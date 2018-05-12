Superior Plus (SUUIF) Annual Special Meeting of Shareholders - Transcript

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCPK:SUUIF) Annual Special Meeting of Shareholders Call May 9, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Luc Desjardins - President & CEO

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Superior Plus 2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Luc Desjardins, President and CEO. You may begin.

Luc Desjardins

Well, thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Superior Plus conference call and webcast to review our 2018 first quarter results. I'm Luc Desjardins, President and CEO. Joining me today is Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and CFO; Darren Hribar, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; and Rob Dorran, VP, IR and Treasurer.

For this morning call, Beth and I will start by providing a high-level review of our operational and financial results for the first quarter and an update on our 2018 financial outlook and our Evolution 2020 strategic initiatives.

Then, we'll open the phone line for questions. I'd like to start by highlighting our record results in the first quarter driven by the contribution from Canwest Propane and a tuck-in acquisition completed in the second half of 2017 and continued strength in chlor-alkali market.

In the first quarter, we achieved adjusted EBITDA of CAD 153 million, 28% increase compared to the prior year quarter, and OCF per share of CAD 0.97, which was 26% higher than quarter one 2017.

On the business development side, we were busy during the early part of 2018. We have acquired the retail propane distribution assets of two companies in the U.S. so far in 2018, Hi-Grade in February and Blue Flame Gas in May 1. With two acquisitions completed already in 2018, we're confident we will meet or exceed our tuck-in acquisition target of two to four.

We divested of our wholesale refined fuel assets and business in New York, which provide us capital to pay down debt and invest in more propane distribution and marketing assets. We also sold certain refined fuel distribution assets in Pennsylvania, which enabled us to reinvest and proceed in buying Blue Flame.

These transactions are consistent with our strategy to growing retail propane and reduce exposure to lower margin refined fuel, which is now very small, which were more – and also they were more capital-intensive, those assets.

We also sold the propane assets required by Competitive Bureau as part of the Canwest Propane acquisition of two separate third-party. We're focused on the integration of Canwest, which is going very well, and our team has already integrated four of the markets in Western Canada, and we're confident we will achieve our goal of CAD 5 million to CAD 10 million in realized synergy in 2018 and a running rate for next year 2019 of CAD 15 million.

So, now let me turn the call over to Beth to discuss the financial results.

Beth Summers

Thank you, Luc, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Superior's current expectations, estimates, judgments, projections and risks.

Further, some of the information provided refers to non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the first quarter MD&A for further details on forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures.

I would also encourage listeners to review the Management Discussion & Analysis posted on SEDAR and our website yesterday, which includes financial information for the first quarter, as we won't go over each financial metric on today's call. This will allow us to move more quickly into the question-and-answer period.

The first quarter was a record quarter for Superior, as Luc had highlighted earlier. Consolidated adjusted operating cash flow or AOCF per share before transaction and other costs was CAD 0.97 per share, which was CAD 0.20 higher than the prior year due to an increase in adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by increased interest expense.

Superior incurred CAD 7.4 million in transaction and other costs in the first quarter related to the Canwest integration activities and acquisition costs related to business development activities. Transaction costs were CAD 5.9 million higher than the prior year primarily due to the cost associated with the integration.

Turning now to the individual business results, Energy Distribution EBITDA from operations including Canwest for the first quarter was CAD 120.5 million compared to CAD 86.1 million in the prior year quarter, a CAD 34.4 million increase primarily due to contribution from Canwest and the tuck-in acquisitions, higher sales volumes related to organic growth initiatives and colder weather.

Canadian propane distribution gross profit increased CAD 39.7 million primarily due to the contribution from Canwest and higher volumes related to colder weather and organic growth initiatives, partially offset by lower average margins.

Sales volumes increased 252 million liters, driven primarily by incremental volumes from Canwest, higher wholesale volumes related to continued benefit from sales and marketing initiatives focused on selling more propane and butane to third-party customers, and higher retail volumes driven by colder weather and organic growth.

Average retail margins were CAD 0.192 per liter. This compares to CAD 0.209 per liter in the prior year quarter. Average margins were lower than the prior year quarter primarily due to weaker wholesale propane supply market fundamentals and the impact of the growth in wholesale propane sales volumes, which are lower margin.

