Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the fourth straight month in May following a series of soft economic data covering the bloc. The index compiled by Sentix fell to 19.2, from 19.6 in April, and has dropped dramatically from 32.9 at the start of the year. Tensions over trade - like whether the U.S. will slap the eurozone with tariffs - have weighed on sentiment.

Tuesday:

"China's top economic adviser, the vice premier [Liu He], will be coming here next week to continue the discussions with the president's economic team," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. The news came as the country reported trade figures for April. China's surplus with the U.S. expanded to $22.19B - compared with a surplus of $15.43B in March.

Wednesday:

U.S. crude topped $71 per barrel after President Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the "highest level" of sanctions against the OPEC member. Financial or business activities outlawed by August 6 include exports of airplanes and parts, dollar transactions, trade in gold and other metals, sovereign debt and the auto industry. By November 4, sanctions will ban oil purchases and transactions with the central bank.

Thursday:

California has become the first U.S. state to require solar panels on nearly all new homes built after Jan. 1, 2020, as part of new energy efficiency standards adopted by the California Energy Commission. While the move is a boost for the solar industry, critics say it will add $8K-$12K to the cost of buying a house in the state. Solar already provides 16% of California's electricity.

Friday: