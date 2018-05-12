Uniti Group: Happy With Being Wrong

Common shares could reach high enough levels for a secondary by the end of the year. If they do not, I expect to see some creative capital moves.

Going into earnings, I did not expect any surprises from UNIT.

Coming into earnings for Uniti Group (UNIT), I did not expect any fireworks. I said:

For UNIT, the first quarter is unlikely to create any fireworks. In the previous conference call, management guided for a higher churn rate and lower margins the first half.

With the stock having a healthy run-up before earnings, I expected a rather ho-hum report and little impact on share price.

Source: Tradingview.com

With Windstream (WIN) reporting OIBDAR of $500 million for the quarter, the UNIT lease remains easily covered. While WIN clearly still has their own struggles, we finally saw UNIT's share price separating from WIN.

There was a little fear in me that if UNIT reported on-target earnings, that the share price would reattach to the WIN anchor and correct back down. Fortunately, UNIT came in with a solid beat on AFFO and even raised guidance for the year.

Acquisitions

The largest surprise in earnings was the acquisition of assets from CenturyLink (CTL). In the conference call, management stated they were unable to disclose the purchase price:

We are not at liberty to disclose the purchase price unfortunately and frankly for competitive reasons we’d prefer not to anyway. But we’re not at liberty to disclose it. I will say as we referenced in our remarks and in the slide deck that we’re highly confident that we will recover our capital on the acquisitions within a year. So we think the payback on this capital deployed is less than one year. So we think it’s a win-win for CenturyLink. We helped them achieve a goal of divesting these routes that was mandated by the DoJ.

If they can recover their capital that quickly, they purchased the assets for an absolute steal. The acquisition adds roughly $7 million to projected 2018 revenues, which will translate to roughly $5 million to 2018 AFFO.

I do not see the near-term revenue as the most important aspect of the deal.

Source

The fiber that UNIT acquired sprawls across 25 states. It provides them their first access to major west coast economies. From a future growth perspective, this acquisition is a boon to UNIT.

Organic growth is going to be crucial in UNIT's efforts to diversify beyond the WIN lease. This acquisition goes a long way towards providing a backbone for that growth to come from.

Management also remains confident that they can achieve 50% diversification away from WIN by mid-2019. As things stand, with their pro-forma revenues, UNIT is at $690 million from WIN compared to total revenues of $1,022 million. Meaning they intend to grow revenues approximately $358 million by mid-year 2019. Even with generous assumptions, it is clear they are not going to get there through organic growth alone. UNIT will need to make more significant acquisitions to achieve that target.

Cost of Capital

With debt at 5.9x EBITDA, UNIT continues to struggle with a high cost of capital. Even with share prices up significantly, issuing common shares is not yet realistic.

UNIT will likely wait until common shares are $26 or higher before considering a secondary. If share price fails to obtain those heights towards the end of the year, UNIT will probably announce a deal using an alternative source of capital. In the conference call, Mark Wallace suggested the potential for some kind of JV:

Yes. Michael, this is Mark and I’ll start and Kenny may want to add on. So you’re exactly correct. I would say both in our M&A pipeline but also partly as our discussions with some of the private capital sources. We’ve discussed and I’m trying to describe these previously, we have discussed and people have inquired about making an investment directly at one of our business units, so either Uniti – primarily either Uniti Fiber or Uniti Towers. And those transaction structures generally involve either a joint venture, kind of a traditional real estate joint venture type arrangement or they would involve an opco propco arrangement. Now I’d say more recently we’ve also had some discussions around opco propco structures on M&A targets where the sale leaseback transaction, at least our investment on the sale leaseback of the real estate assets would go into Uniti Leasing.

At current prices, I believe UNIT will avoid any secondaries. It becomes less clear as the stock approaches the mid-$20s and acquisitions could be on the borderline dilutive. Ideally, I would like to see the price in the high $20s before a secondary is considered.

Can It Reach $30?

Short pressure on UNIT has remained high. The bearish view focuses on the high dividend with low coverage and the risk of WIN being unable to pay the lease. Since WIN has pushed back a significant portion of their debt, the most immediate risk would be the Aurelius bonds.

With a date set for the Aurelius trial, a ruling should be made at the end of July or early August, before the next earnings report.

Source

Short interest has declined, but it remains very strong. The large spike from 9/15 to 9/29 occurred at the same time that the Aurelius issue started to surface.

The bearish argument has already begun to lose traction. WIN is reporting OIBDAR that is more than sufficient to cover the lease. UNIT is managing to increase the margin of safety of their dividend and has small but potentially high growth acquisitions without needing to raise capital.

Any resolution to the Aurelius case which does not risk the UNIT lease payment should be a huge positive for UNIT. I have discussed the potential outcomes of the trial in depth in previous articles and there have been excellent discussions in those comment streams.

As short pressure dissipates, it is very plausible that share price will reach the high $20s, allowing UNIT the option of issuing common shares.

Conclusion

Surprises can be good, and UNIT's acquisition of the CTL assets is a welcome one. It provides UNIT with a little additional revenue upfront and more importantly, with great opportunities for growth into markets they are not currently active in.

UNIT's cost of capital is still too high for a traditional secondary. With a court date set, the Aurelius situation will be resolved before the next earnings report.

As the bear case continues to weaken, the large short position should start to unwind providing upward pressure on share price. A WIN victory could be the catalyst for a large upward movement.

In recent days, a couple of articles have been written about selling out of UNIT or at least selling covered calls to hedge. If you bought at the bottom, or have been averaging down like I have, you likely have a cost basis under $15 even before accounting for dividends. It certainly is tempting to take some chips off the table.

I have sold covered calls on UNIT previously and bought them back for a nice gain. With the potential for a short squeeze, and the current price appearing relatively stable, I do not see a reason to cap upside right now.

UNIT remains a relatively high risk investment, but a big part of my justification for taking that risk is the high upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, WIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.