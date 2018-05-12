Blue Capital's Q1 2018: Under Irma's Shadow, The Upside Is Still There

However, the rest of 2018 could be more favorable for the reinsurer, in the case Irma's case is settled.

Executive Summary

Before the quarterly result release of the company, I was tempted into purchasing some shares of the insurer to take a bet. I expected the company to report a high underwriting profit, which will be welcomed by the market positively. Unfortunately, I didn’t have my security card with me to log into my IB account. Was it an act of fate? I have done well not to purchase Blue Capital’s (BCRH) shares. The quarterly results were still affected by the costs related to Hurricane Irma, and the dividend was still not covered by the earnings. However, the boldest investors could see in Blue Capital an investment opportunity.

Irma’s Shadow Is Still There

In Q1 2018, the combined ratio worsened compared to the first quarter of 2017, and the net profit dropped accordingly.

Blue Capital’s Q1 2018 Report

The net earned premiums declined by $2.6 million to $7.6 million. The drop was primarily due to a smaller capital base and a greater cession to external reinsurers, partially offset by higher reinsurance tariffs, which grew by 12% during the January renewals.

On the cost side, the loss ratio increased significantly to 58.5%. As the claims costs related to Hurricane Irma exceeded the initial assessment, the company was obliged to book additional reserves ($3.7 million).

Blue Capital’s Q1 2018 Report

In other words, the level of the reserves was not sufficient to cover the claims costs. Was the management aware of the situation? I do not know; I speculate that Blue Capital booked in 2017 the minimum amount to avoid deteriorating the balance sheet. The company was not over-prudent when it assessed the final cost of Hurricane Irma. Without the additional reserve booking, the losses would have amounted to $0.8 million in Q1 2018. Then, the loss ratio would have been 10.5%. In other words, the loss ratio would have been better than in Q1 2017, excluding the adverse impact of Irma.

The total expense ratio deteriorated by 0.1 percentage point to 39.5%. The worsening of the expense ratio was mainly driven by the general and administrative expense ratio increase. It worsened by 1.9 percentage points to 14.8% because of the decline in the net earned premiums. On an absolute basis, the administrative costs were lower than in Q1 2017, but as the premiums earned by the company dropped as well, the expense ratio increased accordingly.

Blue Capital’s Q1 2018 Report

Fortunately, the administrative expense ratio worsening was offset by the improvement in the cost ratio, which went down by 1.8 percentage points to 24.7%.

Blue Capital’s Q1 2018 Report

The drop in the acquisition cost ratio was mainly due to the lower profit commissions paid to ceding companies, as the loss experience was less favorable than expected. In other words, the reduced profitability of the portfolio affected the commission level by Blue Capital.

Fortunately, the reduction in the underwriting profit was offset by the increase in the net income partially. However, the net profit was not sufficient to cover the dividend paid to the common shareholders.

A Lower Book Value

In Q1 2017, total shareholders’ equity amounted to $179.6 million. In Q1 2018, total shareholders’ equity dropped to $125 million, as the company suffered from losses during the second part of 2017 and paid in the same time a quarterly dividend to its shareholders. As the dividend was not covered, the shareholders’ equity shrank accordingly.

Blue Capital’s Q1 2018 Report

However, if you look at the press release issued by the company, you can see that the fully converted book value per share increased from Q4 2017 to Q1 2018.

Blue Capital’s Q1 2018 Press Release

It is true, but the book value per share declined, as the quarterly dividend was paid. Excluding the dividend payment, the book value reduced.

Blue Capital’s Q1 2018 Report

In my opinion, it is not good news. I do not like the book value going down, even if it is offset by a dividend payment. However, all is not gloom and doom.

A Q2 2018 Forecast

I am not the Delphic oracle; however, I can try assessing the combined ratio level under both worst and best case scenarios. Under the best case scenario, the company will remain aggressive regarding its reserving process; in the meantime, the costs of Hurricane Irma will not increase anymore. Then, investors could expect a combined ratio in the range of 50% and 60%, with a total cost ratio of 40%. With $10 million of premiums earned during the second quarter, it would mean that the underwriting profit of Q2 would be from $4 million to $5 million. To ease my life, I have neglected the investment income impact. I know I am wrong, but I do not want to add too many variables on the estimation. As Blue Capital is not subject to any income tax, the net income would amount to $4-$5 million. With 8.7 million of shares, the Q2 2018 EPS would stand at $0.46-$0.57. The $0.30 quarterly dividend per share would be covered, and the book value would grow as well. Nevertheless, to meet my expectations, the company should be able to deliver a strong operating performance, i.e., not being affected by adverse effects from Irma or be hit by another catastrophe event. To tell you the truth it is a big “If”.

Under the worst case scenario, the company will continue to book additional reserves to settle the claims related to Irma. $4 million of additional reserves would represent 40 points of the loss ratio. With a 40% total expense ratio and a current year loss ratio of 10%, the underwriting profit would be slightly higher than in Q1 2018 but remain low. With a net income of $1 million, the EPS would be around $0.11, and the dividend payment would not be covered. Then, the book value would reduce accordingly.

As I do not know if the chapter of Irma is closed, I cannot tell you if the operating performance will be as excellent in Q2 2018 as in the past. But if Blue Capital has the chance not to be hit by a large catastrophe event, the net income in 2018 should be anyway higher than in 2017.

The Upside Is There But Be Careful

Usually, Blue Capital’s shares are traded at 0.9 times its book value. Under the best case scenario, the Q2 2018 book value per share would be from around $14.43 ($14.27 - $0.30 + $0.46) to approximately $14.54 ($14.27 - $0.30 + $0.57). Then, the fair value, on a short-term view, would be $12.99 to $13.1. The upside could be even higher, in the case of the next three quarters of 2018, it would go well for Blue Capital. Nevertheless, the shareholders should keep in mind that the Bermudian reinsurer is aggressive on its reserving process and could be affected adversely by an unexpected catastrophe event. The boldest investors would invest now in Blue Capital. The most cautious ones will keep an eye on the company but will stay away from the reinsurer currently, waiting for positive signs or a higher safety margin (i.e., a lower price with the same fundamentals). Personally, I will keep an eye on Blue Capital and wait for a better purchase price.