We've also changed the name of the U.S. fuel distribution reporting segment to U.S. propane distribution beginning this quarter to more appropriately reflect the change in the business mix to a focus on propane distribution. U.S. propane distribution gross profit increased CAD 14.7 million primarily due to higher margins and higher sales volumes related to contribution from tuck-in acquisitions and the impact of colder weather.

Sales volumes were consistent with the prior year quarter, as increased residential and commercial volumes related to weather and contribution from tuck-in acquisitions were offset by a decrease in wholesale volumes related to sales and marketing initiatives focused on more profitable business. This is offset in part by an increase in residential and commercial volumes.

Average unit margins were CAD 0.203 per liter, an increase of 22% compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to sales mix, partially offset by the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar. Other services gross profit increased CAD 3.1 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to contribution from Canwest.

Cash operating expenses were CAD 108.8 million in the first quarter, a CAD 23.1 million increase compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to incremental expenses from Canwest and the tuck-in acquisitions and higher sales volumes.

Superior Energy Distribution EBITDA from operations for 2018 is anticipated to be higher than 2017 due to the contribution from Canwest, expected realized synergies and contributions from the tuck-in acquisitions completed in the Northeast U.S. and Canada.

Turning now to Specialty Chemicals, EBITDA from operations for the first quarter was CAD 38.1 million, an increase of CAD 5.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. This was driven primarily by higher chlor-alkali netbacks and volumes related to continued improvement in the North American chlor-alkali market.

Gross profit was CAD 5.4 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase in chlor-alkali sales volumes and increase in chlor-alkali netbacks, partially offset by an increase in sodium chlorate production costs and a decrease in realized gains on the translation of U.S.-denominated working capital.

Hydrochloric acid sales volumes increased 25%, primarily due to higher oil and gas drilling demand in the U.S., and caustic potash sales volumes increased 17%, primarily due to higher seasonal demand related to runway deicing. Caustic soda netbacks increased due to higher North American demand and the positive impact of growth in exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast, and hydrochloric acid netbacks increased compared to the prior year quarter due to improved demand.

Selling and distribution – our selling, distribution and administrative costs of CAD 34 million in the first quarter were modestly lower than the prior year quarter, primarily due to the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar on U.S.-denominated expenses.

Specialty Chemicals 2018 EBITDA from operations is anticipated to be higher than 2017 primarily due to the continued strength in the chlor-alkali business, partially offset by the decrease in sodium chlorate gross profit related to volumes and increased electricity mill rates.

Lastly, the corporate results and the consolidated financial outlook, corporate costs were CAD 0.6 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase in incentive plan costs and professional fees.

Interest expense was CAD 4.4 million higher than the prior year quarter due to increased average debt and effective interest rates. Debt was higher due primarily to the acquisition of Canwest and tuck-in acquisitions completed in 2017.

On Superior's debt and leverage, at March 31, 2017 , the total debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.1 times, which is in line with our targeted range of 3 times. For December 31, 2018, we anticipate total debt to adjusted EBITDA in the range of 3 times to 3.4 times, which is modestly above our long-term goal of 3 times.

We're updating our 2018 AOCF per share financial outlook from CAD 1.65 to CAD 1.95 now to a range of CAD 1.75 to CAD 1.95, increasing the midpoint by CAD 0.05 to CAD 1.85, reflecting the positive start to the year.

We're also updating our 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance of CAD 295 million to CAD 335 million to a range of CAD 305 million to CAD 335 million, increasing the midpoint CAD 5 million to CAD 320 million. This was done despite the divested wholesale and refined fuel businesses, which were expected to contribute CAD 0.03 to CAD 0.07 of AOCF per share in 2018.

I'll now turn the call back over to Luc to provide an update on our operations, business development activity and outlook for 2018.

Luc Desjardins

Well, thank you, Beth. I'm proud of our accomplishments so far in 2018. We're running on all cylinders, integrating Canwest and our smaller tuck-in acquisition. Our management team is focused on organic growth and continuous improvement of our operation, and we have a robust M&A funnel filled with opportunity for us to execute on.

We're in a great position to deliver on the Evolution 2020 goal to achieve EBITDA from operation of growth CAD 50 million to CAD 150 million compared to 2016. Based on the estimate guidance of 2018, we're expecting to have at least CAD 64 million in EBITDA improvement compared to 2016.

With the remaining synergy from Canwest and anticipated organic growth, I'm confident we will achieve at least CAD 100 million of improvement in EBITDA from the operation in 2020 as compared to 2016. If the acquisition pipeline continues to be strong, our team should be able to execute on acquisition and move us to the higher end of our Evolution 2020 goal, which is CAD 150 million.

