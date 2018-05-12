Dova Pharmaceuticals' (DOVA) CEO Alex Sapir on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Alex Sapir - President and CEO

Mark Hahn - CFO

Lee Allen - Chief Medical Officer

Kevin Laliberte - SVP, Product Development

Analysts

Eric Joseph - JPMorgan

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Geoffrey Porges - Leerink Swann

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Alex Sapir

That's great. Thanks Norma and good afternoon everybody. We have got a couple of folks joining me on the call this afternoon in the room; Mark Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer; Lee Allen, our Chief Medical Officer; and Kevin Laliberte, our Senior Vice President of Clinical and Product Development. Together we are all very delighted you decided to join us for today's call.

During the call, I'd like to cover three important topics with all of you. First and most important, I will provide an update on our launch preparations, given that our PDUFA date is less than two weeks away. Second, I will provide an update on some key clinical and regulatory goals, and finally, I will touch on three additional key highlights from the quarter. I will then pass it over to Mark, to review the company's quarterly financial performance, and then, we will open up the call for questions.

So to kick things off, we have been having very productive interactions with the agency throughout the review, and based on those discussions, we plan for a June launch, and continue to good progress on the buildout of our commercial infrastructure.

Now just as a quick reminder for those of you who may be new to the Dova story, avatrombopag is a second generation, orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist, for which we are seeking approval from FDA, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease, who are scheduled to undergo our procedure. Our NDA for avatrombopag was accepted for filing and granted priority review, with the PDUFA date of May 21 of this year, and as I mentioned earlier, we are pleased with the status of the interactions with the FDA, as we progress closer and closer to that date. If approved, avatrombopag will be the first orally administered treatment option for patients with thrombocytopenia and chronic liver disease.

So let me now delve a little bit deeper into those launch preparations, and I will start on the marketing side. Our marketing team continues to execute on all of the major initiatives, that will be critical for a successful launch, including the many promotional materials for the salesforce. In addition, the team will be holding a speaker training meeting in Dallas in just several weeks at the end of way, where we will bring together top U.S. hepatologists to train them on our speaker slide deck, that will be available at launch.

Now moving on to the work that we are doing, to ensure access and reimbursement for avatrombopag, which obviously as you all know, is critically important for any successful launch. Our national account manager team continues to be in active discussions with many of the larger commercial plans, to ensure that there is both good familiarity with avatrombopag, as well as the benefit that it can offer to their patients.

Now on the Medicare side, we are in the final stages of an arrangement, that will enable Medicare patients to gain access to avatrombopag at launch. Our team at the Dova reimbursement support call center, or as we will be calling it, Dova Onesource, has now been fully trained to provide the logistical assistance for healthcare providers, as well as, reimbursement and financial support for patients.

And on the sales side, I am very pleased to announce, that we now hired our entire sales team. I am also very impressed with the caliber of the individuals we have been able to attract. In total, our salesforce has over 300 years of liver disease specific experience from companies such as Salix, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead and Intercept, and as we speak on this call, our salesforce is in training, as we gear up for June launch. So with all these plans firmly in place, we are well positioned to launch the drug, soon after receiving approval.

Beyond the commercial side of our business, Dova continues to make significant progress in expanding the potential market opportunity for avatrombopag. As we noted during our last quarterly call, we announced plans to submit a supplemental NDA to the Food and Drug Administration in the second half of this year for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura or ITP. This submission is supported by one Phase-III clinical trial, and two Phase-II clinical trials, in which the primary endpoint was achieved with high statistical significance. We remain on-track to achieve that filing goal in the second half of 2018.

Just as a quick reminder, the market for ITP in 2017 was $1.5 billion, growing at approximately 15% per year over the past four years, and given avatrombopag's convenient oral route of delivery, our lack of hepatotoxicity and the ability for avatrombopag to be taken with food, we believe we have the potential to capture meaningful share of this large and growing market.

