Earnings And Revenue Beat Rates Hold Strong

Another 500+ companies reported earnings this week, bringing the total number of companies that have reported this earnings season up to 2,000+. The "unofficial" end to earnings season comes next week when Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports on Thursday. With less than a week to go, the summary results for this earnings season aren't likely to change much.

As shown below, the percentage of companies that have beaten consensus analyst EPS estimates this season now stands at 68.2%. This is down slightly from where it stood a couple of weeks ago, but it's still a very strong reading nonetheless. There have only been a handful of other quarters (including last quarter) over the last 20 years that have seen higher bottom-line beat rates.

In terms of top-line numbers, 71.6% of companies have beaten consensus analyst revenue estimates this earnings season. Like we've seen with the earnings beat rate, the revenue beat rate is extremely strong this season even though it's down just a hair from last season. There have been just four prior quarters over the last 20 years that have seen stronger top-line beat rates.