'Intuitively' Speaking, Stagflation Tolerance Is The New 'Symmetrical' Inflation Targeting

The domestic labor market is now at a point where traditional Phillips Curve wage pressures should materialize if they are ever going to.

The halo effect of the Goldilocks economy has been used to obscure the bias towards and tolerance of Stagflation.

(Source: FT)

As the yield curve hits new levels of flatness, the struggle to interpret what this means for Fed policy hits new degrees of abstraction. Just to make things harder, the Fed has thrown a new factor of “symmetrical” inflation targeting which may signal a bias towards a tolerance for Stagflation.

Fed Governor Randal Quarles joined in the latest Fed pastime of framing perceptions of the yield curve with his view that curve flattening and even inversion do not signal that a recession is on the way. This view implies that he will continue to support gradual interest rate increases.

Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari belatedly joined his colleagues in expressing his view of what the yield curve is saying on the behalf of Mr. Market. According to the Kashkari translation, the flattening curve is saying that the Fed is close to hitting the neutral rate. This means that the scope for more than the currently advertised interest rate increases is now limited.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last report showed the first signals of the Stagflationary impact of the current trade war spat manifesting itself in the corporate sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Further evidence of the “Stag” part of the story was provided recently in the Empire State data. Chairman Powell is on record for saying that he is persuaded “intuitively” by the global disinflation story. It remains to be seen if and how he will be “intuitively” persuaded to make monetary policy if the Stagflation narrative gets stronger. Thus far, there has been little evidence of second round pass through of inflation to consumers. Stagflation is thus a headwind that remains isolated in the corporate sector for now, so that the “intuitive” disinflation story remains intact, although increasingly challenged for now.

(Source: Business Insider)

What stands out so far this year is that President Trump’s fiscal stimulus has not shown up to great effect in the real economy. The soft Q1/2018 growth picture will need to be reversed swiftly this year, in order to pacify those who see the risks from President Trump’s return to the policies of the Eighties. Thus far, the federal debt-to-GDP ratio is headed back to the levels of fiscal profligacy seen under Reagan. President Trump is doing his best to prevent the federal deficit from being twinned with a trade deficit by employing the threat of tariffs in order to open foreign markets. Stopping foreign imports is not the same as stimulating the production of domestic substitutes for said imports. Protectionism is a poor substitute for genuine economic stimulus. If a trade war is the outcome, based on reciprocal protectionism, then a trade surplus will have come at an unacceptable and unsustainable cost. The fact that the cost may be greater for China and Europe may be small comfort for American policy makers faced with a global headwind larger than the current fiscal stimulus.

The risks to growth from the “Stag” part of the word are clear. What of the “flation”?

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

With no press conference, after the latest FOMC meeting, there was little anticipation of any policy change going into the event. This meeting was widely expected to prepare markets for a further interest rate rise in June. As it transpired, however, the meeting was somewhat ambiguous in this matter.

The statement clearly evinced the fact that the Fed has also been forced to respond to the economic weakness seen globally in Q1/2018. Strong domestic job growth was therefore framed in this wider weaker context. In addition, the FOMC guided that the inflation target, whilst almost within reach, is a “symmetrical” one. It would appear that the overshooting of this target, suggested by John Williams et al and covered in a previous report, is moving higher on the agenda into second place just behind the normalization. Should economic weakness continue, inflation overshooting could easily tie with the normalization for joint first priority; at which point the forward curve that is anticipating four rate increases this year may have to seriously re-investigate this view.

By signalling a “symmetric” view of inflation targeting and given the recent economic weakness, the Fed may have unintentionally signaled that it has a tolerance for Stagflation. Such a tolerance has profound negative consequences for long-term interest rates. The currently flattening yield curve may have some steepening ahead of it to discount the rising yield premium required as a consequence of this tolerance. In the absence of a yield premium, the US Dollar may also resume its downtrend.

June is still clearly a done deal for another interest rate increase, as the Fed builds up its conventional monetary policy cushion; but if further Stagflationary conditions build beyond this point, the Fed will be asked to explain exactly what “symmetric” means in terms of interest rates. The number of expected interest rate increases may then need to be changed.

(Source: Econoday)

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic gave a masterclass in how to frame perceptions of Fed behavior in the “symmetric” manner. Bostic finessed this message by choosing to speak on the day of the April Employment Situation report. The image presented by the employment data showed healthy job growth sans wage inflation. In this snapshot, therefore, there is no Stagflation. The Fed therefore does not have a Stagflation problem through this frame of reference. Such a benign view thus allows the Fed to commit the heresy of appearing to tolerate the “flation” without having the burden of the “Stag”.

Bostic is evidently a sly practitioner of behavioral finance and skillfully burnished the halo effect of the data to his own ends. This combination is one that will allow the FOMC to be more tolerant of inflation overshooting the 2% target without having to accelerate the pace and incremental size of the current interest rate increasing schedule.

