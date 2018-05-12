Ubiquiti Powers On Aided By 2 Growth Levers

The only hesitation comes from an SEC inquiry which we find impossible to handicap.

This produces very good margins and plenty of cash, which is used to reduce the share count in a significant way.

The company is able to introduce new products that often have market beating features, delivered with very little operational spending.

Ubiquiti is a company with a curious business model that has its skeptics and critics. But on the basis of past history, that business model delivers powerful results.

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UBNT) is the controversial network gear provider that does things differently. They entered the market for service providers in a disruptive way, producing simple gear at a much lower cost compared to the competition.

But the company has gradually moved up 'the value chain,' that is, it has expanded its markets to business and consumers, and greatly increased its product offering.

These products, while still generally cheap, are no longer necessarily at the low end of the market but have become increasingly sophisticated. The company has been able to do this on the basis of a unique marketing model that doesn't involve traditional marketing, but uses its community of users and experts instead to create a buzz.

The other plank is that it is able to rapidly develop sophisticated products that capture the imagination of users. In a previous article, we discussed the company's competitive advantage in greater detail, here we can just show that at least in terms of business results, it seems to have worked well:

That R&D hasn't always gone smooth, on the Q3CC, CEO Robert Pera admitted that they got a few things wrong (Q3CC):

So, starting first part of your question about introducing AX (00:09:37). You have a great point. The AC introductions in UniFi and then airMAX both were not – didn't go well. And I think they negatively impacted the brand and hurt the trust of our customers to adopt our new products and new releases into production.

But Pera argued that they've gotten that right, so how has the business been performing:

UBNT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

This isn't yet including the latest (Q3) quarter, but the trends are pretty clear nevertheless. The company has been able to almost triple sales in five years, which in this industry is quite an achievement.

They've also been doing that while generally solidly profitable (the dip in Q2 is a non-cash item, see below) and generating a lot of EBITDA, nearly a third of revenues, which is unheard off in the industry.

Results

Even if management argues that not too much importance should be attached to quarterly figures, from the company PR:

Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share data)

Income statement highlights F3Q18 F2Q18 F3Q17 Revenues 250.4 250.8 218.4 Service Provider Technology 100.9 119.9 104.7 Enterprise Technology 149.5 131.0 113.6 Gross profit 114.5 96.9 99.1 Gross Profit (%) 45.7% 38.6% 45.4% Total Operating Expenses 29.6 30.8 25.7 Income from Operations 84.9 66.1 73.4 GAAP Net Income/(Loss) 102.7 (51.5) 64.4 GAAP EPS (diluted) 1.32 (0.66) 0.77 Non-GAAP Net Income 76.0 59.6 64.6 Non-GAAP EPS (diluted) 0.98 0.76 0.78

These were good results, above expectations with a 5 cent EPS beat.

Growth

Can the party last? Despite operating on a very light model, the company somehow manages to come up with improved products, new ones, or even enters whole new categories. Here is CEO Pera talking about one of their two main businesses (Q3CC):

So we have two main businesses right now, one of course is UniFi and UniFi started off as WiFi, we expanded it to Power over Ethernet switching and security gateways and whole portfolio of different APs. And now we're taking it, video is picking up, we're taking it into adjacent markets and we're trying to create a complete collection of technology all consolidated within the one UniFi Controller platform. So I think you'll see UniFi overtime become more and more diversified. It was largely WiFi APs when we started, now I think it's a pretty good mix of everything from our CloudKeys, Security Gateways, PoE Switches and APs.

They introduced UniFi video products and software (like a network video recorder, security cameras and even an action camera which one could wear around the neck) a couple of quarters ago as a consumer product. They haven't really taken off, but Pera argues that they've re-engineered video and are getting more traction the second time around.

It's not their first consumer product, they entered the consumer space with cheap routers and mesh network gear (AmpliFi), the introduction of which didn't go as smooth as planned, but this is history as it is selling well now, especially in Western Europe.

