U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Online Training Course Unicorn Pluralsight Leads 3 IPO Week

One unicorn and two SPACs are expected to raise a combined $728 million in the week ahead. Online training course provider Pluralsight (PS) leads the week and is joined by blank check companies Trinity Merger (TMCXU) and VectoIQ Acquisition (VTIQU).

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Trinity Merger

Honolulu, HI $300M

$375M $10

30,000,000 B. Riley & Co. Blank check company formed by Trinity Investments to acquire a real estate business. VectoIQ Acquisition

Mamaroneck, NY $200M

$256M $10

20,000,000 Cowen

Chardan Blank check company led by former GM (NYSE:GM) execs and focused on smart transportation businesses. Pluralsight

Farmington, UT $228M

$1,525M $10-12

20,700,000 Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Provides online training courses in programming and software development.

Pluralsight, which offers over 6,700 online training courses to primarily enterprises (82% of 1Q18 billings), is expected to raise $228 million at a $1.5 billion market value. The company addresses a $24 billion market opportunity and has seen accelerating growth, reaching 33% in 1Q18. That said, its marketing push to gain enterprise customers has resulted in steep losses.

Real estate SPAC Trinity Merger is looking to raise $300 million at a $275 million market value. CEO Sean Hehir and CFO Kevin Hayashi have led the company's sponsor, Trinity Investments, for 20 years.

Transportation SPAC VectoIQ Acquisition is expected to raise $200 million at a $256 million market value. CEO Stephen Girsky previously was one executive tapped to lead General Motors' turnaround following its 2009 bankruptcy.

IPO Market Snapshot