Now for our program looking at the use of avatrombopag in chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia, our goal there is to begin enrollment in a Phase-III randomized controlled trial in the second quarter of 2018, and we remain on-track to reach this important goal as well. Thrombocytopenia is a common complication in cancer patients, and can occur in up to 70% of cancer patients receiving certain chemotherapy regimens, and it is that thrombocytopenia that ultimately restricts the oncologists ability to both maintain clinically affected doses, and the timely delivery of those chemotherapy treatment cycles.

And finally, the last point on the clinical front, that we are pleased to announced, that Dova has enrolled its first patient in the pre-surgery thrombocytopenia study. Just as a quick reminder, this study is looking at the use of avatrombopag in a broader population of patients with thrombocytopenia, who are scheduled to undergo an invasive surgical procedure, requiring a higher pre-op platelet count of at least 100,000.

So before turning the call over to Mark, I wanted to provide three additional highlights for the quarter. Number one, we strengthened our balance sheet with the completion of a secondary offering, that provides us with the capital needed for our commercial launch, and to advance our robust late stage development program for the drug. Number two, we entered into an agreement with Fosun Pharma Industrial, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, which granted both an exclusive development and distribution rights for avatrombopag for chronic liver disease patients in Mainland China and Hong Kong. And lastly, we filed our marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency for our initial chronic liver disease indication. The EMA has granted us a standard review assessment for that application, with a targeted approval date of June 2019.

So with that overview of the business, let me just now turn the call over to Mark, to present a financial overview for the quarter. Mark?

Mark Hahn

Thank you, Alex, and good afternoon everyone. As Alex mentioned, we are pleased to have increased our cash position with the $74.7 million of net proceeds from our secondary offering in February. We also refinanced a portion of our Eisai note, by entering into a $20 million loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank in April. These financing activities enabled us to repay in full, our previously outstanding Eisai note of $31.1 million.

As of March 31, Dova had $126.9 million in cash and equivalents, which would be $146.9 million on a pro forma basis, after giving it back to the proceeds from the SVB note.

With the successful completion of these financing activities, we remain well positioned to finance our commercial launch for avatrombopag and to continue the expanded study of avatrombopag and additional indications for at least the next 12 months.

Moving to our quarterly financial results; R&D expenses were $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared with $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2017. The decrease is largely attributable to the completion of the ADAPT-1 and ADAPT-2 clinical trials in January 2017, partially offset by the initiation of the pre-surgery thrombocytopenia or PST study. We expect R&D expenses to increase in 2018, based on increases in clinical costs from initiating enrollment in both our CIT and PST programs.

G&A expenses were $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $1 million for the same period in 2017. The increase is largely attributable to the buildout of our commercial infrastructure to support the potential launch of avatrombopag, increased corporate infrastructure, and additional costs associated with operating as a public entity. We anticipate G&A expenses will continue to increase in 2018, as we continue to buildout our commercial infrastructure.

We had a net loss of 13.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with a net loss of $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. We expect net losses to continue to increase in 2018, due to increases in R&D and G&A expenses. However, we anticipate that net loss will be partially offset by our new potential revenue stream, generated from the potential launch of avatrombopag in June.

And now, I will turn the call back to Alex. Alex?

Alex Sapir

Great. Thanks Mark. So with that business and financial overview, Norma, let's go ahead and open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Anupam Rama from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Eric Joseph

Hey guys, it's Eric in for Anupam. Congrats on the quarter and thanks for taking the questions. Just a couple here in relation to the upcoming launch, all things going well. Just wondering if you could help us some framework [ph] thinking around the cadence or timing of formulary reviews and approval decisions, based on your current discussions with payors. And secondly, I think the understanding is that, user prescription data isn't something that will be made available through IMS. If that's the case, just how should we be thinking about the sort of the launch metrics that you will be providing periodically with investors? Thanks very much.

