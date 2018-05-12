How Have Full-Year 2018 S&P 500 Sector Earnings And Revenue Estimates Changed?

Not much difference in the numbers so far this year.

Telco earnings have jumped, but some of that or a big part of that was an accounting change for the sector and, yes, tax reform.

Telco revenue estimates have continued to see pressure, which is consistent with AT&T's (NYSE:T) disappointing quarter and revenue miss.

Real estate earnings as a sector have fallen. The sector isn't followed that closely since real estate is just 3% of the S&P 500 by market cap, as is Telco, Basic Materials, and Utilities, too.

Tech, Financials, Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary are still roughly 65% of the S&P 500 by market cap.

Technology and Financials have been the largest sector overweights for years, coming off the 2009 lows, although Tech is lighter in weight in 2018 than it was in 2017.

It's still a relatively healthy stock market.

More to come Saturday morning on the Weekly S&P 500 earnings data and update.

