and actual conversion data, including to, but not limited to, actual revenue quotes [ph] for customers exposed to this earned media and press release content for the first time.

We continue to make significant progress ruling this offering out and getting it into our customer hands. As I just mentioned at the top of the call, we have over 300 clients on Impact already in just a few months. The leading indicators are good, pipeline is strong, lot of solid traction across our sales organization, and probably most importantly, customer satisfaction with the products and the insight it's providing to them creating credit, real business results attribution for the great work they do for the first time ever and a flat out level.

As I mentioned above, Cision Audiences, as the Cision ID data with identity resolution to facilitates integration across paid owned and earned media was adopted by several Fortune 500 clients for both B2B and B2C use cases well ahead of schedule. Again, proof point around how significantly the industry has been waiting for solutions like this to finally be developed.

Our fourth and final priority is to action and realize the remaining cost synergies without impacting our top line momentum. We continue to make progress on this front with $5.9 million of action synergies during the first quarter of 2018. We expect to meet our target of roughly $18 million of action synergies for FY '18. So in summary, a very strong start to 2018. Solid momentum heading into the rest of the year.

I will now turn it over to Jack Pearlstein, our CFO, who will provide an update on our Q1 performance and an updated outlook for the remainder of 2018. Jack?

Jack Pearlstein

Thanks, Kevin. I will begin with a review of our first quarter 2018 financial performance and conclude with an updated outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018. A number of the non-GAAP financial measures that I plan to reference have been provided in this afternoon's first quarter 2018 earnings release, along with our underlying calculations and definitions.

Our Q1 2018 revenues came in at $179.3 million, a 23% increase over our Q1 2017 revenue of $145.8 million. After adjusting for the reduction of GAAP revenue due to purchase accounting, our Q1 revenue was $180.2 million, a 23.6% increase versus the prior year period.

Core revenues on a pro forma and constant-currency basis were up 2% versus the prior year first quarter. As Kevin mentioned at the top of the call, our strong organic revenue growth in the quarter was driven by exceptional performance in the U.S., Canada, the Nordics, Germany and across our Asia Pacific region.

On a constant-currency basis and pro forma for all acquisitions, except PRIME, subscription revenues were up approximately 3.3% in Q1 versus the prior year, and transaction revenues were roughly flat.

After adjusting for the impact of currency, pro forma organic revenue growth in our Asia Pacific business was up approximately 19.8% in Q1 versus the prior year period. We continue to see strong momentum in the region with new sales coming from South Korea and Japan and continued push behind the rollout C3 in China.

After adjusting for both the impact of currency and noncore revenues, pro forma organic revenue growth in the Americas was up approximately 1.4% in Q1 versus the prior year period. As mentioned earlier in the call, we were positively impacted by strong cross-selling and solid sales execution.

After adjusting for the impact of currency, pro forma organic revenue growth in our EMEA business was approximately 1.1% lower in Q1 versus the prior year period. While we experienced strong growth in the Nordics and Germany, we saw sluggish performance in the U.K. and France that were the result of a number of significant integration and synergy efforts. The performance in France is driven primarily by our Argus acquisition and was in line with our expectation. Introducing C3 in France and the U.K. will be critical to accelerating growth in these markets.

Our average number of subscription customers in Q1 2018, excluding email marketing customers, was approximately 40,100, roughly 1.2% higher than the average number of subscription customers in the same period a year-ago. The average annualized revenue per subscription customer during Q1 of 2018 was approximately $10,200, a 2% improvement over the prior year period.

On the transactional side, excluding email marketing customers, we had approximately 40,200 customers transact with us during Q1 2018, an approximate 5.6% decrease from the same period a year-ago. A portion of this decline relates to conversion of transaction customers, subscription customers with a large portion of the remainder attributable to the loss of a number of low end distribution customers.

Average revenue from customers that transacted with us in Q1 came in at approximately $1,400, roughly 5.9% higher than the same period a year-ago. The customer and revenue per customer metrics referenced just now on the call as well as in the earnings release, exclude PRIME Research, which we will endeavor to incorporate next quarter.