Alex Sapir

Yeah, that's great. Thanks Eric for the question. So on your question about the payors, so the discussions with the payors continue to go well. What we have been hearing from the payors that we have been speaking with, is that the drug will be covered at launch, with what we believe are going to be some pretty run-in-the-mill prior authorization. The physician is going to have to obviously document the patient as chronic liver disease, thrombocytopenia, and undergoing a procedure. I think that most of those payors, prior to actually writing a policy and placing it somewhere on the formulae, it will probably default to a specialty tiers, such as the tier-3 or tier-4, where it could be $75 co-pay or 15%, 20%, 25% co-insurance, but will obviously have co-pay card systems to help offset some of that burden.

But I will also share with everybody on the call; every launch that I have been involved with in specialty drugs, they certainly had their share bumps in the road for the first sort of four to six months. But with the Dova Onesource program and those dedicated case managers that are going to make sure that each one of those referrals are separated through the reimbursement process, we are going to try to keep those bumps in the roads as small as possible.

In terms of your questionnaire about what data will be available through IMS, you are absolutely correct, all of our product will be going through the specialty pharmacy channel, so it will not be going through retail. And so IMS doesn't have great visibility into that. In terms of the metrics that we will provide, we will obviously, and we heard this loud and clear, is that it's imperative for us to stay upfront to let folks know what metrics we will provide and make sure that we provide that on an ongoing basis. And so, once we actually receive work from FDA, and assuming that that is a successful approval rider, we will be communicating on that call, what metrics we intend to provide to the market, at that time.

Eric Joseph

Got it. Okay. Thanks for taking the questions guys. Good luck.

Alex Sapir

No problem. Next question, operator?

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Eun Yang of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Eun Yang

Thank you. So Alex, for you, so the entire sales team is in place, so are you going to be able to comment on how many sales reps in the field have been hired?

Alex Sapir

Yeah, great question Eun. So what we have been stating publicly up until now, is that, we were going to launch with a 30 person salesforce, primarily focused on covering the hepatologists. Through additional research, we have identified that there are additional potential prescribers that will be using avatrombopag. In particular, that's a small group of interventional radiologists that tend to do very high risk procedures on these chronic liver disease patients. Where as a result of identifying this additional group of potential prescribers, the salesforce number will be increasing. However, I think for competitive intelligence reasons, we decided not to disclose what that actual number is. But I do want to reassure everybody, that we are not talking about going from 30 reps to 100 reps. In fact, we can confidently say, that that number is not a doubling of what our current assumption was of 30.

Eun Yang

Okay. And then, obviously, we have to see what the label says. But you said, anything in the label, that could change your marketing message that you are currently assuming?

Alex Sapir

Yes. It's a great question. I think, maybe what I will do is, I will turn that question to Lee. Lee, our Chief Medical Officer, he has really been the one that has been most active in terms of the back and forth discussions with the agency, regarding the label. So Lee, you want to --

Lee Allen

Sure. I will answer that. As Alex mentioned, we have been very pleased with our discussions with the agency around the label. Obviously, we are very close to PDUFA dates. We are not disclosing specifics of the label. But I think, suffice it to say, we are very confident in what we believe, will be our final label, and our ability to promote the product based upon that, as has been previously planned.

Eun Yang

Okay. And the last question is to Mark; so obviously in the beginning, you probably wanted to provide some co-pay assistance, given that it's an oral drug. So can you give us some guidance as to what the growth net discount would be in the -- like first six months to a year timeframe?

Mark Hahn

Sure Eun. Happy to do that. So I think couple of things you need to -- you know, there are kind of like genuine and fixed in the pharma world, there is a 2% comp that get's given, and any patients that are approved Medicaid at 23.1% discount. So this kind of all happened naturally. And you are right, early on, we expect to have co-pay assistance, and even we will have, some programs in place for the folks there, just below the poverty line, that need financial assistance. So we have been saying internally, that over the first six months, we are going to see greater discounts in acute long term. But we are still going to see -- I think, for the long term, we will see some co-pay assistance coming through the network.

Eun Yang

So, what percent of the CLD patients that you are targeting on the commercial plan versus Medicaid or Medicare?

Mark Hahn

That's a good question, and we are continuing to do more work to get our arms around those numbers. But right now, we think it's about 60% commercial and 40% on the government side. And then within government, we don't have a real clear breakdown what's Medicare versus Medicaid. So I think it's generally pretty much 50-50.

Eun Yang

Okay. Can I ask you one more question, it's a really quick question? So ITP, when you file for an SNDA in second half of this year, do you expect that there would be a 12 month review, or six month review?

Alex Sapir

Eun, great question, and to answer I will turn it over to Kevin to answer that.

Kevin Laliberte

Thanks Eun. I think the nature of that application, we would anticipate a full 12 month stated review for the ITP indication.

Eun Yang

Okay. Thank you very much.

Alex Sapir

Thank you, Eun. Next question operator?

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Geoffrey Porges of Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Geoffrey Porges

Thanks very much and appreciate the question. First, Alex or perhaps someone else, could you comment about who the decision makers are going to be in the decision to use avatrombopag. Specifically, you mentioned the intervention radiologist, but are you going to have to target the proceduralist or the hepatologists or the anesthesiologist or all of the above? And who is actually going to make the decision to recommend or require the treatment prior to the procedure? And then I have a couple of follow-up questions, but I'd like to start with that one.

Alex Sapir

Okay. That's fine. Great question Geoff. So to me, I think the best in-market analogy that we can think of, is how cancer patients are treated today. So obviously, a cancer patient is going to see a whole range of different physicians. But usually, it's the medical oncologist that is overseeing the total care of that cancer patient. And I think what we are seeing in chronic liver disease patients, is a very sort of similar type of model in that -- these chronic liver disease patients, these are sick patients, many of these patients have liver cirrhosis. Many of them are in the liver transplant list. And so while they may be going for a range of procedures that are being done by a range of different types of physicians, everywhere from a proceduralist to a hospitalist, to even an oral surgeon, most of the time, that overall care and the decisionmaking in terms of how to treat that patient, the ultimate decisionmaker is really the hepatologist.

What we have identified, and this gets back to my earlier point about the interventional radiologist, when we saw the interventional radiologists that are popping up in some of our data, we actually didn't advise we were at their annual meeting. And what we found from those discussions, is that there is a segment of interventional radiologists, that tend to be the more sort of treaters of the higher risk patients, and in many cases, that segment of interventional radiologists may not first consult with the hepatologist. They will prescribe independent of the hepatologist recommendation and so I think because of that, this is a targeted group that we think will be an additional potential prescriber for the drug, and that's when we decided to increase the size of the salesforce, to go after that segment of interventional radiologist.

But by and large, it is really the hepatologist that's making the ultimate decision as to how to care for these patients, regardless of who is actually doing the procedure.

Geoffrey Porges

Okay. That's great. And kind of a follow-up then, about the ITP U.S. application, now you are going ahead with the filing, presumably on the basis of having a positive guidance from the agency about the approvability about applications, based on the existing ex-U.S. studies. So we should be contemplating that second half of next year, towards the end of next year. Given that you will still largely be in launch mode in the CLD indication, how is your thinking advanced in how you are going to launch into ITP, and what will be -- effectively, it will have to be a fraction of the price, that you have been contemplating for CLD. Not only that, but you presumably will have to hire a new salesforce as well, to target the hematologists, who treat ITP. Should we be assuming that's the case, both of those things of the case?