We have also put a normal course issuer bid in place with the Toronto Stock Exchange that enables us to repurchase up to 5% of outstanding common shares. I believe in the company and our valuation. So, we have the NCIB in place to repurchase share if there are fewer opportunity to deploy our capital to increase shareholder value through acquisition or growth capital.

On a final note, I would like to mention Superior will be hosting our Investor Day June 1, 2018 at the address of One King West, not to mistake that – it's not King Edward Hotel where we have held our past events, but One King West, Toronto.

We'll provide an update on our integration of Canwest and realization of synergy at that time, as well as an update on Evolution 2020 goal, implementation of our digital strategy and the industry-leading operating model. I'm looking forward to updating the market on our opportunity to grow this company in the future.

With that, I would like to turn the call to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

And our first question comes from Steve Hansen with Raymond James. You may proceed.

Steve Hansen

Sorry, guys. Are you able to hear me?

Luc Desjardins

Yeah. We're good.

Steve Hansen

Sorry, apologies. Just a quick one for me is just if you could give us some sort of sense for how the hydrochloric business looks going forward. You've given a sense for some of the strength we've been seeing in pricing. But I wanted to get a sense for the volume opportunity that still exists within your existing capacity as it stands today.

Beth Summers

Yeah. I think from our perspective, as we look towards the remainder of the year, we do view from a caustic perspective that the volume would be similar to modestly higher than what we would have seen previously.

From a hydrochloric acid perspective, we would look to those volumes increasing by roughly in the 25% range – or they did improve 25% from last year, and we would see that continuing on, and roughly a 10% as you look at it for the remainder of the year being an increase. So, we do see it continuing to strengthen.

We are – as we look towards the remainder of the year, that would result in the plants running at frankly full-out from what they can run. In the first quarter, there were some short periods of time based on mill rates that there was some curtailment in production.

But certainly, we wouldn't expect that for the remainder of the year. So, there's still a little bit room for some higher volumes. But overall, we view it being stronger, but not continuing on the same rate that you've been seeing in particular in the hydrochloric acid side.

Steve Hansen

Understood. That's helpful. And just a quick one, if I may, a follow-up is, Luc, you mentioned I think in your final remarks that if the – the business development team continues to be successful on M&A, just maybe give us some perspective around how the pipeline looks on the M&A front.

You have been very active thus far. So, should we – maybe just give us a sense for your prospects, I guess, as we stand. I understand you're already sort of tracking ahead of guidance maybe. But just give us a sense of where the pipeline stands today and your opportunities there.

Luc Desjardins

Yeah. So, it's – I think you're all aware that the large players that are public in the States are not really in position to do a lot of acquisition, which was the case two, three years ago. So, we come in, we participate in industry event.

We meet a lot of people in the industry. We really have a good name now. In the association meeting, we're hosting a dinner and all the Presidents of the industry were there, and we're now known and they know we do good acquisition and integration and what we've promised before the acquisition and what we execute on.

We have a lot of entrepreneurs that tells the world out there and – they're good people, they're doing it the right way. So, having said that, we have a really robust list. We were thinking when we started two to four – and of course, now we're leading more into four to five for sure year-by-year.

I think it might, by next year, even go up more, because there is a list and there's entrepreneurs, 1,600 of them in the East Coast of USA. And at a certain time, they come for sale, and now the big players are not there to be the buyers. So, we have an opening. We're taking advantage of it, and we'll just see that growing as the years unfold.

Steve Hansen

Appreciate the color, guys. Thanks.

Luc Desjardins

Yeah. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Jacob Bout with CIBC. You may proceed.

Jacob Bout

Good morning.

Luc Desjardins

Good morning, sir, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

One of the recurring themes for first quarter across the board has been the rail issues that we've seen in Canada and haven't – didn't see much commentary on that from you. Is this primarily a Western Canada issue?

And we heard on a previous call today, one of your competitors talking about some of the issues that they're having not only with their plant, but also from the rail side. The improvement that you had on the hydrochloric side, were you able to take advantage of some of that? Is that part of what's going on here?

Luc Desjardins

Very good question, Jacob. So, there's two parts to it. The first part, we did have a little bit less of a quality service, but it was not very major. And of course, as quarter two is unfolding, we're continuing to do additional service, because there was a bit of delay, but nothing major. Now, from the hydrochloric business, don't forget that our plant is in Saskatoon in Western Canada, and then Wisconsin, a big, big plant for U.S. business.

So, in Saskatoon, I've always mentioned that we have CAD 80 to CAD 100 competitive advantage, because you don't have to transport product to the market. We are in the market, in the backyard of those customers, and we have our own salt mine in our basement of that plant.

So, we really have truck delivering to our customers in Saskatoon because of our hydrochloric plant in Saskatoon. So, for us, the effect on train was more – some effect in ERCO and some in propane, but nothing major to mention to you on the call.

Jacob Bout

Okay.

Beth Summers

Yeah. I think the only piece that I would add to that is there were issues that we had to deal with, but all of our sales orders were filled over the quarter.

Jacob Bout

Okay.

Luc Desjardins

Yeah.

Jacob Bout

And then, on the Specialty Chemicals, volumes relatively flat, EBITDA per ton improving. Maybe just talk a bit about the drivers of that in chlor-alkali and chlorate and just the sustainability of that.

Beth Summers

Yeah. I think fundamentally, where you're seeing it, there's – on the chlor-alkali side, where caustic and HCL were strong frankly both on the volume side, and caustic was somewhat even year-over-year.

The pricing was better. Fundamentally, what the offset is, is KOH. So, the KOH side, the pricing has gone – it has decreased, and that's really the offset why you're seeing it balancing out or not necessarily seeing the increase. And that's primarily due to deicing. So, the volume was consistent or higher, but the pricing was lower.

Luc Desjardins

So, I'll answer, because you mentioned chlorates. On chlorates, our volume is a little bit less than we had planned. And there's export market really in South Africa, a big customer has declared force majeure, and then we – so, we had a negative volume impact.

And of course, margins were not – and we've said it from day one, I don't think in 2018, we can recuperate all of the costs of energy to the marketplace. We're more optimistic for next year because of the rationalization of capacity in the North American market. But certainly, our prediction that chlorate will not be as good as the previous year has unfolded in that regard.

Jacob Bout

Okay. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Luc Desjardins

Okay. Thank you.

And our next question comes from David Newman with Desjardins Capital Markets. You may proceed.

David Newman

First of all, guys, terrific results, very, very solid across the board. Just want to dig down a little bit on the margins on both sides of the border. So, if you look at the – in Canada, given the sort of – there was a bit of – it looked like there was a bit of a spike in the mid-quarter.

So, the numbers came in – I know they're down year-over-year, but a little bit higher than what we anticipated. Was there a little bit of spike in the East-West spread inter-quarter that Canada benefited to a certain degree? And do you see that stabilizing as we head out into second quarter and beyond?

Luc Desjardins

Well, I'll talk retail and Beth will talk wholesale.

Beth Summers

Yeah.

Luc Desjardins

Yeah. You want to go?

Beth Summers

Okay. Yeah. And I'll just kick in on your question around differentials, et cetera. Where we did see in January some strengthening differentials, basically what we saw are that strengthening declined or frankly decreased down in February and March to levels which would be similar basically with 2017.

And that would be what we're now expecting to see for the remainder of the year. It would be great if they do strengthen again. But we did see a short period of strengthening in January, but then again they tended to come back in or narrow again.

David Newman

And that's what we saw, but was there any net benefit in the quarter from that?

Beth Summers

The benefit that we would have seen in January coming out of that actually ended up being offset by some losses on in-transit inventory.

David Newman

Okay.

Beth Summers

Yeah. It's just while it's on the rails and that pricing dropped quite quickly through late February and early March. That had an offsetting impact. So, you wouldn't see in those margins any large difference. Those pretty much offset one another.

David Newman

Okay. Luc, you're going to...

Luc Desjardins

Retail, so on the retail side, we're – we have a good intelligent pricing system. We're now pretty much out of oil and we have a good team that's very strong in propane and a good history of running propane business in the States.

And we're tweaking the price upwards, and we believe that's going to continue on the propane U.S. business. Canadian business retail, where we have an upside that – on the retail side, every customer that Superior has been supplying by segment, price are good and maintained.

But on the Canwest side, if the price of propane would go up, the Canwest business model, operation and pricing and market very different than ours. So, we have an immediate adjustment that is a centralized price, and when propane price goes up Monday morning.

We adjust, whereas with Canwest, they would – by region, they would make those decisions and not necessarily do it at the right time of price movement for propane. So, we're gaining on the average with our Canwest pricing and we expect that to continue.

