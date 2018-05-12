Edwards Lifesciences: Treating The #1 Killer In America

Edwards Lifesciences is involved in the business of creating medical equipment to treat cardiovascular diseases, the #1 cause of death in the United States.

The Industry

Before I delve into why I think Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is a quality healthcare pick for the long term, I first want to provide a brief background of the industry it operates in. Edwards Lifesciences operates within the cardiovascular healthcare equipment industry which involves products such as artificial heart valves and hemodynamic monitoring systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death per year in the United States, beating out all forms of cancer combined. In fact, while the number of deaths related to cancer peaks in the 65-74 age group and slowly declines with age in the 75+ age group, deaths attributed to CVD only get increasingly worse the higher the age group. The morbid reality is that if cancer doesn't get you in old age, your heart likely will. Despite the rate of mortality of CVD decreasing over time (largely due to advancements in cardiovascular technology), the nominal amount of people afflicted with cardiovascular disease continues to rise as a result of population growth and an aging population. Take a look at the following chart from the New England Journal of Medicine:

This table breaks down the generic category of cardiovascular disease into specific diseases and compares the number of deaths in 1990 to 2013. Despite medical advancements, the total number of deaths due to CVD has still risen by over 40% in that time frame (yellow highlight is mine).

The Company

Edwards Lifesciences operates in three reportable segments:

Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy Technologies designed for nonsurgical heart valve replacement

Alternatives to open-heart surgery for patients that cannot undergo such an operation Surgical Heart Valve Therapy Implanted surgical tissue heart valves

Focuses on technologies that enable faster procedures, short bypass times, and small incisions during operations Critical Care Hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings

Seeks to improve survival rates and recovery times

Over the years, the Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy segment, which will be the focus of this article, has come to be the company's dominant source of sales, as can be seen in the chart below.

Regarding geographic exposure, the majority of sales are in the United States, but international sales still comprise a sizeable portion.

Transcatheter Heart Valves

My bullish view on Edwards Lifesciences stems from the promise of its transcatheter heart valves, the product family that is at the core of my thesis. These heart valves are used during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) operations and provide a number of benefits over traditional open heart surgery. TAVR operations are most commonly performed on patients suffering from mild to severe aortic stenosis. Compared to traditional open heart surgery, transcatheter heart valves are available for high risk patients (typically those older than 80 years of age, most of whom would not be able to withstand a major surgery). Some other benefits include:

Minimal invasiveness which leads to less scarring

Faster recovery times

Less risk - TAVR is a "beating heart" operation, meaning the heart does not have to be stopped as is the case in open heart surgery

But don't just take my word for it, have a look at the actual numbers that show how much of a better option TAVR is over traditional procedures.

These two graphs are the result of the PARTNER trials, in which Edwards Lifesciences' Sapien 3 transcatheter heart valve was compared to traditional surgery and shown to pose significantly less mortality and stroke risk to patients a year after the operation.

One of the primary reasons that the company's transcatheter heart valves are so successful is due to their design. Made from the same tissue surrounding cow hearts, the low profile and skirt significantly reduce major vascular complications and help minimize post-op paravalvular leaks. Furthermore, and perhaps most importantly, the open cell geometry of the frame allows for easy future access, which could be critical for saving patients' lives.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement was first approved for high-risk patients in 2012 and expanded to medium-risk patients in 2016. High-risk patients were targeted first as TAVR gave them the chance to receive treatment whereas before they may have simply had no options if they were not eligible for open heart surgery. Trials for low-risk patients, which would effectively have discretion over which type of operation they would like performed, are currently underway. The estimated approval date for low-risk patients ranges from anywhere as soon as 2019 to 2023.

TAVR Duopoly

In the United States, only two TAVR systems are currently approved for medical use by the FDA. The first is Edwards Lifesciences' Sapien XT/3 Valve which is comprised of three bovine pericardial leaflets mounted on a cobalt chromium frame and is balloon-expandable (note: the Sapien 3 Valve was granted FDA approval in 2017 and contains considerable improvements over the older XT model). The second is Medtronic's (MDT) CoreValve, a self-expanded valve designed with three porcine pericardial leaflets mounted on a nitinol frame.

In 2015, the CHOICE trials completed the first study dedicated to a direct comparison of the two TAVR systems and found a significantly higher success rate in the Sapien XT Valve (95.9%) compared to the CoreValve (77.5%). In this context, a "success" is defined by the Valve Academic Research Consortium as "a 'technical' composite endpoint including successful vascular access, delivery and deployment of the device and successful retrieval of the delivery system, correct position of the device in the proper anatomical location, intended performance of the prosthetic heart valve (aortic valve area > 1.2 cm2 and mean aortic valve gradient < 20 mmHg or peak velocity < 3 m/s, without moderate or severe prosthetic valve AR) and only one valve implanted in the proper anatomical location." No significant differences in mortality or stroke rates were found between the two devices, however.

While other medical device companies are likely planning to enter the market at some point in the intermediate future, the government-created duopoly surrounding TAVR operations in conjunction with the superiority of Edwards Lifesciences' products over its primary rival Medtronic has given it a considerable edge in the market.

Conclusion

Edwards Lifesciences, through its transcatheter heart valve products, is upending the traditional open heart surgery approach to serious cardiovascular diseases. The results of comparison studies have shown the significant benefits of TAVR operations. Patients that were once considered too high-risk to undergo surgery are finding renewed hope in the form of transcatheter aortic valve replacement. With low-risk patients expected to receive approval in the near future, the end of open heart surgery as the primary choice for CVD patients has never seemed clearer.

Lastly, the direct correlation between age and risk of death due to cardiovascular disease positions Edwards Lifesciences well to benefit from the secular trend of a global population that is living longer and longer (shown below, data from the World Bank).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.