Alex Sapir

Yeah, great question Geoff. And I think there are sort of three questions embedded in there. One is, what's the launch strategy for ITP, what's the pricing strategy for ITP, and then I would also like to touch a little bit on your earlier point, which is the approvability of the drug, based on what you defined as sort of positive feedback from the agency. And to do that, I may ask Kevin to sort of answer that. He can shed a little bit of light on that conversation that we had with the agency late last year, which led us to the path of where we are now, which is to submit in the second half of this year.

So from a launch standpoint, the physician that treats ITP is very different than the physician that's treating CLD. It's the hematologist, and it's very heavily concentrated to the hematologist. What we do know, is that when GSK was actively promoting Promacta, before the drug went over to Novartis, they had a salesforce of 45 FTEs that were promoting Promacta. So the salesforce will certainly need to increase, but we don't expect a quadrupling or a quintupling of the size of the salesforce that we have now. But clearly, our estimations is that the size of the salesforce would need increase, because we are going after a different call audience [ph].

In terms of the price, I think that what we have decided to do, is to price the drug in a way that we thought would be able to maximize the value in our initial indication, recognizing that once we get to the chronic market, it may require us to have to provide rebates, quarterly rebate back to the payors, so that the payor is not paying anything more for avatrombopag and ITP compared to what they are currently paying for Promacta and Nplate. Today, they are paying about $100,000 per year.

So essentially what we will be doing, once we launch after receiving approval, is we will be providing the drug through the use of rebate, at a price that's equivalent to what the payors are currently paying for Promacta and Nplate on an annual basis.

And then I was just going to kind of maybe just ask Kevin to shed a little bit of color on the meeting that we had with the agency last year around our regulatory strategy for ITP, which led us down to the strategy that we have decided to make, in terms of filing in the second half of this year.

Kevin Laliberte

So based on the completed Phase-III study that was conducted with avatrombopag; 49 patient study with the primary endpoint, with a P-value less than 0001. We took that information, as well as the other completed studies in ITP, and had a discussion with the FDA at the end of 2017, to discuss the path forward for avatrombopag in this ITP population.

So based on the discussions that we had with the agency at that face-to-face meeting, as well as the subsequent meeting minutes that were provided after that conversation, we feel comfortable moving forward with that supplemental new drug application in the second half of 2018.

Geoffrey Porges

Okay. Great. Thanks very much guys.

Alex Sapir

All right. Thanks Geoff. Next question, operator?

Operator

Our next question comes from Umer Raffat of Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Umer Raffat

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my questions. I wanted to focus on CLD over the first couple of questions, and beyond CLD over the next couple of questions if I may? So on CLD, Alex, what's the early feedback from Lusutrombopag launch in Japan? I know, there wasn't a whole lot to be discussed a few weeks ago when we spoke, so I figured it will be a good time to refresh that? And secondly, can you share some of the feedback from the managed care focus groups you have been doing on pricing ahead of CLD indications? And I have a follow-up?

Alex Sapir

Sure. Happy to do that. So on Lusutrombopag launch in Japan, so they have launched the drug about two years ago in Japan, and what we do know, is that they launched the drug really into their 1,200 person salesforce. But we also know that that 1,200 person sales force carries up to 30 or 40 sort of different products. So we don't -- we know that there wasn't a sort of dedicated focused effort for Lusutrombopag with a dedicated sales force. We also know obviously, that the pricing in Japan was significantly different than what our pricing strategy is here in the U.S. I think that if I remember correctly, seven days of dosing for Lusutrombopag in Japan. I believe it was $1,000 reimbursed by the Japanese government, and then obviously, the patient population is quite different as well.

So I think you can certainly draw some parallel, but I think it's difficult to sort of extrapolate one market from the other, just given, how different those markets actually are.