With their traditional service provider business (40% of revenue in the quarter), they're doing the same as with the enterprise market (60%), that is, integrating all the products and technologies into a single management controller, the UNMS (Ubiquiti Networks Management System). Installations and active users on this platform have seen significant growth in the last two quarters.

The service provider revenue was actually down a bit for the quarter (-4%) due to some weakness in South America. Enterprise tech was up a solid 32% however, although even there there was a slight decline in South America. You can see these problems from this graph from the 10-Q:

Margins

UBNT Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins and don't yet include the latest (Q3) quarter and if you wonder about the sharp drop in Q2 (Q3CC):

GAAP gross margin of 45.7% increased versus the prior year gross margin of 45.4%. Third quarter fiscal 2018 GAAP gross margin sequential increase was driven by the $18.6 million taken in provisions for obsolete inventory, vendor deposits and loss on purchase commitments during the second quarter fiscal 2018.

So gross margins are roughly where they have been for most of the time, which is in the mid-40s, which is high for the industry.

Operating expenses are just 12% of revenues, producing an operating margin of 34%, again, this is rather unusually high in the industry.

While R&D cost increased just 5%, SG&A was up 34%, but it still only constitutes 5% of revenues (up from 4% a year ago), so this is hardly alarming.

Cash

UBNT Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Again, the figure doesn't yet include Q3 figures, but it's clear (apart from showing the margin decline in Q2 wasn't anything serious) that the company is raking in the cash.

Numerous critics have questioned (or more) whether the company would be able to keep their business going on so little in terms of operating expenses and investments, but it keeps confounding these skeptics and critics.

What's more, since the company doesn't need all that cash for operating expenses, it has begun to buy back shares in serious quantities:

UBNT Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

And as you can see, this has had a notable effect on the share count which is down almost 15% from the highs. Their stock based compensation is actually small (it was just $732K in Q3 according to the 10-Q).

Indeed, the company announced another $200M buyback program and Pera argues that it beats leaving money in the bank. He's probably right.

Acquisitions would be an alternative, but given Ubiquiti's unique ways, integrating any acquired company will be a bit of a tall order, leading Pera to argue that:

And we're much faster, in my opinion, growing new technology and new businesses organically. So it leaves, I guess, a good opportunity for us. We have cash on hand and if we feel the stock's undervalued and we believe in our long-term prospects, it's easy decision to use that cash to retire shares and improve our future EPS.

Valuation

UBNT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The market has come around on Ubiquiti and has given it a valuation it deserves. We feel the shares are no longer undervalued. Analysts expect an EPS of $3.61 this year rising to $4.20 in 2019.

Conclusion

We continue to marvel at this company. While they have their occasional hiccups, botched introductions or even botched products, they tend to rapidly learn from these mistakes and move on.

As they're moving on, they're doing several things at once which are generally deemed incompatible, like offering fully featured products at price points that are often difficult to match for the competition, rapidly introducing new products and entering new markets, and doing all that on a very light business model, generating margins and cash flow far in excess of much of the competition.

Some even argue that what they do is impossible and hence the books must be cooked. While there were some scares in the past, as the company has been subpoenaed by the SEC in February (the Q3 10-Q filing argues the company is "in the process of responding").

Since we're not accountants, let alone of the forensic kind which is needed in cases like this, we cannot provide any informed opinion on these matters.

What we do see is a company that has several levers to increase shareholder value. Most obviously through growth and expanding its footprint through innovation and introducing new products (like it has done in the past), but also increasingly through its very substantial cash generation and reducing the share count.

We don't see much room for operational leverage, the company is lean enough as it is. Nor do we see a really compelling reason for higher valuation multiples (even though there is room for upside here in good market conditions).

But these levers aren't really needed, the two we just described seem powerful enough to us and we see little reason to assume they're going to run out of steam anytime soon, even if there will always be the odd quarter with disappointing results.

While we can't handicap the SEC inquiry, we see this as a solid growth stock for some time to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.