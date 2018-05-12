Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks edged higher to lock in big gains for the week, as hopes rise that the stock market finally may be regaining its footing following the recent volatility that had pulled major indexes down more than 10% from their all-time highs. For the week, the Dow rose 2.3% for its biggest weekly gain since March, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.4% and the Nasdaq jumped 2.7%. The benchmark 10-year yield ended the week at 2.97% and WTI crude futures closed at $70.70/bbl. Check out Seeking Alpha's latest Stocks to Watch article for a preview of next week's action, including a huge Blockchain conference.
Economy
Monday:
Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the fourth straight month in May following a series of soft economic data covering the bloc. The index compiled by Sentix fell to 19.2, from 19.6 in April, and has dropped dramatically from 32.9 at the start of the year. Tensions over trade - like whether the U.S. will slap the eurozone with tariffs - have weighed on sentiment.
Tuesday:
"China's top economic adviser, the vice premier [Liu He], will be coming here next week to continue the discussions with the president's economic team," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. The news came as the country reported trade figures for April. China's surplus with the U.S. expanded to $22.19B - compared with a surplus of $15.43B in March.
Wednesday:
U.S. crude topped $71 per barrel after President Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the "highest level" of sanctions against the OPEC member. Financial or business activities outlawed by August 6 include exports of airplanes and parts, dollar transactions, trade in gold and other metals, sovereign debt and the auto industry. By November 4, sanctions will ban oil purchases and transactions with the central bank.
Thursday:
California has become the first U.S. state to require solar panels on nearly all new homes built after Jan. 1, 2020, as part of new energy efficiency standards adopted by the California Energy Commission. While the move is a boost for the solar industry, critics say it will add $8K-$12K to the cost of buying a house in the state. Solar already provides 16% of California's electricity.
Friday:
Healthcare investors honed in on President Trump's highly anticipated speech about drug prices. Most of the tough talk from Trump was directed at the middlemen who negotiate drug costs for insurance companies, instead of pharmaceutical heavyweights. The light touch sent health care stocks soaring. Amid concerns over regulation, the S&P 500 healthcare sector has declined about 1% in 2018, underperforming the broader index by more than two percentage points.
Stocks
Monday:
Forming a global coffee alliance, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is shelling out $7.15B for the right to market Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) coffee products outside its shops, as well as taking on about 500 of the latter's employees. Starbucks will use proceeds to speed-up share buybacks (about $20B in cash through fiscal year 2020) and expects the deal to add to EPS by 2021. Nestle sees the tie-up adding to earnings by 2019.
Tuesday:
Disney shares swung softly in after-hours trading on Tuesday despite a beat on top and bottom lines in fiscal Q2 earnings. ESPN proved less of a drag and once again strong Parks results and a healthy film slate carried the day. Disney (NYSE:DIS) further teased the possibility of even more "Avengers" movies and said it was confident its deal with Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) will close.
Wednesday:
It's official! Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is acquiring a 77% stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart (FPKT) for approximately $16B. The deal will stoke retail tensions in the region as Walmart shoots to globalize its business and build its technological arsenal. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has already committed investments to the tune of $5B for its operations in India.
Thursday:
The U.S. Transportation Department has announced winners for its drone pilot project, which aims to produce data and assist the FAA in establishing safety regulations for UAVs. Among them: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Uber (UBER). Missing from the list were Amazon (AMZN) and China's DJI (DJI), but the DoT could announce more projects in the coming months.
Friday:
The $600,000 that AT&T agreed to pay to President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen was to go for advice on the company's buyout of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), The Washington Post reports. Internal documents show AT&T (NYSE:T) reached out to Cohen three days after Trump was sworn into the presidency to seek help on a wide portfolio of issues, including the $85B proposed merger opposed by Trump.