Audentes Therapeutics: Key Program Updates

Most small-cap biotech quarterly earnings releases are irrelevant and provide very little insight beyond a vague program update and a quick snap shot of cash burn. In fact, most small biotech firms don't even hold quarterly conference calls, because they have no new data or information to release to the public yet. Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) continually breaks this trend with conference calls filled with meaningful program updates and key insights into how the company plans to move forward with its pipeline. The conference call held on May 9, 2018, had several key takeaways that I believe are meaningful to investors.

Crigler-Najjar Syndrome

Audentes provided the first data update from its Phase 1/2 trial for Crigler-Najjar Syndrome. The first patient was dosed at 1.5x10 12 vg/kg, which was the lowest planned dose in the clinical trial. First and foremost, there were no significant treatment-related safety signals. The treatment resulted in a rapid reduction of bilirubin levels from approximately 11 mg/dL at baseline to 4 mg/dL at week 2. However, after this sharp decline post treatment and a couple weeks of stabilization, bilirubin levels began to gradually increase back to baseline by week 12.

While this initial and rapid drop in bilirubin levels is what Audentes is looking for, it was somewhat disappointing that the treatment wasn't effective for a longer period of time. However, preclinical mouse models found this same result at lower dose levels. Low doses showed a quick decline followed by gradual increases back to the baseline. Higher doses in the mouse model achieved rapid reductions in bilirubin levels to near zero, which were sustained for the entirety of the study. This gives the company confidence that the same result is likely to be achieved at higher doses.

The second patient will be dosed at 6x10 12 vg/kg in the coming weeks, a 4-fold increase in vector load. The company's preclinical data showed dosing all the way up to 1.5x10 13. Management believes this higher dose will follow preclinical models and have a rapid reduction followed by prolonged efficacy.

As seen by the 9% decline in the stock the day after the conference call, the market didn't like this initial data. I, however, believe it's a step in the right direction for the first gene therapy ever tried in a patient with Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company followed this patient for months collecting data on bilirubin levels prior to treatment and found they tended to stay within a tight range around 11 mg/dl even with the continuous 12+ hours of phototherapy. Two weeks after the treatment, the patient's levels plummeted over 60%. This shows that the treatment was effective, just not for the long time frame it hoped for. The increased dose going forward holds promise to have a more durable effect, similar to the preclinical models.

X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy

Audentes plans to present a robust data set on its lead program targeting X-linked Myotubular on May 16, 2018, at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy. Due to this upcoming presentation, management was fairly tight-lipped in regards to announcing any new details on the program. However, there was an interesting point that CEO Matt Patterson said in regards to the dose escalation in the trial:

I can tell you that while we started the protocol with 1x, 3x and 5x10 14 vector genomes per kilo as our vision for the three dose cohorts, I would say we're no longer committed to going as high as those numbers and no longer are saying for sure that the next step is 3x10 14, for example. We're instead saying let's make a data-driven decision about it.

This statement shows that the results patients are seeing at the lowest dose of 1x10 14 vg/kg are likely continuing to show strong durability and efficacy. Remember that the initial results from the first 3 patients dosed at this low level saw such remarkable early results that the company decided to dose an additional 3 patients at the lowest dose rather than proceed with the dose escalation. The fact that management is no longer considering going to those higher levels and completely throwing out the planned dose escalation schedule is tremendously promising. This is a result of the effectiveness of the treatment. The May 16 presentation will be very important for the company, and I believe based on management's comments that it will present more encouraging data for X-linked Myotubular Myopathy.

Pompe Disease

The company also provided significant updates to its Pompe disease target. While the company announced a delay in the IND for Pompe disease, which it plans to file in 4Q18, it is due to the fact that it is expanding the trial to include both infantile and late onset Pompe disease patients. Previously, the company planned to start the trial with only late onset Pompe disease patients and use that safety and efficacy data to start trials in infants at a later date. Now based on discussions with regulatory authorities, Audentes will perform an expanded Phase 1/2 trial with parallel studies in both infants and late onset patients.

This is a significant update as it allows for a broader patient population going forward at an accelerated rate. It's another aggressive move by the company, which shows its confidence in the AAV8 vector delivery system. This is the same vector utilized in the X-linked Myotubular Myopathy trial, so management must have confidence in the safety profile in infants. While this change does push back clinical trials to the first half of 2019, I believe it's a positive over the long run.

CASQ2-related Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia

The fourth major update during the conference call came in regards to its program targeting CASQ2-related Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia. Management basically acknowledges that the patient population is turning out to be difficult to identify based upon the fact that it is a largely under-diagnosed condition. This has led the company to float the idea of delaying clinical trials or even the potential to not even go through with the trial. Management would not commit one way or the other, but it appears this program is going to be put on hold.

Audentes pointed to the fact that the company is now allocating more resources to the Crigler-Najjar syndrome trial and the expansion of the Pompe disease trial as additional reasons to wait and see how to move forward with this program. The company also acknowledged it may replace the program with a yet-to-be identified new program with a larger patient population.

Cash Burn

Since shareholder dilution is also in the back of the mind of biotech investors, a small-cap biotech earnings release would not be complete without a snapshot of the quarterly cash burn. Operating expenses increased 45% to $26.4 million during the quarter, due to the start and expansion of clinical trials of X-linked Myotubular Myopathy and Crigler-Najjar syndrome. Total cash burn came in at $25.6 million. Due to the fact that the company raised $217 million in January 2018, Audentes has a comfortable balance sheet of $326 million in cash. Management expects its balance sheet to fund operations until the second half of 2020. Therefore, shareholder dilution shouldn't be a big concern at this point. The company has significant catalysts coming up over the next year that will define where it goes from here. Look for management to take advantage of positive events to raise additional funds as it has in the past.

Takeaway

It's important for shareholders to listen to or read the conference calls for Audentes. Management has been very forthcoming with investors and provides a great deal of insight that most small-cap biotech companies avoid. While the initial Crigler-Najjar data might have disappointed investors, I believe the sell-off in the stock was unwarranted. This was the first gene therapy ever conducted in this patient population and the company gained valuable insight on how to move forward. The data was also consistent with preclinical mouse models for a low dose.

It also appears management is confident in its clinical trial of X-linked Myotubular Myopathy based on the fact that it is throwing its initial dose escalation schedule out the window in favor of much lower dosing. May 16 will be a pivotal moment for the company and I encourage all investors keep an eye on the data that emerges from the conference.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.