In terms of the conversations, and it’s a good question around the conversations that we have been having with payors. So we did a recent advisory board with a group of medical directors, that some very sort of large well known payors, and we had that meeting on a Saturday in Dallas. And I think what we heard across the board was that, this initial market for them is a relatively small market for 70,000 chronic liver disease patients, undergoing anywhere from one to three procedures per year. So any one individual payor is not going to have a very sort of large number of these patients, with chronic liver disease, who have platelet counts less than 50,000. In light of that, I think their answer to us was, as long as it's priced sort of within the range of what the cost of platelet transfusions are, then we don't see putting in place, a lot of significant hurdles to gain access.

Now in the same breath, they said, if you price this in a ridiculous fashion, if you price this in a ridiculous fashion, if you price this at $100,000 for a five day treatment course, we are going to put up a lot of roadblocks. But given the size of this market, for the initial indication, we don't anticipate. So long as you price it relative to around where the cost of platelet transfusions are, and again, everybody had a different opinion, as to what the costs were and what inputs go into that costs. But the general gestalt coming out of that meeting was, as long as you price it around the same price of platelet transfusions, then we don't anticipate putting up many prior authorizations beyond the sort of typical ones; again, CLD, patient count, platelet count less than 50,000, undergoing a procedure.

Umer Raffat

Thank you very much for that color. Separately Alex, on CIT, where the duration is obviously more than the CLD indication. Are you planning on conducting any gastrin monitoring, just in case, it does become a review issue down the road? That's one. And also, sitting here today, how are you thinking about aug on the ITP indication? And what are some of the key things that you look for, in the CLD approval documents to just -- in forming your odds [ph]? Thank you.

Alex Sapir

Absolutely. Great question. So maybe, in terms of your first question around the monitoring gastrin levels, this may be sort of a new concept for some. So I am going to turn back over to Kevin, and Kevin, may be you can give a little bit of the context as to the reason for numerous questions, and what we saw in the studies, both animal tox studies, as well as what if anything was observed during the Phase-III study. And then maybe I will have Lee comment a little bit on your second question, in terms of the likelihood of an ITP approval.

Kevin Laliberte

Sure. So just in terms of the overview of the gastrin data that has been collected today. The original finding that was observed, was only observed in animal toxicology studies, of four weeks or longer in duration, where animals had an increase in gastrin levels, due to some histological changes in the stomach of those animals. Those animals were dosed at up to tenfold higher than the anticipated human dose in those toxicology studies. But as a result of that finding being observed, there was a request to monitor patients in the previously conducted Phase III ITP studies on a gastrin concentrations. And if those patients had an elevated gastrin level above a certain point, they were scheduled to undergo an endoscopy, as a result of that elevation.

We are happy to report, through the conduct of those ITP Phase-III studies, we have collected gastrin levels on a number of patients; a significant number of patients, and did not see any elevation in gastrin levels in that ITP population with chronic dosing. We obviously that as a topic of discussion during our meeting with the agency, at the end of 2017, and did not hear from them, any information that would suggest that would be an issue for filing. Obviously it's still a review issue, because they need to review the totality of the data, that we will provide in that application.

As a result to whether -- as a point to whether or not we need to include gastrin monitoring in the CIT study, we also had a meeting with the FDA, a similar group of individuals within the same division of the FDA for that CIT protocol, at the end of 2017 as well, where we presented the design of that CIT study. The endpoints that we measured, the safety parameters that would be collected, and there was not an indication from those discussions, that any gastrin levels would need to be collected during that CIT study.

Umer Raffat

That's very helpful color, Kevin. The only thing -- sorry go ahead.

Lee Allen

In reference to approvability; obviously, as Kevin mentioned, we did have a discussion with the agency around what was available, in terms of a data set, and we felt comfortable that they were going to make a decision based upon the review of the data, in terms of the approvability. I mean, obviously the data, from what we presented robustly, statistically significant, [indiscernible] limitation obviously within the size of the studies in a number of subjects. However, we feel we can support that, with again, the very large safety database we have in over 1,100 subjects, as well as the efficacy data and the other indications, given that it's the same mechanism of actions.

So again, really difficult to benchmark that. But I think, we are very happy to have the agencies be open to receiving the application and reviewing the data, during the course of the review.