Gross margin for Q1 2018 was 64.1%. Included in our cost of revenue for the first quarter was approximately $5.6 million of amortization related to acquired intangibles. Excluding this amortization, gross margin for Q1 2018 would have been 67.3%. For comparative purposes, gross margin for Q1 2017 was 69.1%.

Included in our cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2017 was approximately $5.6 million of amortization related to acquired intangibles. Excluding this amortization, gross margin for Q1 of 2017 would have been 73%.

The decline in gross margins in Q1 versus the prior year are due to the acquisitions of Bulletin Intelligence, Argus and PRIME, businesses that are heavier on analytical services, delivery and content than the Cision historical core.

We expect synergies from leveraging content and analytics capabilities across these acquired businesses and our core to improve gross margins over time. Offsetting this decrease in gross margins were significant improvement in sales and marketing, R&D and G&A as a percentage of revenue in Q1 2018 versus the prior year, due primarily to the acquisitions of Bulletin Intelligence, Argus and PRIME that are traditionally later on these cost lines than the Cision's historical core.

Acquisition and offering related costs during Q1 2018 were $10.9 million. Approximately, $0.4 million of these costs were included within cost of revenue, approximately, $0.5 million were included within sales and marketing, $0.1 million in R&D, approximately $9.3 million within general and administrative, and approximately, $0.5 million included within other income.

Acquisition and offering-related costs during Q1 of 2017 were $8.2 million. Approximately, $0.3 million of these costs were included within cost of revenue, approximately, $0.5 million were included within sales and marketing and approximately, $7.5 million was included within general and administrative.

In Q1, we delivered another solid quarter of adjusted EBITDA, which came in at $58.3 million. Our focus on overall cost controls and our continued effort to further drive synergies in the business will continue to be a priority. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 32.3% in the first quarter of 2018, a roughly 100 basis point decline versus the adjusted EBITDA margins in the prior year period.

As we further integrate the acquisitions of CEDROM and PRIME and action our planned synergies, our adjusted EBITDA margins will return to year-over-year quarterly improvement.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $23.1 million, a 285% increase over the prior year first quarter period. Adjusted net income per diluted share for Q1 came in at $0.19, a 171% increase over the prior year period adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.07.

As highlighted in our earnings release, we reduced our outstanding dollar denominated term loan on April 30th, by making a $30 million voluntary prepayment pursuant to the terms of our 2017 first lien credit facility. This prepayment is in line with our stated goal of reducing our net leverage ratio to something in the 3x range over the next six quarters.

During the first quarter of 2018, we action roughly $5.9 million of synergy. We expect to realize the benefit of these actions over the next couple of quarters. Excluding synergies, identified with respect to ARGUS, CEDROM and PRIME, we have approximately $15 million of synergies left to go to reach our total stated goal from this wacc process.

We have identified approximately $8 million of additional synergies to go get from the acquisitions of Argus, CEDROM and PRIME. We expect to action a significant portion of those cost savings over the next two quarters.

As Kevin mentioned at the top of the call, we are on track to meet our $18 million synergy target for FY '18, which will come from personnel, facilities and third-party providers of software, content and services.

Now onto our updated outlook for fiscal year 2018. As highlighted in our earnings release this afternoon, we expect full-year revenue of between $722 million and $732 million. Excluding the impact from purchase accounting, we expect full-year revenue between $724 million and $734 million. This updated outlook is roughly $2 million higher on a GAAP basis than our prior outlook provided in March.

We expect adjusted EBITDA between $250 million and $256 million, which is unchanged from the previously increased outlook that we provided in March. We expect adjusted net income of between $107 million and $111 million and adjusted net income per share of between $0.87 and $0.89, relatively unchanged from the previously increased outlook that we provided in March.

Additionally, within the earnings release furnished this afternoon, we provided an updated full-year outlook for a number of other financial items, including depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest expense, cash interest expense, stock-based comp and CapEx.

The outlook items provided on this call, as well as those included in today’s earnings release assume exchange rates of 1.35, 1.20 and 0.79, respectively, for the British pound, the euro and the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar.

Additionally, our outlook for fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of any additional share issuances in connection with our exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to certain outstanding warrants as well as any future acquisitions, divestitures or other unanticipated events.

That concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn it back over to the operator to begin the question-and-answer session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Pearlstein. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And your first question today will come from Bob Labick of CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Robert Labick

Good afternoon. Congratulations on a nice start to 2018.

Jack Pearlstein

Thank you, Bob.

Kevin Akeroyd

Thank you, Bob.

Robert Labick

First question, I wanted to do, kind of a bigger picture question, we’ve been getting asked a bunch or two. Could you talk a little bit about how the new privacy laws in Europe and then all the talk about privacy and data and stuff in the U.S. impact Cision Impact if at all or how it relates to you guys if it does impact you?

Kevin Akeroyd

First off, the short and sweet answer Bob, is it does not have any material impact on Cision ID or ability to actually go roll it out. That's the short answer. A couple of surplus underneath that, right, a big lineation [ph] is obviously between anonymous and personal -- of identifiable information -- excuse me, for something on that. Cision ID is in the anonymous realm, right now the [indiscernible] realm. So that's a big consideration for those who are a little bit knowledgable about it. And then quite frankly, in my experience, I think, it's in a lot of times in both the owned media and in the paid media where high-end regulation and data usage laws have materially impacted the digital advertising or patent [indiscernible] for the last 10 years. If is in my experience that, as those continue to be a bigger and bigger deal. It actually helps the large enterprise, trusted leader because large organizations ultimately end up making buying decisions based on, do I want to work with the local little vendor, that's not sophisticated, can't invest in things like GDPR, doesn't have the right resources to continue to do it right. Right, keep me safe, or am I going to trust the -- like the large public company with the resources with expertise, with the ability to invest and the ability to actually navigate them. So if anything, data regulations like this actually favors the enterprise leader with decision just from a buying behavior standpoint too, because buyers need to trust with their partners and vendors, actually you're right. So no impact from regulation. No impact because Cision ID is an FDII. And if anything at all shifts then the enterprise buying decision our away. As a favorable sale than rather a negative one.

Robert Labick

Okay. Great. That's great color. I appreciate that. And then as it relates to C3, I know it's early, but you keep having very good adoption rate. So it's fantastic. Can you talk a little bit about how that impacts renewal rates when contracts come up? Is there any impact either good or bad or how that’s been trending?

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes, I will remind you and everybody feature, C3 side is a very first quarter, right? In Q4 2016 with only a couple of dozen right customers. 'Q1 of '17 was its first real quarter, right? The Q1 of '18, this quarter has been a kind of first real meaningful apples-to-apples compare. I'm happy now, because actually the C3 retention rates for its first quarter of customers did see improvements versus the legacy -- Cision point legacy Gorkana [ph] or legacy C3s, which is the bulk of the application. So I don’t want to declare victory prematurely because it's only one quarter really results. But obviously, we are super positive and we love the leading indicators that the C3 retention rate are in fact higher than legacy applications because that's a big part of the strategy, it's part big part of, what we think, is going to drive the ongoing financials. And it's a good statement on whether the customers like the product or not. So enough of the positive leading indicators on that front, Bob. But again, it's just one quarter, so we’re not going -- right, we’re not going to clear the roads [ph] one. We need to see that quarter-over-quarter-over-quarter.

Robert Labick

Got it. Great. And then one last one if I could sneak it in. The cash flow, particularly excluding the offering and that position cost was fantastic in the quarter. Can you just talk a little bit about seasonality of cash flow going forward? And then uses of cash, obviously, you paid down some debt already with the strong cash from Q1, but maybe give us a sense of seasonality of the cash flow? And then just your expectations on how you’re going to use it?

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes, I think if you look at, sort of, the big renewal month, you typically have big renewals, I would say, in the month of December. It's, sort of, a disproportionately large month. And so a lot of those renewals see cash paid in the first quarter of the year. We also have a pretty decent, I'll call it slog of renewals in the month of January. That's probably our second largest month. And so that also winds its way into Q1. But we do expect continued positive cash flow, but Q1 tends to be one of the stronger quarters, because you've got December and January renewals being the two biggest months.

Robert Labick

Got it. Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the next question will come from Matt Hedberg of RBC. Please go ahead.

