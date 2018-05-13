Facebook - Case Settled

In the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica affair of Facebook, I wrote on the 1st of April to assert that Facebook is far from finished as an extremely attractive and unique investment that is the most reasonably valued among its technology peers. It is only a few weeks since the affair was revealed, but it seems fair to be confident that the pessimism surrounding the fallout to Facebook from the Cambridge Analytica affair was exaggerated.

Since I wrote my article on the 1st of April, Facebook shares have increased by 20%, well above the level reached when the Cambridge Analytica affair news broke out, and only 4.5% off its record high. First quarter results announced on the 25th of April demonstrated the speed train has not slowed down. Facebook added 260 million Monthly Active Users in the year to 31 March 2018. This 12-month increase in users is equivalent to 75% of the total 336 million user base of Twitter, and is equivalent to almost three times the increase in users of Twitter over the past four years. It is also equivalent to 1.7 times Spotify’s total 170 million monthly active users. Daily Active Users followed pace, increasing by 166 million year-on-year. 2.2 billion people now use Facebook on a monthly basis, 1.45 billion use it daily.

In Q1 2018, revenues grew by 50% year-on-year, growing fast across all geographies. US and Canada grew 43%, Europe 60%, Asia Pacific 52% and rest of the world 50%. Operating margin increased by a full 5%, reaching 46%, while net income grew by a whopping 66%. Facebook generated free cash flow of USD 5 billion in Q1 - an annual increase of 33%, and equivalent to almost USD 55 million generated every single day in Q1, or USD 1.7 billion a month. To put things in scale; blue chip giants Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Exxon Mobil have each generated in Q1 around half the free cash flow that Facebook generated.

Doomsayers are writing that Facebook’s sole reliance on advertising will disadvantage it compared its technology peers, as Facebook has not utilised its positioning in developing other streams of revenues. If anything, this is another point to be very bullish on Facebook, since it is far from exploiting its full potential. Already 1 of 2 adults on Earth use Facebook on a monthly basis, and 1 of 3 use it on a daily basis. It would be a stretch to assume each human being on Earth would use Facebook eventually - saturation in the number of users has to happen at a point not too far in the future. However, the revenue streams that Facebook can generate from having half of the world’s adult population as users can be unlimited. E-commerce, corporate networking, etc. can offer Facebook various sources of revenues beyond simple advertising. Even with a potential slowdown in growth, it is very likely that Facebook will continue growing its revenues and profitability way above the average for corporate America, for the foreseeable future.

Facebook’s management are far from being complacent in growing the business, so it is unrealistic to assume they will leave money on the table if there are areas they can grow the business through. Far from it, Facebook has been very proactive in the past few years, snapping WhatsApp and Instagram before they became a threat, and entering the celebrity and political messaging space through both Facebook and Instagram to compete head-to-head with Twitter. Twitter, on the other hand, is the one failing the innovation test - growing users by a mere 95 million monthly active users since end of 2013, 2.7% increase in users over the past 12 months, and thus looking more like an old mature utility, rather than a 12-year old technology company, supposedly vibrant with energy.

With all what’s happening in the world, the news of Cambridge Analytica is becoming distant history, and Facebook is well positioned to continue its historically impressive growth story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.