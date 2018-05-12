Stocks To Watch: A Fed Head Talks Crypto

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

Cryptocurrencies are in the spotlight this week during Blockchain Week in New York City. Speakers during the week include dozens of well-known cryptocurrency industry heavyweights along with the St. Louis Fed's James Bullard, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Brian Quintez, FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) Fred Smith, Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) Jack Dorsey and U.S. Congressman David Schweikert. The conference arrives with crytpos in a downswing. Over the last seven days Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down 13%, Ethereum (ETH-USD) is 16% lower, Litecoin (LTC-USD) is off 18% and Ripple (XRP-USD) has peeled away 23%. There's every reason to think Blockchain Week could add to the price volatility.

Notable earnings reports: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) on May 14; Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) on May 15; Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Macy's (NYSE:M) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) on May 16; Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on May 17; Deere (NYSE:DE) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) on May 18. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list.

IPOs expected to price: Pluralsight (PS) on May 16 with an anticipated deal size of $278M.

IPO lockup expirations: SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) on May 14; Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) on May 15; Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG), scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) +2.8% from IPO, Level Brands (NYSEMKT:LEVB), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL), Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) on May 16.

Analyst quiet period expirations: GrafTech (NYSE:EAF), MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR), Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) on May 14; Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL), Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) on May 15.

Notable analyst/investor meetings: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on May 15; Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN), Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE) on May 17.

Notable annual meetings: DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) on May 15; Dunkin' brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) on May 17; CBS (NYSE:CBS) on May 18.

Upcoming stock splits: Herbalife Nutrition(NYSE:HLF) 2-for-1 on May 14.

Projected dividend hike announcements: Chubb (NYSE:CB) to $0.74 from $0.71, DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to $0.21 from $0.18, Lennox (NYSE:LII) to $0.60 from $0.51, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to $0.15 from $0.125, Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) to $0.42 from $0.375, M&T (NYSE:MTB) to $0.80 from $0.75.

Retail Sales: Economists expect to see a gain of 0.5% for the headline retail sales number in April and a 0.3% increase in the closely-watched control group measure. A large number of stocks could be impacted by the category breakdown, especially Macy's and J.C. Penney just ahead of their earnings reports. Keep an eye on some other mall stalwarts like Gap (NYSE:GPS), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) that are known to be skittish on retail sales day.

Farm bill: The House is scheduled to vote on a GOP farm bill that retools the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by tightening work requirements and also lowers crop insurance spending. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Walmart (WMT) and Archer Daniels Midlands (NYSE:ADM) are some of the companies that could be impacted by the bill.

60 Minutes: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is going to be one of the subjects of the Sunday night news show. Ahead of what is expected to be a negative piece, Evercore ISI notes that most of the Boston Scientific gynecological mesh implant lawsuits have already been settled.

Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018: The future of gaming and integrated resorts will be discussed at the high-profile gathering in Macau on May 15-17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) CEO Lawrence Ho is scheduled to give the opening keynote address. Presenting companies include Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, WYNN), Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), Sands China (LVS, OTCPK:SCHYY), SunCity, and Caesars Entertainment.

Facebook: The Senate Judiciary Committee has a hearing scheduled for May 16 on Cambridge Analytica and the Future of Data Privacy. The Federal Trade Commission investigation into Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is also percolating along. Height Capital Markets doesn't expect to see any biting legislation over data privacy anytime soon, but does see Facebook being slapped with a manageable $1B to $2B fine.

F-150 production: Ford (NYSE:F) is expected to reopen two U.S. truck plants to start producing its top-selling line again. The company hasn't updated yet on the anticipated financial impact of the parts shortage.

Tesla: The EV automaker plans to enable orders by the end of next week for dual motor all-wheel drive and performance version of the Model 3. Production is expected to start in July. The option to order a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 with air suspension will probably be available next year, according to Elon Musk.

SCOTUS: The Supreme Court will release orders on Monday at 9:30 a.m. There is a possibility of opinions on Monday at 10 a.m. There are a number of cases that could impact publicly-traded stocks.

BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference: Presenting companies include Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge (NYSE:BG), Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), FMC (NYSE:FMC), Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU), Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

Homebuilders spotlight: The JPMorgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference takes place May 14-15 in New York. Companies in the house include PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), TopBuild (NYSEMKT:BLD), Hovnanian (NYSE:HOV), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH).

Bank credit card charge-offs and delinquencies reports: April numbers are due in on May 15 from American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Box Office: Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Avengers: Infinity War is expected to lead the pack again with a $62M weekend in the U.S., according to a forecast from Box Office Mojo. Warner Bros.' (NYSE:TWX) Life of the Party is expected to rake in $21M to take second place and Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Breaking In is slotted for an $18M debut. The U.S. box office is up 5% compared to a year ago, with Black Panthers ($682M) and Avengers ($482M and counting) doing much of the heavy lifting. On a year-to-date look, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) are both up more than 7% to easily top broad market averages. MoviePass has provided at least some kind of traffic lift to the exhibitor sector, although parent Helios and Matheson Analytic's (NASDAQ:HMNY) 90% YTD tumble calls into question how long the subsidization model will survive.

Barron's mentions: Kroger (KR) is called a "supermarket stock on sale" due to expected market share gains and improved results. A screened list of "elite" dividend stocks includes Target (NYSE:TGT), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The cover story talks about the benefits to investor from the tidal wave of corporate buybacks, with JPMorgan and Citigroup getting special attention.