Umer Raffat

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Matt Kaplan of Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is now open.

Matt Kaplan

Hey guys. Congrats on the progress and thanks for taking the questions.

Alex Sapir

Thanks Matt.

Matt Kaplan

Just wanted to take a little bit more on the higher level. The competitive landscape for the treatment of thrombocytopenia and how avatrombopag could stack up? And I guess, obviously, this will be indication specific and label dependent. But can you give us a sense in terms of your first two potential indication, CLD and ITP, how avatrombopag could stack up versus the competition?

Alex Sapir

Yeah. Great question Matt and thanks for asking it. I think that, we believe that avatrombopag has significant advantages over the competitor in the acute setting, the CLD setting, and that being Lusutrombopag. As well as, distinct advantages in the chronic setting, where it will compete with Promacta and Nplate.

We will start first with the acute CLD indication. So I encourage everybody to go look at our investors' presentation, and I think that will really highlight some of the key differences between avatrombopag and Lusutrombopag. One thing I would really direct your attention to, is the fact that, we look at a cut point of patients who had platelet counts less than 40,000 or greater than 40,000. The Lusutrombopag cut point was at the 35,000 cut point. So there is a slide in our presentation, in our Investors presentation, which you can find on our web site, where we recut our data, looking at how our drug performed at that 35,000 cut point, which was Lusutrombopag's endpoint. And so I would encourage you to look at that number and compare it to the data that was presented at the AASLD meeting last year, in which they showed the difference between, how Lusutrombopag performed against placebo, for patients that had platelet counts less than 35,000.

So I think we feel like we have an efficacy advantage over the drug. I think we also feel that we have a convenience advantage over the drug as well. Just as a quick reminder, our drug, you take once a day for five days, and then there is a four day wait period, and then there is a four day window on which that medical procedure can take place.

With Lusutrombopag, it's an initial five day dosing. But then, at the end of that five days, there is no wait period, there is an immediate platelet count check. And if the platelet counts were still less than 50,000, the patient is then instructed to take yet a sixth day of dosing, and at the end of that sixth day, there is another platelet count check. If the platelets are still less than 50,000, the plate patient is then instructed to take yet a seventh day of dosing, and at the end of that seventh day, there is yet now a third platelet count check.

Now this would not be an issue with the majority of patients, who are able to reach 50,000 on day five. But what we know from the data that has been presented at AASLD, is the fact that, more than two thirds of patients had to progress all the way out to day seven. So you basically have two thirds of patients, having to get this platelet count check on day five, day six, day seven, which I think, most of these patients are being seeing in an outpatient procedure, and I think the feedback that we have heard from physicians is that, it just can be very difficult to try to manage the logistics of the way that the drug was studied in that Phase-III study called L Plus 2.

So those are the two advantages that we see, that the drug has over the competition in the acute setting. I will now turn to the advantages that we think that the drug has in the chronic setting. And just to remind people, what I have mentioned earlier, is that the ITP market globally, it's a $1.5 billion market, dominated really by two products, Promacta and Nplate. Those are the only two TP receptor agonists, that are indicated for the treatment of ITP. One of those drugs is an oral drug, the other drug is a subcu, once-weekly injection.

So when we initially looked at that market, we almost automatically assumed, that that market would be dominated by the oral therapy. What we found was actually quite striking, and the fact that those two products, one being an oral and the other being a subcu, once-weekly injection. They basically share the market, and so when we started to really probe and understand why that's the case, what we heard from physicians, is that for those that are using the once-weekly injectable, they are willing to forego the advantages of an oral, so that they can have a drug, that A, doesn't have the hepatotoxicity that's seen with the oral, and also doesn't have some of the food effect absorption issues that is seen with the oral medication.