Gunnar Hansen

Hey, guys, how is it going. It's Gunnar Hansen in for Matt. I guess along with the C3 subscription numbers, you guys provided over 7,500. It seems like an acceleration from the prior quarter, I guess, maybe give us a little more color on the pace of that is just something that you would expect to continue or accelerate and I guess on top of that another launch in Europe, and in China. What’s been the initial feedback there and how the conversation has gone?

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes. I think while the 7,500 in an exciting number. I’m actually more excited about the monthly run rate of 500 plus, because that gives you a real sense of where the current level of adoption is. So, yes, the adoption rate continues to accelerate. We haven't picked out on that at all. And that is really with Europe having its first full quarter, right, in most of the major markets. And the China's growth, it's literally English only, we haven't even localize it over there and people are still finding their way to buy the English only version. So the fact that we are at almost 500 without Europe or Asia really being at scale yet has us awfully bullish. We think of the adoption is exceptional. And we think it's actually going to continue to grow a little bit before it finally flattens out.

Gunnar Hansen

Okay. Thanks. And I guess, with those two regions, in particular, localizing the platform there, I guess, how much of a challenge and where are you, kind of, in the process of succeeding in that? And then I think Jack also mentioned just the key and critical countries being U.K. and France within Europe. May be, are there any particular headwinds or challenges that you guys want to say? I mean, it seems like the momentum is picking up, and I’m just trying to understand what the challenges you guys might face going forward?

Kevin Akeroyd

I think the best way to think about that is, right, we launched C3 of full-year had in the Americas, and we didn’t really do a formal launch until Q1 of 2018, primarily because of regulatory requirements to do it right includes localization of language. There's a lot of work around content stats, there's a lot of work around media influencers. They could not [indiscernible] effort to release something that is going to fit, right, the Nordics versus France versus Germany versus Portugal versus the U.K. And we took our time and we believe we have done it right and in waiting that years, so that we rolled out something that was competitive. And all the major European market is why we think it had the really strong Q1 that it has and why we are bullish on the continued adoption. And that’s exact same reason why it's only a little bit of English only in China and APAC. And as we’ve articulated in the last couple of calls, we are not into a formal local language launch in the major APAC markets until Q1 of '19. Again, same answer. You can do it poorly and make a bad first impression or you can do it well. And it's always important to spend the time to develop it well, so it launches well, it has a good debut and has the good track record or seeing a good traction that we are seeing in the European launch in the first quarter.

Gunnar Hansen

Okay, fair enough. And I guess, just to follow-up with the Cision ID and the Impact, success and feedback you guys have gotten from that. Maybe just give us a little bit more color on who exactly the customers are that are currently using the offering? And what have been the initial feedback and highlights and strengths that they’ve noted?

Kevin Akeroyd

The fact that it's -- we are already up averaging over 100 a month in the product, right, three months old is of whether -- SaaS software that’s pretty darn good. That’s a pretty darn good first three months able to gave with something that's never existed in the marketplace before. So if anybody wondering how to interpret that number, they should interpret it as very positive. And then it's been pretty universal. We have retailers on it, we have travel companies on it, we have CPGs on it, we have professional services firms on it, we have financial services firms, we have B2B tech. So it's actually a relatively wide distribution around vertical industries and good distribution across both B2B and B2C use cases. So it has not been concentrated in any specific vertical or any specific use case. It's actually been -- and brought as we expected it too, and that make sense, right? Because the universal need of the Chief Communication Officer finally actually giving business and results attribution credit for the first time ever. That need is in constraint to a use case of [indiscernible] industry or company size, right. It's a horizontal ubiquitous need that everybody has and so it should surprise no one that the horizontal nature of the adoption has been as broad as it has.

Gunnar Hansen

Okay. Thanks so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I am showing no additional questions at this time. We will conclude the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Kevin for some brief closing remarks. Kevin?

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes, thank you. In closing, I would like to say that both the Cision management team, all of us remain truly excited about the momentum that we are seeing both with the company as well as the overall macro environment and industry. We are excited about the opportunities in front of us to continue to drive revenue and margin growth globally, delivering innovation to our customers and create value for our shareholders. We believe we are in a very strong and unique position to capitalize on all these opportunities. And lastly, I just want to thank everyone, for joining us and spending some time on the earnings call this afternoon. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.