David Newman

Okay. And Luc, you mentioned the U.S. side. You had great margins in the quarter, and I know some of it is obviously the skew towards more residential propane. Is this a permanent step-up to this zone or was there any anomalies in the quarter?

Or can we anticipate that this is going to be sustainably higher than the Canadian operation now, because you have more wholesale in Canada?

Luc Desjardins

Yes. It would be higher in the States, because we're pricing better. Now, we also got out of big volume wholesale business in the States in oil, very pleased. You make – so, that's why the CAD 7 million EBITDA is disappearing this year.

Now, of course, we increased guidance, but don't forget we've got rid of that business. So, on EBITDA, there's something there, but margins in wholesale are very low on the oil sale and there's a lot of capital to go into such big volume with trucks, things and people. So, net-net, the mix has also changed from more residential, and growing and pricing more intelligently the residential propane market in the States.

David Newman

Okay. And I just...

Beth Summers

Yeah. And I – sorry, I was just going to add to that. You will typically see because of the residential mix, the margins being higher in both Q1 and Q4.

David Newman

Okay.

Beth Summers

So, you will see higher margins just because of the shape of when the work's done, and you've got some fixed period throughout the year. On an overall 12 months or on a full-year basis, assuming FX rates are consistent.

I think going forward maybe the way to think about it is it would be similar to modestly higher than the Canadian propane distribution margin of CAD 0.18 to CAD 0.20.

David Newman

Okay, great.

Beth Summers

But you will see higher Q1, Q4.

David Newman

And make it more U-shaped in terms of modeling?

Beth Summers

Yes.

David Newman

Okay, got it. And last one for me, just on a high level, you bought Canwest, I think it was CAD 38 million pro forma. You're delivering on the synergies. It looks like you're getting solid organic growth and the acid itself looks like it's been a great deal for you.

Where do you think this thing is – I'm sure you know the numbers. But where do you think this thing could deliver to on EBITDA? Where are your kind of run rate EBITDA now including the synergies? And could this get back to kind of like a CAD 70 million, CAD 75 million EBITDA contributor at some point?

Luc Desjardins

It's a very good question. So, we're not known to promise more than we can see in our forecast down the road. So, we acquired Canwest at CAD 40 million EBITDA. Together, in good times, they did over CAD 60 million.

And the market of course in oilfield, we expect, has started to come back and we expect that will continue. So, the base case in the next two years will go synergy CAD 5 million to CAD 10 million this year, running rate for next year CAD 15 million, we will execute on that. I promised that to the world many times, and it's shaping up that way.

So, good acquisition at the right time on the low EBITDA. That is going to happen and improve, and then the synergy will be added over the next two years to that base case.

David Newman

Excellent. Thanks, folks. Appreciate it.

Luc Desjardins

Yeah. Thank you.

Beth Summers

Thanks.

And our next question comes from Nelson Ng with RBC Capital Markets. You may proceed.

Nelson Ng

Great. Thanks. Luc, you mentioned Canwest had roughly CAD 40 million of EBITDA kind of on the, I guess, levelized basis. I'm not sure if you have it handy, but what was the EBITDA for the last 12 months for Canwest?

Luc Desjardins

Anybody? Let me get some help here. Last 12 months running?

Beth Summers

Yeah. I think the best way to think about that is roughly CAD 43 million on the last 12-month basis.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks. So, you're trending a little bit above and that's partly due to some of the synergies?

Beth Summers

Well, there are some synergies

Nelson Ng

Or limited synergies?

Beth Summers

Yeah.

Nelson Ng

Yeah, so far.

Beth Summers

I think the synergies, you'll start seeing them, as the integration just really started, as we're going through the process. But it was cold out west , as well as there's been some increased activity in the oilfields.

Nelson Ng

Got it. Okay. And then, Luc, in terms of the, I guess, NCIB and the use for excess cash flows, how do you see yourself kind of – what's the kind of waterfall for excess cash flows? Like I presume tuck-ins would rank up there, and then would it be deleveraging or NCIB or how would you – like how would you, I guess, describe your allocation of excess cash?

Luc Desjardins

Okay. Beth will take that.

Beth Summers

Yeah. And I think, Nelson, the way that we're looking at it, with where the share is currently trading, at the moment, we don't see triggering it. We view this as really an additional option or a tool in the way to deploy capital.