So when we heard that from physicians, we really felt we sort of jumped on to something quite significant; because our drug has the advantages of being on oral therapy. But because of the fact that our drug does not inhibit certain transporters that are found in the liver, we have not seen the hepatotoxicity that's being seen with Promacta, and unlike Promacta that has to be taken on an empty stomach, our drug is actually taken with food, it actually improves the drugs bioavailability when the drug is taken with food.

So I think, again, we see the fairly sort of distinct advantages in the chronic segment of the market, based on the two points that I just mentioned, as well as significant advantages in the acute setting as well, relative to Lusutrombopag.

Matt Kaplan

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you for the detail. And just shift gears a little bit, now with your EU filing in, what's your go-to-market strategy in EU?

Alex Sapir

Yes. It's a great question Matt, and thanks for asking it. So one of the things that I have learned from having done several launches, both in the U.S. as well as Europe and as well as global launches over the past 10 years in prior companies, what I have learned is that, European launches are very complex, and the pricing pressures are enormous, relative to the pricing pressures that we may see in the U.S. So I think as a result of that, our plan is to submit the filing, which we obviously have done, conduct the pharmacoeconomic work that's needed to get done for some of those health technology assessments that will be critical for some of those early launch markets. But then ideally, look to find a commercial partner for a market outside of the U.S., such as what we have done with Fosun in China. And I think that that will really allow us, as a small company, and a very sort of acutely focused company to remain tightly focused on what we still believe is the most valuable pharmaceutical market in the world, that being the U.S. market.

Matt Kaplan

And then last question, with the launch coming in June, where do you expect to be, in terms of at-launch access and reimbursement, in terms of the number of lives covered and access at that point. Obviously, it's going to evolve over time, but initially, where do you think you are going?

Alex Sapir

Yes. It's a great question Matt. I think it’s a complex question. And again, let me sort of start by reminding people, that every specialty drug launch is lumpy. Everyone is going to have sort of bumps in the road for the first sort of four to six months. But I feel, that we are doing a lot, to make sure that those bumps are kept to an absolute minimum. And we are really sort of focused on three main things; number one, is generating the demands amongst the hepatologists, because most launches, in my experience, go well, when there is a lot of demand from the market, requesting the payors to reimburse for this new drug. And so we are really obviously focused on making sure that those hepatologists are really advocating for the drug.

The second thing we are doing, obviously, is through Dova Onesource, to make sure that we are doing everything possible to take some of that reimbursement work, that reimbursement burden off of the hepatologists and their staff at the liver transplant centers, so that they can get access to the drug, and not have to worry about a lot of the -- collecting the clinical data, the prior authorizations, making sure the referral form is filled out in its entirety. So we are going to take a lot of that effort off of them. And then the third thing that we are doing obviously is, we are out there now, we are educating the payors, we are discussing with them, the drug, the clinical benefits of the drug, some of the risks associated with platelet transfusions, so that when the referrals start coming in and when that drug starts hitting their systems, there is some familiarity with the drug.

Again, I think what we heard up until now, is that, the benefits of the drug seem compelling, the clinical data seems very robust and very compelling as well. And so what we heard is that, at launch, most of the patients we have spoken with, say that we anticipate covering the drug, but it will default obviously to a specialty tier, until they have the time to conduct the clinical review to write the policy and to place that drug on the respected place, on the actual formulary itself.

Matt Kaplan

All right. Thank you and good luck.

Alex Sapir

Thank you, Matt.

Operator

This concludes our Q&A portion. I'd like to turn the call back over to Alex Sapir for closing comments.

That's great. Thanks Norma and I will wrap this up very quickly. First of all, I just wanted to thank everybody on the call for joining. We really appreciate your continued interest in Dova. We here at Dova are obviously quite pleased with the progress we made on a number of regulatory clinical and commercial fronts, and we look forward to sharing additional updates and milestone achievements in the days and weeks ahead.

Thanks everybody. Norma, if you want to close it up, that'd be great.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. You may disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