Bostic provided a classic guide to the imagery for the perplexed market observer. Allegedly, he could go either way on increasing the number of rate hikes or standing pat at the current level, based on the incoming data. He is, however, “comfortable” with letting inflation overshoot target. Obliquely referring to this latent tolerance of Stagflation, he focused on the missing “flation” by opining that the lack of wage inflation growth is a “puzzle”.

Bostic’s halo projection was then reinforced by outgoing New York Fed President Bill Dudley and his replacement John Williams. Dudley warned that it is still too early to declare victory in the war against deflation. Williams opined that he is comfortable letting inflation run above target.

The FOMC therefore has the desirable option and flexibility to continue to build a conventional interest rate cushion, either more swiftly or simply to stand pat and let inflation overshoot. As Williams said: “I feel this is pretty much a Goldilocks economy”. Given the global trade risks and Trump fiscal policy risks, the Fed could not ask for a better position to be in. After analyzing the employment data using Bostic’s guide, Mr. Market agreed emphatically by going risk on. Goldilocks with no bears is a better fairy story than the dying stag and rising food prices!

(Source: Bloomberg)

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is not as easily persuaded by this fairy story as Bostic, Williams and Dudley; however, he signaled that he is open to the merits of persuasion. Kaplan still sees wage pressures developing in the near term, which will necessitate three more interest rate hikes. Beyond this point in the rate hiking cycle, he suddenly becomes cautious, however; thus providing fertile ground for his colleagues and the data to persuade him to be more tolerant of Stagflation.

Kaplan, like other Phillips Curve adherents, will have noted that job openings have now converged on the number of US unemployed. If ever there was a catalyst for wage inflation, then this data point indicates that the conditions precedent are now with us. Clearly, Kaplan is not so sure however, since he is unwilling to speculate on further rate hikes beyond those scheduled for this year.

Newly appointed Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin is going to be very hard to persuade, if his maiden speech is an accurate portrayal of his views. In an obvious attempt to sound authoritative and credible, in his maiden speech, Barkin came across as a Hawk. He talked up the signs of economic strength and inflation bottlenecks, but fell short of guiding on the exact number of rate hikes he envisages voting for this year. He also indicated that he is agnostic about the thesis of the lower new normal rate of interest, which may make him even harder to persuade about the utility of inflation target overshooting.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was also in no mood to be persuaded by recent soft data and/or his colleagues' Goldilocks tale to pause with the interest rate hiking process. In his latest speech, he stated that, notwithstanding the current trade war risks, the global central bank retreat from easy monetary policy is not going to have a significant negative impact on the global economy. His comments seem to fly in the face of the evidence recently provided by his research colleagues Matteo Iacoviello and Gaston Navarro. The researchers found negative global shocks, equal and greater in magnitude to the domestic US impact of Fed interest rate increases. Not for the first time, Chairman Powell has been found to be “intuitively” making things up to suit his view.

(Source: CFR)

The last report classified Chairman Powell as “policy reactive”, rather than intellectually or even empirically data dependent. If someone gives him the policy, then he will provide the guidance. Evidently, he considers the risk to the global economy and the blowback to the US economy from raising interest rates further still worth taking a flyer on. Clearly, he doesn’t read much empirical research by his own institution either. The risk of a “policy reactive” Fed Chairman is taking a more clearly defined shape.

Fortunately, Chairman Powell has a good bench of more qualified team players.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last report observed the intellectual division within the Fed, between the independent old-guard and the new Trump appointees, over the subject matter of the current rollback macrostability rules. This inconclusive debate was viewed through the prism of Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren’s nudging of his colleagues to come up with a significant macrostability toolkit to deal with the next recession against a backdrop of the limited ability of the Fed to build a large interest rate buffer in a new era of disinflation dynamics. If the Fed’s recent signal on a “symmetrical” bias towards inflation overshooting is correct, then this interest rate cushion will be even smaller; hence Rosengren’s fears will be even larger.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George most recently came out in support of Rosengren’s thesis. In her post April employment data framed commentary, she called for a tightening of bank capital adequacy standards rather than an acceptance of increased leverage. At this point in the credit cycle, where credit is being tightened by the Fed, she sees the risk of increased leverage and lower capital adequacy triggering another Credit Crunch.

George’s view is similar to that of Fed Governor Lael Brainard. This contrasts strongly with the view of newly appointed Fed Governor Randal Quarles, who calls the decision to allow increased leverage without an increase in capital adequacy standards a “win-win”.

The Fed is therefore contributing to the current uncertainty surrounding the normalization with a lack of consensus at the macrostability level and a growing question mark over the ability of its new Chairman. The absence of the Bernanke and Yellen Puts makes for more fun and games, before the conditions of the Powell Put are communicated..... "intuitively" assuming that there is one!