So, we will look at it and frankly allocate it according to what the best return of the capital is compared to various alternatives. And those, as you mentioned, would include M&A opportunities, potentially changes in the dividend policy. It would all be factored in, and we'll allocate with where it makes the most sense from a return on capital perspective.

Nelson Ng

I see. Thanks. And then, just one last question. Just touching back on the, I guess, rail disruptions, I guess given that you have one chlorate facility in North Vancouver, which is adjacent to another facility that had experienced a lot of rail issues in Q1, did you guys face any material disruptions at that one facility in North Vancouver or were you able to just reduce the utilization and fill the orders?

Luc Desjardins

No. It was not really major enough for us to make a point. We delivered to our customers properly from our chlorate plant in Vancouver. We export from there and everything worked out very well for us.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks, Luc. Those are my questions.

Luc Desjardins

Yeah. Thank you.

Beth Summers

Yeah. And I think one way of maybe thinking about that as well, Nelson, just to add to Luc's comment, chlor-alkali does tend to be more rail. So, that could explain perhaps where we have a chlorate plant, why we weren't as potentially as impacted as some others might have been.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks, Beth.

And our next question comes from Raveel Afzaal with Canaccord. You may proceed.

Raveel Afzaal

Yeah. Thank you very much. Excellent quarter. A few questions for you. Beth, you mentioned potential changes in dividend policy as part of your overall analysis. We see the payout ratio going in the 50s next year. What is your targeted payout ratio?

Beth Summers

Yeah. Our targeted payout ratio is 40% to 60% of our adjusted operating cash flow, less maintenance CapEx and operating leases.

Raveel Afzaal

Got it. Thank you. And then, it seems like your chlor-alkali plants are peaking out. Are there any acquisition opportunities on the horizon over there or would you consider acquiring some capacity on that front?

Beth Summers

Yeah. I think from our perspective, similar to Energy Distribution, we are looking at opportunities. I think from our perspective, we more so look at opportunities in sort of adjacent-type products or I'm going to say extending the sales channel to the – getting closer to the end-use customer.

So, that's been more of our focus. At this time, I would say we're sort of at the high-end of the market. Not to say it's something we wouldn't look at, but those are the other opportunities which we would be more focused on.

Raveel Afzaal

Got it. Thank you. And then, for the sodium chlorate business, you mentioned lower contracted volumes. So, how does that translate into operating capacity for the sodium chlorate business? If I recall, it's close to 95% is where it was operating at previously. What does that number go down to because of this?

Luc Desjardins

When we look at the rest of the year, our forecast would be on volume about 2% less than we forecast for the whole year.

Raveel Afzaal

Perfect.

Luc Desjardins

Because we had those two issues on export, one in Australia, one in South Africa, and we're recuperating at least half of that. So, 5% less volume up to now, going down to about 2% by year-end.

Beth Summers

So, you should be able to just take that and think about it as a reduction in the running of the plant by 2% roughly.

Luc Desjardins

Yeah.

Raveel Afzaal

It makes sense. And then, this is more of a – I'm trying to better understand the propane business. I'm trying to figure out what the attrition rate is in this business. Do the customers – mostly on the residential side, commercial and res – must be really sticky on the residential side. Do the customers stay with you two years, three years? How should we think about the stickiness of the customers on the residential side?

Beth Summers

I think typically, when you think of this business, when you have a customer, they tend to stick around for a period of time and that primarily relates back to the fact that we own the tanks. So, it's a little involved for a customer to change. So, they do tend to be sticky customers, especially compared to other industries that you'd know.

Raveel Afzaal

Thank you so much for your time.

And our next question comes from Joel Jackson from BMO Capital Markets. You may proceed.

Joel Jackson

Hi, good morning. You talked about increased propane exports out of North America. You talked about lower inventories in the system. Can you give a little bit of elaboration on that? Are you doing a bit of moves here to take advantage of that? Is that more a one-time thing or do you see more of a trend? Thanks.

Luc Desjardins

No. There is – from a production on propane in North America, there is a bit more export, which makes it a bit tighter. And being a large player, I think that gives us somewhat an advantage with our supplier to make sure we always get the proper service, because we have a big volume we can acquire.

So, it will for two, three years – one or two years anyway make that propane a bit tighter some time during the year and then in the summer of course. And then, with other capacity continuing to come up, I think that we balance probably down the road after one to two years. Nothing major for us to pass through.

