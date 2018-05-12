Stocks To Avoid When The Crypto Bubble Bursts

We believe that the current crypto-currency market is a bubble and it will eventually deflate. We have no views on when that could happen. Like most, if not all, bubbles, the timing and catalyst are always uncertain. Perhaps the current drop in crypto prices is the beginning of the end or perhaps we have many years to wait.

While it's fairly widely known that GPU manufacturers like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are widely exposed to the crypto markets. It might be a little less well-known how exposed companies like Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) are or how exposed Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is via its role in the component supply chain. In this article, we'll look at stocks you may want to avoid if you think a crash in crypto currencies is imminent.

How Crypto Mining Works

There are two main ways to mine cryptocurrency. The method used depends on the type of currency. For Bitcoin and similar currencies, ASICs, or Application Specific Integrated Circuits, are the method of choice. ASICs are specialized chips designed to perform the same task (hence the title "application specific") as quickly as possible. Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum are designed to be resistant to ASICs and thus GPUs such as those produced by NVIDIA or AMD are the most cost-effective choice. However, technology and the currencies themselves are evolving, and what works today might not work tomorrow.

For example, Bitmain recently released an ASIC miner for Ethereum. There are doubts in the crypto community about how cost effective Bitmain's ASIC miner will be and questions about Ethereum changing to thwart ASIC mining; the point is that technology is always advancing. The point isn't whether or not Bitmain's Ethereum miner is successful, it's that the crypto landscape will always be evolving and demand may shift from GPU miners to ASIC miners at a moment's notice. This adds another layer of risk for crypto-exposed semiconductor stocks. AMD might see crypto demand for its GPU cards vanish as miners shift to ASIC miners using chips made by TSMC.

NVIDIA

Probably no mainstream stock name is more synonymous with crypto than NVIDIA. Its GPUs were widely used in Bitcoin mining (until ASICs took over) and are still popular for mining Ethereum and other ASIC resistant coins. When we first started writing this article, NVIDIA did not make exact disclosure regarding the amount of money it made from crypto sales. However, this past quarter NVIDIA disclosed some specific information about crypto sales. From its 2019 Q1 earnings conference call:

Cryptocurrency demand was again stronger than expected, but we were able to fulfill most of it with crypto-specific GPUs, which are included in our OEM business at $289 million. As a result, we could protect the vast majority of our limited gaming GPU supply for use by gamers. Looking into Q2, we expect crypto-specific revenue to be about one-third of its Q1 level.

With $289M in sales this quarter and a projected $95M or so in sales next quarter, the company looks to be on a path for about a $400M annual run rate.

Previously, around 2017 or so, analysts had pegged NVIDIA's crypto exposure at around 10%. What NVIDIA just disclosed puts the company at around 4% ($400M of $9,710M trailing twelve months sales). Considering that NVIDIA still earns the bulk of its revenue from the gaming market and has recently started to make strong inroads to the datacenter market, it's worth questioning how much NVIDIA would be affected by a crash in the crypto market. The company has already guided crypto sales down, and as long as its other business units grow faster than crypto, it's possible the market may even look past the results of the crypto business.

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD is the other major discrete GPU provider whose products are used to mine crypto. AMD gives out fewer details on its crypto business than NVIDIA. The same analyst that put NVIDIA's crypto sales at 10% estimates AMD may have up to 20% exposure to the crypto market. For its part, AMD claims the number is much lower at around 5-6%. But management claims it can't be sure because it doesn't track its end markets that closely.

So, it is hard to estimate. I think we said before, it's hard to estimate just given some of the crypto sort of GPUs are sold through the same channels as our gaming channel. I previously said, we thought it was about mid-single digit percentage of our annual revenue, it maybe a little bit higher than that, let's call it a point or so, but it's really a lot of our growth is outside of the blockchain market.

We can probably say two things for certain. First, AMD's exposure is likely higher than NVIDIA's. Second, AMD's exposure is likely between the high estimate of 20% and management's (likely) low estimate of 5-6%. Given that the estimates for NVIDIA's 2017 numbers were twice what the company actually reported in 2018/2019, perhaps 10% (half the 2017 estimate) would be a good approximation for AMD's actual 2018 exposure. Like NVIDIA, AMD is benefiting from strong demand in other channels. Good gaming demand and increasing demand for its most recent line of CPUs should help continue to reduce its exposure on crypto demand, but 10% of sales is still a large enough number that AMD's stock could be affected by what happens in the world of crypto.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor is perhaps one of the companies most exposed to the crypto currency market. It is the supplier to Bitmain, one of the largest crypto ASIC manufacturers, as well as a supplier to AMD and NVIDIA. In fact, its business with Bitmain is so large that it warrants inclusion in the company's 20-F. So, no matter what mining technology is used, ASIC or GPU, TSMC is going to see steady business.

Nomura estimates that crypto made up 5% of TSMC's revenue in 2017 and made up 10% in 2018. Remember that unlike NVIDIA and AMD, declines in GPU mining will likely not affect TSMC's crypto business.

It's also worth noting that the crypto business is likely very high margin for TSMC since it uses older technology. Unlike say manufacturing chips for the latest iPhone which demand substantial capital investment and are made using the latest and greatest processes, the chips for many crypto-specific ASICs are made using older 16nm technology. That means if or when the crypto bubble crashes, not only will TSMC see a decline in revenue, but it will also likely see an even greater decline in profits since the crypto revenue is high margin.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung isn't traditionally thought of as having much if any exposure to the crypto market, but we aren't so sure. Samsung recently confirmed it was going to start manufacturing ASIC chips. Market leader Bitmain still uses TSM for its chips, so it's uncertain at this time how much business Samsung will win from the crypto world.

Presently, Samsung's exposure to crypto comes from its business as a memory supplier. Its high speed memory chips are used on GPU cards. Samsung does compete with other leading memory manufacturers such as Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF). When looked at over the long term and multiple product cycles, it's likely Samsung's exposure would roughly equal its memory market share. With approximately a 55% market share in memory, that would mean about half of every mining GPU will have Samsung memory in it. It's also worth noting that demand for memory has driven up prices. While much of the demand has been driven by datacenter server growth, GPU demand for crypto mining has also contributed to memory shortages. Should the crypto bubble burst, it's likely that memory prices will fall, perhaps not all that much if there is still strong demand elsewhere. This in turn would impact Samsung's profitability as it is a major memory manufacturer.

Unlike the three other companies profiled in this article, Samsung's huge size and diversified business lines insulate it from the crypto bubble. Its foundry business did $69B in sales in FY2017, and the company as a whole brought in revenue of $211B in FY2017. The bursting of the crypto bubble is likely of more importance to traders than long-term investors. The bursting of the crypto bubble may cause Samsung to miss analyst estimates for a quarter or two, but unlike TSMC, AMD, or even NVDA, it isn't a significant driver of the company's growth or valuation.

Summary

We hope this article sheds some light on the relative exposure several large public companies have to the crypto mining market. Many of these semiconductor companies are benefiting from secular growth trends like increasing datacenter, AI, and self-driving vehicle demand but at the same time have exposure to the volatile crypto mining markets. This presents investors an interesting dilemma and forces them to weigh the attractiveness of each company's good business segments with its risky business segments. Hopefully the detail about each company's crypto exposure can help you make a better decision for your own investments. Also, given how little definitive information is available on exact exposure to crypto for many companies, myself and other investors would likely welcome any additional information readers have on the subject. So post away, what are your thoughts on each company's exposure to crypto?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.