Joel Jackson

Okay. And on the tuck-ins going on in Energy Distribution...

Luc Desjardins

Joel, can you talk a bit louder?

Joel Jackson

Sure. On the tuck-ins going on in Energy Distribution, can you give a bit of context on some of the multiples you're seeing? Are multiples going up? Are they going down...

Luc Desjardins

No.

Joel Jackson

To buy things because maybe there's less people buying assets?

Luc Desjardins

Yeah. It's like 7, 8 would be a good multiple and then we bring in some synergy, someone that are closer to our present platform. More synergy if removed less . But I'm predicting it's not going to go up, and there's less buyers. So, we're going to start to think can we pay a bit less.

Joel Jackson

You had the Canwest or Gibson assets now for some months. You had set a CAD 20 million synergy target some time ago. Now that you're inside, are there opportunities for more synergies there or do you think CAD 20 million is a good target to...

Luc Desjardins

No, CAD 20 million is a good target. Yeah.

Joel Jackson

Okay. Thank you.

Luc Desjardins

Yeah. Thank you.

And we have a follow-up question from Steve Hansen of Raymond James. You may proceed.

Steve Hansen

Yeah, guys. Sorry, just one quick follow-up. Just curious in the caustic market, have you seen any impact at all thus far from some of these sort of market gyrations you've been seeing? I guess really two issues in particular. One is the force majeure for 60% capacity and other is the Rusal trade tariffs. I'm just curious, have you seen any impact on pricing at your facilities as yet, if at all?

Beth Summers

No, we haven't seen anything as of yet.

Luc Desjardins

No.

Steve Hansen

Okay. Thank you. That was it. Thank you.

Luc Desjardins

Okay. Thank you.

And we have another follow-up question from David Newman of Desjardins Capital. You may proceed.

David Newman

Just a quick one, guys. Just maybe on M&A, you talked about kind of stepping up the program a little bit. Is Gibson included in kind of your – in that set of potentials out there and is there any movement on that file that you can actually share at all?

Luc Desjardins

No, we don't share M&A specific by company. So, we have an interest in the wholesale business in North America, because we do believe it helps connecting our retail and getting to delivered – service other retailer that one day we want to acquire. But for the moment, no additional point can be made on that.

David Newman

Okay. And then last one, Luc, is just on the electricity rates. Now that you kind of have pretty much where everybody's going to land here...

Beth Summers

Yeah.

David Newman

You've previously sort of said like 5%. Do you think that's kind of more like 3% to 4% or where do you think that all of flushes out?

Beth Summers

Yeah. Think of that it's for the remainder of the year being that 5%, in that range.

David Newman

Okay.

Beth Summers

And I know in the quarter, it was much more – it looked like it was consistent, and that's because in the quarter there were some curtailments and other items that reduced those rates through effective management frankly by the management team.

David Newman

Okay, very good. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Patrick Kenny of National Bank. You may proceed.

Pat Kenny

Yeah. Good morning, Luc. Good morning, Beth.

Luc Desjardins

Good morning.

Beth Summers

Good morning.

Pat Kenny

I just – yeah, good morning. I just wanted to get your thoughts on future dividend growth versus executing on the NCIB. Are they mutually exclusive? Would you think of doing maybe the NCIB first and then see where the payout ratio is after that? I just wanted to get your thoughts there.

Beth Summers

Yeah. My view on that is we've communicated our target. We want to be between 40% to 60%. We think that gives us enough of a cushion on a long-term basis to deal with our typical organic growth, acquisition type.

And again, we really think of this as an additional tool and an option to the deployment. So, we'll factor it all together and make decisions at the time of what makes sense at that time as opposed to having an ordering per se.

Pat Kenny

Okay, good. And then, I'm wondering if there's any update on the Chilean operations or just South American business development opportunities in general, if you're seeing any uptick in deal flow down there.

Luc Desjardins

No, nothing major in South America for us.

Pat Kenny

Okay. Sounds good, guys. That's all I had. Thanks.

Luc Desjardins

No. Thank you, Patrick.

Beth Summers

Thank you.

Luc Desjardins

Yeah. So...

That concludes our Q&A portion of today. I would now like to turn the call back over to your host, Luc Desjardins. You may proceed.

Luc Desjardins

Well, if there's no further question, I'd like to thank you all for your participation, and looking forward to seeing you June 1 at our Investor Day. Thank you, everyone. Okay.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for attending today's conference. This does conclude the program.

